Aqarat inks deal with Gensler to design Jabal Omar project

Aqarat inks deal with Gensler to design Jabal Omar project
Mohammed Alesayi, AlEsayi Group board member, and Diane Hoskins, co-CEO at Gensler.
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Aqarat Real Estate Development Company, an Omar Kassem Alesayi Holding Group subsidiary, headquartered in Jeddah, signed a cooperation agreement with Gensler to design its new project in the Jabal Omar district of Makkah. The agreement was signed on July 29 at a special ceremony in London.

The new project in Jabal Omar has been inspired by the cultural and religious importance of the holy city. The project is located on a land area of 2,600 square meters, less than 700 meters from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, where millions of Muslims from all over the world gather to perform Hajj and Umrah.

The project, which has not yet been named, consists of a 35-story mixed-use high-rise tower situated on a six-story podium with a total built-up area of more than 55,000 square meters. The development program consists of a luxury hotel with approximately 340 rooms and 180 luxury residential units consisting of studios and one- to three-bedroom apartments, in addition to restaurants, shops, additional amenities and parking space.

The tower will be the tallest in its area, allowing guests to enjoy clear views of the Grand Mosque.

The signing ceremony was held in Gensler’s London office and attended by Mohammed Alesayi, board member of AlEsayi Group; Hany Habashy, CEO of AlEsayi Group; Hatem Alesayi, deputy CEO of Aqarat; Diane Hoskins, co-CEO of Gensler; and Richard Hill, president of J. Richard Hill and Co.

The project supports and achieves one of the most important objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which is to host more Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, provide easy access to the Grand Mosque, improve the quality of services offered, and enrich the spiritual and cultural experience for pilgrims. The project will also contribute to attracting new investments in the Kingdom.

Mohammed AlEsayi said: “This project and its location have special importance for me, my family, our group, and our employees. Our design goal is to combine authenticity and modernity to provide pilgrims and visitors with a sense of calmness and serenity while visiting Makkah and the Grand Mosque. Our design vision is to celebrate the rich uniqueness of Islamic architecture and play a great role in achieving the objectives of the comprehensive development plan of Makkah Al-Mukarramah to become a modern city and an inspiring model for the Islamic world.”

Habashy added: “Contributing to building a sustainable environment and society is one of the most important values and strategies of AlEsayi Group. Therefore, we are keenly focused on enhancing a sustainable environment through this project. The main goal for our Jabal Omar project has always been to add long-term value for our investors, customers and Makkah visitors by creating an iconic multi-use tower and that’s why we chose Gensler to design this unique project.”

Abdulhadi Al-Rashidi, CEO of Aqarat Real Estate Development Company, expressed happiness at the signing of the contract with Gensler to design a distinguished architectural tower, which he said is one of the company’s most important projects.

He said the Makkah project is consistent with Aqarat’s innovative residential, commercial, entertainment and services projects in the Kingdom.

Gensler’s Hoskins said: “We are humbled to be designing a project on a site that holds such significance for millions of Muslim people across the world. This is an important project for our local and global design teams to partner with Aqarat. We are ensuring great measures are taken to blend into the holy site and to create a building which residents and visitors can experience for generations.”

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Tawal, an integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has become the newest member of the Small Cell Forum — a global membership organization committed to supporting agile, low-cost mobile infrastructure through small cells.

Tawal joins the organization with the goal of enhancing the provision of integrated ICT infrastructure across the Kingdom, while contributing to SCF’s efforts to make mobile cellular connectivity an accessible resource for organizations of all sizes. In doing so, the company aims to support the digital transformation of industry, enterprise and communities in Saudi Arabia, the wider region and beyond.

Tawal will be represented on SCF’s board of directors by Omar Alrasheed, the company’s general manager of commercial excellence. Alrasheed will play an important role in steering the development of the organization’s policy and direction. Leveraging Tawal’s expertise, he will contribute to SCF’s objective of ensuring scale and diversity for the small cell industry.

As a new member of the organization, Tawal is committed to ensuring the right conditions for the development of diverse, sustainable, and resilient ecosystems. As part of this commitment, Tawal is fully aligned with SCF’s stated priorities, namely the diversification of market applications, deployers and supply chains. Working in collaboration with fellow SCF members, Tawal will contribute in developing specifications, technical blueprints and guides with a view to facilitating interoperability for physical and virtual small cell networks.

Alrasheed said: “Tawal has quickly grown to become a highly influential integrated ICT infrastructure provider. With our growing influence, we aim to propel the global ICT industry forward, pioneering leading-edge ICT infrastructure products and services that enable MNOs, government entities and businesses we serve to fulfill their potential. To achieve this, we aim to partner with like-minded entities aligned with our mission and vision ... We aim to work closely with our new partners and leverage our membership to develop state-of-the-art ICT infra solutions that are truly transformative.”

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

stc has announced the launch of Saudi Vision Cable — the first high-speed cable in the Red Sea — through its landing station in Jeddah. The announcement was made in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission.

With its name inspired by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Vision Cable spans 1,160,000 meters and is fully owned by stc Group. The Saudi Vision Cable is the first ever high-capacity submarine cable in the Red Sea region that will provide seamless connectivity of up to 18 Tbps/fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs through four landing stations in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, group CEO of stc, said: “This achievement reflects our comprehensive strategy that aims to diversify the group’s investment opportunities and support digital transformation in the Kingdom by boosting the digital infrastructure. The cable will provide digital connectivity services for corporates and individuals in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the continents by building a regional digital hub connecting the continents of the globe and help meet the needs of companies and customers via an integrated digital ecosystem.”

He added: “Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers. It also achieves the rising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible, and provides access — low latency — to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group.”

