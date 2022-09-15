You are here

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids
A man’s face is reflected on a window as Lebanese Sali Hafez, accompanied by activists, looks at her phone after breaking into a BLOM Bank branch brandishing a toy pistol and taking $13,000 from her trapped savings, in Beirut, on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids
  • The group told AP that they had also coordinated with a man who tried to take some of his money from a bank
  • Alaa Khorchid, the head of Depositors’ Outcry, said there is now no other choice for Lebanese bank depositors but to “take matters into their own hands.”
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese activist group on Thursday vowed to organize more bank heists to help people retrieve their locked savings as the country’s years-long economic crisis continues to worsen.
Activists from Depositors’ Outcry group accompanied Sali Hafez into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, and she was able to retrieve some $13,000 in her savings to fund her sister’s cancer treatment.
Hafez carried a toy gun when she walked into BLOM Bank on Wednesday, while the activists who accompanied her poured about gasoline, threatening to set the bank on fire if she did not get her money out.
The group told AP that they had also coordinated with a man who tried to take some of his money from a bank in the mountainous town of Aley. Local media said he carried an unloaded shotgun.
Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people. About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Middle East country’s economy continues to spiral.
Alaa Khorchid, the head of Depositors’ Outcry, said there is now no other choice for Lebanese bank depositors but to “take matters into their own hands.” He spoke at a press conference in Beirut.
“BLOM Bank issues a statement saying that this is a pre-orchestrated operation. Yes it is, what were you thinking?” Khorchid told reporters, referring to the bank’s statement condemning Hafez and the activists.
“And we’re organizing more than this, and you have no choice. People’s rights are sacred,” he added, addressing banks in general.
“The real beginning of the revolution started yesterday, when Sali Hafez entered the bank, and there is no turning back,” Ibrahim Abdullah, a member of the Depositors’ Outcry group said at the press conference. “This revolution is against all the banks.”
Several groups advocating and protesting for Lebanese depositors have emerged since 2019, with some — like the one named the Depositors’ Union — opting to file lawsuits against banks to help depositors retrieve their money.
Wednesday’s heist occurred weeks after a food delivery driver broke into another bank branch in Beirut and held 10 people hostage for seven hours, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in his trapped savings. Many Lebanese hailed him as a hero.
The standoff and public sympathy for those taking matters into their own hands to get their savings has exposed the depths of people’s despair in Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has pulled over three-quarters of the country’s population into poverty, unable to cope with skyrocketing food, electricity, and gasoline prices.
Meanwhile, Lebanese officials struggle to implement structural reforms for an economic recovery plan approved by the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in loans and aid to make the country viable again.

Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

New batch of Syrian prison photos opens ‘old wounds’

New batch of Syrian prison photos opens ‘old wounds’
  • Zaman Al-Wasl website said it had received the full portfolio from the Syrian military photographer who took the images in 2014 and later defected
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT/IDLIB, Syria: It had been nearly a decade since Mahmoud Al-Khalaf laid eyes on his father, but he immediately recognized the bruised and battered face in the graphic photograph circulating online.
It was one of four published samples from a cache of 800 images allegedly showing Syrians who died in the summer of 2013 in government detention in the northern Aleppo Central Prison.
Reuters could not immediately verify the accuracy of the four photos published by the Syrian website Zaman Al-Wasl. The Syrian government did not respond to a request for comment.
Zaman Al-Wasl said it had received the full portfolio from the Syrian military photographer who took the images in 2014 and later defected, without disclosing the soldier’s name.
A previous batch of photos taken by another Syrian military photographer codenamed Caesar who defected in 2013 set off a diplomatic furor when some of them were published in 2014. Former war crimes prosecutors described those images as clear evidence of systematic torture and mass killings.
A US law that imposed a tough round of sanctions on Syria in 2020 was named the Caesar Act, after the photographer.
Zaman Al-Wasl called the latest cache of photos “Caesar 2,” suggesting the pictures have similar potential to shed light on the behavior of Syrian security forces.

Like the earlier photographs, the new batch of photos showed bodies with blackened skin, some with visible wounds to their torso and others with bruises around their eyes.
Khalaf said only part of his father’s face was recognizable beneath the bruises.
“It was so hard to look at the picture and see what they did to him,” he told Reuters from Turkey, where he and his four siblings fled with their mother in 2014.
He said his father had been arrested in 2011, the year Syria’s conflict broke out, and had not been heard from since.
“We still had a small sliver of hope that he was still alive. We never got official confirmation until now,” Khalaf said.
Zaman Al-Wasl’s editor-in-chief Fathi Buyud told Reuters at least one other family had also been able to identify a loved one in the photo.

