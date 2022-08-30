You are here

  • Home
  • Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis

Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis

Special Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
Yemenis maneuver through rubble strewn streets in the besieged city of Taiz. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2haa

Updated 11 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis

Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
  • Repeated assaults on densely populated city leave dozens dead and wounded
  • Houthis attempted to close the only lifeline road connecting the besieged city of Taiz with Aden
Updated 11 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government has pulled out of peace talks with Iran-backed Houthis in Jordan in protest over the latest deadly attacks by Yemeni militia on Taiz, the official news agency reported.

Assigned under the UN-brokered truce to engage in talks with the Houthis on truce violations, the government’s military announced the boycott of the Amman meetings after the Houthis repeatedly attacked the densely populated city, leaving dozens of combatants dead or wounded and further undermining efforts to bolster the truce and end the war peacefully.

The committee said in a statement that the Houthis attempted to close the only lifeline road connecting the besieged city of Taiz with Aden and continued violating the truce by launching explosive-rigged drones, ballistic missiles and assembling military reinforcements across the country.

The committee has decided to boycott talks with the Houthis “until further notice.” On Monday, at least ten government soldiers were killed and seven wounded, and 23 Houthis were killed and 30 wounded, in heavy clashes outside Taiz after the Houthis assaulted government troops west of Taiz with mortar rounds before attempting to seize control of the only road under the government’s control.

According to local officials and residents, the Houthis launched another assault on the western entrance to Taiz on Monday night, inflicting casualties on government troops stationed along the Al-Dhabab Road. 

Yemeni officials said that the Houthis attempted to blockade the city, even as the joint committee in Amman was discussing de-escalation and alleviating the suffering of thousands of people in Taiz. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Tuesday that the Houthis “unprecedently” attacked Taiz, resulting in the highest number of casualties among government troops since the truce began on April 2.

“Under heavy fire cover, the Houthis hysterically attacked us,” Al-Baher said, adding that the Houthis gathered new military reinforcements, including fighters, outside Taiz coming from Ibb province. “They want to close the remaining artery where food, humanitarian aid and children’s milk go through.”

At the same time, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh said that he discussed the situation with the US envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, and the head of the EU delegation to Yemen, Gabriel Vinals, calling for more action to stop the Houthis from endangering the lives of Yemenis.

“I warned about the Houthis trying to block the only way linking the city to Aden. I demanded the condemnation of these aggressive acts and to exert the utmost pressure on Houthis to stop their violations,” Awadh told the US envoy during a phone call.

Topics: Yemen Taiz Houthis Tim Lenderking

Related

Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz
Middle-East
Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz
Special Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers
Middle-East
Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

EXCLUSIVE-Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors

Updated 4 sec ago

EXCLUSIVE-Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors

EXCLUSIVE-Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
Updated 4 sec ago
IRBIL: A series of rocket attacks on a gasfield in northern Iraq has sent the US contractors working on its expansion packing, dealing a blow to the Kurdish region’s hopes of boosting its revenues and offering a small alternative to Russian gas.
The project to expand the Khor Mor field operated by Pearl Consortium, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s Dana Gas and its affiliate Crescent Petroleum, was suspended at the end of June after three rocket attacks.
Workers from Texan company Exterran Corp. returned last month to resume work but two more rockets hit the site on July 25, forcing the company to leave again with no return date planned, industry and Kurdish government sources said.
Khor Mor is one of the biggest gasfields in Iraq and the expansion plan aims to double production in a region desperately in need of more gas to generate electricity and end almost daily power blackouts.
There was no serious damage from the attacks and existing operations have not been disrupted but the expansion has been suspended until security in the area is ensured, the sources said.
The expansion project is partly funded through a $250 million financing agreement with the US International Development Finance corporation.
Exterran is the third contractor to demobilize since attacks started targeting the field on June 21, with two Turkish subcontractors, Havatek and Biltek, having already halted work.
Dana Gas declined to comment. Exterran, Havatek and Biltek did not respond to requests for comment.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Last year, the Kurdish government signed a contract with domestic energy company KAR Group to build a pipeline from Khor Mor via the regional capital Irbil to the city of Dohuk, close to the Turkish border, running parallel to an existing pipeline.
Delays could cost the debt-ridden Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) a sizeable penalty and will leave Kurdish gas export plans on hold.
If the infrastructure is not ready by a May 2023 take-or-pay deadline, the Kurdish government will have to pay Dana Gas $40 million a month until it is ready, the government source said.
“More than that is the reputational damage because added security threats add another layer of risks that could impact the cost of capital and insurance,” Ali Al-Saffar, Middle East and North Africa program manager at the International Energy Agency, said.
The KRG did not respond to a request for comment.
Dana Gas has the rights to exploit two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq, Khor Mor and Chemchemal, which produce about 450 million cubic feet of gas a day. It plans to more than double production to up to 1 billion cubic feet per day in the next few years, enough to cover domestic needs.
With 16 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves, output could then potentially ramp up to 1.5 billion cubic feet a day, leaving a sizeable quantity for exports to Turkey and Europe, government and industry sources said.
Dana Gas supplies about 80 percent of the region’s gas feedstock, according to an industry source.
However, the region’s gas export plan could threaten Iran’s place as a major supplier of gas to Iraq and Turkey at a time when its economy is still reeling from international sanctions.
In March, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. (IRGC) fired a dozen ballistic missiles at Irbil in an assault, which appeared to target the region’s plans to supply gas to Turkey and Europe, officials have said.
While no group has claimed responsibility for the five attacks on Khor Mor since June, Kurdish officials, diplomats, industry sources and energy experts said they believed they were carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
Iran’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
However, two diplomats based in Iraq said they believed that rivalry within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party that controls the land where the field is located, led one side to retaliate for being excluded from the expansion project.
A PUK official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed this version of events.

