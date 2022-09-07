NMC hosts Kia’s regional management in high-profile visit

The National Motor Company, the exclusive distributor of the Korean Kia cars in Saudi Arabia’s western region, recently hosted Yasser Shabsough, chief operating officer of Kia Middle East and Africa, and Alan Shawaf, senior sales director of Kia Middle East and Africa, at its headquarters and other facilities in Jeddah.

This high-profile visit, which took place on Aug. 23-24, aimed to improve the quality of services provided by NMC to meet the highest international standards approved by Kia globally. NMC seeks to provide world-class automotive services to its fast-growing customer base in the western region of the Kingdom. The visit also aimed to strengthen the relationship between NMC and Kia.

During the visit, NMC’s performance during the last year was reviewed, in addition to its upcoming plans. Another important aspect of the visit was to study more environmentally friendly initiatives that NMC will implement in the Kingdom. This is in line with Kia’s globally recognized position to ensure a greener future for the planet.

Hassan Al-Shamrani, group chief executive of NMC, said: “We are striving for an unparalleled experience for Kia’s customers, and this is reflected by the visit of Yasser Shabsough and Alain Shawaf, to our facilities in Jeddah. Our modern showrooms and maintenance department show the quality of our services in the western sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as we strive to provide the highest possible quality in terms of sales services and after-sales services.”

The visit is perfectly timed for NMC-KIA as it comes when numerous local events have been scheduled by the partnership, including the opening of an integrated all-in-one “3S” (showroom, service center and spare parts) facility in Taif, as well as the launch of hybrid electric vehicles — the K5 and Niro Plus — in Saudi Arabia. By welcoming key members of Kia’s regional leadership team, the visit displays the vision and growing strength of Saudi Arabia’s most innovative automotive partnership — NMC-KIA.

NMC-KIA’s operations throughout Saudi Arabia continue to grow through its showrooms, and maintenance and spare parts depots in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Yanbu, Jazan, Najran, Abha and Taif.