Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.
Russia has for weeks criticized the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the assembly, which starts in New York today.

Topics: Russia UN General Assembly Sergei Lavrov

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote
NAIROBI: William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people, including regional heads of state, following his narrow victory in a bitterly-fought but largely peaceful election.
The 55-year-old took the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution, five weeks to the day since the August 9 poll, assuming the reins of a country gripped by drought and a cost-of-living crisis.

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
US intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world’s top powers.
A Ukrainian military official, as well as a pro-Ukrainian army website closely associated with the military, published images of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi.
The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.
The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn’t detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv. An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Geran-2,” which didn’t immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021. The triangle-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), though Iran has offered few details.
Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or on impact against it.
Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord. Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.
Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #iran #ukraine #russia

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
ISTANBUL/YEREVAN: Armenia said Tuesday that at least 49 of its troops were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan, the worst fighting between the arch foes since their 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“For the moment, we have 49 (troops) killed and unfortunately it’s not the final figure,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament.
Meanwhile, Turkey told Armenia on Tuesday to “cease its provocations” against Azerbaijan, following a flareup of deadly clashes along the arch foes’ shared border.
“Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted after a phone call with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
Armenia appealed to world leaders for help, saying that Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance onto its territory amid deadly clashes along the arch foes’ shared border.
Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between the Caucasus neighbors, leaving troops dead on both sides, defense ministries in Baku and Yerevan said, without giving the number of casualties.
The escalation marked the latest flare up since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory),” Armenia’s defense ministry in Yerevan said early on Tuesday.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s office said he called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand “an adequate reaction” to “Azerbaijan’s aggressive acts.”
Pashinyan also chaired an emergency session of the country’s security council that agreed to formally ask for military help from ally Moscow, which is obligated under a current treaty to defend Armenia in the event of foreign invasion.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu “held a phone conversation to discuss Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory,” the defense ministry in Yerevan said, adding that the two “agreed to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation.”
Armenia is a member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization(CSTO) which also includes former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Earlier, Azerbaijani defense ministry said its forces were responding to Armenian provocation and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.
“Azerbaijani armed forces are undertaking limited and targeted steps, neutralising Armenian firing positions,” it said in a statement.
Armenia said that Azerbaijani forces “launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-calibre firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk” shortly after midnight.
But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive acts” near the districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar and Lachin on the border, adding that its army positions “came under fire, including from trench mortars.”
Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border shootout.
In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.
The neighbors fought two wars — in the 1990s and in 2020 — over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated enclave.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire.
Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades and Moscow deployed about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce.
During EU-mediated talks in Brussels in May and April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to “advance discussions” on a future peace treaty.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Turkey

Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike

Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike
NAIROBI: The capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region was hit by an air strike on Tuesday, hospital officials and Tigrayan rebels said.

The reported strike on Mekele came just days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it was ready for a cease-fire and talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government after nearly two years of war.

“AbiyAhmed’s drones targeted MekelleUniversity Adi Haki campus,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

Another TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, also said on Twitter that Mekele University had been “bombed” causing injuries and property damage, which was still being assessed.

“This is happening after the Govt of Tigray established a negotiating team & expressed its readiness for peace talks,” he said.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Tigray’s Ayder hospital, also said on Twitter there had been “an early morning drone attack” on Mekele.

“One injured patient has arrived at Ayder. Total casualties not yet known,” he said.

AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

There was no immediate comment from government officials.

Tigray has been hit by several air strikes since fighting resumed in late August between government forces and their allies and TPLF rebels in northern Ethiopia.

The return to combat shattered a March truce that had paused the worst of the bloodshed, and dashed hopes of peacefully resolving a war that began nearly two years ago.

The fresh offensives have also drawn in Eritrean troops and cut off aid deliveries into Tigray, where the UN says a lack of food, fuel and medicine is causing a humanitarian disaster.

Both sides have accused the other of firing first, and fighting has spread from around southern Tigray to other fronts further to the north and west.

On Sunday, the TPLF said it was ready for a cease-fire and would accept a peace process led by the African Union, removing an obstacle to negotiations with Abiy’s government.

The TPLF said a negotiating team including Getachew and General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a former Ethiopian army chief now in Tigray’s central military command, was “ready to be deployed without delay.”

The international community — including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — has urged the warring sides to seize the moment for peace.

Addis Ababa is yet to officially comment on the overture.

The Ethiopian government has previously said it was ready for unconditional talks “anytime, anywhere,” brokered by the Addis Ababa-headquartered AU.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed since the war erupted in Africa’s second most populous country, and grave rights violations by all sides against civilians have been documented.

In March, the UN said at least 304 civilians had been killed in the three months prior in air strikes “apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force.”

The UN human rights office has documented aerial bombardments and drone strikes on refugee camps, a hotel and a market, and warned that disproportionate attacks against non-military targets could amount to war crimes.

The government has accused the TPLF of staging civilian deaths from air strikes to manufacture outrage, and insists it only targets military sites.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks by the region’s former ruling party on federal army camps.

But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.

It then expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate
DUBAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued an executive order allowing optional wearing of facemasks outdoors, after the country’s interagency task force on COVID-19 earlier recommended the move following a steady decline in coronavirus infections.

“The voluntary wearing of facemasks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation is hereby allowed, provided not-fully vaccinated individuals, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear their masks and physical distancing will be observed at all times,” a portion of Executive Order No. 3 indicated.

“Face masks shall continue to be worn in indoor private or public establishments, including in public transporation by land, air, or sea, and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” the order added.

Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles, in a briefing, said the president favored the recommendation since the country was only 6 percent away from the wall of immunity, wherein at least 80 percent of the eligible population has received their first booster shot.

The new policy will be implemented in phases in coordination with local government units, who would provide feedbacks on the country’s readiness of further easing COVID-19 related regulations, Cruz-Angeles explained.

“We’re doing this in stages, in phases so that we can have feedback on whether or not these new policies are working and how to make them more efficient so that hopefully by the end of the year we might be able to be voluntarily masked indoors as well,” Cruz-Angeles added.

Marcos earlier extended the Philippines’ state of calamity until end of the year for the government to “continuously deliver COVID-19-related interventions such as but not limited to COVID-19 vaccination program; utilize appropriate funds … response efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19” as well as monitor and control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

