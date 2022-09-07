You are here

  • Home
  • ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury

ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury

ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
The event welcomed spinal cord injury patients, who spoke about their experiences and daily life challenges, in addition to social organizations that can assist the patients.
Short Url

https://arab.news/4heck

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury

ALJ Hospital raises awareness on spinal cord injury
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital recently held an event in Jeddah to mark World Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day. The event focused on Hybrid Assistive Limb technology — the world’s first cyborg-type robot exoskeleton, through which the wearer’s functions can be improved and supported. The technology has been introduced as part of Abdul Latif Jameel Health’s continued efforts to promote global best practices in the healthcare and medical field.

The event welcomed spinal cord injury patients, who spoke about their experiences and daily life challenges, in addition to social organizations that offer services such as covering the costs of treatment and surgeries and providing assistive movement tools to the potential beneficiaries.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health was the first to introduce Cyberdyne’s Hybrid Assistive Limb technology in Saudi Arabia, making it the fifth country in the world to deploy the technology that helps patients who have suffered traumatic spinal injuries — a step that comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of healthcare and services provided to patients.

The hospital, which has been successfully deploying the solution, has become a training hub for the Cyberdyne technology, conducting sessions with doctors, therapists and technicians at other medical facilities.

Cyberdyne’s HAL assists physically challenged/injured patients to move, by enabling them to exert more motor energy than usual. It can be successfully used in rehabilitation as the system can accelerate motor learning of cerebral nerves.

Faisal Alsamannoudi, chairman and CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, said: “Hosting such initiatives reflects our dedication to spreading awareness about serious health issues, such as spinal cord injuries. At Abdul Latif Jameel Health, we are eager to increase accessibility to cutting-edge innovative health solutions for patients across the Kingdom, and introducing this spinal injury rehabilitation technology is a testament to our efforts.”

As one of the pioneers in the rehabilitative industry, Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital strives to always introduce cutting-edge technologies. The hospital is dedicated to guiding individuals toward enjoying a healthy, independent and fulfilling life, through quality care delivered by a highly qualified, competent and professional interdisciplinary rehabilitation team.

The international Spinal Cord Society declared Sept. 5 as Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Day with the intention of increasing awareness among the general public. It is presumed that the awareness would facilitate an inclusive life for persons with disability and ensure greater chances of success of prevention programs.

SALT New York returns to bring together world’s leading policymakers, investors

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

SALT New York returns to bring together world’s leading policymakers, investors

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
  • This year’s event, which will run from Sept. 12-14, will focus on themes including alternative investments, financial technology, digital assets and more
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Global investors, leading entrepreneurs and influential policymakers are set to meet in Manhattan on Monday for the latest installment of the SALT New York conference, of which Arab News is a media partner.

This year’s event, which will run from Sept. 12-14, will focus on themes including alternative investments, financial technology, digital assets, healthcare, infrastructure, sustainability, environmental, social and governance criteria for companies and more. 

Among the speakers at the conference are UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa Al-Hammadi, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. The full list of speakers can be found here.

Panel sessions include “The Future of Bitcoin: Growing the Network Sustainably,” “UAE Rising: Building a New Investment Ecosystem” and “The Democratization of Lending and ESG on the Blockchain,” among others found in the full agenda here.

With over 2,500 investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders set to flock to the Javits Center Expansion, the who’s who of the investment world will discuss the ever-changing global investment market with a focus on fintech.

“After hosting our flagship event for the first time ever in New York last year, we’re happy to be back and can’t wait to host some of the world’s foremost investors, creators and thinkers for discussions across a robust agenda, networking and experiences next week,” John Darsie, managing director of SALT, told Arab News.

Founded in 2009 by SkyBridge, a global alternative investments firm, SALT brings together 2,000 of the world’s foremost investors and thinkers for three days of high-level collaboration and networking. SALT has also hosted major events in Singapore, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi.  

Previous SALT speakers include US President Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Al Gore and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh.

