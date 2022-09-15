You are here

Jordanian rescuers recover 10th body from rubble of collapsed apartment block

Jordanian first responders transport a body into an ambulance, after being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building. (AFP)
Jordanian first responders transport a body into an ambulance, after being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building. (AFP)
Raed Omari

  • Search continues for survivors of tragedy in Amman’s El-Luweibdeh neighborhood
  • King Abdullah praises ‘professionalism’ of rescue teams
AMMAN: The death toll from the building collapse in Jordan’s capital Amman rose to 10 on Thursday after rescue teams recovered another body from the rubble.

The discovery was made as the search continues for survivors of the accident, the Public Security Department said. As well as the fatalities, 10 people were injured in the collapse.

Following his return from France on Wednesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah chaired a meeting at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to keep abreast of the situation, the royal court said in a statement.

He urged that all those affected by the collapse of the residential building in Amman’s El-Luweibdeh neighborhood be provided with all necessary medical care and support, it said.

He also called for greater awareness of how to deal with old buildings, it added.

On a visit to the PSD on Thursday, the king praised the professionalism of the civil defense teams and stressed the need for more training and specialized equipment to deal with similar tragedies in the future, according to a separate statement from the royal court.

On Wednesday, Civil Defense Chief Hatem Jaber said that search and rescue operations would continue until all those believed to have been trapped were pulled out.

At least 25 people are thought to have been in the building when it collapsed on Tuesday. About 300 civil defense personnel are involved in the search and rescue mission.

Among those rescued so far are a five-month-old baby girl named Malak and a man in his 50s. The infant is currently being treated at the Luzmila Hospital in El-Luweibdeh, and is said to be in a fair condition.

Hussam Najdawi from the Greater Amman Municipality said the building that collapsed was nearly 50 years old, adding that the residents of four neighboring buildings had been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Technical teams from the municipality would assess the condition of several other old buildings in El-Luweibdeh, Najdawi said.

Although the GAM has been criticized for not taking care of old buildings it said it was not to blame for the collapse, which was the result of “irresponsible construction inside the property.”

GAM spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh told the government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV that the municipality’s job was organizational rather than technical.

The Jordanian Engineers Association said earlier it warned the GAM in 2017 about the deteriorating condition of several old buildings in Amman and called for urgent action to prevent them from collapsing.

Residents of the property that fell said its owner had been carrying out construction work on the ground floor which had weakened the support structure and caused cracks to appear in their apartments.

Local people told Arab News previously that developers had been building large residential units for foreign expatriates without “paying attention to the fact that the neighboring houses are very old and very fragile.”

El-Luweibdeh is a preferred neighborhood for expatriates in Jordan.

Following the collapse, the Amman prosecutor general opened an investigation into the incident and ordered the detention of the owner of the building, as well as its maintenance and technical contractors.

Updated 15 September 2022
AP

Sudan’s summer flooding continues, raising death toll to 134

Sudan’s summer flooding continues, raising death toll to 134
  • An additional 120 people were injured from the past week’s flooding
  • According to the UN’s latest flooding report, some 286,400 people have been affected
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

CAIRO: Flooding across Sudan has killed at least 20 people over the past week, Sudanese officials announced Thursday, raising the official death-toll from the floods since the rainy season began in May to 134.
The office of Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, the leader of Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, said an additional 120 people were injured from the past week’s flooding.
Torrential downpours throughout August and early September — the peak of Sudan’s rainy season — have washed away roads, houses, and vital infrastructure across the country, cutting off supply lines to rural areas in need of humanitarian aid. According to the United Nations’ latest flooding report, some 286,400 people have been affected by the floods and 16,900 homes have been destroyed.
The civil defense council said this year’s deaths included 74 people who drowned, 32 who died when their homes collapsed, and six who were killed in water-related electrocutions.
The rural east and west of the country have been the most affected by this year’s downpours. On Wednesday, Sudan’s state media outlet, SUNA, reported that a newly built sugar factory near the eastern city of Kassala collapsed under heavy rainfall.
In 2020, flooding and heavy rains killed around 100 people and damaged more than 100,000 houses.

Arab League chief urges Spain to back Palestine at UN

Arab League chief urges Spain to back Palestine at UN
Updated 15 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Arab League chief urges Spain to back Palestine at UN

Arab League chief urges Spain to back Palestine at UN
Updated 15 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Arab League’s secretary-general has called on Spain to support the Palestinian bid for full UN membership, as leaders prepare a new diplomatic drive for recognition.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit’s spokesman said he had met Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid to discuss issues of common interest and ways to advance relations.
Their meeting came as Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, prepares to speak at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 23 in a new campaign to obtain full membership.
Aboul Gheit’s spokesman said Albares showed interest in the Palestinian issue, the Libyan crisis, and the global repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 
Albares said on Twitter: “Spain attaches great importance to the existing relations with the League of Arab States and its member states. We are working together to address global challenges and ensure peace, stability, and common prosperity.
“I conveyed our desire to move forward in strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation and to work together to confront global challenges and advance the Euro-Arab dialogue during Spain’s presidency of the European Union.”
Arab ambassadors accredited to Spain were also present at the meeting, with whom Aboul Gheit discussed the agenda for the next Arab Summit, to be held in Algeria in November, and their assessment of current Arab-Spanish relations.