The new submarine cable will link the MENA region to three continents, leveraging the strategic location of the Kingdom. This will help to enhance investment in international communication services and data centers.

This cable will join 16 cables installed by stc that are positioned between the east and the west of the Kingdom. Saudi Vision Cable will provide a more reliable internet service to meet the increasing demand for communications and connectivity at the local and international levels. It will allow all of the country’s sectors to obtain high-speed internet services, including education, healthcare and business, which will, in general, provide a number of economic and social benefits.

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Xiaomi has launched its “most” stylish and cutting-edge device in Saudi Arabia. Catering to the Kingdom’s community of fashion-forward and tech-savvy consumers, the new Xiaomi 12 Lite pushes the envelope of design and computational imaging. Equipped with an expansive suite of modern, versatile features, the new offering elevates the flagship Xiaomi experience for aspirational young adults across the Kingdom.

With a sleek 7.29 mm thin design and weighing a mere 173 grams, Xiaomi 12 Lite offers a comfortable in-hand grip.

The back cover is fitted with a matte color gradient that dances with the light. The color further stretches across the flat edges for a simple yet refined aesthetic. On its back are three elegantly placed metal-ringed rear cameras that convey a heightened sense of luxury.

Showcasing a fashionable color palette, Xiaomi 12 Lite’s refined design stands out in three colors — Lite Green, Lite Pink and Black.

Boasting a studio-level triple camera setup, the smartphone features a 108 MP main camera powered by a large HM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera that captures high-definition images in detail from any angle. When combined with eye tracking focus and enabled motion capture, the camera setup gives better clarity and quality to pictures and opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for impromptu cover shots.

The 32 MP front camera features a GD2 sensor and autofocus capabilities, enabling ultra-clear selfies with refined clarity and color. Powered by Xiaomi’s self-developed algorithm that leverages depth estimation and portrait matting to simulate a true-to-life bokeh effect, the Selfie portrait mode with auto HDR manages to deliver flattering fashion selfie results. Complemented by Xiaomi Selfie Glow — two soft LEDs, the front camera captures your natural beauty in exceptional detail in all scenarios.

The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 778 G chipset to deliver flagship-level 5G performance. Built on a 6 nm process, the octa-core SoC maximizes 5G while keeping a balance between performance and power consumption. The multi-tier cooling system ensures efficient heat dissipation in order to deliver a smooth all-around experience.

The 4,300 mAh battery easily supports full-day of usage, while the 67 W turbo charging powers up to 100 percent of battery in just 41 minutes to keep you on the move.

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and features both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision that brings a first-class viewing experience. The TrueColor display is capable of displaying 68 billion colors.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is available in two variants: 8 GB+128 GB, with its retail price starting at SR1,599 ($425); and 8 GB+256 GB, with its price starting at SR1,799.

The phone is available for purchase through Jarir Bookstore, Extra, Noon and local retail partners.

Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Fitbit has unveiled the next generation of its wearables that combine Fitbit’s health and wellness tools with the smarts of Google — the Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2. These devices are even thinner and more comfortable, so you can wear them all day and night, and you do not have to charge them every day.

Millions of people around the globe use Fitbit every day — from checking how well they slept last night to doing a workout or mindfulness session in the app.

Whether you are focused on improving your mental health, gearing up to run a marathon, or starting a new health and wellness routine, you have a range of easy-to-use devices to choose from. By giving you information about your body that otherwise would not be top of mind — like your resting heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep trends and body’s responses to stressors — you can better understand how to manage your holistic health. Here’s a look at how each device can fit your needs:

Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It is a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at an accessible price point. 

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers more than 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals — all with six days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design.

Sense 2 is the most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health. It also includes the new Body Response sensor, which measures EDA for all-day stress management.

With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress. Plus you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place. Seeing all of your metrics together can help you better understand how the actions you take each day can impact your well-being and make better decisions for your daily life.

Fitbit Premium, which is included with all new device purchases for six months, takes your experience even further with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into your stats and progress, and more than 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions to keep your mind and body active.

The three new wearables — Fitbit Sense 2, priced at SR1,455.00 ($387); Versa 4, priced at SR1,119; and Inspire 3, costing SR449 — will be available later in September across leading local retailers such as Noon.com and Amazon.ae and shall include a six-month Premium membership for new and returning customers.

Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

The “back-to-school” season has officially kicked off across the nation, and to support families in their preparation for the new academic year, customers can use Alexa skills to organize their day-to-day activities, access information promptly and easily manage their schedules with just a voice command.

With smart home voice AI technologies such as Alexa, families can set their own shopping lists for school supplies, set a number of reminders for various activities, and make their day-to-day routines and activities during and after school easier and simpler.

Parents can plan for this season by creating a shopping list on the Alexa app and include reminders and never forget to buy anything again.

Parents in the Kingdom can ask Alexa to set reminders for certain activities such as buying uniforms for their schoolchildren, buying stationery items, schoolbags, and any other necessary requirements. They can set routines to adapt quicker to a simpler lifestyle. These routines include setting up reminders and alarms to wake up and sleep on time, in addition to reminders on lunch timings, dinner timings and prayer timings.

Additional routines can be set by Alexa including timing for school pick-up/drop-off, extra-curricular activities, doctor appointments and other entertainment activities during the new academic year. Users can change morning alarm tunes and choose from a wide range of different options.

Special offers by Amazon for ‘back-to-school’ season

Amazon is offering customers in the Kingdom special offers and discounts that go up to 26 percent on a number of multiple smart devices. Ongoing until Aug. 31, the sale includes:

• Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): SR459.99 ($122)

• Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): SR179.99

• Amazon Echo Dot with a Clock (4th Gen): SR229.99

