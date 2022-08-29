You are here

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf discussed with Ambassador Mohamed Khaleel several issues of common interest between the GCC and the Maldives. (File/AFP)
The pair also explored ways to enhance and develop matters of common interest   

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
  • The pair also explored ways to enhance and develop matters of common interest
RIYADH: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, received on Sunday the Ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia. 
Al-Hajraf discussed with Ambassador Mohamed Khaleel several issues of common interest between the GCC and the Maldives.
The pair also explored ways to enhance and develop these matters.

Topics: Maldives GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 

Both emphasized on the depth of Saudi-Jordanian relations 
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 
  • Both emphasized on the depth of Saudi-Jordanian relations
AMMAN: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan met with a member of the Jordanian House of Representatives on Sunday. 
During the meeting, the two discussed ways to enhance joint parliamentary cooperation between the Jordanian Shura and Representatives Councils.
They also emphasized on the depth of Saudi-Jordanian relations.

Topics: Jordan Saudi Arabia Bilateral ties

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president in Katmandu. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel
Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel
  • Officials reviewed potential cooperation between NSSA and the relevant authorities in Israel
MANAMA: Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khalid Yousif Al-Jalahma, discussed ways to bolster space cooperation with Israel during a meeting with the CEO of Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Asiri, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Both officials reviewed the potential cooperation between NSSA and the relevant authorities in Israel, in a bid to boost partnership between both countries in space and advanced sciences.

Al-Jalahma reiterated efforts to support NSSA’s efforts in developing the space sector in Bahrain and achieving the Kingdom’s goals in space.

Bahrain’s space policy and plans were discussed during the meeting, which reviewed NSSA’s strategic plan 2018-2023.  

Al-Asiri wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic role in Israel, which established formal relations with Bahrain in September 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Al-Jalahma was appointed as the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel in April 2021.

Topics: Bahrain & Israel Bahrain #israel #spaceexploration

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan
Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan
DUBAI: Three people have been arrested in Amman and Zarqa, Jordan, accused of dealing controlled substances, in an ongoing national crackdown on drugs, the country’s  anti-narcotics department (AND) reported.

An investigative team from AND had gathered information about two drug dealers in Zarqa.

The investigative team identified the location of the suspects, who they arrested during a raid on the premises where they had hidden the illegal substances.

In Amman, the police arrested a suspected drug dealer after they found illegal substances on him.

Topics: Jordan crime

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro
10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro

10 Emirati women successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro
  • Weeklong feat marks UAE Women’s Day
  • National flag raised at Africa’s highest peak
DODOMA: Ten Emirati women have completed a six-day climb up Mount Kilimanjaro, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday.

The mountain in northeastern Tanzania is Africa’s highest peak, rising 5,895 meters above sea level.

The trip was organized by Majalis Abu Dhabi to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, according to the WAM report.

At the summit, the climbers raised the UAE flag.

According to WAM, the successful ascent demonstrates the will and determination of the nation’s women to work collaboratively and overcome obstacles.

The UAE’s Women’s Day falls on Aug. 28 every year. It was celebrated with several activities across the country on Sunday.

WAM reported on the praise for the nation’s leadership in promoting the empowerment of women and girls.

This includes the critical role played by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who heads the General Women’s Union, Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Family Development Foundation.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mount Kilimanjaro

Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes

Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes
Militia patrol deserted streets in Libyan capital after violent clashes

OIC calls for calm and dialogue
Comedian Mustafa Baraka among Saturday's dead
  • OIC calls for calm and dialogue
  • Comedian Mustafa Baraka among Saturday’s dead
JEDDAH: Militia patrolled near-deserted streets in Libya’s capital on Sunday, a day after clashes killed 32 people and ended Tripoli’s months-long stretch of relative calm.

Flights resumed and shops reopened in Tripoli after clashes between backers of rival governments sparked fears of a major new conflict.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called on all Libyan parties to stop the violence, protect civilians, and avoid escalation.

It also urged them to calm down and resort to dialogue to resolve differences at the critical juncture Libya was going through to spare its people the scourge of violence and avoid further dangers.

The General Secretariat of the OIC said it was following the security developments in Tripoli with great concern.

It reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to the security, stability, and safety of Libya and its people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to violence and dialogue to end the impasse.

The Health Ministry said that 32 people were killed in Saturday’s violence and 159 were injured.

Among the dead was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption.

He was shot reportedly while live-streaming on social media. It was not clear whether he was targeted.

The current stalemate grew from the failure to hold elections in December and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s refusal to step down.

The fighting came after months of mounting tension between backers of Dbeibah and Fathi Bashagha, whose rival administrations are vying for control of Libya.

Dbeibah’s administration, installed in the capital as part of a UN-led peace process last year, has prevented Bashagha from taking office, arguing that the next administration should be the product of elections.

Bashagha was appointed by Libya’s eastern-based Parliament earlier this year and is backed by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar.

Bashagha, a former interior minister, had initially ruled out the use of violence to take power in Tripoli but subsequently hinted that he could resort to force.

Certain armed groups seen as neutral in the latest crisis moved to back Dbeibah this weekend to push back Bashagha’s second attempt to enter the capital.

Both sides exchanged blame while world powers appealed for calm.

On Saturday evening, Dbeibah posted a video of himself surrounded by bodyguards and greeting fighters backing his administration. Wearing a blue shirt and accompanied by his guard, he shook hands and took selfies with supporters. “We won’t leave this country to the scoundrels,” he said in the video posted on his Twitter account under the title “End of the Aggression.”

On Sunday, he said he would create two committees to survey the damage from the fighting.

Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity said fighting had broken out after negotiations to avoid bloodshed in the western city collapsed.

Bashagha denied such talks had taken place and accused Dbeibah’s “illegitimate” administration of “clinging to power.”

Topics: Libya

