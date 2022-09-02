Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country

DUBAI: Yemen’s defense minister Lieutenant-General Mohsen Al-Daeri has praised the humanitarian efforts the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has undertaken in the conflict-ridden country.
The ICRC, in partnership with the Yemeni Red Crescent Society and other movement partners, has worked to alleviate the suffering of affected communities in the years-long conflict by providing aid to people in need.
Thousands of civilians have been killed, with an estimated 4.3 million others fleeing their homes since the war between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces erupted.
ICRC maintains 22 branches across the country for its humanitarian interventions.
Yemen suffered for eight years due to breaches of various truces by the Houthis, the last of which was in the governorate of Taiz, Al-Daeri said in a report from state news agency Saba.
Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Bahrain’s Ambassador to the Argentine Republic Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al-Khalifa met with he Argentine Secretary of International Affairs for Defense, Francisco Cafiero, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship, Santiago Cafiero, in Washington on Thursday, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
During the meeting with Cafiero, the ambassador praised Argentina’s efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, according to BNA.
For his part, the secretary commended the Bahrain-Argentinian relations and discussed ways to further develop them in various fields, BNA reported.
Meanwhile, Argentina’s foreign affairs minister affirmed his country’s commitment to bolstering relations with Bahrain during his meeting with Al-Khalifa.
The ambassador praised the countries’ strong bilateral ties and reviewed opportunities to strengthen their economic and trade ties.
Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened
Shipping data show Lady Zehma was at anchor in the Marmara Sea, just off the coast of Istanbul, on Friday morning
Updated 56 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
ISTANBUL: A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tons of corn from Ukraine was towed to anchorage in Istanbul on Friday after it briefly ran aground, a shipping agency said, the first such incident under a United Nations-brokered export deal.
Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said traffic in the Bosphorus strait had been reopened after it was halted due to the grounding of the 173-meter Lady Zehma due to a rudder failure around 1800 GMT.
The Tribeca shipping agency said the towage and salvage operation of Lady Zehma started at 2110 GMT and it dropped anchor at the southern Bosphorus anchorage area at 2330 GMT.
No one was hurt in the incident, the Istanbul governor’s office said. During the grounding, the ship’s bow had been about 150 meters from shore in the busy Bebek neighborhood, according to a witness and Refinitiv Eikon data.
The shipping data showed the vessel was at anchor in the Marmara Sea, just off the coast of Istanbul, on Friday morning.
Ukraine’s grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Three ports were unblocked under the deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv, and brokered by the UN and Ankara.
The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) — which oversees the agreement and includes UN, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials — said the ship “got stranded during her passage from the strait” and an emergency boarding operation had been conducted by Turkish authorities.
Earlier this week the JCC said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tons of corn. Turkey’s Tribeca shipping firm said it contained 30,274 tons of corn.
As of Wednesday, some 1.55 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs had been exported from Ukraine under the deal, while 139 inbound and outbound voyages had been enabled, the JCC said.
Such incidents are rare on the picturesque Bosphorus, which divides Turkey’s largest city and connects the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea and beyond to the Mediterannean.
Iran says it sends ‘constructive’ response on nuclear deal; US disagrees
US State Department: “We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive.”
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran has sent a “constructive” response to US proposals aimed at reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, prompting a less positive impression from the United States.
“The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB on Friday.
But the US State Department gave a different assessment.
“We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU,” a spokesperson said. “We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive.”
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said: “Some gaps have closed in recent weeks but others remain.”
The IRIB report said Iran’s response was sent to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who has been coordinating the negotiations. It gave no further details.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.
Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.
Under the 2015 pact, Iran had curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.
Then US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018, arguing that it was too generous to Tehran. He reimposed US sanctions on Iran, leading Tehran to resume previously banned nuclear activities and reviving US, European and Israeli fears that Iran may seek an atomic bomb.
Iran denies any such ambition.
Will maritime-border settlement imply Lebanon’s indirect recognition of Israel?
Hezbollah complicit in US-brokered process despite its leader’s prohibition against talks with the “Zionist enemy”
Gap between Nasrallah’s rhetoric and reality calls into question his much vaunted commitment to “resistance”
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Comments recently made by a White House official to Al-Arabiya point to progress in indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to find a solution to their maritime boundary dispute. But any progress raises a host of questions that Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia which holds sway over the Lebanese government, will find deeply embarrassing.
Technically at war since 1948 and with no diplomatic relations, Lebanon and Israel are at odds over an area of 860 sq km of the Mediterranean Sea believed to contain rich deposits of natural gas. They have been engaged in intermittent negotiations since October 2020 over the gas-rich waters they both claim to lie in their exclusive economic zones.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a compromise solution, which would create an S-shaped maritime economic boundary between the two countries. Amos Hochstein, the US senior adviser for energy security, told Al-Hurra TV in June that a proposal Lebanese officials presented to him will enable negotiations “to go forward.”
