Lego Duplo: Big bricks for small hands

In a fast-paced multi-sensory world, the concept of play is becoming a more crucial part in the lives of today’s children, as it is a vital way for them to develop the skills they will need later in life. Choosing a suitable toy is key in supporting this development, however, the dilemma parents face is that they are inundated with an array of options when it comes to choosing the ideal toys, games and gadgets for their child.

Toys are more than just for entertainment; while they should be fun, they should also be age-appropriate, creatively stimulating, and safe, and the Lego Duplo range offers the perfect solution. Thoughtfully designed to be larger and safe for toddlers to handle, Lego Duplo bricks are double the size of the Lego standard bricks, and twice the length, height and width, making them easier to handle on the little fingers of kids starting 1½ years, so they can pick them up, place, and pull them apart.

With increased awareness of the crucial role toys play in fulfilling a child’s true potential, parents are becoming progressively selective with what they introduce into their children’s lives, with Lego Duplo sets checking all the boxes. Not only have the Lego Duplo pieces and sets been lab-tested to pass the strict toy safety laws of over 140 nations worldwide, these toddler-friendly bricks are also a developmental bridge for children. There is no compromise when it comes to safety and quality. As with all Lego products, Lego Duplo sets live up to, and often exceed, the strictest global requirements. Lego Duplo offers endless benefits, all whilst providing parents with the comfort that their kids are safe while having fun.

The colorful Lego Duplo bricks stimulate the imaginations and creativity of the young builders, launching them into a universe of open-ended play as they act out endless stories of exploration and discovery. As kids’ imaginations are actively stimulated, their cognitive thinking, spatial reasoning and fine motor skills will soar, through repetitive motions using blocks that are designed to aid and encourage play for this very reason.

The Lego Duplo bricks also develop problem-solving skills as toddlers build; they essentially solve one problem after the next as they navigate their way to make the pieces fit together and structure the parts for different functions. What is more is that as children create with Lego Duplo bricks, they gain the basic concepts of counting, shapes and colors in a playful and accessible way.

Lego Duplo sets lend families hours of quality time spent playing and bonding through shared experiences. When children build something with their parents, they also experience the joy of working collaboratively, learning to share, practicing patience, and receiving constructive feedback. Lego Duplo play gives parents the opportunity to learn more about what their child excels in, as well as what they need extra support with, therefore aiding in their social and emotional development.

Ultimately, playtime transcends to more than just having fun but rather an activity that facilitates learning through play. This is especially important as the vital skills to thrive well into adulthood are first experienced through play.

The great thing about Lego Duplo bricks is that they are entirely compatible with standard Lego bricks, extending the lifetime of Lego Duplo bricks and allowing kids to continue to use them for their more advanced building projects as they grow.