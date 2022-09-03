Oman Air paves the way for future leaders in aviation

In line with Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy, which aims to develop a diversified and sustainable economy, Oman Air continues to provide Omani nationals the opportunity to gain insights into the aviation and logistics world through specialized internship programs at the airline’s headquarters.

In 2021, Oman Air provided internship opportunities to 250 students from various universities and colleges in Oman and abroad. Furthermore, more than 160 additional students finished their internship program last month.

Hilal Al-Siyabi, senior vice president — people, Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is pleased to lend its support to the youth of Oman and guide them through our internship programs. We remain committed to Oman’s economic diversification and Omanization objectives by training the next generation of Omanis in the aviation and logistic sectors. We want to encourage future aviation professionals to explore the full spectrum of positions available in the industry, whether for a flying or non-flying career.”

Oman Air’s talent department, in coordination with various units of the airline, accommodates undergraduate trainees by equipping them with the skills necessary to apply for and succeed in jobs within their chosen fields, such as human resources, flight operations, airport management, marketing, corporate communications and media, logistics and supply chain, engineering, digital and operations management, among many others.

“Interns are assigned designated coaches who are responsible for providing orientation and supervision and are accountable for mentoring and guiding the interns to maximize their potential,” Al-Siyabi added. “We would like to thank the employees who contribute their expertise to the next generation. We acknowledge their efforts and appreciate their participation in achieving the company’s obligation to train future leaders.”

Current graduate trainees and undergraduate students who need to fulfill their curriculum requirements for graduation purposes can submit a “Training and Internship Request” available on the official Oman Air website under the “Careers” section.