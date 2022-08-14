You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% amid record IPO listings

Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% amid record IPO listings

Update Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% amid record IPO listings
The group made SR278 million ($74 million) in profit during the first half of 2022, down from SR362 million in the same period last year. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zh6tt

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% amid record IPO listings

Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% amid record IPO listings
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, has posted a 23-percent first-half profit drop amid a record year of initial public offerings.

The group made SR278 million ($74 million) in profit during the first half of 2022, down from SR362 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

This was coupled with an 8.3 percent decline in revenue to SR592 million, mainly due to the decrease in trading services and post-trade services.

Higher salaries and employee-related benefits further weighed on profit during the six-month period, leading to a rise of 9.8 percent in expenses to SR301 million.

The chairman of the Capital Market Authority, Mohammed Elkuwaiz, had earlier told Arab News that Saudi IPOs are on course for a record year, adding that the number of listings in the first half of 2022 has already surpassed those of last year.

Commenting on the results, CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said: “Testament to the avid growth and diversification of our market and its attractiveness is the growing number of IPOs during the first half of the year, resulting in 246 listed companies on both the main market and Nomu – Parallel Market.”

Tadawul also launched single stock futures contracts earlier this year as its second derivatives product.

Topics: Tadawul CMA

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. turned in profits during the first half of 2022 helped by a surge in sales of dairy and food processing.

The company turned green with a profit of SR43 million ($11 million) in the first six months of the year from losses of SR10.98 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the result to an 18 percent growth in sales of dairy and food processing, leading to a 21 percent revenue increase.

Topics: Saudi Profit NADEC Tadawul

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC delivers 137% profit growth as agri-food sales boom
NADEC turns into losses of $76m in 2021
Business & Economy
NADEC turns into losses of $76m in 2021

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m

Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Chemical Co. saw its profit drop 32 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR47 million ($13 million), from SR68 million in the prior-year period, a bourse filing showed.

The chemical producer attributed the profits decline to a 6 percent decrease in gross profit during the first six months of 2022 to SR241 million.

The increase in finance costs combined with losses from interest rate hedging and foreign currency revaluations also contributed to decline.

Topics: Saudi chemica Tadawul

Related

Saudi Chemical's profits drop 20% in Q1 as sales fall
Business & Economy
Saudi Chemical's profits drop 20% in Q1 as sales fall
Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly’s Cialis in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly’s Cialis in Saudi Arabia

Oil behemoth Aramco beats forecasts with record Q2 profit of $48.4bn

Oil behemoth Aramco beats forecasts with record Q2 profit of $48.4bn
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Oil behemoth Aramco beats forecasts with record Q2 profit of $48.4bn

Oil behemoth Aramco beats forecasts with record Q2 profit of $48.4bn
  • The oil giant was expected to report $46.2 billion in net income based on 15 analyst forecasts.
  • Profits of “the most profitable oil company in the world” hit SR182 billion ($48.4 billion) after revenue soared 80 percent to SR562 billion.
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s profit has surged 90 percent in the second quarter of 2022, beating the median of analysts’ forecasts with the highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019.

The oil giant was expected to report $46.2 billion in net income based on 15 analyst forecasts.

Profits of “the most profitable oil company in the world” hit SR182 billion ($48.4 billion) after revenue soared 80 percent to SR562 billion, according to a bourse filing.

This is up from SR148 billion in the prior quarter and SR95.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

The crude producer said the results were primarily driven by rising crude prices which soared to record highs earlier this year, higher volumes sold, and improved downstream margins.

“Our record second-quarter results reflect increasing demand for our products — particularly as a low-cost producer with one of the lowest upstream carbon intensities in the industry,” said CEO, Amin Nasser, commenting on the results.

“While global market volatility and economic uncertainty remain, events during the first half of this year support our view that ongoing investment in our industry is essential — both to help ensure markets remain well supplied and to facilitate an orderly energy transition,” he added.

Further to the solid results, Aramco maintained stable quarterly dividends at SR70.3 billion, representing a per-share payout of SR0.3198 to be paid on Sept. 7.

Capital expenditure during the quarter grew 25 percent to $9.4 billion as Aramco continued to invest and capture growth opportunities.

In terms of half-year performance, Aramco outperformed with an 86 percent profit surge to SR330 billion from SR177 billion a year earlier.

The Saudi-listed company almost doubled its revenue to SR1.03 trillion, compared to SR584 billion in the first half of 2021.

Buoyed by higher operating cash flow, Aramco managed to strengthen its balance sheet with a gearing ratio of 7.9 percent at June end, compared to 14.2 percent at the end of 2021.

“We expect oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts,” Nasser said.

“But while there is a very real and present need to safeguard the security of energy supplies, climate goals remain critical, which is why Aramco is working to increase production from multiple energy sources — including oil and gas, as well as renewables, and blue hydrogen.”

Recent highlights:

  • Aramco and Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, announced the launch of CNTXT, a joint venture based in the Kingdom, which will be headquartered in Riyadh. CNTXT will support industrial digitalization in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.
  • Aramco was reported to weigh an initial public offering of its unit Aramco Trading Co. that could potentially raise over $30 billion, slated to become one of the world’s biggest listings this year.
  • Aramco joined hands with Thailand's national oil company PTT, as it expands its footprints in Asia. Both companies will work together in areas of blue and green hydrogen and various clean energy initiatives.
  • Aramco acquired US-based Valvoline Inc.’s global products unit in a $2.65 billion deal.
Topics: Saudi Aramco

Related

Aramco, Saudia’s real estate arm sign MoU to develop fuel service stations
Business & Economy
Aramco, Saudia’s real estate arm sign MoU to develop fuel service stations
Aramco, SABIC AN receive world’s first accreditation certificate for ‘blue’ hydrogen, ammonia products
Business & Economy
Aramco, SABIC AN receive world’s first accreditation certificate for ‘blue’ hydrogen, ammonia products

Oil Updates — Crude down; US offshore oil output to restart; Russian oil flows to Czech Republic resumed

Oil Updates — Crude down; US offshore oil output to restart; Russian oil flows to Czech Republic resumed
Updated 14 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; US offshore oil output to restart; Russian oil flows to Czech Republic resumed

Oil Updates — Crude down; US offshore oil output to restart; Russian oil flows to Czech Republic resumed
Updated 14 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices plunged around 2 percent on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook.

