Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range

60,000 forgotten items found in Uber backseats in KSA

The recently released sixth annual Uber Lost and Found Index reveals some of the most popular and surprising items left behind by riders over the past year. A total of 59,829 items were forgotten in vehicles over the same period.

Each year, the Uber Lost and Found Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items. The report also highlights which cities have been most forgetful, which times of day and days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get any lost items back using the Uber app.

Wallets, phones, and keys topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but riders are not just leaving the usuals behind — they are forgetting everything from their backpacks, to their prescription glasses, mugs, medication — and that is just to name a few.

10 most commonly forgotten items

1. Phone/camera

2. Keys

3. Headphones/speakers

4. Backpack/ bag

5. Clothing

6. Glasses

7. Purse

8. Hat

9. Charger

10. Money

‘Craziest’ items

1. Bicycle

2. Oven

3. Electric heater

Most forgetful dates

1. Nov. 4, 2021 (Thursday)

2. March 31, 2021 (Wednesday)

3. Nov. 5, 2021 (Friday)

4. July 8, 2021 (Thursday)

5. Jan. 27, 2022 (Sunday)

Most forgetful times of day

1. 7 p.m.

2. 9 p.m.

3. 6 p.m.

4. 5 p.m.

Most forgetful days of the week

1. Thursday

2. Wednesday

3. Tuesday

4. Monday

5. Sunday

6. Saturday

7. Friday

Uber has also launched a video outlining the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber. The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver — but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer.

Here is what to do:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item.”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

7. If your driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

And if you lost your personal phone, and are unable to sign into the app, you can be connected to support via webchat on Uber’s website.