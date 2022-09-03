You are here

Oman Air paves the way for future leaders in aviation

Oman Air paves the way for future leaders in aviation
Oman Air’s specialized internship programs equip trainees with the skills necessary to succeed in jobs within their chosen fields.
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Oman Air paves the way for future leaders in aviation

Oman Air paves the way for future leaders in aviation
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

In line with Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy, which aims to develop a diversified and sustainable economy, Oman Air continues to provide Omani nationals the opportunity to gain insights into the aviation and logistics world through specialized internship programs at the airline’s headquarters.

In 2021, Oman Air provided internship opportunities to 250 students from various universities and colleges in Oman and abroad. Furthermore, more than 160 additional students finished their internship program last month.

Hilal Al-Siyabi, senior vice president — people, Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is pleased to lend its support to the youth of Oman and guide them through our internship programs. We remain committed to Oman’s economic diversification and Omanization objectives by training the next generation of Omanis in the aviation and logistic sectors. We want to encourage future aviation professionals to explore the full spectrum of positions available in the industry, whether for a flying or non-flying career.”

Oman Air’s talent department, in coordination with various units of the airline, accommodates undergraduate trainees by equipping them with the skills necessary to apply for and succeed in jobs within their chosen fields, such as human resources, flight operations, airport management, marketing, corporate communications and media, logistics and supply chain, engineering, digital and operations management, among many others.

“Interns are assigned designated coaches who are responsible for providing orientation and supervision and are accountable for mentoring and guiding the interns to maximize their potential,” Al-Siyabi added. “We would like to thank the employees who contribute their expertise to the next generation. We acknowledge their efforts and appreciate their participation in achieving the company’s obligation to train future leaders.”

Current graduate trainees and undergraduate students who need to fulfill their curriculum requirements for graduation purposes can submit a “Training and Internship Request” available on the official Oman Air website under the “Careers” section.

Topics: Oman Air

New Sony Bravia XR TV turns a living room into a stadium

New Sony Bravia XR TV turns a living room into a stadium
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

New Sony Bravia XR TV turns a living room into a stadium

New Sony Bravia XR TV turns a living room into a stadium
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Sony Middle East and Africa has launched the new Bravia XR television series in Saudi Arabia for sports fans to enjoy the most immersive viewing experiences, with deep blacks and vibrant colors, as well as beautiful natural mid tones with almost no flare or halos around highlights. Football fans will be drawn into their favorite matches with unrivaled picture quality and captivating sound that transports them from their living room to the stadium to witness iconic sporting moments.

Jobin Joejoe, deputy managing director, Sony MEA, said: “With the new Bravia XR television series, Sony reaffirms its commitment to filling the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology, creating the best viewing experience possible. We are excited for our sports fans in Saudi Arabia to experience this best-in-class picture, sound quality and interrupted performance, akin to being in a stadium. As the popularity of video on demand, streaming platforms and gaming has grown in the Kingdom, the new Bravia XR lineup meets viewers’ needs for an enhanced home entertainment experience.”

The new Bravia XR series includes the Master Series OLED (QD-OLED), 4K Mini LED OLED, Full Array and other 4K LED models.

FASTFACT

The new Bravia XR televisions, which feature the world’s first Cognitive Processor XR, use a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI, designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear.

Powered by Cognitive Processor XR, the XR Backlight Master Drive precisely controls the latest generation Mini LED backlight in the X95K series for incredible brightness. The Cognitive Processor XR also powers Sony’s A95K’s new OLED series with XR Triluminos Max, which delivers the widest color palette and reproduces naturally beautiful shades and hues. With millions of individual self-illuminating pixels, the A95K delivers more colors than ever before for an entirely new viewing experience.

The Bravia XR television series comes with incredible sound experience, matching sound with the images on screen, thanks to enhanced Acoustic Surface Audio+ for OLED models and Acoustic Multi-Audio for LED models. The lineup also includes new features that customize and enhance at-home entertainment. Sony and Netflix have together released the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, which automatically adjusts image processing based on ambient light, so users’ favorite shows and movies look like the creator intended, under any condition. Even better, Sony’s new Bravia Core Calibrated Mode will automatically adjust the image quality on screen to better align with the video creator’s original vision.