Topics: SALT New York salt

Related

Saudi relationship is ‘crucial’ for the US, says Scaramucci
Business & Economy
Saudi relationship is ‘crucial’ for the US, says Scaramucci
Scaramucci out after 11 days as Trump communications director
World
Scaramucci out after 11 days as Trump communications director

NMC hosts Kia’s regional management in high-profile visit

NMC hosts Kia’s regional management in high-profile visit
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

NMC hosts Kia’s regional management in high-profile visit

NMC hosts Kia’s regional management in high-profile visit
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

The National Motor Company, the exclusive distributor of the Korean Kia cars in Saudi Arabia’s western region, recently hosted Yasser Shabsough, chief operating officer of Kia Middle East and Africa, and Alan Shawaf, senior sales director of Kia Middle East and Africa, at its headquarters and other facilities in Jeddah.

This high-profile visit, which took place on Aug. 23-24, aimed to improve the quality of services provided by NMC to meet the highest international standards approved by Kia globally. NMC seeks to provide world-class automotive services to its fast-growing customer base in the western region of the Kingdom. The visit also aimed to strengthen the relationship between NMC and Kia.

During the visit, NMC’s performance during the last year was reviewed, in addition to its upcoming plans. Another important aspect of the visit was to study more environmentally friendly initiatives that NMC will implement in the Kingdom. This is in line with Kia’s globally recognized position to ensure a greener future for the planet.

Hassan Al-Shamrani, group chief executive of NMC, said: “We are striving for an unparalleled experience for Kia’s customers, and this is reflected by the visit of Yasser Shabsough and Alain Shawaf, to our facilities in Jeddah. Our modern showrooms and maintenance department show the quality of our services in the western sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as we strive to provide the highest possible quality in terms of sales services and after-sales services.”

The visit is perfectly timed for NMC-KIA as it comes when numerous local events have been scheduled by the partnership, including the opening of an integrated all-in-one “3S” (showroom, service center and spare parts) facility in Taif, as well as the launch of hybrid electric vehicles — the K5 and Niro Plus — in Saudi Arabia. By welcoming key members of Kia’s regional leadership team, the visit displays the vision and growing strength of Saudi Arabia’s most innovative automotive partnership — NMC-KIA.

NMC-KIA’s operations throughout Saudi Arabia continue to grow through its showrooms, and maintenance and spare parts depots in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Yanbu, Jazan, Najran, Abha and Taif.

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and growing healthcare services platform, announced the opening of its third polyclinic in Jeddah. Located in Samer District, east of Haramain Highway, and housing seven specialties (dermatology, pediatric, family medicine, internal medicine, gynecology, orthopedics and dental), the new NahdiCare Clinic is reflective of Nahdi’s commitment toward expanding into all primary healthcare touch points including telemedicine, express clinics and polyclinics, home healthcare and testing labs.

Elaborating further on this launch, Yasser Joharji, chief executive officer at Nahdi Medical Company, said: “At Nahdi, we are always pushing the boundaries to provide our guests with care that comes from the heart. Opening our third polyclinic in Jeddah is a milestone for the company as we continue to cater to the comprehensive and growing healthcare needs of the community.”

He added: “Nahdi’s ambition is to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of its guests. We do this by seamlessly integrating our omnichannel platform that guests are used to from our pharmacies with our healthcare services to create a unique ecosystem, providing guests with online and offline experiences that meet their high expectations.”

Nahdi’s guest experience is bolstered through its online services such as: Appointments scheduling via the Nahdi app, virtual medical consultations, physical medical consultations at an express clinic or polyclinic, maintenance of health records and prescriptions, management of treatments and claims, and medical adherence monitoring for increased treatment efficiency.

NahdiCare Clinics provide visitors with an array of premium services through its strategic partnerships with industry-leading partners in the field of healthcare. With its world-renowned doctors and state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and innovative technology, Nahdi has cemented its position as an award-winning organization and a trusted healthcare partner for the Kingdom’s community through its presence across 144 cities and villages.