Tens of thousands are estimated to have disappeared in Syria’s prisons since 2011, leaving families both in the country and abroad wondering what happened to their relatives.
The UN Secretary General’s office last month recommended establishing “a new international body...to clarify the fate and whereabouts of persons reasonably believed to be missing in the Syrian Arab Republic.”
Without this mechanism, families like Khalaf’s have searched for answers in photo dumps, death certificates published by Syrian authorities years after individuals passed away, or scanning surviving detainees released in official amnesties.
Syrian woman Yasmin Mashaan learned of her brother’s death in government detention when someone tagged her in a photo from the Caesar cache that was circulating on social media platform Facebook in 2015.
“There’s anger, sadness, you just want to scream to the heavens – and at the same time you think, ‘thank God he doesn’t have to be tortured anymore,’” the 42-year-old told Reuters.
Mashaan, who now campaigns for other relatives of forcibly disappeared Syrians with the Caesar Families Association, said the new batch of photos from Aleppo “reopens old wounds.”
A study earlier this year by the association found that the unregulated publishing of such images by media outlets caused families “a lot of pain.”
Laila Kiki, executive director of The Syria Campaign, a group seeking justice for crimes during Syria’s war, said the new photographs should be handed to Syrian rights groups and independent investigators to verify and use in possible international criminal proceedings.
“Family members of those disappeared and detained in Syria should not learn of their deaths in news reports or be forced to search through distressing images of tortured and mutilated corpses online to discover the fate of their loved ones,” Kiki told Reuters.
The Commission on International Justice and Accountability said it had not sought access to the new batch of photos, but said they “appear to verify” other allegations of violations.
“These photos may help shed light on (the) destiny of individual prisoners, many of whom lost their lives in Aleppo prison. They may also be used by national justice actors in any future cases,” said CIJA’s director of external relations Nerma Jelacic.
War crimes investigators at the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the “emergence of this reported cache of photographs” once again showed that an international mechanism to determine the fate of the missing “is urgently needed.”
President Bashar Assad has not commented directly on the original Caesar photographs since a 2015 interview, when he dismissed them as “allegations without evidence.” 

Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah awarded membership of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah awarded membership of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah awarded membership of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah awarded membership of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
  • The two join 79 cities that have already received membership of the network
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON:  The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has granted the UAE cities of Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah membership of its Global Network of Learning Cities as the culmination of its initiatives and achievements in the field of education, Emirates News Agency reported.

The GNLC is a forum that encourages members to share ideas and learning solutions while also promoting policy dialogue and peer learning to help forge partnerships, develop capacity, and instruments to support the development of learning cities.

The educational process is prioritized by the UAE as the pivot of comprehensive and sustainable development.

Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah were awarded GNLC membership after meeting all of the criteria for joining the network. The UNESCO decision was based on the nomination of the UN national committee, and the recommendations of an expert jury in light of meeting the stipulated conditions.

The two have joined 79 other cities, plus 294 cities from 76 countries in the UNESCO network.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al-Kaabi, chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, emphasized the significance of UNESCO network membership as a renewed step by UNESCO towards Sharjah in demonstrating its efforts in the service of education.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the membership recognizes Sharjah’s keenness to provide an integrated educational environment and cooperate with parents and students by listening to and involving them in the development process, establishing educational institutions, and supporting their roles to serve the education system.

Sharjah is also eager to develop a unified educational plan and public policy, as well as to develop skills based on best practices and to provide equal opportunities in education and services in accordance with quality, efficiency, and transparency standards.

In Ras Al-Khaimah, education is central to the Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to provide an inclusive education system for all. The emirate is working to establish additional programs to improve training and education across multiple disciplines.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, secretary-general of Ras Al-Khaimah’s Executive Council, said: “Membership of (the) GNLC will allow Ras Al-Khaimah to share with the world its experience of consolidating education into the cultural, social, developmental and economic fabric of our society, and sharing our best practices to similar advanced cities internationally. It will also allow the emirate to benefit from the experiences of member cities and contribute to developing global education policies as a basis for advancing human development and sustainability.”

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
Updated 16 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • Victory offers brief respite as economists warn 2022 budget may fall short of IMF bailout program requirements 
Updated 16 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” sparked joy on Thursday across the country.

Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas. 

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called the crew’s choreographer, Nadim Cherfan, who is still in the US with his group, and congratulated him on the achievement.

He informed him of his decision to award the team the Lebanese Order of Merit.

The dancers adopted the slogan “For You Lebanon” during  qualification stages, where it competed against 10 other contenders.

The excitement was felt across social media, which was flooded with congratulatory posts.

Twitter users hailed the achievement as a glimmer of hope amid Lebanon’s crises, saying the group represents the country’s pride.

Diplomatic congratulations also poured in. 

The EU mission in Lebanon said in a tweet that “Mayyas is a source of pride and inspiration.”

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari tweeted: “The Mayyas crew that impressed the world showed us an image of Lebanon that we like — a rare bird that will remain the jewel of the Arab world.”

Although the Lebanese state did not cover the group’s travel costs, which were eventually paid by the dancers’ families and accompanying members, politicians too rushed to congratulate the crew.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: “Lebanese creativity shines through this dazzling performance by the Mayyas group.”

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said that the crew “stemmed from the darkness and failure witnessed by Lebanon due to its leaders, proving that Lebanon is full of talents and creativity and that it only needs to follow the right path of fair competition based on competency, integrity and perseverance.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it shares the happiness of Lebanese expatriates residing in the US, who voted for and supported the team.

