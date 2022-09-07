Saudi Arabia’s 2nd Global Artificial Intelligence Summit focuses on humanity’s challenges

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has announced its official schedule and speaker roster for the 2nd Global AI Summit, set to take place from Sept. 13 to 15 in Riyadh, which will focus on using technology to solve humankind’s most pressing problems.
The summit’s theme is “AI for the Good of Humanity,” with the delegates set to discuss topics including “AI Now,” “AI Next,” and “AI Never.” The aim is to find solutions for the planet’s major challenges including global energy demand, decarbonization, equitable access to healthcare and disease eradication.
In addition, the participants will focus on AI ethics and policies to regulate the industry and prevent harm. The SDAIA will highlight AI advances and achievements in the Kingdom and share its broader vision for the future as part of the nation’s Vision 2030 plan.
Panels will include experts from the private and public sectors who will share experiences about the impact of AI on their work. There will also be a session dedicated to discussing AI’s impact on youth today.
Prominent speakers at this year’s summit include Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar AlKhorayef, CEO of Aramco Amin Nasser, Chief Technology and Artificial Intelligence Officer at UNESCO Fengchun Miao, Founder and CEO of Digital Citizen Fund Roya Mahboob, and Francesca Rossi, IBM fellow, AI ethics global leader, and president of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.
Abdullah Alghamdi, president of the SDAIA, said: “We are excited to facilitate thought-provoking and engaging dialogue regarding the future of AI during this year’s summit. This event is truly a testament to our commitment to promoting thoughtful discussions that will inform business, academic, and industry leaders.”
During the summit, the Kingdom will unveil several projects and partnerships on the use of AI in the coming years.
Saudi Arabia’s plans are part of its Data and AI National Strategy to elevate the Kingdom as a global leader among data-driven economies.