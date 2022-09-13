You are here

Saudi electronics supplier eXtra's shareholders to vote on raising capital to $231m
eXtra’s net profit for the first half of 2022 surged by 24 percent to SR225 million. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, is seeking its shareholder’s approval to increase its capital by over 33 percent, from SR600 million to SR800 million ($231 million), through the issuance of bonus shares.

The electronics goods supplier’s capital increase plan is intended to strengthen the firm’s financial position, according to its bourse filing.

The board of directors has recommended increasing the company’s capital by raising the number of shares to 80 million from 60 million.

It said 16.8 million shares will be distributed as bonus shares, while 3.2 million shares will be added to the company’s employee shares program.

eXtra’s net profit for the first half of 2022 surged by 24 percent to SR225 million, compared to SR182 million reported during the same period last year.

eXtra also announced its decision to distribute SR150 million as dividends at SR 2.5 per share for the first half of 2022.

The company said in a bourse filing that 60 million eligible shares will receive dividends on Aug. 25, 2022.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI

Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to rise during Tuesday’s trade in line with higher oil prices and decreasing recession worries, which improved investors’ risk appetite.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the session 0.52 percent higher at 12,084, while the parallel market Nomu finished with a 0.47 percent rise at 20,997.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi jumped 2.03 percent, while Sahara International Petrochemical Co., mostly known as Sipchem, climbed  3.98 percent.

Alujain Corp. led the gainers with a 4.38 percent increase, followed by Bawan Co. which added 4.37 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi gained 4.22 percent, while Saudi British Bank shares started and ended the day flat at SR40 ($11).

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, decreased 3.76 percent, leading the fallers list, followed by Alamar Foods Co., which decreased 2.88 percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.13 percent, and the Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, shed 1.33 percent.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. surged 3.34 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. jumped 2.26 percent.

Qassim Cement Co. declined 0.13 percent, as its board proposed a dividend payment of SR0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Seera Group Holding shares rose by 1.7 percent, after it signed a non-binding deal with the Saudi Investment Fund to acquire a SR3.75 billion stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures reached $94.42 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $88.24 a barrel, as of 3:31 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust global oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023 citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation, according to Reuters.

Oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 2.7 million bpd in 2023, unchanged from last month, OPEC said in a monthly report.

Oil use has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic, although high prices and Chinese coronavirus outbreaks have trimmed 2022 growth projections.

OPEC now sees oil use exceeding 2019’s rate in 2023, having this year said it expected this to happen in 2022.

“Oil demand in 2023 is expected to be supported by a still-solid economic performance in major consuming countries, as well as potential improvements in COVID-19 restrictions and reduced geopolitical uncertainties,” OPEC said in the report.

The group and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, have this year been ramping up oil output as they look to unwind record cuts put in place in 2020 after the pandemic slashed demand.

However, OPEC+ in recent months has failed to achieve its planned output increases due to underinvestment in oilfields by some OPEC members and by losses in Russian output.

OPEC’s monthly report showed OPEC output posted a sizeable gain in August, rising by 618,000 bpd to 29.65 million bpd, although much of this was due to Libyan supply recovering from outages. 

Topics: OPEC Oil

Updated 36 min 32 sec ago
Peter Harrison

  • Crypto figures assemble in New York for SALT amid significant economic downturn
Updated 36 min 32 sec ago
Peter Harrison

NEW YORK: Abu Dhabi will host Investopia, one of the biggest financial events in the MENA region, in March, the cryptocurrency conference SALT New York was told on Monday.

The announcement was made during a session in which UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mohamed Al-Shorafa, described how the country had refocused its economy away from oil and gas.

Al-Marri said the UAE had introduced some of the world’s first regulations into cryptocurrency as part of the country’s roadmap to modernizing its economy.

“Last year we announced our vision for the next 50 years. We are a country of visions and our leaders are visionaries,” he said.

Al-Marri explained that the country had changed 40 laws, including the decriminalization of bouncing cheques, and the 100 percent ownership law was also introduced to allow onshore ownership of companies by non-Emiratis.

He said the aim of the UAE was to drive the economy from a regional player to being truly global.

Al-Marri said that in the UAE the aim was to “push new economies, not future economies.”

The SALT New York event opened Monday amid a turbulent time — the virtual economy has experienced a monumental drop in the market, with cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other tokens, all plummeting in value, with investors losing thousands on a market that offers no tangible goods.

In his opening remarks Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, reflected on turbulent times since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Markets are changing again, he said, telling journalists in an impromptu media briefing that he was continuing to invest millions in funds that he believes are valued at their lowest, but he said he recognized there was always a risk that they could fall further.

“I am already seeing my investment improve in value,” Scaramucci later told Arab News on the sidelines.

“I think we all have to recognize that we are going through a cyclical bear (down) market,” he added, saying that there was already some sign of activity in the applications for cryptocurrencies as values were going down.

Referring to the current situation with the market downturn he said “we have got things that we really haven’t seen since the 1970s.”

The global inflation rises he said were two-pronged — with a drop in supply, but also a labor issue where there was a workforce shortage with people demanding higher salaries.

Asked when the economy would recover he told Arab News: “I think this time next year we will see a very aggressive recovery.”

