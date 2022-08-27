Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government

DUBAI: Working parents in federal government entities in the UAE can opt for flexible hours at their jobs to support their children during the first week of school, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a back-to-school circular to ministries and federal authorities on Friday, outlining flexible working hours policy for parents ahead of the new academic year, set to begin on Monday.

Working parents can get a three-hour leave on the first day of school to drop off and pick up their children, according to the circular published on WAM.

The three-hour leave has been extended throughout the first week of school for parents of children in nurseries or kindergartens.

The policy also offers flexible working hours for employees on days of parent meetings, graduation parties, events and school activities.

“The circular aims to improve the employees' quality of life and help them achieve balance in their social and professional lives,” read the WAM statement.