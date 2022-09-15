In northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline

NEW DELHI: When the Tetseo Sisters began their career in the 1990s, they had the choice of singing in English, but it soon became clear to them that music, a universal language, could serve a purpose more important than fame by helping to save Chokri, their dying native tongue.
Chokri, a Sino-Tibetan language, is one of over a dozen spoken in Nagaland, a northeastern Indian state with a population of about 2.2 million. It is estimated to have between 20,000 and 25,000 native speakers, and is listed among the world’s languages on the brink of extinction.
Initially, the Tetseo Sisters and their Chokri songs found an audience at local events and among regional broadcasters, but the quartet quickly gained fame, and now their YouTube channel has over 10 million subscribers from India and abroad.
“We create curiosity about the language through our songs. This curiosity leads people to inquire about the theme of the song and some ask what is this language, and then they want to know about us,” Mercy Tetseo, one of the members, told Arab News.
“Music is the medium through which you can keep the language alive.”
In the past decade, the group has performed at folk festivals across India, Thailand, South Korea, the US and UK, attracting attention to their native community — also at home.
“Lots of people in mainstream India do not know where Nagaland is, who we are,” Mercy said. “When you sing in the local language and people hear it, they become curious which language the song is being sung. That way people know what the Naga community is, where we are from.”
Bordered by the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh to the north, Assam to the west, Manipur to the south and the Sagaing region of Myanmar to the east, Nagaland is one of India’s smallest states, with a complex ethnicity and a variety of cultural traditions.
“My music compels people to think about Nagaland and its people differently. It also tells people that there are different tribes and languages in Nagaland,” Mercy said.
“The beauty of our country is that all the different layers and all the distinctive things and aspects of people coming together make this beautiful country as colorful and vibrant as it is.”
The Indian constitution recognizes 22 official languages, but in the country of over 1.4 billion people, at least 450 are spoken, along with thousands of dialects. Like Chokri, many are classified as vulnerable or endangered.
When most have lost their native scripts, the languages are transmitted orally from generation to generation.
“Music is part of the oral tradition,” Prof. Hari Madhab Ray, a linguist from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Arab News. “This is a good way to document the language for future generations.”
Kokborok, another language in northeast India, is spoken in the state of Tripura, which borders Nagaland.
Although linguists estimate Kokborok is spoken by about 695,000 people in India and Bangladesh, the number of native speakers, especially among the young, is believed to be much lower.
That is why Koloma, a folk fusion band from Tripura, is striving to save it.
“There is no script to preserve it. At present, Kokborok is written in Roman script. So, we thought of immortalizing the language which gave us our first words through songs and music,” the group’s vocalist, Rumio Debbarma, told Arab News.
“When a language is preserved, the traditions and customs continue living in the hearts and minds.”
For the group’s drummer, Shimul Debbarma, it is also a matter of identity.
“Kokborok is our mother tongue, and there is no other language that would allow us the freedom to express (ourselves) as much as we would like,” he said. “Using it was another way to save a language that is fading away.”
The band plays traditional instruments, mixes genres ranging from pop and rock to reggae and folk, and since being formed in 2014 has reached audiences in other states of India, too.
“It really amazes us to find out how we are able to reach out to listeners even outside our native state,” Shimul said. “This really proves that music has no boundaries and barriers.”
Djibouti president stresses importance of preserving peace in ‘sensitive’ Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region
No alternative to Saudi Arabia’s leading role in region, Ismail Omar Guelleh tells Arab News en Francais
French military cooperation treaty expiring this year will be renewed, he reveals
Our people are ready to defend ourselves against Al-Shabab, stresses the president
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
DJIBOUTI: The president of Djibouti has lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect and ensure the safety of transportation and prevent “interventions” from sabotaging security of transportation along the “very sensitive” area of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
In an exclusive interview, Ismail Omar Guelleh told Arab News en Francais that efforts to hold an upcoming summit of the Council of Arab and African Countries of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in Saudi Arabia was the result of an initiative led by the Kingdom, and that these efforts have been welcomed strongly by his country.
“This is a translation of the Kingdom’s seriousness, and the role it is playing in this area. Internationally, it will be a great representative for peace in the region and the world,” he said.
The council, which consists of eight countries, was originally announced in Riyadh in January 2020, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The member states of the council are: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia and Yemen.
Announcing the news at the time, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Riyadh “is very keen to coordinate and cooperate with the member states of this council, to face these challenges and the risks that surround us from every side.”
The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East.
