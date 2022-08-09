You are here

  • Home
  • China In-Focus — Shares edge up; Luckin plans store expansion; Asian giant forecasts 6m electric cars sale

China In-Focus — Shares edge up; Luckin plans store expansion; Asian giant forecasts 6m electric cars sale

China In-Focus — Shares edge up; Luckin plans store expansion; Asian giant forecasts 6m electric cars sale
Luckin Coffee remains committed to US capital markets (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqkm3

Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

China In-Focus — Shares edge up; Luckin plans store expansion; Asian giant forecasts 6m electric cars sale

China In-Focus — Shares edge up; Luckin plans store expansion; Asian giant forecasts 6m electric cars sale
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: China shares edged up on Tuesday, led by energy and renewable energy stocks, while gains were capped as COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the US weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 4,156.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,247.43 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 20,003.44, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 6,794.77 points.

China’s Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to US market

Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China’s Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its “darkest moment,” and said it remains committed to US capital markets as it expands its stores and sales.

Luckin admitted in 2020 that about $310 million of its sales were fabricated in the previous three quarters, bringing the coffee maker to the brink of collapse after having blazed a trail as a homegrown challenger to US coffee giant Starbucks.

“That was Luckin’s darkest moment. The company was facing a huge crisis at the time,” David Li, chairman and CEO of Chinese private equity firm Centurium Capital, told Reuters, referring to the accounting fraud.

China electric car sales to hit 6 million

The China Passenger Car Association has raised the forecast of electric car sales from 5.5 million to 6 million this year, Bloomberg reported.

The association raised its forecast after deliveries of new-energy vehicles more than doubled in July to around 486,000 units, thus accounting for 26.7 percent of the overall automobile market.

PCA also revealed that overall passenger vehicle sales rose 20 percent in July to 1.84 million units compared to the same period last year. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China In-Focus  electric vehicles

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks down; New tax probe on independent oil refiners
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks down; New tax probe on independent oil refiners
Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales
Business & Economy
Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

Heathrow owner Ferrovial studies options for stake in Britain’s biggest airport -sources

Heathrow owner Ferrovial studies options for stake in Britain’s biggest airport -sources
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Heathrow owner Ferrovial studies options for stake in Britain’s biggest airport -sources

Heathrow owner Ferrovial studies options for stake in Britain’s biggest airport -sources
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Spain’s Ferrovial is looking at options for its 25 percent stake in London’s Heathrow, two sources told Reuters, and has held preliminary talks with external advisers on the future of its holding in Britain’s biggest airport.

The early stage discussions come amid interest in Ferrovial’s stake from private equity firm Ardian, which has held talks with its own advisers on a possible joint proposal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, these sources and another person familiar with the matter said.

Ferrovial has yet to take a final decision and the discussions may not result in a sale, all the sources said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Heathrow is worth about €24.3 billion ($25 billion), including debt.

Qatar Investment Authority, which has a 20 percent stake in Heathrow, is the second biggest investor in the busy British airport.

Shares in the Madrid-listed firm rose as much as 4.2 percent on the Reuters report. At market close they were up 3.7 percent, scoring their second best day in five months and making them the third best performing stock across the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Ferrovial and Ardian both declined to comment while PIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Heathrow is worth about €24.3 billion ($25 billion), including debt, JPMorgan analysts calculated in May. By JPMorgan’s estimates, Ferrovial's Heathrow holding has an equity value of €611 million.

But Insight Investment Research analyst Robert Crimes had a less conservative approach and told Reuters the equity value of Ferrovial’s 25 percent stake in Heathrow could be close to €2 billion, well above analysts’ consensus. He said Ferrovial’s stock has yet to reflect the post-pandemic recovery in traffic volumes and inflation-linked returns.

Heathrow, which Aviation data firm OAG said was the world’s fifth busiest airport in July, was hard hit by coronavirus lockdowns, but raised its 2022 traffic forecast to 54.4 million passengers in June after a travel rebound.

Last month Heathrow, like some other airports in Europe, asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer departures and capped passenger numbers to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations as it struggled with pent-up demand.

Madrid-based Ferrovial, which controls Spanish transport infrastructure developer Cintra and has stakes in motorways in the US and Canada, has been invested in Heathrow airport for 16 years and ranks as its single largest investor.

Qatar Investment Authority, which has a 20 percent stake in Heathrow, is the second biggest investor in the busy British airport, while Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Singapore’s wealth fund GIC and China Investment Corp. also have sizeable holdings.

QIA declined to comment while CDPQ, GIC and China Investment Corp. were not immediately available.

