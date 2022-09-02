You are here

  • Home
  • 7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile

7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile

7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile
The committee said the cause of the latest violence was still under investigation. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ny2nv

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile

7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile
  • The committee said the cause of the latest violence was still under investigation
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM, Sept 2 : Seven people were killed and 23 injured as tribal violence flared in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state, the state’s security committee said, just weeks after major clashes.
In mid-July, at least 105 people were killed and thousands displaced in fighting over land between the Hausa and Funj tribes, and unrest spread to other states.
The committee said the cause of the latest violence was still under investigation and did not specify which tribes were involved in the clashes in two parts of the state.
In an overnight statement, it announced a curfew in two major cities, and banned unnecessary gatherings.
Funj-Hausa tensions boiled over in July following accusations from the Funj, who have long inhabited Blue Nile state, that the Hausa, who inhabit farming areas across the country, were trying to lay claim to parts of their land.
There has also been sporadic violence in eastern coastal regions and western Darfur despite a nationwide peace deal signed by some rebel groups in Juba in 2020.
Protesters have accused Sudan’s military rulers of failing to protect civilians and stoking tribal conflict.
Military leaders, who seized power in October 2021 saying they wanted to preserve the country’s stability, have said they are working to shore up the peace deal and improve security.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100
World
Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100
UAE ramps up emergency relief efforts to flood-hit Sudan
Middle-East
UAE ramps up emergency relief efforts to flood-hit Sudan

Marib deputy governor, WHO officials discuss health needs of displaced Yemenis

Marib deputy governor, WHO officials discuss health needs of displaced Yemenis
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Marib deputy governor, WHO officials discuss health needs of displaced Yemenis

Marib deputy governor, WHO officials discuss health needs of displaced Yemenis
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The World Health Organization (WHO) will continue its efforts to mobilize donors and resources and boost support for the health sector of Marib governorate in Yemen, state news agency Saba reported.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Ali Al-Fatemi, the deputy governor of Marib, and representatives of the UN health agency.

Al-Fatemi praised the organization’s interventions since the conflict started and expressed hopes for increased support to cover huge humanitarian needs in the province, which receives big numbers of displaced people.

An estimated 4.3 million people have fled their homes since the war between the Houthis and government forces erupted eight years ago and has pushed Yemen’s health system in the brink of collapse.

More than 17.9 million of Yemen’s 30 million population needed health care services in 2020, according to the WHO, but only 50 percent of health facilities are fully functioning but lack qualified health staff, basic medicines, and medical equipment, among others.

Topics: Yemen WHO

Related

Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country
Middle-East
Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country
Saudi prosthetics center provides vital services in Yemen’s Hadramout
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prosthetics center provides vital services in Yemen’s Hadramout

Expo City Dubai welcomes first visitors ahead of official opening 

Expo City Dubai welcomes first visitors ahead of official opening 
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Expo City Dubai welcomes first visitors ahead of official opening 

Expo City Dubai welcomes first visitors ahead of official opening 
  • Other Expo 2020 attractions are set to open in Oct. 1
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo City Dubai welcomed its first visitors on Thursday for an early look at two of its attractions, ahead of its official opening on Oct. 1. 
Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion – and Alif – the Mobility Pavilion – that formed part of the Expo 2020 Dubai event, reopened to the public on Thursday. 
Both pavilions are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with tickets to each pavilion selling for $13.61. Tickets are free for children aged 12 and under, as well as for people with disabilities. 
The first visitors to Alif on Thursday, Chris and Patricia Diaz, had been to Expo 2020 Dubai during its six-month run while on vacation in the UAE but could not visit all the pavilions at the time. 
 “We heard great things about Alif and were captivated by the outside, so we knew that the inside had to be wonderful too. It’s a really insightful experience and a great way to remind us of the huge efforts made by the human race – and how the UAE has participated in all of this,” Chris said. 
Filipino resident Virgilo Hicasio visited 190 pavilions during his visits to Expo 2020 but decided to take his wife and daughter to see Terra on Thursday ahead of the official reopening as part of their visit to Dubai. 