Egypt offers condolences over deadly Jordan building collapse

Egypt offers condolences over deadly Jordan building collapse
Updated 15 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt offers condolences over deadly Jordan building collapse

Egypt offers condolences over deadly Jordan building collapse
  • Egypt has offered its condolences to Jordan over a building collapse in Amman that has killed at least nine people
  • Rescuers continue to dig through the rubble of the four-story building in the El-Luweibdeh area, two days after it crumbled
Updated 15 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has offered its condolences to Jordan over a building collapse in Amman that has killed at least 10 people.
Rescuers continue to dig through the rubble of the four-story building in the El-Luweibdeh area, two days after it crumbled.

Ten people are confirmed injured and officials say there could be a similar number still buried.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the “government and people affirm their solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the families of the victims in this tragic accident.” 
It added that Egypt wished the injured a speedy recovery and for success in ongoing rescue efforts.
Jordan’s director of public security, Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, said civil defense teams evacuated the area around the site as soon as the accident was reported, to ensure public safety.
Faisal Shboul, the Jordanian government’s spokesman, said rescue teams were still searching for 10 people under the rubble, and believed several were still alive. A man and a baby were rescued on Wednesday.
A lack of space at the site has however prevented the use of heavy machinery, forcing rescuers to slowly dig by hand.
King Abdullah II of Jordan has said all possible assistance should be given to those affected by the collapse.
El-Luweibdeh is a major tourist attraction and one of the oldest areas of Amman, with construction dating back to the start of the 20th century. The collapsed building was about 50 years old, officials have said.

Egypt becomes Shanghai Cooperation Organisation dialogue partner

Egypt becomes Shanghai Cooperation Organisation dialogue partner
Updated 15 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt becomes Shanghai Cooperation Organisation dialogue partner

Egypt becomes Shanghai Cooperation Organisation dialogue partner
  • This comes ahead of an SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on Friday
Updated 15 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding for its accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a dialogue partner.

This comes ahead of an SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on Friday. The MoU was signed by Hamdi Sanad Loza, Egypt’s deputy foreign minister for African affairs, and SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

Loza said Egypt’s accession as a dialogue partner is an important step in strengthening its relations with member states in fields such as trade, investment, energy, transport and tourism, as well as supporting regional security and stability.

The SCO was established in 2001 as an intergovernmental organization with the aim of promoting regional security, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and achieving regional development. 

Its eight members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, comprising around 44 percent of the world’s population and including four nuclear powers. In addition, four countries have observer status and six are dialogue partners.

Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’

Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’

Israel’s defense minister: Iran nuclear deal ‘in ER room’
  • Israel is not a party to the Vienna-based talks on reinstating the 2015 deal
  • But it threatens to take military action against Iran if it deems diplomacy to be at a dead end
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is “in the ER room” and is unlikely to be renewed soon, if at all, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday after European leaders voiced doubt about Tehran’s willingness to revive the pact.
Israel, Iran’s arch-foe, supported the US withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who deemed it too limited, and has been advocating against a re-entry into the pact sought by President Joe Biden’s administration.
Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are seen by Israel as an existential threat, denies seeking atomic bombs. Since Trump’s walkout, it has breached the 2015 deal by ramping up uranium enrichment, a process that can create bomb fuel down the line.
“...The Iran nuclear deal seems like it is in the ER room,” Gantz told a conference on counter-terrorism at Reichman University. “There’s a period maybe after the elections, we’ll see how it goes,” he said in an apparent reference to the US mid-term November elections.
His remarks echoed those of a senior unnamed Israeli official on Sunday who predicted the deal would not be signed before the November elections.
Israel is not a party to the Vienna-based talks on reinstating the 2015 deal. But its threats to take military action against Iran if it deems diplomacy to be at a dead end keep Western capitals attentive.
On Saturday, France, Britain and Germany questioned Iran’s commitment to reviving the deal in return for a lifting of sanctions, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called “very untimely” by Moscow.
In August, after 16 months of tortuous negotiations, the European Union laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse over terms for restoring the agreement.
Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the EU’s proposed text. Western diplomats said this was a step backwards, with Iran seeking to link a revival of the deal with the closure of UN nuclear watchdog investigations into unexplained nuclear activity by Tehran.

