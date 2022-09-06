Jeddah Central project to create 50,000 jobs, says official 

RIYADH: The Jeddah Central project is expected to create 50,000 job opportunities in the city, Alaaddin Mogeem, director of architecture at the Jeddah Central Development Co. told Arab News.
Moqeem said the project will boost the Kingdom’s tourism sector. The official said Jeddah is likely to open new avenues for revenue in the tourism sector “through the fee for visitors who would like to come to Jeddah.”
Highlighting some attractions of the project, Moqeem said: “We are offering a marina and a cruise terminal for anyone” coming from abroad.
He also said that in line with the Saudi Green Initiative, the firm has allocated 45 percent of the total space in its master plan to green spaces.
Moqeem said the WHO recommends the availability of 9 sq. meter green space per individual and “we are actually doubling that in our master plan.” Talking about the design of the project, he said it is inspired by Jeddah’s historical Balad district, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
As construction of the Jeddah Central project has already started, the company expects to complete its first phase by 2027.