In the wide-ranging interview, President Guelleh also spoke about the devastating consequences of the Houthi actions in Yemen, which has resulted in the overthrow of the legitimate UN-backed government and a war which has now entered its seventh year.
“Djibouti fell victim because we have received a very large number of Yemeni refugees, and if it were not for the contribution, support and solidarity of the Saudi government, headed by King Salman, the situation would have been truly exacerbated by the behavior of Houthis, who have completely destroyed the country and have posed risks to maritime peace and security,” he said.
Host to a number of foreign military bases, Djibouti is remarkably home to both the US and Chinese armed forces in the Horn of Africa. It also hosts Japanese and Spanish troops and a diminishing French presence.
Whether or not Djibouti will renew a military treaty with Paris is unclear, with some observers considering this a sign of a deteriorating relationship, something Guelleh denies.
“The relations between Djibouti and France date back to the 19th century. The signed treaty expires this year; we will renew it,” he said. “We are in the process of working with the legal experts. However, there is no position to be taken because we are ... as we say in our country, a husband and his wife are never friends nor enemies.”
President Guelleh also warned of the consequences of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, saying that it has reached the point “where it risks having nuclear consequences” and that he believes that “neither Russia nor Ukraine will come out of it as winners.”
The following is a translation of the interview which was conducted in both French and Arabic:
Q: Talk to us about the strategic value of the planned Summit of the Arab and African countries of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and what it seeks to achieve?
A: Indeed, this summit is the result of a Saudi initiative because it has been too long. The Red Sea strategy is clear and after what happened in Yemen and the foreign forces interventions, and as you know, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait is very important for international security, the security of Arabs and all countries, and it is their responsibility as well.
This initiative was launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We welcomed it and for the first time the summit will be held, God willing, in Jeddah and the foreign ministers have prepared for it. This is a translation of the Kingdom's seriousness, and the role it is playing in this area. Internationally, it will be a great representative for peace in the region and the world.
Q: What are the hopes and aspirations of the planned summit for the region and for Djibouti specifically?
A: The results will be strengthening and assuming the international responsibility that falls on the neighboring countries … because you have with you NATO, certainly the institution that assumes responsibility for the safety of transportation and navigation in the world.
Q: Many of the participating countries, especially on the African side, do not get along among each other. How will there be security coordination and will conflicts be put to one side to achieve the goals of the council?
A: The only country that enjoys good relations with all the countries of this region is Saudi Arabia. And it is responsible for being the player and the only force that defends the opinion and the initiative, and provides the services to build peace between Port Said, Bab Al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden, and prevent the satanic interventions that always seek to sabotage peace in this sensitive region.
Q: But how will you coordinate among yourselves to prevent piracy and impacting global energy shipments? Will we see a unified force in the Red Sea for example?
A: I think that it would be appropriate to think and we will discuss attending the next summit to put things into perspective. Let each one assume their responsibilities. What can we achieve for the population and the whole world? The transition from this phase for the global navigation against all forms of terrorism or piracy that can emerge in the region. That is why we should demonstrate or look into how we can, in a collegial manner, address any external threats we might face.
Q: Moving on to Yemen, how has the seven-year war impacted you so far and do you see the current truce prevailing?
A: As you know, Yemen is a country that is very close to Djibouti. It is 20 km away from here. And Yemen was a victim of what happened in Syria, of what happened in Libya, and what certain Arab states were truly the victims of: Some sort of conspiracy targeting Arab unity. And the Yemeni people were lured by another evil or another conspiracy, another blow, if you will, that came from a country outside the region.
Djibouti fell victim because we have received a very large number of Yemeni refugees, and if it were not for the contribution, support and solidarity of the Saudi government, headed by King Salman, the situation would have been truly exacerbated by the behavior of Houthis, who have completely destroyed the country and have posed risks to maritime peace and security.
However, they have failed, as the vigilance of the international forces, namely the Saudi forces, prevented them from doing so. The attempts to block this route and create insecurity and prevent the guarantees from working in good conditions … if it were not for Saudi Arabia, we would not have this peace in this corridor.
Q: Does your position regarding the war against Ukraine stem from the same position which is supporting legitimate governments and opposing attacking another country’s sovereignty? How has that war impacted you?
A: You know, it is very far away. Ukraine is very far away from us. We have, since the beginning, declared our position, considering that the heavy shelling that is hitting civilian populations is not a solution and cannot be a solution. However, with what is happening, what is needed is dialogue and consultations, there is no other alternative.