The culture minister, Mohammed Wissam Mortada, also offered congratulations, as did the Ministry of Tourism, as well as a number of MPs and economic figures.

The Lebanese Army Command tweeted that the crew “carried the message of Lebanon — a bright country full of life — to the world.”

This success, achieved by a young Lebanese group, sharply juxtaposes with the country’s broader malaise caused by older politicians.

Their failure to find effective solutions to rescue Lebanon from its economic woes was reflected in the ongoing discussions over the 2022 draft budget, the approval of which has been delayed for nine months.

The discussions in Parliament started on Thursday and are expected to last for two days.

Lebanon’s 2022 budget may fall short of International Monetary Fund requirements for a bailout program, a member of Lebanon’s negotiations team told Reuters on Thursday.

Economy Minister Amin Salam said he was concerned that the IMF could not be satisfied with the numbers in the budget, as it ignored the rights of depositors and employees and their security funds, according to other economic experts.

It also ignored the recovery of stolen and smuggled money and the importance of continuing criminal investigations into cases of illicit enrichment.

The IMF said that a staff mission will visit Lebanon to discuss ways to “speed up” implementation of agreed reforms required for the loan program.

A financial expert said: “If the budget is approved by imposing additional taxes and fees before the recovery plan matures scientifically and realistically, it will overwhelm citizens following the lifting of subsidies on commodities and the erosion of their salaries.”

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, affirmed during the budget discussion session that the budget lacked an economic and social vision amid high unemployment, low growth rates and low allocations for investment expenditures.

Kanaan pointed out that the scenarios set by the Ministry of Finance to fix the dollar exchange rates between 12,000 Lebanese pounds, 16,000 Lebanese pounds and 20,000 Lebanese pounds will not secure the needed imports.

This creates an imbalance since the imports are not enough to cover the salaries and contributions allocated for salaries, social benefits and debt services, Kanaan added.

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress
  • "We are looking to support Lebanon as strongly as we can. It's a difficult situation," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice
  • The IMF and Lebanon in April reached a staff-level agreement on a $3 billion loan program
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that a staff mission will visit Lebanon next week to discuss ways to “speed up” implementation of agreed reforms required for an IMF loan program amid deteriorating living conditions in the country.
“We are looking to support Lebanon as strongly as we can. It’s a difficult situation,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing. “There’s been slow progress in implementing some of the critical actions that we think are required to move forward with a program.”
The IMF and Lebanon in April reached a staff-level agreement on a $3 billion loan program, but this was contingent on enactment of a range of economic reforms, including addressing unrealized losses in Lebanon’s banking system.
The slow progress, including what the IMF views as “key deficiencies” in a proposed bank secrecy law, has raised questions about whether Lebanon has the political will to meet key conditions for a program.
Rice said the meetings in Beirut starting on Sept. 19 will “prepare the ground for a full mission” after a new Lebanese government is formed.
“Delaying the implementation of these reforms only increases the costs to Lebanon and Lebanese people,” Rice added.
Rice also said the Fund was “fully committed” to working closely with authorities in Egypt to help stabilize its economy amid shocks from the war in Ukraine, but declined to say whether a deal for an IMF loan program was close at hand.
“We’re now working closely with Egyptian authorities with a view to you know, how we can do more to support our shared goals of economic stability and sustainable, job rich, medium-term growth for Egypt,” Rice said. “I don’t have the details on that, the discussions are ongoing with Egypt, but we’re fully committed.”

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold
Updated 15 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold
  • STC forces also took control of an area called Al-Mousinah in neighbouring Shabwa province
Updated 15 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni forces say they have driven Al-Qaeda militants from a key mountain stronghold in the province of Abyan, in the latest victory against the terrorist group.

Military units commanded by the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council on Thursday pushed deep into Omaran valley to strike a blow against the group’s decade-long occupation, Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, the STC’s spokesman, told Arab News.

“They tried to stop our forces’ advance into the valley by deploying snipers, planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and blowing up bridges and roads,” he said.

Yemeni forces “cautiously” pushed into the valley as other troops blocked the entrances to catch fleeing militants, he added.

One soldier was killed and four were injured when the militants counterattacked and detonated 15 IEDs, he said.

Despite the stiff resistance, local officials now say nearly 80 percent of Abyan has been cleared of Al-Qaeda.

STC forces also took control of an area called Al-Mousinah in neighbouring Shabwa province, the spokesman said.

Al-Qaeda announced on social media that it would launch a counteroffensive called “Truth Arrows,” while also denying it had suffered setbacks in Abyan and Shabwa.

Yemeni terrorism expert Saeed Obeid Al-Jemhi described the STC operation in Omaran valley as a major blow to Al-Qaeda. 

“This valley is an important stronghold for the organization and may be one of its last safe strongholds. It hasn’t been attacked by ground forces like this until recently,” he told Arab News.

Omaran has long served as a remote haven for Al-Qaeda. The group has run numerous training centers, recruitment hubs and workshops for making IEDs and other weapons, local officials said. 

The operations on Thursday are part of the STC’s “Eastern Arrows” offensive to drive out Al-Qaeda following a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings in Yemen’s southern provinces.

