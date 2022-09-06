You are here

Israeli air attack damages Syria's Aleppo airport, takes it out of service

Israeli air attack damages Syria’s Aleppo airport, takes it out of service
An Israeli air attack on Syria’s Aleppo airport on Tuesday has damaged the runway and taken the airport out of service, the Syrian defense ministry said. (File/AFP)
Israeli air attack damages Syria’s Aleppo airport, takes it out of service

Israeli air attack damages Syria’s Aleppo airport, takes it out of service
  • Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 p.m. local time
  • Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles, downing several of them, state news agency said earlier
CAIRO: An Israeli air attack on Syria’s Aleppo airport on Tuesday has damaged the runway and taken the airport out of service, the Syrian defense ministry said.
The Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 p.m. local time (1716 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.
Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles, downing several of them, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported earlier on Tuesday.
It was the second reported attack in less than week. On Aug. 31, Israel fired rockets at the airport, which resulted in material damage, according to Syrian state media.
Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers.
Last week’s attack damaged Aleppo airport just before the arrival of a plane from Iran, a commander in an Iran-backed regional alliance who was familiar with the incident told Reuters.

Yair Lapid warns Iran of Israel's 'long arm'

Yair Lapid warns Iran of Israel’s ‘long arm’
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

Yair Lapid warns Iran of Israel’s ‘long arm’

Yair Lapid warns Iran of Israel’s ‘long arm’
  • Israeli PM Yair Lapid: ‘If Iran continues to test us, it will discover Israel’s long arm and capabilities’
  • Lapid’s remarks were made during a visit to a southern Israeli air base, in a video his office issued of him speaking with a US-made F-35 in the background
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned arch-foe Iran not to test his country’s “long arm” in a video on Tuesday as he stood next to an F-35 stealth bomber.
Iran has been engaged in talks with major powers to restore a 2015 agreement that gave it sanctions relief in return for guarantees it would not obtain nuclear weapons, a goal it has always denied pursuing.
Israel, which views the deal as flawed, has vowed to do whatever it takes to stop its arch foe from obtaining a nuclear arsenal.
“It is still too early to know if we have indeed succeeded in stopping the nuclear agreement, but Israel is prepared for every threat and every scenario,” Lapid said.
“If Iran continues to test us, it will discover Israel’s long arm and capabilities,” he said, vowing to “continue to act on all fronts against terrorism and against those who seek to harm us.”
“As (US) President (Joe) Biden and I agreed, Israel has full freedom to act as we see fit to prevent the possibility of Iran becoming a nuclear threat.
Lapid’s remarks were made during a visit to a southern Israeli air base, in a video his office issued of him speaking with a US-made F-35 in the background.
The F-35 is a supersonic plane whose advanced stealth characteristic allow pilots to avoid detection by radars, according to Lockheed Martin.
Last week, Boeing announced a deal to supply Israel with four KC-46A refueling planes in the coming years which would be used in the case of a long-distance attack.
Lapid’s remarks came as the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, was visiting the US as part of a “diplomatic campaign against Iran,” the premier’s office said in a statement.
Barnea had departed for the United States on Monday for meetings with officials in American security agencies.
The United States unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump.
The Biden administration has been seeking to return to the accord, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son's release

US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son’s release
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son’s release

US citizen in Iran needs surgery, family pleads for son’s release
  • Baquer Namazi, 85, requires surgery within weeks to clear life-threatening blockages in his left carotid artery
  • He underwent a similar operation in October last year for blockages on the right artery
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The family of a US citizen detained for nearly seven years in Tehran pleaded Tuesday for his furlough to be with his father, who it said needs a new, urgent surgery and cannot leave Iran.
Baquer Namazi, 85, requires surgery within weeks to clear life-threatening blockages in his left carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain, the family said.
He underwent a similar operation in October last year for blockages on the right artery, with Iran declining appeals to let him return to the US for the treatment.
The family of his son Siamak Namazi, who is serving a 10-year sentence, pleaded for him to be allowed to leave Tehran’s notorious Evin prison to be with his father.
“I am begging Iran to show the smallest amount of humanity by allowing Siamak to be with my dad and help take care of him during his recovery,” Baquer’s other son Babak Namazi said in a statement.
“I also call on the US to drastically increase its efforts to obtain my family’s freedom before it’s too late. Time is not on our side.”
Namazi is one of at least three Americans detained in Iran, with the US saying it is insisting on their release as it holds indirect negotiations with the clerical state on reviving a nuclear deal rejected by former president Donald Trump.
Siamak Namazi, a businessman, is accused of collaborating with a hostile government, a charge strenuously denied by his family, which says he was harshly interrogated about his past fellowships with US institutions.
Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF official originally from Iran who is a naturalized US citizen, was taken into custody in September 2016 when he traveled to Tehran in hopes of assisting his son.
The elder Namazi was released from prison in early 2020 but has been denied a passport to leave the country, with Iran not recognizing dual nationality.

