Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range

Back-to-school season is in full swing with parents making their last rounds to the stores and malls to check items off from their shopping list. Apart from guaranteeing your child is fully equipped for school, ensuring that they start their day right is top of mind for you. As a parent, you are well aware that providing a healthy, nutrient-packed breakfast is critical to ensuring that your children have the energy to perform at school, not only in academics but also extracurricular activities.
To add an element of fun to the breakfast table and lunchboxes, Puck has launched an exclusive limited-edition range while joining forces with the Justice League characters: Batman, Superman, The Flash and Batgirl. This range is available across all major retailers.
Moreover, marking the back-to-school season, there are exciting prizes on the Puck Arabia website until Sept. 26. All you need to do to stand a chance to win is submit your entry through playing an exciting game on TikTok. A weekly prize draw takes place for grocery shopping vouchers and the grand prize includes school fees worth $8,000. So hurry before it is too late!
For more information, visit www.puckarabia.com/en/back-to-school/