Sports fans can be immersed into their favorite football matches. The new Bravia XR televisions, which feature the world’s first Cognitive Processor XR, use a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI, designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear.

Moreover, gamers can heave a sigh of relief, as all 2022 Bravia XR televisions are also designated “Perfect for PlayStation5,” which includes two PS5 exclusive features — Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. Only Bravia XR TVs automatically adjust and optimize the picture to the best settings for the PlayStation5 console, whether it is used for gaming or watching a movie.

Topics: Sony

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival's distribution fleet across KSA

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across KSA
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across KSA

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across KSA
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi fintech company Geidea has partnered with Ival, a bottled drinking water brand produced in Saudi Arabia, to enable acceptance of digital payments for their distribution network across the Kingdom.

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will enable PoS payment through the Go Lite device and tap-on-phone solution Go Air to Ival’s distribution network — allowing them to accept secure contactless payments in a seamless manner through a smartphone or a pocket-sized card reader.

Ival water is available across the Kingdom, providing delivery services over a large geographical scale with the availability of about 50 distribution centers. Ival’s distribution fleet comprises 1,500 vehicles, including large and small transport trucks and cars.

Abdullah Alshowaier, chief business officer at Geidea, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Ival as their go-to partner to accelerate the acceptance of digital payments for their distribution fleet. Our tailored suite of payment solutions and technologies will not only simplify transactions for consumers, but also offer them the highest levels of convenience. We look forward to tapping into and supporting Ival’s large distribution network as we continue to boost our efforts in transforming Saudi Arabia’s digital payments landscape.”

Saad Al-Ajlan, general manager of Pure Beverages Industry Company, which owns the Ival brand, said: “In order to better serve our community and our clients in particular, we are excited about this new cooperation with Geidea. This will be accomplished by streamlining their payment and security procedures. We are convinced that with this agreement, we will form a special relationship with customers and offer them a one-of-a-kind customer experience.

“On the other hand, this partnership will support the Pure Beverages Industry Company’s goal of expanding the bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by promoting digital payments and employing sector-appropriate techniques.”

As a contributor to the Saudi Vision 2030’s objective of supporting startups and SMEs and increasing digital transactions in the country, Geidea, through its innovative technologies, is providing a complete suite of payment, e-commerce and business management tools to help local businesses grow and scale.

Geidea operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region and with 150,000 trusted merchants, including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players.

Puck celebrates 'back-to-school' season with Justice League themed range

Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range

Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Back-to-school season is in full swing with parents making their last rounds to the stores and malls to check items off from their shopping list. Apart from guaranteeing your child is fully equipped for school, ensuring that they start their day right is top of mind for you. As a parent, you are well aware that providing a healthy, nutrient-packed breakfast is critical to ensuring that your children have the energy to perform at school, not only in academics but also extracurricular activities.

To add an element of fun to the breakfast table and lunchboxes, Puck has launched an exclusive limited-edition range while joining forces with the Justice League characters: Batman, Superman, The Flash and Batgirl. This range is available across all major retailers.

Moreover, marking the back-to-school season, there are exciting prizes on the Puck Arabia website until Sept. 26. All you need to do to stand a chance to win is submit your entry through playing an exciting game on TikTok. A weekly prize draw takes place for grocery shopping vouchers and the grand prize includes school fees worth $8,000. So hurry before it is too late!

For more information, visit www.puckarabia.com/en/back-to-school/ 

Celebrity chefs, kitchen makeovers & more at LuLu World Food

Celebrity chefs, kitchen makeovers & more at LuLu World Food
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Celebrity chefs, kitchen makeovers & more at LuLu World Food

Celebrity chefs, kitchen makeovers & more at LuLu World Food
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Season 2 of the LuLu World Food festival is here and will run until Sept. 10. Food enthusiasts can indulge their taste buds with a host of curated meals prepared by celebrity chefs, watch and learn from these masters of the kitchens around the world and win 2,000 prizes, including 1,000 free trolley-loads and 1,000 top-notch kitchen appliances to ramp up their cooking and build their dream kitchen.

