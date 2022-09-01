You are here

Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range

Back-to-school season is in full swing with parents making their last rounds to the stores and malls to check items off from their shopping list. Apart from guaranteeing your child is fully equipped for school, ensuring that they start their day right is top of mind for you. As a parent, you are well aware that providing a healthy, nutrient-packed breakfast is critical to ensuring that your children have the energy to perform at school, not only in academics but also extracurricular activities.

To add an element of fun to the breakfast table and lunchboxes, Puck has launched an exclusive limited-edition range while joining forces with the Justice League characters: Batman, Superman, The Flash and Batgirl. This range is available across all major retailers.

Moreover, marking the back-to-school season, there are exciting prizes on the Puck Arabia website until Sept. 26. All you need to do to stand a chance to win is submit your entry through playing an exciting game on TikTok. A weekly prize draw takes place for grocery shopping vouchers and the grand prize includes school fees worth $8,000. So hurry before it is too late!

For more information, visit www.puckarabia.com/en/back-to-school/ 

Season 2 of the LuLu World Food festival is here and will run until Sept. 10. Food enthusiasts can indulge their taste buds with a host of curated meals prepared by celebrity chefs, watch and learn from these masters of the kitchens around the world and win 2,000 prizes, including 1,000 free trolley-loads and 1,000 top-notch kitchen appliances to ramp up their cooking and build their dream kitchen.

For the duration of the festival at LuLu outlets across the Kingdom, there are gigantic displays of global food ingredients, free samplings of unique foods and special promotions. Shoppers can benefit from a number of discount offers and exciting deals on a wide range of globally sourced products and hot food varieties.

The LuLu Superchef lineup includes six masters of the kitchen: Chef Turki Al-Ghanem and Chef Mansour (Sept. 1 at LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Yasmin, Riyadh and LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Rayyan, Dammam respectively), Chef Adnan Yamani (Sept. 3 at LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Rawabi, Jeddah), Chef Hani (Sept. 4 at LuLu Hypermarket, Alkhobar) and Chef Abdulaziz Al-Mutawa and Chef Maysa (Sept. 8 at LuLu Hypermarket, Yarmouk, Riyadh and LuLu Hypermarket, Marwa, Jeddah respectively).

LuLu World Food Season 2 also features 12 themes ranging from world cuisines such as Indian, Arabic and Filipino to an exploration of healthy menus, breads, cheeses and deli, ice cream, beverages and desserts. In addition, there will be a special focus on kitchenware and a chance to build your dream kitchen makeover, step by step with great deals on kitchen and home appliances.

“Food and an exploration of world culinary trends is something that we find people in Saudi Arabia are very keen on,” said Lulu Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed. “As a well-traveled and cosmopolitan generation, they are eager to understand new food tastes and share the food traditions of their expatriate friends. This World Food festival Season 2 at LuLu will be a window to the world kitchens. You can watch our best chefs in action and build your own menus and even your kitchens with our offers.”

The recently released sixth annual Uber Lost and Found Index reveals some of the most popular and surprising items left behind by riders over the past year. A total of 59,829 items were forgotten in vehicles over the same period.

Each year, the Uber Lost and Found Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items. The report also highlights which cities have been most forgetful, which times of day and days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get any lost items back using the Uber app.

Wallets, phones, and keys topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but riders are not just leaving the usuals behind — they are forgetting everything from their backpacks, to their prescription glasses, mugs, medication — and that is just to name a few.

10 most commonly forgotten items

1. Phone/camera

2. Keys

3. Headphones/speakers

4. Backpack/ bag

5. Clothing

6. Glasses

7. Purse

8. Hat

9. Charger

10. Money

‘Craziest’ items

1. Bicycle

2. Oven

3. Electric heater

Most forgetful dates

1. Nov. 4, 2021 (Thursday)

2. March 31, 2021 (Wednesday)

3. Nov. 5, 2021 (Friday)

4. July 8, 2021 (Thursday)

5. Jan. 27, 2022 (Sunday)

Most forgetful times of day

1. 7 p.m.

2. 9 p.m.

3. 6 p.m.

4. 5 p.m.

Most forgetful days of the week

1. Thursday

2. Wednesday

3. Tuesday

4. Monday

5. Sunday

6. Saturday

7. Friday

Uber has also launched a video outlining the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber. The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver — but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer.

Here is what to do:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item.”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

7. If your driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

And if you lost your personal phone, and are unable to sign into the app, you can be connected to support via webchat on Uber’s website.

Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds are now integrated with Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud native SIEM and SOAR solution to help Microsoft Sentinel users with actionable context for attack investigation and response. With this integration, enterprise security teams can extend cyberthreat detection capabilities and increase the effectiveness of initial alert triage, threat hunting or incident response.

According to IDC, “threat intelligence is a foundational component of a modern cybersecurity program … Threat intelligence programs provide both qualitative assessments of the field and actionable, automated solutions that bolster existing security defenses.” For businesses, it is also important to smoothly incorporate TI with their security operations for the most effective protection from cyberthreats.

Access to Kaspersky TI through Microsoft Sentinel empowers enterprises with the latest insights to counter cyberattacks. Actionable context in feeds includes threat names, timestamps, geolocation, resolved IP addresses of infected web resources, hashes, popularity or other search terms. With this data, security teams or SOC analysts can accelerate the initial alert triage by making informed decisions for investigation or escalation to an incident response team.

