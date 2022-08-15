Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port sets new container throughput record

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port has set a new container throughput record by handling 188,578 TEUs during June 2022, surpassing the previous record of 867 TEUs set in 2015, said Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani in a statement.

The record-breaking performance of the port is attributed to the rise in export and import volumes, as the Kingdom moves in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy aimed at turning Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub.

“The port’s strategic location on the Arabian Gulf lends it a distinct status as a trade gateway to the Kingdom’s eastern and central regions, which provides investors interested in setting up integrated logistics facilities that offer value-added services a competitive edge like no other,” said Mawani in the statement.

الشركة السعودية العالمية للموانئ تحقق رقماً قياسياً جديداً في مناولة الحاويات في شهر واحد حيث تمت مناولة 188578 حاوية نمطية وهي الأكبر إنتاجية في تاريخ #ميناء_الملك_عبدالعزيز بالدمام pic.twitter.com/S3rCt5ntAY — SaudiGlobalPorts Co (@SaudiGlobalPort) August 15, 2022

In 2021, the port had re-engineered its transshipment handling processes, along with launching new transhipment services to connect with ports in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and East Asia.

The statement noted that these initiatives brought about a 142.72 percent growth in transshipments compared to the previous year.

Mawani is currently working on upgrading the 19 sq. km. port to make it capable of receiving giant vessels and handling up to 105 million tons annually.