Despite the downturn in the market, there nonetheless seemed to be an upbeat energy at the opening day of the conference

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto-trading platforms, speaking remotely told the conference he remains optimistic about digital assets because “more regulatory clarity is coming.”

He said that would help to “unlock the asset class” for a number of institutions who want to get involved in the sector.

And Frank Chaparro, editor-at-large at The Block — a website dedicated to cryptocurrency news — said he believed there was still hope that the “winter has thawed and that the spring is upon us.”

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the conference, he said, “we don’t know how long this winter is going to last,” adding that 2018-2019 were two years of what he called “crypto winters.”

He said now was a time of hope in the market — adding that people should not focus on the value.

“It’s hopeful,” he said, “because it is a unique dynamic space. So if anything, this (is) a great time to build because we are not getting distracted by price and we can focus on doing the work.

“We have to think about what we have just got out of, we have got out of a massive price decline. We saw liquidity sucked out of the system, we saw leverage sucked out of the system. This was a dramatic collapse,” he explained.

Referring to the near 100 percent fall of the Terra (known as LUNA) crypto token, wiping billions of dollars off the market, he said: “LUNA was a dramatic collapse, the likes of which we have never really seen, a coin going from $50 billion market cap to zero, effectively.”

And he warned that people should not expect a “v-shaped rebound,” and added “patience is warranted; optimism, just in life, is always important.”

Topics: salt UAE New York

Updated 13 September 2022
Fahad Abuljaddayel and Nour El Shaeri

Updated 13 September 2022
Fahad Abuljaddayel and Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: As the world faces a severe water resource management crisis, Saudi Arabia has fared well in preserving the sector with the National Water Strategy, said a top official of the World Bank Group.

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Desalination International Conference in Riyadh, Saroj Kumar Jha, the global director of WBG’s water global practice, said that the world needs better water resource management, and the Kingdom is a good example to follow.

“I think the work that Saudi Arabia has done in putting together the institutional framework, the National Water Strategy and the Water Law are very good examples that other countries can follow,” Jha said.

Early this month, the Kingdom’s National Water Co. announced its plans to roll out 1,429 projects with a total value exceeding SR108 billion ($28.7 billion) as part of the National Water Strategy and Vision 2030 plans.

This initiative includes expanding the water and wastewater networks coverage and increasing the sewage treatment plant’s capacity, in addition to extending water services coverage to all citizens and residents across the Kingdom.

Jha stressed the importance of water management as it is essential for human life and significantly impacts the economy and climate change.

“Climate change has added another layer of complexity in terms of the risks for the water resources. We have more droughts, floods and extreme events happening,” he explained.

The World Bank is playing a considerable role in supporting developing countries to place appropriate policy frameworks, regulations and institutions to manage water resources more efficiently.

“We are a global institution in 200 countries. We work on broader development issues. Water is just one sector. But we also work on energy, poverty reduction, job creation, public health and education. So, we have a very diverse portfolio,” Jha said.

“In the water sector, we have a portfolio of about $60 billion projects in these countries. And as part of our engagement in these countries, we provide global expertise. We provide global knowledge. We help them to set up the right kind of policies and institutions. And we also provide financing to implement water resource management projects,” he added.

Jha said that the water desalination sector needs technological advancement to reduce the cost of water production and its effect on climate change.

“I think the cost of desalination and its environmental concerns need to be addressed adequately,” he added.

He believes this could be achieved by utilizing entrepreneurial talent and innovation through private investments and partnerships similar to what is happening in the Kingdom.

“I’m very impressed. And I want to see how we can export all these good practices from Saudi Arabia to other countries and that’s why I’m here,” Jha said.

Topics: FDIC2022 World Bank

Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance is expected to fall to between $160 billion and $170 billion in 2022 from $181 billion in 2021, said global rating agency Moody’s.

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws. 

The drop is expected due to higher oil prices reducing the requirements of sukuk-issuing sovereigns and raised interest rates.

“The improved fiscal position of major sovereign issuers is the main reason for the expected drop in volumes this year,” said Ashraf Madani, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s. 

Madani noted that rising oil prices are decreasing the Gulf Cooperation Council governments’ financing needs.

However, in the Southeast Asia lower government spending is anticipated because of a decline in pandemic-related expenditure, he added.

The global sukuk market saw a year-on-year decline of 10 percent to $92 billion in the first half of 2022.

Moody’s projects the value of issuance to reach between $70 billion and $80 billion in the year’s second half, as high interest rates continue to pressure sukuk activity.

Saudi Arabia, the GCC’s biggest sovereign issuer, has completed its issuance program for the year.

The Kingdom’s domestic market recorded $14.4 billion worth of sukuk sales this year, registering a growth of 185 percent over the last year, Bloomberg reported. 

According to Moody’s, the risk of increasing interest rates will remain a challenge for the sukuk market.

Some issuers including corporates and financial institutions have delayed their sukuk offerings given the volatility of interest rates during the first half of 2022.

“We expect this situation to persist into the second half of the year as major central banks continue to raise rates to combat inflation,” the report highlighted.

That said, Moody’s mentioned that the sukuk market is becoming more appealing as an investment tool, as shown by the high demand for recent issuances.

The demand for sukuk is concentrated in international investors in markets that are less exposed to Islamic finance, the rating agency concluded.

 

Topics: Moody's Sukuk