 

Topics: Heathrow PIF stakes

Related

PIF’s Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. buys a 25% stake in MOPCO: Asharq
Business & Economy
PIF’s Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. buys a 25% stake in MOPCO: Asharq

Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears

Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears

Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil edged up on Tuesday, reversing an early decline as worries about tightening supply were revived after Russia said oil exports to Europe on the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August.
Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said Ukraine had suspended oil flows via the pipeline leg because Western sanctions had prevented a payment from Moscow for transit fees from going through.
“Not that we need it at this point, but it’s another reminder of how tight the market is and how sensitive the price is to supply disruptions, particularly those from Russia,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA.
Brent crude was up $1.01 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $97.66 a barrel at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), a sharp rebound from the session low of $94.90. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 75 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $91.51 a barrel, bouncing from the session low of $89.05.
Oil also got a boost from a weaker US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the currency’s value against a basket of peers, was 0.23 percent lower at 106.09 at 10:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT). Traders awaited a US inflation report on Wednesday.
Until the Druzhba news, mounting fears that a recession could cut oil demand had offset support for crude prices from tight supply and progress in talks to revive the Iran nuclear accord.
“Early selling had been prompted by a renewed prospect of Iranian nuclear discussions that could eventually facilitate resumption of oil exports out of Iran,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in a note, but added that he considered an imminent deal unlikely.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI

Related

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Fire rages at Cuba oil terminal; Indian Oil Corp. to issue commercial papers
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude dips; Fire rages at Cuba oil terminal; Indian Oil Corp. to issue commercial papers

GAC approves Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital

GAC approves Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

GAC approves Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital

GAC approves Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition on Tuesday announced its approval for Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital.

Itqan Capital is a Saudi closed joint-stock company. 

Topics: mergers Acquistions

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

South Korean group join hands with Aramco for Mideast expansion

South Korean group join hands with Aramco for Mideast expansion
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

South Korean group join hands with Aramco for Mideast expansion

South Korean group join hands with Aramco for Mideast expansion
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: South Korea’s steel firm SeAH Group has partnered with Saudi Aramco to boost its expansion plans in the Middle East, according to the Korea Economic Daily. 

The group’s special steel maker, SeAH Besteel Corp. has established the joint venture SeAH Gulf Special Steel Industries with the Saudi oil giant.

The JV is set to start building the factory, with an annual capacity of 17,000 tons, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial operations are likely to begin in the first half of 2025.

“We will actively explore the Middle East market with various products such as stainless steel precision tubes and seamless stainless steel pipes,” said a SeAH Changwon official.

Topics: Saudi Aramco SeAH Group Steel production Mideast

Related

Aramco, Sinopec sign initial agreement to collaborate on projects in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Aramco, Sinopec sign initial agreement to collaborate on projects in Saudi Arabia

Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China
Updated 09 August 2022
Reuters

Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China
Updated 09 August 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a landmark bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the US more competitive with China’s science and technology efforts.

“The future is going to be made in America,” Biden said, calling the measure “a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.”

Biden touted investments that chip companies are making even though it remains unclear when the US Commerce Department will write rules for reviewing grant awards and how long it will take to underwrite projects.

Some Republicans joined Biden on the White House lawn to attend the signing of the chips bill that was years in the making in Congress.

The chief executives of Micron, Intel, Lockheed Martin, HP and Advanced Micro Devices attended the signing as did governors of Pennsylvania and Illinois, the mayors of Detroit, Cleveland and Salt Lake City, and lawmakers.

The White House said the bill’s passage was spurring new chip investments. It noted that Qualcomm on Monday agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries’ New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028.

The White House also touted Micron announcing a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, which would boost US market share from 2 percent to 10 percent, an investment it said was planned with “anticipated grants” from the chips bill.

Progressives argued the bill is a giveaway to profitable chips companies that previously closed US plants, but Biden argued on Tuesday “this law is not handing out blank checks to companies.”

HIGHLIGHTS

The White House noted that Qualcomm on Monday agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries’ New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028.

The White House also touted Micron announcing a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing.

The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games. Thousands of cars and trucks remain parked in southeast Michigan awaiting chips as the shortage continues to impact automakers.

A rare major foray into US industrial policy, the bill also includes a 25 percent investment tax credit for chip plants, estimated to be worth $24 billion.

The legislation authorizes $200 billion over 10 years to boost US scientific research to better compete with China. Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.

China had lobbied against the semiconductor bill. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said China “firmly opposed” it, calling it reminiscent of a “Cold War mentality.”

Many US lawmakers had said they normally would not support hefty subsidies for private businesses but noted that China and the EU had been awarding billions in incentives to their chip companies. They also cited national security risks and huge global supply chain problems that have hampered global manufacturing.

Topics: US Biden Chip production SEMICONDUCTORS

Related

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors
US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors

Latest updates

Apparent photo of Adele in Egyptian music icon’s dress sparks controversy
Apparent photo of Adele in Egyptian music icon’s dress sparks controversy
Heathrow owner Ferrovial studies options for stake in Britain’s biggest airport: Sources
Heathrow owner Ferrovial studies options for stake in Britain’s biggest airport: Sources
WhatsApp announces new features to protect user privacy
WhatsApp announces new features to protect user privacy
Rights group condemns Israeli targeting of three Palestinian journalists
AFP photojournalist Ahmed Gharabli is taken out by Israeli police officers from Jerusalem's old city, on August 7, 2022. (AFP)
Snap to open office in Doha
Snap to open office in Doha

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.