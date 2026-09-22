



JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended flat on Tuesday, losing just 1.21 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 10,680.61.

As investors traded more than 157.6 million shares worth nearly SR2.92 ($780 million), 195 stocks advanced and 63 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 82.34 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 21,554.88, with 39 companies advancing and 30 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also increased 0.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 1,436.12.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Saudi Ground Services Co., whose share price increased 9.98 percent to end the session at SR22.82, while Ladun Investment Co. recorded a 9.58 percent increase to close at SR1.83.

AlJazira REIT also increased 5.34 percent to end the day at SR11.45.

On the losing side, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 3.96 percent to close at SR17.20, while Naseej International Trading Co. declined 3.43 percent to end the session at SR13.52.

Riyadh Cables Group Co. also fell 2.61 percent to close at SR104.30.

Corporate disclosures

Almoosa Health Co. signed a contract with BEC Arabia Contracting Co. worth SR781.7 million, excluding VAT, to execute mechanical and electrical works for its Almoosa Specialized Hospital project in Alkhobar, according to a bourse release.

The company, whose shares increased 0.7 percent to close at SR115.80, said that the contract was signed on Sept. 21, with work starting immediately and expected to be completed within 24 months.

It added that the project will be financed through its own resources and long-term Shariah-compliant facilities from local banks.

In another disclosure, Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. said it has completed the sale of a 3,835-sq. meter plot in Makkah’s Masar Destination to Numu Co. for SR220.6 million for the development of a hospitality tower.

The company, whose shares advanced 1.02 percent to end the day at SR16.86, said the land has a book value of SR120.9 million and that the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on its liquidity and financial results.

It added that the proceeds will be used to finance working capital and ongoing projects.

Saudi Ground Services Co. said it will distribute SR188 million in cash dividends for the second half of 2025, with eligible shareholders receiving SR1 per share.

The company’s board approved the distribution on Sept. 21.

Shareholders will be eligible for the dividends if they own shares by Oct. 6 and are registered in the company’s shareholder register at the Securities Depository Center Co. by the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date.

Bidaya Finance Co. also announced that it signed a SR129 million real estate financing portfolio purchase and servicing agreement with the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. on Sept. 21, adding that the sale was completed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, with proceeds to fund its business activities.

The company expects the transaction to have a positive financial impact on its third-quarter 2026 financial statements.