Kaspersky Threat Data Feeds are generated automatically in real time and aggregate high-quality data from multiple reliable sources around the world. This includes the Kaspersky Security Network covering millions of voluntary participants globally, Botnet Monitoring service, spam traps, plus Kaspersky experts from GReAT and R and D teams. All the data is carefully inspected and refined with dedicated pre-processing techniques.

“We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft and help Microsoft Sentinel users to get access to the trusted and valuable threat intelligence from Kaspersky. Expanding integration with third-party security controls makes it even easier for customers to operationalize our TI which is one of our key priorities. TI from Kaspersky is designed to be tailored to the needs of any organization since we collect data from a great number of different and diverse sources to cover organizations in specific industries, geolocations and with specific threat landscapes,” said Ivan Vassunov, VP corporate products, Kaspersky.

“Threat attacks are on a continuous rise like never before and to remain protected, organizations need quick ways to detect these threats. With the Kaspersky and Microsoft Sentinel integration, customers will now have an easy way to import high fidelity threat intelligence produced by Kaspersky into Microsoft Sentinel using the industry standard of STIX/TAXII for detections, hunting, investigation, and automation,” said Rijuta Kapoor, senior program manager, Microsoft.

Millions of students across the Middle East are going back to school in the coming weeks, and many of them anticipate entering a new school year with devices that will help them boost productivity and multitask to keep up with their on-the-go lifestyle. Understanding the needs of today’s students, LG Electronics offers a variety of devices for an enhanced studying experience, including the LG gram, the lineup of ultralight and slim laptops with powerful performance and long battery life; LG UltraWide, the lineup of large monitors for advanced multitasking and efficient learning; and LG Ergo, the lineup of monitors designed to deliver maximum workspace flexibility.

LG gram for better mobility and performance

Designed for those who lead an on-the-move lifestyle, LG gram combines ultra-lightweight form, sleek design and powerful processor to allow users to easily carry and use it anywhere without sacrificing performance. The latest LG gram 17” features the Intel Evo Platform powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics that ensure high-resolution content creation and editing to meet even the most intensive students’ needs. Additionally, the LG gram 17” provides up to 19.5 hours of battery life, allowing users to immerse themselves into the learning process without any interruptions.

LG UltraWide and LG Ergo for efficient learning

Bringing multitasking to the next level, LG UltraWide monitors with a range of sizes from 25-inch to 34-inch allow users to easily work on multiple tasks at the same time. LG Nano IPS display delivers a wide color spectrum with outstanding color accuracy and brightness. For long nights of studying, LG UltraWide provides eye care features such as low blue light emission and ambient light sensor that reacts to light and adjusts the brightness of the screen. Additionally, for productivity and comfort during long hours of studying, LG offers LG DualUp Monitor with Ergo stand. Designed for multitasking and creative work, the monitor features two 21.5-inch screens (16:9 aspect ratio) stacked one on top of the other in a single display. Ensuring more comfortable and sustainable user experience, the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt for perfect screen positioning.

Blind Assistant, a mobile app developed by a team of Tunisian engineers, helps the visually impaired and blind community to recognize objects, texts and colors around them using the integrated voice-over features in the app. The app was part of the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest, also known as Apps UP, and won the “Best Social Impact App” award.

The tech giant introduced the “Best Social Impact” category as part of the contest in order to facilitate the development of experiences such as Blind Assistant that positively impact communities.

According to the WHO, approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide have near or far vision impairment. The differently abled can have lower rates of workforce participation and productivity. The app’s goal is to make visually impaired individuals more independent by assisting them in identifying objects, faces, colors, and texts with the tap of a button. A visually impaired person can use Blind Assistant to easily orient themselves, eliminating the need for a visual embossed print.

“We were inspired to work on the ‘Blind Assistant’ project once we learned about Apps UP in 2021. We worked on integrating with the HMS Ecosystem and were able to launch the app on time for the competition,” said the developers of Blind Assistant Kassis Bassem and Wajih Sakka. “Since its inception, Blind Assistant has played an important role in assisting the visually impaired community by enhancing their communication abilities daily.”

“Technology can play a significant role in positively influencing the community, and we are thrilled to see how mobile apps are benefiting consumers. Huawei’s Apps UP competition acts as a catalyst for the development of creative mobile apps, and Blind Assistant — the winner of the Best Social Impact App in 2021, is a testament to that fact. The app effectively demonstrates how mobile apps can promote inclusivity in the community and serve the underserved,” said Lu Geng, vice president of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Blind Assistant is available to download via AppGallery, the default application marketplace for Huawei smart devices. Apps UP 2022 has a cash prize pool of $230,000 for Middle Eastern and African developers, with individual prize amounts ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. Categories include the Best HMS Innovation Award, Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, All-Scenario Coverage Award, Tech Women’s Award, Student Innovation Award, and the newly introduced Best Arabic App. The Tech Women’s Award is open to teams with at least one female developer who is a pivotal team member or leader.

Developers can enter multiple categories and submit more than one app to boost their winning chances. To register and learn more about Apps UP, interested persons can email [email protected]

