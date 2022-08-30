At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
At least five dead as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor
A municipal service worker walks through the rubble of a destroyed building following an overnight missile strike in Kharkiv, on August 29, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
KYIV: At least five people were killed on Tuesday as Russian shelling hit the center of Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, the mayor said.
Igor Terekhov added that seven people were also wounded on his Telegram account.
The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, gave a slightly lower death toll of four and said another four were injured.
“The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv,” Synegubov said on Telegram, as he warned residents to “stay inside the shelters.”
Located in northeastern Ukraine just 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv managed to repel efforts by Moscow’s forces to take the city, which had a population of some 1.4 million residents before the war.
It has been heavily bombarded throughout the conflict, with hundreds of people killed, officials say.
Russia facing ‘failures’ with Iranian-made drones, says US official
The official said the US assesses Russia has received the delivery of MoHajjer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over several days this month
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Russia has faced “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior US administration official.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of MoHajjer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over several days this month. The official said it is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of such vehicles.
“We assess that Russia intends to use these Iranian UAVs, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare, and targeting, on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the official said.
In July, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones.
The Biden administration last month released satellite imagery indicating that Russian officials visited Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 5 to view the Iranian drones.
Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein-Amir Abdollahian, said last month that Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector.”
On Monday, Ukraine said it broke through enemy lines in several places near the southern city of Kherson as it pressed a new campaign to retake territory. Moscow said Kyiv’s counter-offensive had failed as Russia shelled the port city of Mykolaiv.
NASA delays debut Artemis flight of new moon rocket after engine cooling issue
The planned journey marks the kickoff of NASA's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s, and the first voyage of both the Space Launch Vehicle rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.: An engine-cooling problem forced NASA on Monday to postpone for at least four days the debut test launch of the colossal new rocketship it plans to use for future astronaut flights back to the moon, more than 50 years after Apollo's last lunar mission.
The space agency declined to set a precise time frame for retrying a launch of the mission, dubbed Artemis I. But a second attempt was still possible as early as Friday, depending on the outcome of further data analysis, senior NASA officials told a news briefing hours after the aborted countdown.
If engineers can resolve the issue on the launch pad in the next 48 to 72 hours, "Friday is definitely in play," Michael Sarafin, NASA's Artemis mission manager told reporters.
The planned journey marks the kickoff of NASA's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s, and the first voyage of both the Space Launch Vehicle (SLS) rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule.
The mission calls for a six-week, uncrewed test flight of the Orion capsule around the moon and back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific.
The malfunction on Monday surfaced as the rocket's fuel tanks were being filled with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Launch teams had begun a "conditioning" process to chill the four main SLS engines sufficiently, but one engine failed to cool down as expected, NASA said. The flight was called off two minutes after the targeted launch time.
Late-hour launch postponements are routine in the space business, and Monday's was not in itself an immediate indication of a major setback for NASA or its primary contractors, Boeing Co for SLS and Lockheed Martin Corp for Orion.
"We don’t launch until it’s right," NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a webcast interview after liftoff was scrubbed. "This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work. And you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go."
Still, the delay was a disappointment to thousands of spectators who gathered on the shores around Cape Canaveral, with binoculars in hand. Vice President Kamala Harris had just arrived at the space center, joining a throng of invited guests attending the event.
The voyage is intended to put the 5.75-million-pound vehicle through its paces in a rigorous demonstration flight, pushing its design limits, before NASA deems it reliable enough to carry astronauts in a subsequent flight targeted for 2024.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system the U.S. space agency has built since the Saturn V rocket flown during Apollo, which grew out of the U.S.-Soviet space race of the Cold War era.
Due to the complexity of the issue that emerged on Monday and constraints on how long a rocket is permitted to remain at a launch tower before blastoff, the spacecraft could end up being rolled back to its vehicle assembly building if trouble-shooting and repairs drag on for too long.
Such a move would involve a more extended delay than a few days or a week. But NASA officials said they were not ready to make that call yet.
Monday's show-stopping technical snag was foreshadowed weeks ago during NASA's pre-launch "wet-dress rehearsal" tests of the SLS, when a problem with a hydrogen fuel line on the rocket forced engineers to forgo a full engine-conditioning test.
NASA officials opted to proceed to final launch preparations and essentially defer the first conditioning run-through until the actual countdown, acknowledging then that such a strategy could end up causing a liftoff delay, as occurred on Monday.
One additional hitch was a "vent valve" problem that hampered engineers' ability to place sufficient pressure on a hydrogen fuel tank, Sarafin said.
NASA officials said they expected to gain greater clarity on next steps after a meeting set for Tuesday to review data collected from the launch attempt.