In recent months, Hochstein, in his capacity as the special presidential coordinator on the border deal, has made multiple trips to Beirut and Tel Aviv.
“We continue to narrow the gaps between the parties and believe a lasting compromise is possible,” the unnamed White House official told Al-Arabiya this week. The official praised what he called the “consultative spirit” of both parties.
The comments came against a backdrop of confusing signals from Lebanese government officials and their coalition allies, Hezbollah. Michel Aoun, the Lebanese president, and his Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) have maintained a strategic alliance with Hezbollah since 2006 that has enabled them to fill public and administrative institutions with loyalists.
The understanding between the leading Lebanese Christian and Shiite parties has been tested at times by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s warlike rhetoric and broadsides against Lebanon’s traditional Arab allies. But with the ongoing negotiations with Israel, Hezbollah’s much vaunted commitment to “resistance,” its political strength and even its relevance have been called into question.
“Hezbollah accuses all its opponents of being Zionist and imperialist agents. So, any occasion to prove it wrong is welcome,” Nadim Shehadi, a Lebanese economist and political commentator, told Arab News. “That said, this is one of the rare instances where the presence of Hezbollah possibly strengthens the Lebanese negotiation position.”
Hezbollah has threatened to attack Israel if a deal acceptable to Lebanon was not reached by a clear deadline. In early July, it dispatched drones twice toward the Karish gas field — where Israel has a drilling site — three of which were shot down by the Israeli military.
Although the drones were unarmed, they demonstrated Hezbollah’s ability to strike the offshore facility and up the ante in the US-mediated negotiations with Israel. In recent months, Israel has also repeatedly accused Hezbollah of impeding UN peacekeepers stationed along the Lebanon-Israel border from performing their duties.
Still, Hezbollah is said to privately want to avoid another conflict at a time Lebanon is going through a crippling economic crisis that has plunged more than three-quarters of its population into poverty. The last war it fought with Israel, 16 years ago, left nearly 1,200 Lebanese — mostly civilians — dead, pushing large swathes of the country into ruins.
“To be sure, Hezbollah can obstruct the negotiations any time and they hold the process hostage,” Shehadi told Arab News. “The theatrics of sending drones to take photos of the Israeli gas installations were in keeping with its approach.”
The Lebanese government officials whose histrionics too made headlines recently were Walid Fayad, the energy minister, and Hector Hajjar, the social affairs minister, with their act of throwing rocks toward Israeli territory.
The duo, both linked to Aoun’s FPM, were part of a group of eight Lebanese ministers who were on a border-area tour. In the video, which went viral after it was broadcast by Al-Jadeed TV, Fayyad and Hajjar could be heard teasing each other about their rock-throwing abilities.
Fayyad, who in the clip tells Hajjar to “step aside, so I won’t hit your head,” is a frequent interlocutor for the Lebanese government during the discussions with Hochstein on the boundary dispute with Israel. Michael Young, a senior editor with Carnegie Middle East in Beirut, surmises that the two minister’s actions may have something to do with the upcoming presidential election to find a successor to Aoun.
“I am not sure if it was planned that way, but the effect was showing that they stood with the ‘resistance against Israel,’” he told Arab News.
Shehadi concurred, saying that “everyone is playing along, including the cabinet ministers”, adding: “The new independent MPs who visited the border danced the (Levantine folk dance) dabke there. It’s all part of a subtle internal Lebanese political dialogue.”
To Shehadi, the scenes on the border were reminiscent of the period immediately after the Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon in May 2000, when Lebanese politicians joined in the theatrics of the “liberation by the resistance.”
“The circumstances of the withdrawal were well known. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak had promised in July 1999 to withdraw to the international border and it was a fulfillment of that pledge,” Shehadi told Arab News. “The withdrawal was coordinated between Israel and Hezbollah with the help of two Swedish mediators.”
This time around, Lebanese analysts are watching closely for any political fallout of the obvious gap between the rhetoric and actions of Nasrallah in the context of the Lebanon-Israel negotiations.
Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, the regime in Tehran and its Shiite proxies have relied on a formula of seeking to co-opt the Palestinian resistance to increase their moral standing in the Arab world. They have intervened in neighboring countries, and justified this as necessary to liberate Palestine with such ingenious slogans as “The path to Jerusalem passes through Karbala.”
As part of the same playbook, Hezbollah has constantly tried to brand itself as a pan-Islamic force fighting, first and foremost, for the Palestinian cause, determined to liberate Jerusalem from “Zionist occupation” while accusing Arabs of abandoning the holy city.
In a speech in Beirut’s suburbs in 1998, Nasrallah reportedly called for the assassination of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for signing peace treaties with Israel by invoking the example of the killer of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981. “Is there no Palestinian who can do what Khaled Islambouli did and say that Arafat’s presence on the face of this Earth is shameful to Palestinians and Muslims?” Nasrallah had thundered.
As recently as in August 2020, he was fulminating against the signing of the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE. “This is a betrayal of Islam and Arabism, it is a betrayal of Jerusalem, of the Palestinian people,” he said during a speech commemorating the anniversary of the end of Hezbollah’s 2006 conflict between Israel.