NO MAN’S LAND
The Khor Mor field is close to a no man’s land between the Iraqi army, Kurdish forces and Shiite militias, from where the first three rocket attacks were launched.
Because of a lack of agreement over territorial control, there are areas neither the Iraqi army nor Kurdish forces can enter, leaving a security vacuum where militias are active.
But the last two attacks with larger rockets came from areas closer to the city of Kirkuk, which lies under the control of the federal government.
“Khor Mor has a lot of potential and can help the Kurds,” said a Kurdish official. “We get attacked from all sides. The future is very uncertain.”
The setback to the gas plan comes at a time when the oil sector, the region’s financial lifeline, is also in trouble.
Oil reserves are getting depleted at more than double the global average and a Federal Supreme Court ruling in February that deemed the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region’s oil and gas sector to be unconstitutional, forced some foreign oil companies to leave.
Exterran has halted work for security reasons, rather than the ruling, industry and government sources said.
Further delays in investment in the sector will weigh heavily on the KRG, which faces an economic crisis in a region already struggling within an unstable Iraq.
KRG’s debt currently stands at about $38 billion, according to a government official, and parliamentarian Karwan Gaznay, who is a member of the region’s oil and gas committee, said oil exports accounted for 85 percent of Iraqi Kurdistan’s budget.
Delayed payment of public sector salaries, poor public services and corruption have fueled often violent protests over the past two years against the political parties that run the region.
Widespread economic hardship among young Kurds was also one of the main factors behind the migrant crisis on the Belarus-European Union border that began in 2021.

Amazon announces winners of its teckathon event in Jordan

Amazon announces winners of its teckathon event in Jordan
Updated 51 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon announces winners of its teckathon event in Jordan

Amazon announces winners of its teckathon event in Jordan
  • First placed Ammar Shanir received $10,000 scholarship
Updated 51 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Amazon on Tuesday announced the top-three winners of its Jordanian teckathon event, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The Amazon Teckathon is a three-day virtual hackathon, challenging university students in Jordan to come up with creative and hi-tech software solutions for daily lifestyle issues.

The second edition of the hackathon, which took place from July 26 to 28 and drew students from 20 universities, received 114 submissions and encouraged those taking part to develop, design, code, and build innovative software solutions.

Each team then presented its project to a panel of Amazon experts and entries were judged based on software implementation, idea, and presentation.

Challenge winner Ammar Shanir, from Jordan University of Science and Technology, received a $10,000 scholarship from Amazon for BiLy, an app that converts speech to text in real time while distinguishing between various languages, including Arabic and English, to provide the most appropriate word.

He said: “As a university student, I was extremely privileged to be given the opportunity to take part in the Amazon Teckathon this year.

“The hackathon was all-encompassing as it put my team’s creative thinking, programming skills, and time management to the test. I am so grateful for the entire experience as it has honed my technical and programming skills.

“This was an unforgettable experience and I’m honored that the expert panel of judges recognized my work,” Shanir added.

