Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader's fate in two weeks

Updated 14 September 2022
Former army chief Prayut Chan-ocha launched a coup that ousted Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically elected government, and subsequently led a junta. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader’s fate in two weeks

Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader’s fate in two weeks
  • Former army chief suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge
  • Under the 2017 Thai constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court said Wednesday it will rule on September 30 whether suspended prime minister Prayut Chan-ocha should be thrown out of office permanently.
The former army chief, who came to power in a 2014 military coup, was suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge arguing he has reached his term limit as premier.
Under the 2017 Thai constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office, but there are question marks over when Prayut’s term began.
The court said in a statement that it will issue its verdict on September 30 at 3pm (0800 GMT).
“The Constitutional Court deliberates that the case is a legal issue and there is sufficient evidence to rule,” the statement said.
Prayut’s deputy Prawit Wongsuwan has taken over as caretaker prime minister, while Prayut continues to serve as defense minister.
Prayut launched the coup that ousted Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically elected government, and led a junta regime before retaining the prime ministerial post after elections in 2019.
Supporters of the 68-year-old leader argue the clock on his term began when the 2017 constitution came into law, or even after the 2019 general election.
If the court agrees, Prayut could technically continue to serve until 2025 or 2027 — if he wins a general election due by March.
But Prayut is increasingly out of favor with voters and under his watch the kingdom registered its worst economic performance in three decades.
Student-led pro-democracy protests in Bangkok in 2020 attracted tens of thousands of people at their peak and a key demand of the movement was for Prayut to resign.
Thailand is under pressure to end the uncertainty over its leadership before world leaders arrive in Bangkok for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

Topics: Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen’s last journey from palace

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen’s last journey from palace
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen’s last journey from palace

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen’s last journey from palace
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals will join a solemn procession as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to lie in state in parliament.
After the queen’s death last week at her summer home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a series of poignant ceremonies, and was flown to London late on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of people lined the 14-mile (22 km) route in driving rain and cars stopped on normally busy roads to see the well-lit hearse driving slowly through the dark toward Buckingham Palace, drawing applause and cheers.
At the palace, the flag-draped coffin was met by Charles https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britons-back-new-king-charles-so-long-he-keeps-quiet-2022-09-13 and all the queen’s children, grandchildren and their spouses who had gathered together for the first time since their matriarch died.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” said Elizabeth’s daughter Anne, 72, who flew from Scotland alongside the coffin. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
The queen’s death, at the age of 96, has plunged the nation into mourning for a monarch who had reigned for 70 years.
People started queuing in the streets late on Tuesday to be one of the first to file past the coffin when the official lying in state period begins later on Wednesday.
Among those gathered, some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.
“She really did hold up her oath of doing everything she could for this country,” said Veronica Lewis, 52, from Worthing, southern England.
On Wednesday, the Imperial State Crown will be placed on top of the coffin, along with a wreath, at Buckingham Palace.
From there it will move at 2.22 p.m. (1322 GMT) on a gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery through central London to Westminster Hall, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 that is the oldest on the parliamentary estate.
Charles will walk in silence behind the carriage with other senior royals, including his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Also in the procession will be his sons William, 40, now the Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, the Duke of Sussex, whose once close relationship has deteriorated in recent years to such an extent that they were said to barely be on speaking terms.
However, they appeared together with their wives when they met well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, in a show of unity which hinted at a possible rapprochement.
Kate, William’s wife and now the Princess of Wales, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, will travel by car, as will Charles’ wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort.
Lying-in-state
With much of central London closed to traffic, large crowds were building along the route to watch Wednesday’s procession, which will be accompanied by guns firing every minute at Hyde Park, while parliament’s Big Ben bell will toll.
When the cortege reaches Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, the coffin will be carried inside by soldiers from the Grenadier Guards and placed on a catafalque. There will be a short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church.
Four days of lying in state will then begin until the funeral on Sept. 19.
A senior palace official described Wednesday’s event as relatively small and personal. The full-scale ceremonial procession on Sept. 19, the day of her funeral, is likely to be one of the biggest the country has ever witnessed.
With as many as 750,000 mourners expected to file past the coffin during its period of lying in state, people queued and slept on the streets in the rain to be able to pay their final respects.
Brenda, 79, who lives on the coast to the east of London, said she had traveled to London in 1953 after the queen’s coronation to see the celebrations.
“She’s been our constant ever since,” she said, declining to give her full name. “Today is the day. Although it’s very exciting to be here, it’s to pay homage to her and respect for her, for all that she’s done for us.”
In Scotland around 33,000 people filed past the coffin during the 24 hours it was at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, but the memorial in London is a much larger occasion.
The government has warned the queue could stretch for up to almost 5 miles along the southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks like the giant London Eye ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s Globe theater.
“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” the government said.
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said some people may have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours in order to file past the coffin before the funeral on Monday.
“She’s an icon of icons,” mourner Chris Imafidon said. “I must at least endure this camping out of respect.”
Glyn Norris, 63, said a bit of rain would not deter her from paying respects to a woman who had reigned for 70 years.
“We didn’t even think about it,” she said. “That was my queen.”

