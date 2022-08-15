You are here

Saudi-based Nama Ventures leads a seed funding round for Bahraini startup Faceki

Saudi-based Nama Ventures leads a seed funding round for Bahraini startup Faceki
Founded in 2020, the platform uses cloud biometrics and digital identity verification solutions. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi-based venture capital firm, Nama Ventures, led a seed funding round for an undisclosed amount for Bahrain-based award-winning fraud protection and identity verification platform, Faceki.

“We plan to expand our global footprint, and continue innovating and provide compliant, secure, and user-friendly identity verification solutions,” Hamza Al-Ghatam, co-founder and CEO of Faceki, said in a statement.

The round also saw participation from venture capital firm Vision Ventures along with other angel investors.

Founded in 2020, the platform uses cloud biometrics and digital identity verification solutions powered by machine learning to serve its customer base in over 175 countries. 

CAIRO: The unemployment rate in the North African country remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in the second quarter of 2022, according to a report from the Central Agency of Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The Egyptian labor force grew to 29.985 million from 29.895 million in the previous quarter, where the employment figures increased from 27.750 million to 27.834 million. 

The unemployment level also slightly increased from 2.145 in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.151 million in the second quarter of 2022.  

New ministers take charge

On Aug. 13, 13 new ministers took oath including Ahmed Issa, the new minister of tourism and antiquities.

Ahmed Issa brings years of banking experience to the table as the former CEO of retail banking at CIB.

Apetito and Purity sign MOU

Saudi-based Purity has signed a memorandum of understanding with Apetito— an Egyptian online grocery store operating in Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco — to help expand its services in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Purity is known for its expertise in IT infrastructure and app development; therefore, it would serve Apetitio in achieving its $25 million investment goal.

Moreover, Purity CEO Abdullah Al-Namlah will become part of Appetito’s board of directors, reported Daily News Egypt.

“We are very pleased with this partnership with Purity, which is a regional leader in IT and investments,” stated Apetito CEO Shehab Mokhtar.

 “We aim to massively expand our operations in Saudi Arabia, as well as prospective presence across neighboring markets,” he added.

BONBELL closes $350K deal

BONBELL— a foodtech startup founded in Egypt in 2022— has secured a $350,000 investment from a Canadian angel investor.

 The startup provides an online platform for food orders and deliveries with its restaurant partners, in addition to providing in-app table reservations.

 This new investment will be used to increase its partnership with other restaurants,  aiming at 750 restaurants by the end of this year.

Moreover, BONBELL is targeting another $10 million investment with two venture capital funds from Europe and the Gulf, reported WAMDA.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port has set a new container throughput record by handling 188,578 TEUs during June 2022, surpassing the previous record of 867 TEUs set in 2015, said Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani in a statement. 

The record-breaking performance of the port is attributed to the rise in export and import volumes, as the Kingdom moves in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy aimed at turning Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub.

 “The port’s strategic location on the Arabian Gulf lends it a distinct status as a trade gateway to the Kingdom’s eastern and central regions, which provides investors interested in setting up integrated logistics facilities that offer value-added services a competitive edge like no other,” said Mawani in the statement. 

In 2021, the port had re-engineered its transshipment handling processes, along with launching new transhipment services to connect with ports in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and East Asia. 

The statement noted that these initiatives brought about a 142.72 percent growth in transshipments compared to the previous year. 

Mawani is currently working on upgrading the 19 sq. km. port to make it capable of receiving giant vessels and handling up to 105 million tons annually. 

RIYADH: China stocks fell on growth concerns on Monday after factory and retail activity slowed in July even as the central bank unexpectedly cut key rates to support the COVID-19-hit economy.

The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index both slipped 0.1 percent at the end of the morning session.

China says economic recovery momentum slows, faces difficulties

China’s economic recovery momentum slowed in July, but the economy remains resilient despite facing difficulties, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference on Monday.