The destruction continues to the point where it risks having nuclear consequences in this region. Neither Russia nor Ukraine will come out of it as winners and we will have in our region — even if it (the war) is happening far away — consequences that might affect us. However, up until now we have not been affected by any repercussions.
Q: Djibouti hosts military bases for opposing world powers, how do you manage these relationships and the conflicting interests of these countries? And what is the mechanism to regulate the presence of foreign troops in your country?
A: We have not yet had any complaints coming from the countries that have deployed some Armaments and are conducting exercises in our country. One should always look for the reasons behind everything.
The main reason of the US presence, which started after the incident (in 2002) of the American ship (USS Cole) that was the target of an attack in Aden, which was launched by Al-Qaeda in the region, and the fight against terrorism. The first one was our contribution toward fighting international terrorism. This is what motivated the US presence in Djibouti.
After that, the Japanese also wanted to come and they have measured the dangers facing their fleets, their commercial fleets in particular, in the regions of Somalia, the Gulf of Aden. They have also asked us to deploy a plane so they can monitor the coasts, even though we, economically, do not have the capabilities to assume all these responsibilities.
We participated by providing them with a space allowing them to secure international navigation and international peace, our share of the responsibility. Then there was China, which also, for the first time in its existence, had a platform and a military presence in Djibouti. These countries are big countries. However, they do not have any problems among themselves in regard to their presence in Djibouti and that is why everything is going well.
Q: But how will changing global geopolitics impact you? For example, do you fear a US-China confrontation because of Taiwan? What if you were asked to choose a side?
A: We have not even considered this. It is linked and they are fighting there, in Taiwan, in the South China Sea. However, the battleground is not here. The war zone is not here and it is not nearby either. That is why there is no fear, in my opinion. There is no fear of a confrontation between China and the US in Djibouti, I do not think so. It is something that God decides, it is not up to us to decide it.
Q: There seems to be a diminishing French military presence here. Word is that the military cooperation treaty between you and Paris might not be renewed. How do you see the future of your relationship with France?
A: The relations between Djibouti and France date back to the 19th century. The signed treaty expires this year. We will renew it, we are in the process of working with the legal experts, all these people.
However, there is no position to be taken because we are ... as we say in our country, a husband and his wife are never friends nor enemies. This is the metaphor that illustrates that we can be angry at each other but we are very committed in our relations. We are not planning to have problems with them. It is like a family, in a way. We might fight sometimes. However, it is not a big deal.
Q: But it is that French military presence, as well as the American one, that has driven the terrorist group Al-Shabab to threaten your country directly. Doesn’t this worry you? What measures have you taken to defend yourself?
A: We were victims of an attack in 2014. Some people lost their lives and others were injured (a reference to the 2014 suicide attack on a restaurant that killed three foreigners). Our services only have one purpose now, which has always been to defend ourselves, we are here to defend ourselves. There is no problem. They can say whatever they want but our people are ready.
Q: You have always stood against extremist views and perhaps this is something in common with the current reforms in Saudi Arabia. Tell me how are the changes of the Kingdom seen in your country?
A: We have been waiting for this initiative for a long time and now, with the initiative of the crown prince and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, we are heading in the right direction. And our true religion, centrism and moderation, for a long time we have lived in Djibouti with this belief with ease.
However, the takfiris are seeking to turn half of the Muslims to infidels and expel them from the religion without mercy, without tolerance, and without any respect for Muslim women.
All of this created hatred among Muslims. We welcome and have welcomed moderation with our brothers in the Kingdom; the leadership and the people alike. It is in the best interests of the ummah, Arabs and Muslims, and to Islam all over the world.
Q: Apart from the religious aspect, how does Vision 2030 impact you? How do you see the Saudi-Djibouti relationship developing?”
A: Going back in time, since our independence and to this day, Saudi Arabia has always supported and helped us in development, and we always consult and coordinate with Saudi Arabia in various fields, from security to the Saudi Fund. I mean, we are very satisfied and we want to continue on this path while there is no alternative to the Kingdom’s leading role in the region.
London Central Mosque holds service to honor life of Queen Elizabeth
“We join many millions of people across the globe in paying tribute to a much-loved and respected monarch,” director general of the mosque said
Updated 57 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The London Central Mosque held a service to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II and mark the accession of King Charles III on Thursday.
Muslim community leaders from across London and elsewhere in the UK attended the memorial event during which the national anthem, God Save the King, was sung.
The Director General of the mosque Dr. Ahmad Al-Dubayan said the purpose of the event was to show the sympathies and feelings of Muslim communities in the UK on the passing of the queen.