Second place went to Abdulrahman Wasfi and Layan Al-Himsi, from the Princess Sumaya University for Technology, for Nedz, an app using artificial intelligence and machine learning to better understand the needs of people with autism.

Shahed Nabeel and Mohammed Al-Khateeb secured third spot with their Detector project, another app, this time utilizing AI to detect skin cancer, and provide a detailed evaluation of type and accuracy by simply taking a picture.

Amazon provided the second- and third-place winners with scholarships worth $7,000 and $5,000, respectively.

The company also recognized winners in a special category for best customer-centric solution in the Middle East and North Africa region. This was won by Abdelrahman Al-Sabbagh and Faris Al-Humsi for developing Saiph, an AI searching system that thoroughly examines files and documents for quality. It considers multiple factors, such as identifying relevant synonyms, repetition, misspellings, and dialect, to efficiently share results that meet desired criteria.

Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Al-Hanandeh has actively supported initiatives aimed at encouraging and inspiring Jordan’s youth to advance their skills in the ever-expanding field of technology and programming.

He expressed his delight at Amazon’s decision to bring back the virtual hackathon event for a second year, highlighting the importance of sharing knowledge and experience in order to create the technology leaders of the future.

Mahmoud Obeidat, Amazon’s country manager for Jordan, said: “This year, we were once again very impressed with the level of innovation, skill, and dedication brought to the Amazon Teckathon event by participating students.

“Our second edition of the event truly encouraged customer-centric thinking, working with our customer obsession guiding principle in mind, and it has been inspiring to see students embrace the Amazon culture while delivering an exceptional level of competition during the hackathon.”

Topics: Amazon

Related

Amazon sues thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews
Media
Amazon sues thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews
Britain’s competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is a
Media
Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

Arab League, Egypt express concern over violence in Iraq

Arab League, Egypt express concern over violence in Iraq
Updated 30 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Arab League, Egypt express concern over violence in Iraq

Arab League, Egypt express concern over violence in Iraq
  • Egyptian president speaks with Iraqi counterpart, prime minister
  • Baghdad’s Green Zone rocked by deadly violence following cleric’s retirement from politics
Updated 30 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said he is “following with great concern the dangerous developments in Iraq.”

He added: “I call for giving priority to the national interest, avoiding bloodshed, and preserving civil peace in the country.”

Meanwhile, during a phone call with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the need for dialogue, and expressed Cairo’s readiness to contribute to any joint effort to avoid escalation.

“I am saddened by the outcome of the current developments in this brotherly country, which has strong historical ties of brotherhood and Arabism with Egypt,” El-Sisi said.

“I call on all Iraqi parties to give priority to the supreme interest of their country in order to overcome the political crisis through dialogue and to achieve stability, security and prosperity for the Iraqis.”

Salih thanked El-Sisi for Egypt’s support for Iraq, and praised the two countries’ relations and historical ties. Al-Kadhimi explained to El-Sisi current efforts to pursue dialogue.

Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where embassies and government institutions are located, on Tuesday witnessed armed confrontations for the second day in a row.

Twenty-three people have been killed since Monday after Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announced his retirement from politics.

The decision resulted in thousands of his supporters storming the Republican Palace and clashing with the army and members of the pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Units. 

After the palace was stormed, Al-Kadhimi suspended Cabinet meetings until further notice and called for an emergency security meeting at the military headquarters.

The Iraqi News Agency reported on Monday evening that Al-Sadr had started a hunger strike until the violence ends.

On Tuesday, he directed his supporters to withdraw from Parliament, a move praised by Al-Kadhimi.

“I am very saddened by what is happening in Iraq, and I offer my apologies to the Iraqi people,” Al-Sadr said during a press conference.

Iraq has been suffering from a severe political crisis since legislative elections in October 2021. 

Topics: Arab League Egypt Iraq Ahmed Aboul Gheit Barham Salih Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
Middle-East
Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
Update Iraq on verge of civil war: protestors killed as Sadr quits politics
Middle-East
Iraq on verge of civil war: protestors killed as Sadr quits politics

Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz

Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz

Human rights groups call on Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz
  • Iran-backed militia has besieged Yemen’s third city since 2015, restricting flow of civilians, food, medicine
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘Population has been in near-total isolation for seven years’
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 15 human rights organizations has called on Houthi forces to reopen main roads into Taiz in order to alleviate the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Yemen’s third city.