Fu expects the economy to continue to recover and the employment situation to be generally stable, although employment pressure still exists.

Even if consumer prices see sharp rises in some months, he expects consumer inflation to remain at a reasonable level this year.

The comments came after data showed China’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with activity indicators from industrial output to retail sales missing forecasts by large margins, pointing to a shaky recovery as Beijing shows no sign of easing its zero-COVID policy.

China to lift Aug fuel exports 

China’s fuel product exports will rebound in August to near the highest for the year so far after Beijing issued more quotas in June and July, although broader curbs are set to cap shipments at seven-year lows for 2022, analysts and traders said.

The rebound in fuel exports from China, the world’s second-biggest producer of refined fuels, has helped cool global prices that hit record highs in May and June as western sanctions on Russia following the Ukraine war tightened global markets.

Diesel, gasoline and jet fuel exports for the year are expected to be as much as 40 percent lower from 2021.

China’s July refinery runs fell to their lowest in more than two years, data showed on Monday, with year-to-date volumes down 6.3 percent from a year earlier.

China's July crude steel output down 6.4 percent

China’s crude steel output fell 6.4 percent in July compared with a year earlier as an ailing property sector dampened demand.

The world’s top steelmaker churned out 81.43 million tons of metal last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

That was also down from 90.73 million tons in June.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.21 percent to $24,863 as of 7:56 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,984 falling by 0.26 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

On Bitstamp, Bitcoin rose to $25,212, the highest since June 13, before falling to $24,863.

Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license

Nexus Dubai, the decentralized financial payment system disrupting traditional payment systems on the blockchain, has secured the first license in the world for a cryptocurrency exchange business in Dubai, according to a statement.

The project aims to facilitate better interconnectivity and digital technology advancements in the UAE, as well as accelerate the development of digital payments, the statement said.

Tatsuya Takizawa, founder and CEO of NXD,  said in a statement: “The fact that we were able to register the license in Dubai is a major milestone, and also proves Nexus Dubai’s commitment to compliance. We aim to have NXD services in use throughout the UAE within three years.”

There are currently multiple crypto exchanges where Nexus Dubai is listed, including MEXC Global, BingX, BYBIT, and Bitget. On Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 1400 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the NXD token is now available for trading, the statement said.

Using the UAE merchant network, NXD, in partnership with different companies there, allows users to make payments easily in retail stores, restaurants, hotels, and more.

Acala’s stablecoin falls 99 percent after hackers issue 1.3b tokens

The stablecoin of decentralized finance platform Acala, a USD, depegged on Sunday after hackers exploited a bug to mint 1.28 billion tokens, according to Coindesk.

The Acala team disabled the transfer functionality of “erroneously minted aUSD” remaining on the Acala chain after discovering the exploit, Coindesk said.

Approximately 1.27 billion aUSD are still in a wallet believed to belong to the attacker.

Several other users have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of DOT from the liquidity pool in addition to the attacker who made 1.28 billion aUSD.

Coinbase defines DOT as "a protocol that connects blockchains — allowing value and data to be sent across previously incompatible networks." 

Since its launch earlier this year, aUSD has successfully held its soft peg to the US dollar.

As a result of the attack, aUSD’s price plummeted from $1.03 per token to $0.09 per token.

Whether or not Acala will be able to restore the aUSD peg remains unclear, Coindesk concluded.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Development Fund signed more than 58,000 financing contracts, offering various financing and housing options for housing support programs throughout the Kingdom during the first half of this year.

Mansour Madi, CEO of REDF, stressed the fund's keenness to enhance the opportunities for ‘Sakani’ beneficiaries to obtain housing support programs, providing more solutions and options, and according to their needs and financial capabilities to own adequate housing.

He added that the fund provided financing contracts to about 33 percent of the total beneficiaries. 

REDF also offers more than nine different options, including four subsidized mortgage products, and five housing support packages, through more than 43 electronic services, in addition to a real estate advisor service and self-service devices.

 

