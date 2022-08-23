You are here

Rohingya crisis fund is 'well short of needs' – UN refugee agency

Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency
More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh, comprising the world’s largest refugee settlement. (AFP)
Reuters

Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency

Rohingya crisis fund is ‘well short of needs’ – UN refugee agency
  • More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh
  • Rohingyas say they want guarantees of their safety and to be recognized as citizens before returning
Reuters

An appeal to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is “well short of needs,” the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday, as refugees called on donors not to forget the crisis ahead of the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar.
More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising the world’s largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.
“For the almost 1 million stateless Rohingya refugees, conditions in Bangladesh are extremely overcrowded, and they remain fully reliant on humanitarian assistance for their survival, UNHCR said.
“The most commonly unmet needs include proper nutrition, shelter materials, sanitation facilities and livelihood opportunities,” a UNHCR statement said.
It said its 2022 response plan sought over $881 million for more than 1.4 million people, including Rohingya refugees and more than half a million most affected host communities. So far, it was funded at only 49 percent, with $426.2 million received.
“The support from the international community has been and is crucial in delivering lifesaving protection and assistance services for Rohingya refugees but funding is well short of needs.”
Refugees said it was crucial the world did not forget the plight of the Rohingya, who are unable to return to Myanmar, but have little future in Bangladesh, with no access to work.
“The global community should not forget our plight. They should help us as much as they can,” Mohammed Taher, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh, said.
“We are not allowed to work here. We must depend on aid agencies for food,” he added.
The Rohingya say they want guarantees of their safety and to be recognized as citizens before returning. The United Nations says conditions are not yet right for return.
The vast majority fled to neighboring Bangladesh during a military crackdown in 2017 that the United Nations has said was carried out with genocidal intent.
Myanmar denies genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.
Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the violence.

Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day

Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day

Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
  • 1,295 people were intercepted after making the crossing from the European mainland
  • The figure surpasses the previous daily record of 1,185 set last November
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The number of migrants arriving in Britain in small boats hit a record for a single day on Monday, as the rise in dangerous crossings over the English Channel continues despite the government’s plans to deport those arriving illegally to Rwanda.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said 1,295 people in 27 boats were intercepted after making the crossing from the European mainland on Monday. The figure surpasses the previous daily record of 1,185 set last November.
The outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hoped that the threat of deporting people to Rwanda announced in April alongside other efforts, such as handing the navy the responsibility for intercepting migrants, would act as a deterrent to those arriving in dinghies and small boats.
Under an agreement struck in April, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 6,4000km to the East African country.
The policy will be the subject of a legal challenge in London’s High Court in early September when a coalition of human rights groups and a trade union will argue that the Rwanda policy is unworkable and unethical.
The first planned deportation flight in June was blocked by a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.
“The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable,” a government spokesperson said. “Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they risk the lives of vulnerable people, who are being exploited by ruthless criminal gangs.”
In 2021, 28,526 people were detected arriving on small boats — with the highest number from Iran followed by Iraq, Eritrea, and Syria. So far this year, more than 22,000 migrants have come to Britain, with government officials warning 60,000 could arrive by the end of the year.
Both candidates vying to replace Johnson as prime minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, have promised to push ahead with the Rwanda plan.

Visiting the Arabian Gulf 'still in Kishida's plans'

Visiting the Arabian Gulf ‘still in Kishida’s plans’
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News Japan

Visiting the Arabian Gulf ‘still in Kishida’s plans’

Visiting the Arabian Gulf ‘still in Kishida’s plans’
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio is looking forward to visiting the region at a later date, a high ranking official in Tokyo told Arab News Japan.

“Prime Minister KISHIDA does attach so much importance to further developing cooperative relations with the Middle Eastern countries,” the official said.

Kishida, 65, canceled his trip to Tunisia and to the UAE and Qatar after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 21. He was scheduled to leave for Tunisia on Aug. 25 to attend the two-day Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) that starts on Aug. 27.

Government officials in Tokyo said the Japanese Prime Minister will attend the conference online.

This article was originally published on Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 
  • The embassy warned its citizens “to take precautions and follow-up on what the Filipino authorities issued”
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the Philippines issued a warning to its citizens in the country on Tuesday as the tropical storm ‘Florita’ inched closer. 

The embassy warned its citizens “to take precautions and follow-up on what the Filipino authorities issued,” and to contact the embassy if any emergencies occurred. 

“The Kingdom’s embassy in Manila confirms that Wednesday, 08/24/202, will be an emergency leave, issued by the Philippines’ authorities, due to the tropical storm ‘Hurricane Florita’,” the embassy said on Twitter. 

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered schools and government offices in Manila and outlying provinces to close as a precautionary measure, according to media reports. 

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms annually. 

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak's jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal
  • ‘We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe’
  • A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s highest court Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal.

“We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe,” Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat said on behalf of a five-judge panel.

“Based on the foregoing, it is our unanimous view that the evidence led during the trial points overwhelmingly to guilt on all seven charges.”

Maimun said “it would have been a travesty of justice of the highest order if any reasonable tribunal, faced with such evidence staring it in the face, were to find that the appellant is not guilty of the seven charges preferred against him.”

The Federal Court decision was handed down after the tribunal threw out a last-minute move by Najib’s lawyers to recuse the chief justice from hearing the case, alleging bias on her part.

Najib is a UK-educated son of one of Malaysia’s founding fathers who had been groomed for the prime minister’s post from a young age.

The final ruling on the jail sentence also came four years after his long-ruling party’s shock election defeat in 2018, during which allegations he and his friends embezzled billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB were key campaign issues.

A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1MDB, to his personal bank account.

An appellate court in December denied his appeal, prompting him to go to the Federal Court for a final recourse.

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
  • Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 110 kilometers
  • The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year
Updated 23 August 2022
AP

MANILA: A tropical storm lashed the northern Philippines with strong wind and rain Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces.
Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) and gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph) and will barrel northwestward through northern provinces before blowing away from the country overnight, forecasters said.
Although the storm’s onslaught was being felt mainly in the northern tip of the main Luzon region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in all public schools and government work in the densely populated capital region and six outlying provinces as a precaution.
“The heavy rains pose possible risks to the general public,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.
The widespread school closures came a day after millions of primary and secondary students trooped back to schools across the Philippines in their first face-to-face classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.
Two villagers were injured and brought to hospitals after being hit by fallen trees in Cagayan province, disaster-response officials said, and more than 500 people in Cagayan and nearby provinces were evacuated from villages that are prone to flash floods, landslides and tidal surges.
Some of the provinces expected to feel the brunt of the storm are still recovering from the devastation wrought by a powerful earthquake last month.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, making the archipelago one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