The Iran-backed militia is besieging Taiz, having encircled it in 2015. The International Red Cross says the city, still in government control, is suffering a shortage of food, water and basic supplies that is “dangerously acute” even for war-torn Yemen. 

Diego Zorrilla, UN deputy humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, told Agence France-Presse that “the situation in Taiz is particularly serious.”

The 15 organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said the Houthis “should ensure free and safe movement for all humanitarian personnel and facilitate the delivery of food, medical supplies, and other essential items and services to the civilians in the city.”

Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, said: “Houthi restrictions have forced civilians to use dangerous and poorly maintained mountain roads that are the only connection between Taiz city’s besieged population and the rest of the world. 

“Opening the main roads would help immensely to alleviate the suffering of a population that has been in near-total isolation for seven years.”

UN mediation led to a two-month truce in April, and Hans Grundberg, UN special envoy for Yemen, invited both sides to meet to “agree on opening roads in Taiz and other governorates to facilitate the movement of civilian men, women, and children.” The truce was extended in June, and again by a further two months on Aug. 2.

In July, Grundberg’s office announced plans for a staggered reopening of the city’s main roads, but this was rejected by the Houthis. On July 26, Taiz residents took to the streets to protest the Houthis’ decision.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights guarantees the right to freedom of movement, as does the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

International law also demands that in war, impartial humanitarian assistance must be given to civilians, and those in besieged areas must be allowed to leave.

The only routes into Taiz, however, are currently an unpaved path called Al-Aqrodh — a winding, 60 km detour round the city beset by sharp turns and checkpoints — and the steep, mountainous Haigat Al-Abd road to Aden, known as the “death road” by locals. 

Traversing these routes can take many hours, and numerous casualties are reported among those who attempt to use them.

The transportation of goods on trucks, or of people on buses, is incredibly difficult, hindering the flow of emergency items and civilians. 

The overuse of the roads, meanwhile, has accelerated their deterioration, making them even more dangerous, and during the rainy season they become practically impassable.

Their decrepit state also makes it incredibly difficult for rural inhabitants of the governorate to travel to the city for medical treatment, spreading suffering far beyond Taiz’s main urban area.

The UN has documented multiple incidents of Houthi forces confiscating food and vital medical supplies at checkpoints, including vaccines, dialysis treatments and oxygen cylinders.

Radhya Al-Mutwakel, chair of Mwatana for Human Rights, said: “The siege of Taiz has become nothing more than a card on the negotiating table. Civilians are paying a high cost to exercise their right of movement and access basic needs such as food, water and basic materials.

“The (Houthis) should immediately end undue restrictions on movement by opening major roads and allowing all Yemeni civilians to travel freely throughout their country.”

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
World
Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says
Special Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers
Middle-East
Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

Saudi Arabia calls on all parties in Iraq to unite amid violent protests

Saudi Arabia calls on all parties in Iraq to unite amid violent protests
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls on all parties in Iraq to unite amid violent protests

Saudi Arabia calls on all parties in Iraq to unite amid violent protests
  • The Kingdom is following the ongoing events in Iraq with ‘great concern and expresses its deepest regret over the current situation,’ the ministry said in a statement
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all parties in Iraq to unite on Tuesday, after violent protests erupted in the country following the resignation of prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr from government. 

The Kingdom is following the ongoing events in Iraq with ‘great concern and expresses its deepest regret over the current situation,’ the ministry said in a statement. 

The statement said that Saudi Arabia was urging all parties to resort to peaceful solutions to resolve the demands of the Iraqi people, guaranteeing the country and its people’s stability and prosperity, the statement added. 

At least 23 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured when violence erupted between rival Shiite forces and the army, according to AFP. 

The violence that erupted on Monday pitted Sadr loyalists against Shiite factions backed by neighbouring Iran, with the sides exchanging gunfire across barricades – violence the United Nations warned risked tipping the war-ravaged country deeper into chaos.

Al-Sadr had called on his supporters to withdraw from Baghdad’s Green Zone immediately in a speech broadcasted on live television. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq

Related

Developing Iraq protesters disperse after Sadr demands end to deadly clashes photos
Middle-East
Iraq protesters disperse after Sadr demands end to deadly clashes
Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Middle-East
Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 

Latest updates

Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
Taiz attacks force Yemeni military to quit talks with Houthis
US navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
US navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
Attacks on major Iraqi gasfield drive out US contractors
Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project
Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project
Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization
Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.