 “I was able to visit most of the pavilions during Expo 2020 Dubai – around 190 of them – but this is the first time for my family, so we are very happy to be here,” he said. 
Other Expo 2020 attractions set to open in October include Al Wasl Plaza, the water feature, the Women’s Pavilion,  and the Vision Pavilion.
The Opportunity Pavilion will be transformed into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, according to an Expo statement. 
 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Dubai

Related

Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1
Middle-East
Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1
A dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtain down on the Saudi pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 as KSA launched an ambitious bid to host Expo 2030. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia brings curtain down on Dubai Expo pavilion — with eye on Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country

Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country

Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country
  • ICRC maintains 22 branches across Yemen for its humanitarian interventions
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s defense minister Lieutenant-General Mohsen Al-Daeri has praised the humanitarian efforts the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has undertaken in the conflict-ridden country.

The ICRC, in partnership with the Yemeni Red Crescent Society and other movement partners, has worked to alleviate the suffering of affected communities in the years-long conflict by providing aid to people in need.

Thousands of civilians have been killed, with an estimated 4.3 million others fleeing their homes since the war between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces erupted.

ICRC maintains 22 branches across the country for its humanitarian interventions.

Yemen suffered for eight years due to breaches of various truces by the Houthis, the last of which was in the governorate of Taiz, Al-Daeri said in a report from state news agency Saba.

Topics: Red Cross ICRC Yemen

Related

Yemen Red Cross: More dying from indirect effects of war
Middle-East
Yemen Red Cross: More dying from indirect effects of war
Yemen’s Interior Minister calls to intensify humanitarian efforts in the country
Middle-East
Yemen’s Interior Minister calls to intensify humanitarian efforts in the country

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentina Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al-Khalifa met with he Argentine Secretary of International Affairs for Defense, Francisco Cafiero, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship, Santiago Cafiero, in Washington on Thursday, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported. 
During the meeting with Cafiero, the ambassador praised Argentina’s efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, according to BNA. 
For his part, the secretary commended the Bahrain-Argentinian relations and discussed ways to further develop them in various fields, BNA reported. 
Meanwhile, Argentina’s foreign affairs minister affirmed his country’s commitment to bolstering relations with Bahrain during his meeting with Al-Khalifa. 
The ambassador praised the countries’ strong bilateral ties and reviewed opportunities to strengthen their economic and trade ties.

Topics: Bahrain Argentina

Related

Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
Business & Economy
Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
Bahrain’s King Hamad holds talks with President Macron in Paris
Middle-East
Bahrain’s King Hamad holds talks with President Macron in Paris

Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened

Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened

Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened
  • Shipping data show Lady Zehma was at anchor in the Marmara Sea, just off the coast of Istanbul, on Friday morning
Updated 02 September 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: A cargo vessel carrying more than 3,000 tons of corn from Ukraine was towed to anchorage in Istanbul on Friday after it briefly ran aground, a shipping agency said, the first such incident under a United Nations-brokered export deal.
Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said traffic in the Bosphorus strait had been reopened after it was halted due to the grounding of the 173-meter Lady Zehma due to a rudder failure around 1800 GMT.
The Tribeca shipping agency said the towage and salvage operation of Lady Zehma started at 2110 GMT and it dropped anchor at the southern Bosphorus anchorage area at 2330 GMT.
No one was hurt in the incident, the Istanbul governor’s office said. During the grounding, the ship’s bow had been about 150 meters from shore in the busy Bebek neighborhood, according to a witness and Refinitiv Eikon data.
The shipping data showed the vessel was at anchor in the Marmara Sea, just off the coast of Istanbul, on Friday morning.
Ukraine’s grain exports slumped after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Three ports were unblocked under the deal signed on July 22 by Moscow and Kyiv, and brokered by the UN and Ankara.
The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) — which oversees the agreement and includes UN, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials — said the ship “got stranded during her passage from the strait” and an emergency boarding operation had been conducted by Turkish authorities.
Earlier this week the JCC said the Lady Zehma was cleared to depart Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port for Ravenna, Italy, with 3,000 tons of corn. Turkey’s Tribeca shipping firm said it contained 30,274 tons of corn.
As of Wednesday, some 1.55 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs had been exported from Ukraine under the deal, while 139 inbound and outbound voyages had been enabled, the JCC said.
Such incidents are rare on the picturesque Bosphorus, which divides Turkey’s largest city and connects the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea and beyond to the Mediterannean.

Topics: Ukraine Turkey Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Location of first ship to leave Ukraine carrying grain unknown
World
Location of first ship to leave Ukraine carrying grain unknown
First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
World
First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

Latest updates

US raids properties of sanctioned Russian billionaire
US raids properties of sanctioned Russian billionaire
7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile
7 killed as violence flares again in Sudan’s Blue Nile
Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role
Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role
Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push
Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push
Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time
Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.