You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan
“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected,” Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said about the devastating floods in Pakistan. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjgu2

Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan

UK’s Queen Elizabeth says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by severe flooding in Pakistan
  • Queen says the UK stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these “terrible events”
  • Prince Charles also sent a letter to President Alvi in which he paid tribute to the government of Pakistan
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said on Monday that she is “deeply saddened” by the severe flooding in Pakistan that has claimed more than 1,150 lives.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan,” the queen wrote in a letter to the country’s President Arif Alvi. 

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts,” the queen said.

She added that the UK stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these “terrible events.”

Monsoon rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in over a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than 1 million homes.

Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected, a challenging task in remote areas as roads and bridges have been washed away.

Prince Charles also sent a letter to Alvi in which he paid tribute to the government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, and “the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working tirelessly to save lives and support those in need.”

“Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan,” he added.

The prince also made a donation to Islamic Relief UK for the flood-ravaged country. The charity thanked him for supporting its Pakistan Floods Appeal. 

Pakistan needs more than $10 billion to repair and rebuild infrastructure damaged by the monsoon rains that have caused devastating flooding, the country’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the UN and Pakistan launched an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly half a million displaced victims of the record-breaking floods.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.”

He said the scale of needs, with millions of people forced from their homes, schools and health facilities destroyed and livelihoods shattered by the climate catastrophe, required the world’s collective and prioritized attention.

Topics: Pakistan floods Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Related

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
Updated 25 min 14 sec ago

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods

In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
  • Flooding has killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops
  • Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif are locked in a bitter political battle, with the former refusing to recognize the government and leading rallies seeking early elections
Updated 25 min 14 sec ago
Mehreen Zahra-Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on his predecessor, Imran Khan, to join him in a “united effort” to tackle the “epochal” rains and flooding that have killed more than 1,100 people since mid-June, affected 33 million, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops.

The unexpected “olive branch” comes as the two leaders are locked in a bitter political battle. Khan, who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, refuses to recognize the government and has been leading mass rallies in an attempt to seek early elections. The Sharif-led coalition government has said elections will be held as scheduled next year.

Khan won the 2018 general election following vows to root out corruption among what he portrayed as a venal political elite. The former cricket star has for decades viewed veteran politicians such as Sharif — and his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister convicted on corruption charges and living in self-exile in London — as long overdue for accountability.

On Tuesday, Sharif told journalists he had extended several offers, including one this month during a speech in parliament, to Khan asking him to join with the government in its attempts to tackle the myriad crises facing the South Asian nation, in particular the economic woes that have left it with a large current account deficit and critically low foreign exchange reserves.

“I offered, as you will, an olive branch, a very sincere proposal, a charter of economy … (that said) let’s sit down and discuss it, let us make a framework,” Sharif said, speaking in the Prime Minister’s Office. “It was a very bitter experience that this offer was absolutely taken as a non-serious thing, which was very unfortunate.

“Today, even at the cost of repetition, I am making this offer (to Khan) through your cameras … Let us sit down … to deal with this (floods) situation today and tomorrow, and to see Pakistan comes out of this problem with our united effort let’s move with unity of thought and action, let’s move in unison. That is the way forward.”

It comes as Khan faces a number of court cases, including charges of terrorism and contempt of court, which he said are politically motivated. The use of anti-terrorism and sedition laws as a basis for cases against political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan; Khan’s own government also used them against its opponents and critics.

A contempt of court case against Khan is due to begin tomorrow and his one-week, pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case, related to a speech he gave, expires on Sept. 1.

A terror charge in Pakistan can carry sentences ranging from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence. A contempt of court conviction could result in Khan being disqualified for life from politics because, according to Pakistani law, convicted persons cannot hold public office.

Should Khan take up Sharif’s offer of a truce, the easing of the political tensions would be welcomed at a time when more than 15 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population has been affected by heavy rains and floods.

Early estimates put the cost of the damage at more than $10 billion. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and live outdoors without access to food, clean water, shelter or basic healthcare.

The specter of food shortages is rising given that much of the country’s farmland and crops have been wiped out by flooding that Sharif on Tuesday described as “the worst in the history of Pakistan.”

On Monday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the government might consider importing vegetables and other food items from its neighbor, and archrival, India to help cope with shortages.