Futures, however, were still on track for a weekly gain.

Brent crude futures fell $1.45, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $98.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude $2.25, or 2.4 percent, to settle at $92.09 a barrel. Both contracts gained more than 2 percent on Thursday.

US offshore oil output to restart after pipeline fix

A damaged oil pipeline component that disrupted output at several offshore US Gulf of Mexico platforms was repaired late Friday, a Louisiana official said, with producers moving to reactivate some of the halted production.

A failed flange connecting two onshore pipelines operated by Shell Plc in Louisiana leaked an estimated two barrels of oil. The oil, which spilled onto an area covered with gravel, has been removed, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, and the flange had been repaired by Friday evening, he said.

The spill halted the operation of two pipelines that bring oil from several production facilities off the Louisiana coast, curtailing about 600,000 barrels per day of output from Shell, Chevron Corp. and Equinor, according to two people familiar with offshore operations.

On Friday evening, the Amberjack and Mars pipelines that were stopped by the leak were back online and returning to normal service, after crews completed the repairs at the Fourchon booster station, Shell spokesperson Cindy Babski said.

Shell is also in the process of ramping up production at its three platforms that deliver Mars sour crude, an oil grade popular with refiners in the US and Asia, Babski added.

Russian oil flows to Czech Republic have resumed

Russian oil flows to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline resumed after more than a week on Friday evening, Czech pipeline operator MERO said, as transit fee payments were unblocked.

Supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

A European bank has agreed to process the payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, removing the cause of the stoppage.

“Supplies of Russian oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline on the Czech territory resumed at 8 p.m. today (Friday),” MERO said in a statement.

Czech refiner Unipetrol, a unit of Poland’s PKN Orlen, confirmed its refineries again started receiving oil through Druzhba and added the week-long outage had not affected its operations.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude prices up as IEA raises demand forecast; Brazil’s Bolsonaro mum on Petrobras privatization
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices up as IEA raises demand forecast; Brazil’s Bolsonaro mum on Petrobras privatization
Update Oil Updates — Crude slips; US assistance in cleaning up oil spill-off in Louisiana; Oil depot fire in Cuba under control
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slips; US assistance in cleaning up oil spill-off in Louisiana; Oil depot fire in Cuba under control

Saudi banks increase loans by $77.1bn in Q2

Saudi banks increase loans by $77.1bn in Q2
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi banks increase loans by $77.1bn in Q2

Saudi banks increase loans by $77.1bn in Q2
  • Kingdom is moving toward Vision 2030 by developing the trade sector and ensuring its sustainability
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s bank loan portfolio rose by SR289 billion ($77.1 billion) in the second quarter of this year from the same quarter a year ago, according to a recent statistical bulletin released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Bank loans totaled SR2.42 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up from SR1.95 trillion in the second quarter of 2021, showed the SAMA report.

The SR289 billion increase was led by an SR191.1 billion growth in miscellaneous activities. Its share increased by 2 percentage points to 52 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

The data showed that the value of Saudi banks’ aggregate loan portfolio totaled SR2.24 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up 14.8 percent from the year before and up 4 percent from the previous quarter.

The annual growth in bank loans dropped to a negative in 2017 and remained below zero until the third quarter of 2018. However, bank loans have been seeing an upward trend ever since, according to the SAMA report.

From the third quarter of 2018 until the end of 2019, the value of Saudi bank loans grew at an average rate of 3.7 percent year on year; between 2020 and the second quarter of this year, it grew at an average rate of 14.8 percent year on year.

The dominating segment in the Kingdom’s loans was miscellaneous economic activity, which acquired 52 percent of the total loans this quarter.

Commerce came in second, holding 17.2 percent of total loans in the country, recording SR385.7 billion in the second quarter, showed the data.

The Ministry of Commerce in the Kingdom has been moving toward the Saudi Vision 2030 by developing the trade sector and ensuring its sustainability, according to the Kingdom’s Unified National Platform.

The platform stated: “The Ministry of Commerce’s mission focuses on improving the business environment in Saudi Arabia through enacting, developing and supervising the implementation of flexible and fair trade policies and regulations.”

Even though total bank loans expanded this quarter, two economic activities saw a quarterly decline in bank credit in the second quarter of this year: manufacturing and processing and transport and communication.

Bank loans to transport and communication fell by SR6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022 from the same quarter the previous year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the sector dropped from 2.1 percent of total loans in the first quarter to 1.9 percent, showed the SAMA bulletin.

Bank loans given to manufacturing and processing fell by SR4 billion in the second quarter of 2022 from the same quarter the previous year.

The data showed that the sector dropped from 7.2 percent of total loans in the first quarter to 6.9 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Topics: Saudi banks SAMA loans

Related

Analysis Saudi banks’ real estate lending grows to $161bn in Q1 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ real estate lending grows to $161bn in Q1
Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m
Saudi Chemical's first-half profit slips 32% to $13m
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa
River torrent kills 7 in China amid widespread heavy rains
River torrent kills 7 in China amid widespread heavy rains
Oil behemoth Aramco beats forecasts with record Q2 profit of $48.4bn
Oil behemoth Aramco beats forecasts with record Q2 profit of $48.4bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.