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday had no comment on reports that a former US ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had traveled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians
“There were no meetings at the Kremlin,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “I have nothing to tell you on this subject.”
CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow.
His Richardson Center specializes in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, and the ex-diplomat has been involved in the release of several high-level prisoners, including that of American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison last year.
The Richardson Center said it could not comment.
Russia’s foreign ministry said last month it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” with the United States about a potential prisoner swap that could include basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges on Aug. 4, a verdict that US President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.”
Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.
Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
  • Volodymyr Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv’s army in a lightning counter-offensive.
The military in a statement on social media that Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city, which was key for Russia’s ambitions to capture the Donbas region.
Pictures distributed separately by Zelensky’s office showed the Ukrainian leader wearing dark-green and flanked by guards as he was taking selfies with soldiers and meeting troops at a flag-rising ceremony.
Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia in recent days and also claims to have clawed back territory along a southern front near the Kherson region on the Black Sea.
Kyiv says since the beginning of September its forces have retaken hundreds of village, towns and cities that were captured by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow said Wednesday however that its forces were hitting back on areas recaptured in Kharkiv with “massive strikes,” claiming — without providing evidence — to have inflicted losses on Ukrainian military hardware and servicemen.
In a battlefield update on Wednesday, Russia also claimed to have captured dozens of Ukrainian servicemen in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The Ukrainian official in charge of the eastern Donetsk region, which has been partially controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014 said Russian forces had attacked the entire frontline region over the past 24 hours.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk governor, said one civilian had been killed and again urged all others to leave, describing the order as a “matter of life and death.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #ukraine #russia Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc
Updated 34 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc

Iran says will pursue membership of Russia, China-led bloc
  • The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organization to rival Western institutions
  • Iran's application for full membership in 2008 was slowed by sanctions imposed over nuclear program
Updated 34 min 44 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran intends to pursue membership of a Chinese and Russian-led bloc that is meeting in Uzbekistan this week, President Ebrahim Raisi said Wednesday as he prepared to head to the summit.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet Central Asian countries — was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organization to rival Western institutions.
The summit set for Thursday and Friday in the Uzbek city of Samarkand is the first entirely face-to-face leaders’ meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the important acts of this summit will be the finalization of SCO (membership) documents and the legal process they will need to take in order to be signed by the foreign ministers of the member countries,” Raisi said.
Iran, one of four SCO observer states, had applied for full membership in 2008 but its bid was slowed by UN and US sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.
Several SCO members did not want a country under international sanctions in their ranks.
At a conference in Dushanbe in September last year, members of the bloc endorsed Iran’s future membership.
Tehran wants to “make the most of the economic power and the capacities of the region and of Asian countries for the benefit of the Iranian nation,” Raisi said.
The Kremlin said Tuesday that this week’s summit in Samarkand will showcase an “alternative” to the West.
The move comes as Iran and major powers have been struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
The original agreement promised Iran relief from crippling sanctions in return for tight limits to its nuclear activities verified by UN monitors.
Since last year, Iran has been engaged in EU-brokered talks to revive the deal with the renewed involvement of the United States, which pulled out in 2018.

Topics: #iran China #russia Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

PARIS:The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Daesh, and the children they gave birth to there.
The court ruled France’s refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to “enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national.”
The parents of the two women took their fight to the European court in Strasbourg after France refused to allow their daughters and grandchildren back into France. They are currently detained in Kurdish-run camps in north-east Syria.
The families had argued their prolonged detention in Syria exposed the women and children to inhumane and degrading treatment, and violated their right to respect for family life.
France has for years resisted calls by human rights groups to repatriate women who left to join the Islamist militant group, saying it viewed them as “fighters” who should be tried where they were accused of committing crimes.
The court ruled France should not be held responsible for the living conditions of the Syrian camps since “it was not exercising its jurisdiction there.”
Nicolas Hervieu, a legal expert at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, said the ruling did not grant a general right to repatriation as “France is not responsible for their life and physical integrity in and of itself.”
In reaction to the ruling, government spokesperson Olivier Veran said France had “not waited for the European court decision” move forward, pointing to the repatriation in July of 16 women and 35 children, some of them orphans, in chartered planes.
That move broke with France’s case-by-case policy of bringing children back to France without their mothers.
Rights groups say some 75 French women and 160 children remain in the camps. They are among more than 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch.

Topics: France Syria Daesh