FIVE DECADES SINCE HUMANS LAST ON MOON
If the first two Artemis missions succeed, NASA is aiming to land astronauts back on the moon, including the first woman to set foot on the lunar surface, as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame is likely to slip by a few years.
The last humans to walk on the moon were the two-man descent team of Apollo 17 in 1972, following in the footsteps of 10 other astronauts during five earlier missions beginning with Apollo 11 in 1969.
The Artemis program seeks to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious astronaut voyages to Mars, a goal that NASA officials have said will probably take until at least the late 2030s to achieve.
The program was named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology.
SLS has been under development for more than a decade, with years of delays and cost overruns. But Artemis also has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in commerce.
Although no humans will be aboard, Orion will be carrying a simulated crew of three - one male and two female mannequins - fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other stresses that real-life astronauts would experience.
Bangladesh to import rice from Vietnam and India to replenish reserves
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters
DHAKA: Bangladesh is finalizing deals with Vietnam and India to import a total of 330,000 tons of rice as it races to replenish reserves and cool domestic prices, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Soaring prices of the staple grain for the country’s 165 million people pose a problem for the government, which plans to expand cut-price rice sales to help people hard-hit by high costs.
The south Asian country will buy 100,000 tons of parboiled rice from an Indian public sector firm and 200,000 tons of parboiled rice and 30,000 tons of white rice from Vietnam, the government officials said.
The price for the parboiled rice from Vietnam will be $521 a ton and white rice $494 a ton, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been made public.
The price for rice from neighboring India will be $443.50 per ton via seaports and $428.50 per ton via railways, the officials said. All the prices included freight, insurance and unloading costs, they said.
“Preparations are underway to sign the deals soon,” one of the officials said, adding the rice would be delivered within two to three months after the signing.
The Bangladesh government is also holding talks with Myanmar to import rice, the officials said, putting aside a rift over the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Bangladesh this week slashed import duty on rice to 15 percent from 25 percent, cutting it for the second time since July in a bid to boost private imports.
Its private rice import plan, however, faces a setback with only 36,000 tons bought since July, after the government allowed private traders to import nearly 1 million tons of the staple grain after slashing duty to 25.0 percent from 62.5 percent.
The government will begin selling rice at a cheaper rate for 5 million poor families and expand such sales from September, in an effort to rein in surging domestic prices, which saw yet another uptick after it hiked domestic oil prices early this month.
Bangladesh, traditionally the world’s third-biggest rice producer with around 35 million tons annually, uses almost all its production to feed its people. It still often requires imports to cope with shortages caused by floods or droughts.
KARACHI, Sindh / QUETTA, Balochistan: Torrential monsoon rains and resultant flooding have caused widespread death and destruction in Pakistan’s Sindh and Balochistan provinces. As of Monday, more than 600 lives had been lost and 1.5 million people displaced in the two worst-hit regions.
The downpours have killed at least 1,136 people in Pakistan since the onset of the monsoon season, according to the National Disaster Management Authority, with Sindh and Balochistan accounting for 646 of the total fatalities since mid-June.
In Sindh, 402 people have died, while the official figure for Balochistan is 244. The floodwaters are reported to have damaged 3,328 kilometers of roads and washed away nearly 80 bridges in the two provinces.
In Sindh, rains have partially or fully damaged 43,874 houses, while at least a further 61,000 homes have been damaged in Balochistan. These figures are conservative estimates as thousands of villages in the two provinces are either inaccessible or authorities have yet to reach them.
“Almost a month has passed since our village was inundated but no one has reached out to us with any help,” Abdul Rehman Narejo, a teacher in Abdullah Narejo village, on the bank of the Indus River in Sindh’s Khairpur district, told Arab News.
“Our children are starving. We sleep in the open out of fear that that roof will fall on us.”
A two-room government school was sheltering more than 50 women and children on Sunday when Arab News visited the village, where many homes have been damaged.
Speaking to Arab News, Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, described the rainfall this season as “unprecedented.”
“The ongoing monsoon rains are unprecedented,” he said. “July has witnessed 308 percent higher, while August has recorded 784 percent above the average rainfall.
“The flooding in Sindh has affected 23 districts and 201 sub-divisions and has caused an estimated damage of PKR550 billion ($2.49 billion).”
He said standing crops of cotton, date, sugarcane, rice, and vegetables on 2,845,046 acres of cultivated land had been destroyed, inflicting an estimated loss of PKR295 million.
On the positive side, Shah said 105,000 tents had been distributed and 750,000 ration bags had been ordered for distribution in Sindh, but the aid was insufficient to cover the 1.67 million people displaced throughout the province.