“We join many millions of people across the globe in paying tribute to a much-loved and respected monarch; a figure known for her profound sense of duty and devotion to her country and the Commonwealth,” Al-Dubayan said previously.
“The Queen spoke of the value of all faiths, and the healing power of faith to bring together and unite communities. She will be most remembered for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service.
“The Queen dedicated her life to public service and led the way in bringing communities together,” the director general said.
Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI ceremoniously laid the London Central Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center’s foundation stone and opened the place of worship in 1944.
On Thursday, tens of thousands of people waited patiently in line to pay their final respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as her body lies in state in London’s ancient Westminster Hall.
World leaders will gather on Monday for the funeral of Elizabeth, queen of Britain for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal.
How Djibouti emerged as a commercial and strategic crossroads of the world
Tiny African nation’s Red Sea ports service trans-shipments between Europe, the Middle East and Asia
Location and relative stability enabling Djibouti to become the linchpin of global maritime commerce
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: If geography is destiny, then all small countries with much bigger neighbors perforce have to learn to capitalize on the advantages while handling the challenges with tact and finesse.
Few countries come close to Djibouti, a tiny African nation squeezed between Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia, in pulling off this feat.
Djibouti’s location, on the Bab Al-Mandab strait and at the intersection of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, has proved a blessing in countless ways. Its ports serve as the main gateway for trade for landlocked Ethiopia, handling 95 percent of the country’s trade. As a gateway to the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, Djibouti’s ports also service trans-shipments between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Relative political stability and strategic location have also made Djibouti an ideal site for foreign military bases, which in turn has ensured a steady flow of government revenue and foreign assistance. The government holds longstanding ties to France, which maintains a military presence in the country, as does the US, Japan, Italy, Germany, Spain, and China.
Radical Islam, which has caused havoc in neighboring Somalia among other African countries, has not been able to make inroads into Djibouti, a predominantly Muslim country with a smattering of other faiths.
During a visit in March, Ferid Belhaj, the World Bank’s vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to Djibouti’s “resilient and inclusive recovery from COVID-19 and its efforts to accelerate more and better investments in people.”
According to the African Development Bank Group’s “Djibouti Economic Outlook” report, the economy began to recover in 2021 with gross domestic product growth of 3.9 percent, up from 1.2 percent in 2020. The pickup was supported by a revitalized services sector, which generates about three-fourths of GDP, port activities in particular.
The group report said: “The outlook is positive. Average GDP growth over 2022 to 23 is forecast to reach 4.3 percent and remain supported by port and investment activities.”
In recent decades, Djibouti has invested heavily in building new ports and modernizing existing infrastructure. Work is ongoing on new facilities including a liquefied natural gas terminal, a business zone, ship repair yards, a crude oil terminal, an international airport, and railway lines connecting Tadjourah, Mekele, and the capital Addis Ababa with the Port of Djibouti.
Every day, an estimated 2,500 ships pass through and call through the port, with hopes pinned on it to turn Djibouti into the linchpin of global maritime commerce. As recently as Tuesday, a UN-chartered ship loaded with thousands of tons of Ukrainian wheat arrived in Djibouti, destined for some of the 22 million people at risk of starvation in the Horn of Africa.
Tourism is also one of the growing economic sectors of Djibouti and is an industry that generates between 53,000 and 73,000 arrivals per year. Besides historical sites, a national park, beaches, and mountain ranges, the country’s attractions include rock-art sites in Abourma, islands and beaches in the Gulf of Tadjoura and the Bab Al-Mandab, scuba diving, fishing, trekking, and hiking.
The right to own property is respected in Djibouti and the government has reorganized the labor unions. There are an estimated 15,000 foreigners residing in the country.
The indigenous population is divided between the majority Somalis (predominantly of the Issa tribe, with minority Isaaq and Gadabuursi representation) and the Afars (also known as the Danakils).
Djibouti is a member state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League. It strongly supports mediation efforts in the war in Ethiopia and promotes vaccination against COVID-19.
The history of Djibouti, recorded in the poetry and songs of its nomadic peoples, goes back thousands of years to a time when Djiboutians traded hides and skins for the perfumes and spices of ancient Egypt, India, and China. Through close contacts with the Arabian Peninsula for more than 1,000 years, the Somali and Afar tribes in the region became the first on the African continent to adopt Islam.
Trader and diplomat Rochet d’Hericourt’s exploration into Shoa (1839 to 1842) marked the beginning of French interest in the African shores of the Red Sea, an interest that grew in step with increased British activity in Egypt and the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869. In 1884 and 1885, France expanded its protectorate to include the shores of the Gulf of Tadjoura and Somaliland.
