UAE In-Focus — United Airlines, Emirates inks codeshare agreement amid high travel demand 

RIYADH: US carrier United Airlines and Dubai’s Emirates have signed a codeshare agreement amid high demand for air travel, according to the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Under the agreement, United will launch a direct flight between Newark/New York and Dubai from March 2023. Passengers can travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai from Dubai to other cities.

Additionally, the customers of both airlines would be able to book these connecting flights on a single ticket soon.

Most punctual airline

Etihad Airways has been rated among the most punctual carriers in the Middle East and worldwide over the peak summer period, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from global aviation analytics group OAG.

Since April, Etihad has achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83 percent.

On-time performance is defined by OAG as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

“Etihad is constantly looking at ways to enhance operational efficiency and service by using the latest technology and always putting our guests first,” Chief Operating Officer, Mohammad Al-Bulooki, said.

Green economy summit

The completion of preparations for the 8th edition of the World Green Economy Summit has been announced by the vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, CEO of DEWA, Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer.

Held under the theme Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero, the summit will be held on Sept. 28-29 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

WGES 2022 will bring together prominent speakers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers.

It will focus on four main themes namely energy, finance, food security, and youth. It will also involve a Ministerial Roundtable with around 25 ministers from around the world.