Fast forward to September 2022 and, as Michael Young, the Carnegie Middle East editor, puts it, “Hezbollah today is engaged in indirection negotiations with Israel.”
“To an extent, Hassan Nasrallah’s upping the ante is to show that they are not negotiating indirectly with Israel, signing what may be a deal on offshore gas sharing. But no one doubts that they are negotiating indirectly with Israel,” he told Arab News.
“At the same time, Hezbollah needs to show its domestic supporters that it’s still anti-Israel, hence the escalation of threats and criticism of Israel if Lebanon’s gas rights are not respected.”
But if a deal materializes, sooner or later, will Hezbollah tie its own hands by neutralizing the “resistance” and saying that Israel has respected all its commitments to Lebanon? “Hezbollah’s view is much wider than that,” Young said. “As long as there’s an enemy, the resistance must continue. This is not the official view of the Lebanese government but it is implied in all Hezbollah statements.”
Young believes that at this stage, Hezbollah does not want to negotiate the entire sea and land border. “The focus now is on the maritime border. I don’t believe there’s willingness to negotiate anything dealing with the contested border, the Shebaa Farms,” he told Arab News, referring to a small strip of land occupied by Israel since 1967.
“(But) the UN says the occupation ended with the Israelis withdrawal in 2000. The Lebanese position on Shebaa Farms is not the same as that of the Israelis or the UN.”
As for the negotiations over the maritime dispute, Young says if media reports are any guide, the Biden administration has been putting pressure on both Lebanon and Israel and there are signs of progress.
“I don’t think we can rule out an agreement,” he told Arab News. “I think all sides have an interest in one and we are moving to a potential agreement.”
According to the White House official who spoke to Al-Arabiya, Hochstein is in communication daily with both Israeli and Lebanese government officials.
Politician, senior judge murdered in Houthi-held Sanaa
Latest in string of drive-by killings targeting Houthi-allied military and political figures
Houthi accounts on social media blamed the killing on a family feud
Updated 01 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni politician was gunned down in the Houthi-held city of Sanaa on Thursday shortly after an armed group executed a senior judge, raising speculation about infighting among the Houthis.
Residents in Sanaa said that unidentified men shot dead Brig. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Kibsi, a former MP and a supporter of the Iran-backed terrorist Houthis, outside his house in Al-Hasaba neighborhood, the latest in a string of drive-by killings targeting Houthi-allied military and political figures.
Yemeni journalist Sam Al-Ghobari described the little-known politician as a supporter of the Houthi military offensive on the central city of Marib, which began early last year.
Houthi accounts on social media blamed the killing on a family feud, claiming that their security services are on the hunt for the killer.
Similarly, an armed group early on Thursday executed Mohammed Hamran, a Supreme Court justice, two days after kidnapping him from a Sanaa street.
Citing previous incidents, Yemeni government officials and activists accused the Houthis of kidnapping and executing the judge after he refused the militia’s pressure to legalize their pillage of public land and property, as well as confiscating opponents’ homes.
Moammer Al-Eryani, the internationally recognized government’s information minister, said the judge was murdered as a result of Houthi-supporting journalists aggressively inciting terrorists to attack him. He accused the Houthis of attempting to purge judges who challenge their orders.
He said on Twitter that the heinous act is part of a series of systematic crimes against the judiciary and its staff, who refuse to respond to the Houthis’ instructions.
He added that the murder is part of plans by the terror group to tighten their control over the judiciary and use it to cover up their crimes and legitimize the looting of lands and real estate. The Iran-backed group also wants to use the judiciary to settle its political scores, Al-Eryani added.
The Houthis claimed to have apprehended the men who murdered the judge.
On social media, the judge’s friends expressed condolences and called for the killers to be brought to justice.
Abdul Wahab Qatran, an outspoken judge based in Sanaa, described Hamran as “the noblest, most generous and the bravest” judge he has ever met.
Several politicians, academics, activists and security and military figures who are loyal to the Houthis have been assassinated across Yemeni provinces under the Houthi control.
The killings have confirmed reports of bloody fighting between various groups within the movement.
Hans Grundberg, the UN’s Yemen envoy, on Wednesday strongly condemned deadly Houthi attacks on the densely populated city of Taiz and called on the militias and other parties in Yemen to honor their commitments under the UN-brokered truce.
“I condemn the attack that was launched from areas controlled by Ansar Allah (a formal term for the Houthis) on Sunday night in Dabab area in Taiz that left a number of soldiers killed or wounded and threatens to seriously worsen the humanitarian situation for civilians,” the envoy said in a statement.
The Houthis attacked Yemeni government troops at the western gate to the besieged city of Taiz on Sunday, resulting in at least 10 deaths and numerous injuries.
The Houthis launched further attacks on government forces on Tuesday and Wednesday, inflicting more casualties on both soldiers and civilians, according to locals and officials.