The administrative capital was moved from Obock to Djibouti in 1896. Djibouti attracted trade caravans crossing East Africa, as well as Somali settlers from the south. The Franco-Ethiopian railway, linking Djibouti to the heart of Ethiopia, was begun in 1897 and reached Addis Ababa in June 1917, further facilitating the increase of trade.
In 1957, the colony was reorganized by the French government to give the people considerable self-government. The next year, in a constitutional referendum, French Somaliland opted to join the French community as an overseas territory.
In March 1967, in a referendum conducted by the French government, 60 percent chose to continue the territory’s association with France. In July of that year, a directive from Paris formally changed the name of the region to the French Territory of the Afars and Issas.
Djiboutians voted for independence in a May 1977 referendum, and the Republic of Djibouti was established on June 27, 1977. Hassan Gouled Aptidon became the country’s first president and was re-elected multiple times until 1999, when Ismail Omar Guelleh became the new president.
Russian-led mission to assess situation along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Concerns over imminent collapse of fragile Moscow-brokered cease-fire
‘Heavy fighting’ has led to the death of 105 service personnel and wounding of civilians
Updated 15 September 2022
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: The Collective Security Treaty Organization is set to send a mission to assess the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border amid UN concerns over the imminent collapse of a fragile cease-fire.
Fighting erupted in the early hours of Monday between Armenian and Azeri troops as long-running tensions between the neighboring states over the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared, with both sides blaming one another for breaching a Moscow-brokered 2020 peace deal.
Addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday, Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said both sides reported “heavy fighting on their international border.”
He added: “According to reports, heavy artillery, drones and large-caliber weapons were used. The exchange of fire reportedly continued through Sept. 13 and 14, while yesterday evening it was announced that a cease-fire had been agreed starting at 8 p.m. local time.”
He said: “We welcome this agreement and hope the cease-fire will hold, but remain deeply concerned over this dangerous escalation, including its possible impact on civilians.”
Following the death of 105 service personnel and wounding of at least six civilians during the recent fighting, Armenia requested deployment of the Russian-led CSTO — the regional equivalent of NATO — to provide a full picture on the source of this latest violence.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan wrote to the UN secretary-general and Security Council alleging violations of the 2020 peace deal that ended a six-week war.
Addressing the UNSC, Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, said the past three nights had been a “grave time” for the country after “our neighbor to the east instituted a major offensive.
“Over the past year, we have repeatedly brought to the council’s attention Azerbaijan’s breaches of international law.”
He added: “In the absence of proper accountability, we see the actions step up. Azerbaijan has occupied 10 sq. km of Armenia in the past two days, while Armenia engages in negotiations in good faith. This aggression of Azerbaijan is the answer to that.
“As we speak, Azerbaijan is reportedly planning to widen the scope of its predatory conduct, with the blame game and speculation its best friends.”
Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to the UN, Yashar Teymur oglu Aliyev, said this “serious escalation” had been “provoked by Armenia,” adding that Margaryan’s statement demonstrated the country’s lack of good faith in finding a peaceful solution.
“We reject the claims made, the distortions and deceptions. (The fighting) is the consequence of Armenian aggression, which remains unaddressed,” added Aliyev.
Jenca said he was unable to verify specifics of reports surrounding what was occurring on the ground, adding that he “fully supported” mediation efforts being undertaken by international organizations, the EU and Russia.
After an initial cease-fire brokered by Moscow on Tuesday failed to hold, China welcomed the latest cessation in hostilities, but added: “We hope both sides stick to this.”
Expressing “extreme concern” over the resumption of hostilities, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, urged both sides to return to the trilateral deal reached with Moscow in 2020, describing it as the basis for the “path to peace.”
But, he said, “sustainable results in bringing about peace require time and effort from both Baku and Yerevan.”
He added: “Substantial efforts are being undertaken by Russia’s Ministry of Defense and our border forces, and we are also engaging both parties. But the main thing today is for both parties to stop armed clashes and implement cease-fires.”
However, with fighting on the border at its worst since 2020, representatives expressed “deep concern” over the apparent targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“The UAE expresses satisfaction at the cease-fire but remains deeply concerned over the ongoing violence, and wishes to see efforts convert to a lasting cease-fire and thereafter a lasting peace,” said Ameira Obaid Mohamed Obaid Alhefeiti, Emirati deputy permanent representative.
“Repeated crisis and humanitarian suffering will weaken the world order. We urge the parties to return to the negotiating table and seek a diplomatic solution quickly.”