For the duration of the festival at LuLu outlets across the Kingdom, there are gigantic displays of global food ingredients, free samplings of unique foods and special promotions. Shoppers can benefit from a number of discount offers and exciting deals on a wide range of globally sourced products and hot food varieties.

The LuLu Superchef lineup includes six masters of the kitchen: Chef Turki Al-Ghanem and Chef Mansour (Sept. 1 at LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Yasmin, Riyadh and LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Rayyan, Dammam respectively), Chef Adnan Yamani (Sept. 3 at LuLu Hypermarket, Al-Rawabi, Jeddah), Chef Hani (Sept. 4 at LuLu Hypermarket, Alkhobar) and Chef Abdulaziz Al-Mutawa and Chef Maysa (Sept. 8 at LuLu Hypermarket, Yarmouk, Riyadh and LuLu Hypermarket, Marwa, Jeddah respectively).

LuLu World Food Season 2 also features 12 themes ranging from world cuisines such as Indian, Arabic and Filipino to an exploration of healthy menus, breads, cheeses and deli, ice cream, beverages and desserts. In addition, there will be a special focus on kitchenware and a chance to build your dream kitchen makeover, step by step with great deals on kitchen and home appliances.

“Food and an exploration of world culinary trends is something that we find people in Saudi Arabia are very keen on,” said Lulu Saudi Arabia Director Shehim Mohammed. “As a well-traveled and cosmopolitan generation, they are eager to understand new food tastes and share the food traditions of their expatriate friends. This World Food festival Season 2 at LuLu will be a window to the world kitchens. You can watch our best chefs in action and build your own menus and even your kitchens with our offers.”

60,000 forgotten items found in Uber backseats in KSA

60,000 forgotten items found in Uber backseats in KSA
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

60,000 forgotten items found in Uber backseats in KSA

60,000 forgotten items found in Uber backseats in KSA
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

The recently released sixth annual Uber Lost and Found Index reveals some of the most popular and surprising items left behind by riders over the past year. A total of 59,829 items were forgotten in vehicles over the same period.

Each year, the Uber Lost and Found Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items. The report also highlights which cities have been most forgetful, which times of day and days of the week riders forget items most, and tips on how to get any lost items back using the Uber app.

Wallets, phones, and keys topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but riders are not just leaving the usuals behind — they are forgetting everything from their backpacks, to their prescription glasses, mugs, medication — and that is just to name a few.

10 most commonly forgotten items

1. Phone/camera

2. Keys

3. Headphones/speakers

4. Backpack/ bag

5. Clothing

6. Glasses

7. Purse

8. Hat

9. Charger

10. Money

‘Craziest’ items

1. Bicycle

2. Oven

3. Electric heater

Most forgetful dates

1. Nov. 4, 2021 (Thursday)

2. March 31, 2021 (Wednesday)

3. Nov. 5, 2021 (Friday)

4. July 8, 2021 (Thursday)

5. Jan. 27, 2022 (Sunday)

Most forgetful times of day

1. 7 p.m.

2. 9 p.m.

3. 6 p.m.

4. 5 p.m.

Most forgetful days of the week

1. Thursday

2. Wednesday

3. Tuesday

4. Monday

5. Sunday

6. Saturday

7. Friday

Uber has also launched a video outlining the simple steps you can take the next time you leave something behind in your Uber. The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver — but if you leave your phone itself, you can login to your account on a computer.

Here is what to do:

1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

2. Scroll down and tap “Find lost item.”

3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

5. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

6. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

7. If your driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

And if you lost your personal phone, and are unable to sign into the app, you can be connected to support via webchat on Uber’s website.