“To provide relief to over 1.67 million people, Sindh needs immediate help from the international community. We have spoken to diplomats of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and Iran for their assistance,” he said.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan’s foreign minister, who last week called off his Europe trip and reached his hometown of Larkana in Sindh, has also appealed to the international community for help in dealing with the “overwhelming” floods.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief was the first international charity to step in, sending 100 trucks carrying 950 tons of food items to 17 flood-ravaged districts of Pakistan last week. The consignment included 10,000 food packages. So far three convoys of essential food items have been dispatched.
Humanitarian assistance has also arrived from Turkey, while a flight from the UAE brought more than 3,000 tons of critical aid. At least another 15 flights carrying relief supplies are expected to arrive in Pakistan from the UAE in the coming days.
According to Shah, there was every prospect of more flood damage in Sindh. “The province has not only received record rains, the Indus River is taking more and more water from northern Pakistan, aggravating the situation. The situation is complicated.”
Shah said more than 550,000 cusecs of water were flowing through the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages that had inundated large areas along the riverbanks and displaced thousands of families.
“More flooding is expected as the Indus, which has been overflowing its banks, is taking more water southward,” said Shah, who has visited around 20 affected districts.
Qasim Soomro, the Sindh parliamentary secretary for health, said the health department was helping people with support from the World Health Organization and other partners.
“But a huge health crisis is looming as the stagnant water in villages will result in all kinds of infectious and water-borne diseases,” Soomro told Arab News. He appealed to non-government organizations to make medical supplies available.
The torrential monsoon rains and floods have exacted a tragic toll, which keeps rising with every passing day.
Abdul Wahab Jamali, 37, a resident of Naseer Faqeer Lalani union council, died after he climbed a dune to escape flooding in his village.
Six-year-old Maula Bux, whose family resides in Khairpur, died after his family failed to take him to the hospital despite several attempts.
“He was the only son of my brother, but we couldn’t save him,” Bux’s uncle Asif Ali told Arab News. “My brother is devastated and hasn’t spoken for the last four days.”
The floods in Balochistan are being described as the worst natural calamity in the history of the province since the devastating earthquake of 1935 that destroyed the entire city of Quetta.
Abnormally heavy monsoon rains led to urban and rural flooding in all 34 districts of the province. Balochistan has been cut off from the rest of the country, with mobile networks and gas and electricity supplies suspended in many parts of the province for the past five days.
On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s prime minister, visited the flood-ravaged Jaffarabad district of Balochistan, where he pledged the full support of the federal government to people affected by the natural disaster. Sharif, who described the flood devastation as “horrifying,” announced a PKR10 billion grant for the province.
“The magnitude of destruction and damage in Balochistan is on a very large scale, and the government of Pakistan will assure rehabilitation of people affected by rains and floods,” he told people in Haji Allah Dinu village.
Floodwaters have damaged around 80 percent of crops in Naseerabad division, comprising Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, and Suhbat Pur districts, over the past month.
A few miles away from the spot visited by Sharif, Gul Khatoon, 55, lives with her ailing husband and three daughters in a makeshift tent built from blankets in the Noran Goth area of Osta Muhammad tehsil.
“In this scorching heat, we have no food and clean drinking water. We have set up this camp in front of a collapsed home,” Khatoon told Arab News. “It's been 12 days, but no government assistance has reached this area. The prime minister should have come here and seen our plight.”
According to the Climate Change Risk Index 2021, Pakistan is among the 10 countries most vulnerable to severe climate change threats. Many experts ask why, despite the alerts issued by the Met Office, the country was unprepared for the deluge that followed the unusually heavy monsoon rains.
“In November 2021, the South Asian monsoon alert said that Pakistan would receive more than normal rains in July and August, but the unpreparedness of the government caused massive destruction in all four provinces, including the northern Gilgit-Baltistan,” Afia Aslam, a climate change activist, told Arab News.
“The localities near the water channels in urban and rural areas need to be remodeled because we can no longer skip our responsibility by providing food rations and cash to the people who lost their homes. We have to stop them from planning on new construction near water channels.”
She said the vulnerability to climate change had reached an alarming level, and Pakistan’s rank might further deteriorate on the Climate Change Risk Index 2022.
“The capital of Balochistan, Quetta, and many dry areas received additional rains because of weather changes. The government in the province needs to be more cautious and alert for the winter rainy season.”
Asfand Yar Kakar, Balochistan’s environment and climate change secretary, said the province received unexpectedly heavy rains this season and authorities failed to take action against people's violation of environmental protection laws.
“We consider small embankments as dams that were not properly designed. The water discharged from poorly constructed dams flowed into various populated areas across the province,” he told Arab News.
He said there was a need to map water channels and remove encroachments on waterways in urban areas. For good measure, he said, the Balochistan environment department would issue notices to departments and officials that failed to abide by environmental protection laws.
