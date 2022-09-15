You are here

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years

Saudia Catering, Flynas renew inflight services deal for another 4 years
The purpose of the agreement is to offer catering services and sell onboard food-related supplies, as well as assist Flynas with logistics operations. (Supplied)
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. has partnered up with low-cost carrier Flynas to provide the latter with inflight services for another four years at SR240 million ($64 million).

The purpose of the agreement is to offer catering services and sell onboard food-related supplies, as well as assist Flynas with logistics operations, according to a bourse filing.

It comes as an extension to a five-year deal contract worth SR501 million that was signed between both parties back in 2017.

Saudia Catering, as the company is known, expects the deal to have a positive impact on its financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Flynas had recorded a growth of 120 percent in the number of passengers to around 4 million during the first half of 2022, up from 1.8 million during the prior-year period.

The first sixth months of the year also witnessed the launch of 16 international destinations from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Qassim.

Topics: saudia catering inflight agreement airlines

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August

Oil Updates — Crude falls on demand concerns; Saudi Arabia is India’s No. 2 oil supplier in August
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil fell on Thursday as expectations of weaker demand and a strong US dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase outweighed supply concerns.

Brent crude was down 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 1pm Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $88.04.

Saudi Arabia overtakes Russia to become India’s No. 2 supplier

Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8 percent from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4 percent to 855,950 bpd, the data showed.

Despite Saudi’s gain, the share of oil from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in India fell to 59.8 percent, the lowest in at least 16 years as India cut African imports.

India has become Russia’s second largest oil buyer after China as others have cut purchases following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

“In the end you cannot cut Saudi supplies because of clauses in term contracts and Russia was able to reduce its discounts because of high demand especially in Asia,” said Ehsan Ul Haq, an analyst with Refinitiv.

India’s overall crude imports in August declined to a five-month low of 4.45 million bpd, down 4.1 percent from July, due to maintenance at some refineries, the data showed. 

Rosneft says it has completed 15 billion yuan bond placement

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it had successfully completed its debut yuan-denominated bond placement worth 15 billion yuan ($2.15 billion).

The coupon rate was set at 3.05 percent per year. The funds raised through the bond placement will be used in accordance with the approved Rosneft Business Plan to finance the investment program, the company said.

Rosneft is gradually shifting to foreign trade settlements in Russian roubles and national currencies of “friendly” countries, while optimising its debt portfolio structure, it added.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates India

Saudi Arabia partners with Google Cloud to 'elevate' women's participation in AI sector 

Saudi Arabia partners with Google Cloud to 'elevate' women's participation in AI sector 
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has partnered with American tech firm Google to launch a global program that will look to reduce the gender gap in the technological sector, especially artificial intelligence. 

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence announced the new initiative named ‘Elevate’, in association with Google Cloud, during the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept. 15.

The program will provide accessible training to women in tech and science, empowering them and pursuing the growing number of job opportunities in the field of data and artificial intelligence. 

“Elevate is a global program which aims to use AI to reduce the gender gap by empowering more than 25,000 women globally in the next five years,” said Rehab Alarfaj, Strategic Adviser of SDAIA. 

Alarfaj noted that she is proud to live in a country like Saudi Arabia where women’s empowerment is a top priority. 

Rehab Alarfaj, Strategic Adviser of SDAIA

“The economic contribution of Saudi women in the labor market has nearly doubled from less than 18 percent in 2016 to nearly 34 percent in the first quarter of this year. So, we are already exceeding the target outlined in Vision 2030,” she added. 

Alarfaj further said that a strong society can be built only through the active participation of women. 

Sarah Al-Husseini, Google’s head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Saudi Arabia said that the ‘Elevate’ initiative is not just meant to address the gender gap, but also to allow women to pursue their dreams. 

“Elevate offers a four-month program with cost-free access, designed to train these women in areas like cloud architecture, data engineering, and machine learning engineering,” said Al-Husseini. 

She added: “The program has a social learning element. It includes mentoring by Saudi experts and live webinars by Google experts.” 

Speaking at the event virtually, Princess Haifa Bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said that women are underrepresented in the field of AI and technology. 

“At the moment, when digital technologies are reshaping everyday life, we cannot deny that women are underrepresented in AI and STEM fields in general. Women only represent 3 percent of Nobel prize laureates in science and only 12 percent of artificial Intelligence researchers globally,” said Princess Al-Muqrin. 

She said that this inequality is depriving the world of enormous untapped talent, insisting that women’s involvement and perspectives are needed in the technology sector to make it work for everyone.

Topics: Saudi AI Google cloud

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor eyes DFM listing in the next two years

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor eyes DFM listing in the next two years
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based conglomerate Al Habtoor Group plans to list on the Dubai Financial Market within two years, its CEO told CNBC Arabia.

The listing the group is seeking will be determined by market conditions, Mohammed Al-Habtoor added.

The group's allocations amount to approximately 3 billion dirhams ($820 million), and approximately $3.5 billion are invested in Habtoor City, which is a Dubai mixed-use development with three hotels.

Al Habtoor Group was founded as an engineering company in the UAE in the 1970s, and today it operates in hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, and publishing.

Topics: Al Habtoor Group (AHG)

Saudi Grain Organization issues tender to import 535,000 tons of wheat

Saudi Grain Organization issues tender to import 535,000 tons of wheat
Updated 52 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 52 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization Corp. has issued a tender to import as much as 535,000 tons of wheat, according to a statement.

This is to be applicable for the time period between November 2022 and February 2023.

Distributed to nine shipments, two ships are set to arrive at Jeddah Islamic Port, three ships to Yanbu Commercial Port, three ships to King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, and another ship to the port of Jizan.

The tender comes within the organization’s plan to maintain the strategic stocks of wheat and meet the demand from the milling companies, Ahmad Al-Fares, governor of SAGO, said. 

Located in Riyadh, SAGO is part of the grain and oilseed milling industry.

Topics: Saudi Grain Organization Corporation wheat

AI helping to predict and solve supply chain issues: Saudi logistic program CEO

AI helping to predict and solve supply chain issues: Saudi logistic program CEO
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Waffa Wael
Rayana Alqubali and Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Waffa Wael Rayana Alqubali and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Advancements in artificial intelligence will help predict and combat supply chain challenges as the Kingdom strives to become a global logistics hub, according to the CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

Speaking at the second Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept. 15, Suliman Al-Mazroua said AI will also help Saudi Arabia integrate the energy, mining, industry and logistics sectors. He added: “AI aims to make smart factories more productive. It will help smart grids become more reliable and smart ports more efficient.”

He added, “With AI, we can integrate these four sectors, and we can predict the challenges in the supply chain.”

Almazroua said the goal is to improve people’s lives, and technology is a tool to achieve that. He further added that humans should embrace advanced technologies in a sustainable way so as not to negatively affect the environment. 

During the event, Badr Al-Bader, CEO of the Misk Foundation, talked about the vitality of using AI carefully to avoid pitfalls associated with advanced technologies. 

Topics: #ai artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Arabia