UNRWA holds talks with Arab League, Egypt

UNRWA holds talks with Arab League, Egypt
Updated 06 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

UNRWA holds talks with Arab League, Egypt

UNRWA holds talks with Arab League, Egypt
  • Agency for Palestinian refugees faces funding gap of $100m
  • Lazzarini also met with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry
Updated 06 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit received Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, in Cairo.
The meeting focused on the problems facing the agency and the financial difficulties hampering its work, with a funding gap of about $100 million.
Aboul Gheit stressed the importance of the agency’s work, and they discussed ways to bridge the funding gap and ensure that the services it provides to Palestinian refugees in the areas of health, education and employment are not affected.
Lazzarini also met with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. They exchanged views and proposals on ways to enhance international support for UNRWA.
Shoukry affirmed Egypt’s continued support for the agency, and the basic and necessary services it provides to Palestinian refugees.
Lazzarini stressed his keenness to coordinate with Egypt regarding the agency’s activities and ways to enhance international support so that it can perform the tasks entrusted to it.

Severed hand successfully replanted at Tawam Hospital

Severed hand successfully replanted at Tawam Hospital
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Severed hand successfully replanted at Tawam Hospital

Severed hand successfully replanted at Tawam Hospital
  • Reconstructive surgery team restored blood circulation in hand severed in industrial accident
  • Patient moved his fingers a week after the surgery
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A surgery team at UAE’s Tawam Hospital have successfully reattached a man’s hand that was severed in an industrial accident, enabling him to move his fingers within a week.
A part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Co., Tawam’s Hospital plastic and reconstructive surgery team, carried out the nine-hour emergency hand replantation operation successfully, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
The unidentified man’s arm was injured during an industrial accident.
WAM said the operating team restored blood circulation in the limb within two hours using a microsurgery technique. He was able to move his fingers within a week of the surgery.
Speaking about the surgery, Dr. Ammar Al-Dhamin, Tawam Hospital’s Plastic, Reconstructive and Microsurgery Consultant said replantation surgeries can be “complex and highly technical.”
The patient was presented to the hospital with a hand severed from his wrist.
“Elapsed time is highly crucial. As one of the most important factors to a successful replantation is less than six hours in the structures contain muscles,” said Al-Dhamin.
“We restored blood circulation within two hours, and the patient started moving his fingers within a week.”
The patient is expected to need extensive physiotherapy in the future, but his “recovery so far has been fantastic,” according to Al-Dhamin.
Replantation surgeries involve the surgical reattachment of a body part (such as the hand, fingers, or toes), with an average survival rate of the replanted parts being 80 percent.
The surgery team included Emirati surgeons Dr. Latifa Abdulla Al-Dhaheri, Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Hamad Ahmed Al-Dhaheri, Medical Resident and Dr. Mohammed Nadir Sekkal, Specialist Physician, from the orthopedic team.
 

Egyptian, Tunisian foreign ministers hold talks

Egyptian, Tunisian foreign ministers hold talks
Updated 06 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian, Tunisian foreign ministers hold talks

Egyptian, Tunisian foreign ministers hold talks
  • During Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s visit to Tunisia in May, the two countries signed 11 agreements in various fields
Updated 06 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi to discuss ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations, and to support Arab cooperation.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Shoukry affirmed Cairo’s support for Tunisia’s efforts to achieve stability and development.

The ministry added that the two sides stressed the importance of continuing consultations at all levels.

During Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s visit to Tunisia in May, the two countries signed 11 agreements in various fields. 