For 80 percent of the estimated 12.34 million people of Balochistan, agriculture and livestock are their only livelihoods, but the deluge has wreaked havoc. More than 200,000 acres of rice and wheat crops have been destroyed and an estimated 145,936 farm animals were washed away.
According to Arshad Hussain Bugti, the Balochistan livestock and dairy development secretary, the floods have inflicted huge losses as almost the entire rural population of the province used livestock to supplement their incomes.
“Right now, people are sitting on roads with their cattle and our teams have been traveling to all accessible areas to vaccinate animals. But there are many inaccessible areas that cannot be reached until the water level drops,” he told Arab News.
He said those with livestock preferred to live close to rivers and water channels where there were green lands, but now the authorities had made them aware of the reality of climate change and its consequences.
Beny Steinmetz was found guilty in January 2021 of setting up a complex financial web to pay bribes to ensure his company could obtain permits in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region
Lansana Conte’s military dictatorship ordered global mining giant Rio Tinto to relinquish two concessions that were subsequently obtained by Beny Steinmetz Group Resources (BSGR)
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP
GENEVA: French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz was back in court in Switzerland on Monday seeking to clear his name by appealing against his conviction in one of the mining sector’s biggest-ever corruption cases.
The 66-year-old businessman was found guilty in January 2021 of setting up a complex financial web to pay bribes to ensure his company could obtain permits in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region, which is estimated to contain the world’s biggest untapped deposits of iron ore.
He was sentenced by a Geneva court in 2021 to five years in prison and also ordered to pay 50 million Swiss francs ($52 million) in compensation.
Wearing a dark blue suit and flanked by a new defense team, Steinmetz arrived at the courthouse as a free man.
He has not begun serving his sentence, since he was issued a legal free-passage guarantee to attend the first trial.
He has been issued another for his appeal, which is set to last until September 7 with the verdict due at a later date.
Steinmetz, who maintained his innocence throughout the original trial, changed his lawyers and beefed up his communications team for the appeal.
His new lead lawyer Daniel Kinzer presented an impassioned opening statement, detailing a long line of alleged missteps, errors and misunderstandings in the trial, including accusing the prosecution of relying on coerced and even “bought” testimonies to build its case.
“I am confident the appeals court can be convinced,” he told AFP before the hearings. “We expect that the tribunal recognizes that Beny Steinmetz did not bribe anyone.”
During the original trial, Swiss prosecutors convinced the court that Steinmetz and two partners had bribed a wife of the then Guinean president Lansana Conte and others in order to win lucrative mining rights in Simandou.
The prosecutors said Steinmetz obtained the rights shortly before Conte died in 2008 after about $10 million was paid in bribes over a number of years.
Conte’s military dictatorship ordered global mining giant Rio Tinto to relinquish two concessions that were subsequently obtained by Beny Steinmetz Group Resources (BSGR) against an investment of $160 million.
Just 18 months later, BSGR sold 51 percent of its stake in the concession to Brazilian mining giant Vale for $2.5 billion.
But in 2013, Guinea’s first democratically-elected president Alpha Conde launched a review of permits allotted under Conte and stripped the VBG consortium formed by BSGR and Vale of its permit.
The defense insists there was nothing inappropriate about how BSGR obtained the permits, maintaining that Rio Tinto lost half the concessions for failing to develop them.
They were then “awarded to BSGR on the basis of a solid and convincing business case, with no need to bribe a public official,” Kinzer told AFP.
To secure the initial deal, prosecutors claimed Steinmetz and representatives in Guinea entered a “pact of corruption” with Conte and his fourth wife Mamadie Toure.
Toure, who has admitted to having received payments, has protected status in the United States as a state witness.
Kinzer told the court that much of the prosecutor’s case had relied on her testimony, despite no insight into the “opaque” US deal, and asked that her testimony be deemed inadmissible.
His co-counsel Christian Luscher meanwhile highlighted concerns around the handling of the case by Claudio Mascotto, the prosecutor initially in charge of the investigation, suggesting he had struck a deal with another witness in the case, and asking that he be questioned in court.
He also pointed out that Mascotto had once shared a law practice with the court president, Catherine Gavin, warning of “a problem of appearances.”
Lead prosecutor Yves Bertossa responded angrily to such arguments, accusing the defense of attacking anyone involved in the case.
“They will stop at nothing to try to find a procedural flaw,” he told the court, insisting the case rested on a massive amount of evidence beyond Toure’s testimony, slamming allegations of purchased testimony as laughable.
“The only ones who tried to buy Mamadie Toure,” he insisted, “were Beny Steinmetz and Frederic Cilins,” one of two alleged co-conspirators who are also appealing against previous convictions.