Such imports would end three years of suspended trade between the nuclear-armed rivals. Islamabad banned imports from India in 2019 after New Delhi revoked the special constitutional status of the portion of the disputed Kashmir valley it governs. India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir. They both control parts of the region but claim all of it.

However, Sharif reiterated that it will be difficult to restore trade links until India reviews its decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status.

“Even until today I will be very pleased to facilitate and discuss our problems with India, including water (and) Kashmir,” he said.

But, referring to what he described as a “genocide” in Indian-administered Kashmir, he added: “Look what they are doing … is there anything left for us to talk to each other (about)?”

India denies allegations of abusing the rights of Kashmiris and says it only targets separatists and militants who launch attacks against the state. It accuses Pakistan of funding armed militants and separatist groups in the Indian-controlled part of the region. Islamabad denies this, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Topics: Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery
Updated 30 August 2022

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Saudi Arabia to set up oil refinery
  • Colombo seeks to ‘form long-term relations’ with Saudi Arabia in energy, fuel sectors
  • Saudi’s 2030 Vision can also benefit Sri Lanka, special envoy says
Updated 30 August 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to boost energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia and has invited the Kingdom to set up a refinery in the South Asian nation, a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday.

Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed arrived in Riyadh on Sunday as special envoy of the Sri Lankan president and has since held meetings with officials from the Kingdom, including Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad.

Ahamed, who assumed his ministerial duties in late May and also oversees Middle Eastern affairs, told Arab News in an exclusive interview that improving cooperation with Saudi Arabia would be helpful in “easing the current economic crisis” in Sri Lanka.

The nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since independence. For months people have suffered severe shortages of essentials, such as food, medicines and fuel, as the inflation rate surged to a record 60.8 percent in July.

“We are offering Saudi Arabia to have its own refinery in Sri Lanka,” Ahamed said in a phone interview.

“We can also provide enough storage facilities on the island which could cover the region.”

Colombo is seeking to “form long-term relations” with Saudi Arabia in the energy and fuel sectors, including for the supply of gas and crude oil.

Sri Lanka has been struggling to find critical funding to finance essential imports, with its existing stock of petrol and diesel all but dry. The crisis had seen long queues of drivers at gas pumps across the country earlier this year, when people waited for days to fill their vehicles.

Ahamed said that Saudi’s 2030 Vision, a reform plan designed to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, could also benefit Sri Lanka.

“As you know, Saudi Arabia is one of the major economic powers in the region, especially in the field of energy sector. The 2030 Vision of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has attracted the whole world including Sri Lanka,” Ahamed said.

“Our president wants to make use of this Vision by cooperating with the Kingdom to develop its goals and also to benefit from such developments, which would improve the Saudi-Lanka energy security cooperation.”

Ahamed is optimistic that stronger energy cooperation will boost bilateral trade to billions of dollars from the current $300 million, and “enable Sri Lanka to buy oil with long-term conditions.”

Sri Lanka is also seeking to tap Saudi investors for the country’s mining industry, he said.

As his Saudi trip was set to conclude on Wednesday, Ahamed was optimistic about the outcome of his visit.

“We are positive that Saudi Arabia will help Sri Lanka in granting some relief by supporting our projects and open up new areas of cooperation to strengthen the bilateral relations,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis

Related

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
World
Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
World
Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’

UN chief to travel to Pakistan to see ‘climate catastrophe’
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week following historic deadly flooding to see “the areas most impacted by this unprecedented climate catastrophe,” a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Sept. 9 and return to New York on Sept. 11, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, killing at least 1,100 people in recent weeks and affecting more than 33 million, over 15 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million population.

Topics: Pakistan floods UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Related

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees

UK home secretary asks landlords to take in Afghan refugees
  • Thousands stuck in temporary accommodation over a year since fleeing their homeland
  • Britain’s total annual bill for asylum seekers currently around £2bn
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked landlords to house thousands of Afghan refugees stuck in temporary accommodation over a year since fleeing their homeland.

The Home Office says of the 21,450 people evacuated to the UK following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021, 9,667 are still living in hotels at a total cost of over £1 million ($1.17 million) per day to the taxpayer.