The company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today operates 1,100+ stores in the Kingdom, in addition to three polyclinics and a growing number of express clinics.

Nahdi aims to continually challenge itself and deliver excellence in quality, providing a distinctive range of products and services, as well as expert health advice to more than 97 percent of the Kingdom’s population.

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

In celebration of Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road is celebrating with not one but two offers, inviting guests to commemorate the day with an extended staycation offer and curated buffet.

This Saudi National Day, guests are invited to enjoy a dinner buffet at Seven Restaurant and dive into a wide array of delectable fresh options catering to all dietary preferences, from endless fresh salad options to decadent desserts beyond the eye can see. To entice guests even more, the buffet dinner will be priced at SR192 ($52) on Sept. 23 and 24. Whilst enjoying the wide selection of foods, guests are able to take in the breathtaking views of Riyadh from the outdoor terrace as the hotel is conveniently located near the city’s top attractions — Riyadh Park, U Walk, and premium shopping malls.

To further its offering, and to continue the National Day celebrations, the hotel is inviting guests to enjoy its extended staycation offer, where guests who book a two-night stay from Sept. 23 or 24 will be able to enjoy a complimentary third night. This will allow guests also to enjoy the specially priced buffet during their staycation, creating everlasting memories in the heart of Riyadh.

Mahmood Omar, general manager at Courtyard by Marriott, said: “We are looking forward to hosting guests during Saudi National Day, and we want to ensure that our guests are able to enjoy the celebration whilst taking in the breathtaking views from our hotel.”

With more than 1,250 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip.

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, the first dedicated children’s hospital in the UAE, and Duracell are set to continue their long-term partnership by raising awareness among parents and caregivers of young children in Saudi Arabia on how to best prevent accidental lithium coin cell ingestion, providing tips for instant treatment.

As the number of lithium coin cell powered devices steadily increases, safety around those cells becomes increasingly important. If a child ingests a lithium coin cell, it can get stuck in the esophagus and may damage surrounding tissue. If not detected early enough, it may have serious consequences.

In 2021, Duracell introduced its Baby Secure technology for its lithium coin cells. It comprises Bitrex, the world’s bitterest substance, which is safe, applied as a thin layer on the bottom of the cell, helping to discourage accidental ingestion. It also includes the Duracell double-blister Child Safety pack. It is almost impossible for a toddler to open with bare hands and requires an adult to open the packaging with a pair of scissors.

Launched as part of Duracell’s campaign entry into the Middle East, Duracell and Al-Jalila Hospital set up initiatives within the region last year to host on-ground activations and talks from medical professionals for parents to learn more about the practical and innovative approaches to prevent and reduce risks of lithium coin cell ingestion.

Duracell and Al-Jalila Hospital will be raising awareness and answering questions of parents through social media with the help of Hawaaworld, a Riyadh-based digital channel that gathers the largest number of Arab women online.

Al-Jalila Hospital has been a significant advocate for coin battery ingestion, where Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital, has been involved in several similar campaigns around the world, such as The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition summit and a button battery symposium at the World Congress Summit.

Dr. Tzivinikos said: “This cooperation has played a major role in educating parents about the dangers of lithium coin cell batteries by driving awareness for caregivers, resulting in less hospital admissions as people become more aware.”

Duracell Middle East and India General Manager Amer Afifi said: “Through the groundbreaking innovation, Duracell has taken the lead to improve child safety with the bitter coating on lithium coin cells and we want to continue our work by helping parents across Saudi Arabia protect their children from serious harm. We have been extremely pleased to continue our collaboration with Al-Jalila to drive further awareness throughout the region.”

Latest updates

‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present
‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present
Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
Saudi foreign minister meets Bahraini, Central Asian counterparts on sidelines of GCC meetings in Riyadh
Saudi foreign minister meets Bahraini, Central Asian counterparts on sidelines of GCC meetings in Riyadh
Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.