Gazprom ramps up gas flow to Hungary via Turkstream pipeline, official says

Gazprom ramps up gas flow to Hungary via Turkstream pipeline, official says
EU member Hungary has maintained what it calls pragmatic relations with Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 August 2022
Reuters

Gazprom ramps up gas flow to Hungary via Turkstream pipeline, official says

Gazprom ramps up gas flow to Hungary via Turkstream pipeline, official says
  The agreement with Gazprom is for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years
Updated 13 August 2022
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Russia’s Gazprom has ramped up flows to Hungary via the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Serbia, a Hungarian Foreign Ministry official said on Saturday.

EU member Hungary has maintained what it calls pragmatic relations with Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, creating tensions with some EU allies keen to take a tougher line.

Hungary, which is about 85 percent dependent on Russian gas, firmly opposes the idea of any EU sanctions on Russian gas imports and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also lobbied hard to secure an exemption from EU sanctions on Russian crude oil imports.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow last month, seeking a further 700 million cubic meters of gas on top of an existing long-term supply deal with Russia.

Under a subsequent agreement, Gazprom started ramping up gas flows to Hungary on Friday, Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer said in a statement.

Menczer said Gazprom would add 2.6 million cubic meters of additional gas per day to previously-agreed deliveries via Turkstream through August, with the amount of September deliveries being negotiated.

Hungary’s reserves stored 2.84 billion cubic meters of gas by the middle of July, the lowest level for that period over the past five years based on data by the national energy regulator.

Under a deal signed last year, before the start of the war in neighboring Ukraine, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under its long-term deal with Russia and a further 1 bcm via a pipeline from Austria.

The agreement with Gazprom is for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years.

Topics: TurkStream Gazprom Hungary gas

TASI stats the week higher on the back of strong earnings reports: Opening bell

TASI stats the week higher on the back of strong earnings reports: Opening bell
Updated 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI stats the week higher on the back of strong earnings reports: Opening bell

TASI stats the week higher on the back of strong earnings reports: Opening bell
Updated 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started the week higher on the back of strong earnings reports, led by oil giant Aramco reports, which lifted investor sentiment.

TASI edged 0.17 percent higher at 12,552, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 22,020, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.49 percent increase, after it announced a record second-quarter profit of $48.4 billion.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 3.53 percent, following the announcement last week that its first-half profits jumped 54 percent to SR2.1 billion.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. declined 1.93 percent, after its first-half profits declined 23 percent to SR278 million.

National Agricultural Development Co. increased 1.73 percent, after it turned into profits of SR43 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Chemical Co. declined 1.3 percent, after reporting a 32 percent drop in first-half profits to SR47 million.

National Medical Care Co. added 5.64 percent to lead the gainers, while Arab Sea Information System Co. edged down 4.42 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Tadawul stock shares

Saudi Aramco shares open 0.5% lower despite record profit of $48bn

Saudi Aramco shares open 0.5% lower despite record profit of $48bn
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco shares open 0.5% lower despite record profit of $48bn

Saudi Aramco shares open 0.5% lower despite record profit of $48bn
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of the world’s largest crude producer Saudi Aramco opened lower on Sunday, following a record second-quarter profit of SR182 billion ($48.4 billion).                                                                                                                       

Aramco’s profit soared 80 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from SR95.5 billion a year earlier, beating the median of analysts’ forecasts with the highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019.

Despite the robust results, its share price edged 0.5 percent lower to SR40.6 by 10:27 a.m. Saudi time on Sunday, down from SR40.8 at the previous close.

This brings Aramco’s market cap to SR8.93 trillion. 

The crude producer attributed the profit hike to rising crude prices which soared to record highs earlier this year, higher volumes sold, and improved downstream margins.

Topics: Tadawul TASI Aramco

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 33 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 33 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market concluded four out of five sessions in green last week, bolstered by strong earnings from most listed companies.

TASI, the main index, gained 0.8 percent to 12,530 on Thursday, while the parallel market Nomu was up 0.8 percent to 22,023.

Qatar led the gains in the Gulf to close 1.3 percent higher, followed by Abu Dhabi’s index with a 1 percent gain.

Bahrain and Kuwait added 0.9 and 0.1 percent, respectively, while Dubai and Oman were down 0.3 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 edged up 0.2 percent.

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, dragged down by fears over a potential recession.

Brent crude exited the week at $98.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $92.09 a barrel.

Stock news

Aramco’s profit surged 90 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), beating the median of analysts’ forecasts with the highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. posted a 23 percent first-half profit decline to SR278 million

National Gas and Industrialization Co. will distribute SR0.85 per share in cash dividends for the first half of 2022

Alandalus Property Co. reported SR35 million in profit for the first half of the year, down 8 percent from the same period a year ago

The National Agricultural Development Co., known as Nadec, turned into profits of SR43 million during the first half of 2022

Saudi Chemical Co. posted a 32 percent drop in first-half profit to SR47 million

Tanmiah Food Co.’s profits rose 43 percent to SR32 million during the first half of 2022

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance approved the re-appointment of Loay Hisham Nazer as chairman of the board and Martin Fletcher as vice chairman

Maharah Human Resources Co. reported a 26 percent decline in half-year profit to SR52 million

Academy of Learning Co. saw its profit rise 10 percent to SR8 million in the first six months of 2022

Calendar

August 14, 2022

Close of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 15, 2022

Naqi Water Co. will start trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange’s main market

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. turned in profits during the first half of 2022 helped by a surge in sales of dairy and food processing.

The company turned green with a profit of SR43 million ($11 million) in the first six months of the year from losses of SR10.98 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the result to an 18 percent growth in sales of dairy and food processing, leading to a 21 percent revenue increase.

Topics: Saudi Profit NADEC Tadawul

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Chemical Co. saw its profit drop 32 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR47 million ($13 million), from SR68 million in the prior-year period, a bourse filing showed.

The chemical producer attributed the profits decline to a 6 percent decrease in gross profit during the first six months of 2022 to SR241 million.

The increase in finance costs combined with losses from interest rate hedging and foreign currency revaluations also contributed to decline.

Topics: Saudi chemica Tadawul