In addition to Afghan refugees, there are 30,000 asylum seekers of other nationalities being put up in hotels across the UK, at an additional daily cost of around £4 million. The UK’s total annual bill for asylum seekers is currently around £2 billion.

Just 7,385 Afghan evacuees have found permanent homes, with authorities citing the large sizes of many refugee families — seven people on average, as opposed to an average of three people per UK household — as a particular issue in rehousing them.

Patel wrote in The Times: “I urge landlords and local authorities to come forward with suitable homes. The government will continue to do everything possible to expedite moving those still in hotels into sustainable accommodation, while delivering value for money for the taxpayer.”

The UK’s housing shortage is also playing a part in the crisis, with local authorities struggling to find enough dwellings despite receiving £20,500 per refugee resettled in their area.

Despite this, the UK has pledged to take in another 3,500 Afghans trying to escape the Taliban, and Patel is readying plans to stop councils blocking refugees from being moved to their areas.

The UK also houses around 83,900 Ukrainian refugees. Campaigners for Afghan refugees have urged the British government to launch a similar campaign to that launched to drum up support for Ukrainian refugees, dubbed “Homes for Afghans.”

 

Topics: Priti Patel Afghanistan

Related

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,136, according to figures released on August 29. (AFP) photos
Saudi Arabia
OIC issues support for flood victims in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sudan

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 

Albanian police to help UK Border Force identify, deport migrants 
  • Home Office figures suggest majority of 25,000 people crossing English Channel come from Balkan country
  • Biometric data to be used to identify Albanians with criminal records in their home country
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Police from Albania will be drafted to the UK to help identify migrants from the Balkan country arriving in Britain via small boats.

The UK Border Force will be assisted by Albanian officers in fast-tracking deportations of criminals and those with no right to be in the UK through cross-referencing Tirana’s criminal databases via fingerprints and biometric data.

The UK Home Office says up to 60 percent of the more than 25,000 migrants who have entered Britain this year via the English Channel could be from Albania.

Many of their claims for asylum are believed to be “unfounded” as they face “no serious risk of persecution.”

The UK government can refuse entry on suspicion of individuals posing a risk of “serious harm,” whose removal may be “conducive to the public good,” or those with a criminal record.

The proposal to deploy Albanian officers in the UK is thought to have been made by Gledis Nano, general director of the Albanian state police, during a visit to Britain to assess the situation last month, mirroring a similar agreement between Albania and France.

It comes as part of a broader Home Office cooperation agreement with Tirana to remove illegal migrants from the UK, which has included the British government spending £1 million ($1.17 million) on a new police station at Rinas International Airport in the Albanian capital.

Four Albanian police forensic experts are set to meet UK counterparts on Tuesday to discuss funding for DNA processing. 

A source told the Daily Telegraph: “Biometric data will enable (UK) officers to detect any Albanian wanted by Albanian police or who has a criminal background. They (the Albanian officers stationed in the UK) will have two laptops with all the systems and data that Albanian police have.”

A UK Border Force source told the newspaper: “This access would help us immensely, assuming there are no data protection or legal issues that would prevent the Albanian police from receiving biographic and biometric data captured by UK Border Force under UK law to check against their own records.

“It will not only enable us to identify who they are, but also if there are known criminals among them.

“However, there may be a risk in sharing information about asylum seekers with the government of the country they are claiming to fear persecution from — at least before the claim is assessed.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Those coming from Albania — a safe and prosperous country — are traveling through multiple countries to make the journey to the UK. Many then make spurious asylum claims when they arrive.

“Asylum claims may be inadmissible if someone travels through a safe third country before reaching the UK.”

Topics: Albania United Kingdom (UK) migrants Gledis Nano

Related

Albanian trafficking gangs offering minibus trips from southern Europe to UK
World
Albanian trafficking gangs offering minibus trips from southern Europe to UK
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
World
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day

Latest updates

Kingdom seeks extradition of Saudi who threatened embassy in Beirut
Kingdom seeks extradition of Saudi who threatened embassy in Beirut
Watchdog calls for journalists’ protection in Iraq
Watchdog calls for journalists’ protection in Iraq
Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp
Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp
In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
In olive branch to ousted predecessor, Pakistani PM calls for ‘united effort’ amid deadly floods
Twitter launches Twitter Circle globally
Twitter launches Twitter Circle globally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.