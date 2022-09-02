7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile

Expo City Dubai welcomes first visitors ahead of official opening

DUBAI: Expo City Dubai welcomed its first visitors on Thursday for an early look at two of its attractions, ahead of its official opening on Oct. 1.

Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion – and Alif – the Mobility Pavilion – that formed part of the Expo 2020 Dubai event, reopened to the public on Thursday.

Both pavilions are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with tickets to each pavilion selling for $13.61. Tickets are free for children aged 12 and under, as well as for people with disabilities.

The first visitors to Alif on Thursday, Chris and Patricia Diaz, had been to Expo 2020 Dubai during its six-month run while on vacation in the UAE but could not visit all the pavilions at the time.

“We heard great things about Alif and were captivated by the outside, so we knew that the inside had to be wonderful too. It’s a really insightful experience and a great way to remind us of the huge efforts made by the human race – and how the UAE has participated in all of this,” Chris said.

Filipino resident Virgilo Hicasio visited 190 pavilions during his visits to Expo 2020 but decided to take his wife and daughter to see Terra on Thursday ahead of the official reopening as part of their visit to Dubai.

“I was able to visit most of the pavilions during Expo 2020 Dubai – around 190 of them – but this is the first time for my family, so we are very happy to be here,” he said.

Other Expo 2020 attractions set to open in October include Al Wasl Plaza, the water feature, the Women’s Pavilion, and the Vision Pavilion.

The Opportunity Pavilion will be transformed into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, according to an Expo statement.

