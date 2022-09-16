You are here

  • Home
  • Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says
1 / 2
OneFlight International's brand ambassador and three-time Super Bowl Champion John Elway. (Twitter: @ONEflight_Intl)
Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says
2 / 2
OneFlight International CEO Ferren Rajput. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2a3x

Updated 16 September 2022
Peter Harrison

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says

Flight-hailing app could take off in Gulf region next year, CEO says
  • ONEflight International operates as the go-between the customer and a bank of aircraft owned privately by third parties
Updated 16 September 2022
Peter Harrison

NEW YORK: A flight-hailing service that began in the US 12 years ago will enter the Middle East within the next year, Ferren Rajput, founder and CEO of ONEflight International, told Arab News on the fringes of SALT New York on Wednesday.

The service allows people to book a private jet in as little as five hours, but Rajput said with the introduction of a new app, currently in development, the company hopes to reduce the waiting time in a process he calls the “Uberization of private jet flying.”

Since he started his company 12 years ago it has expanded to Europe, and he hopes that by 2023 Gulf Arabs will have the opportunity to use the service.

“We haven’t left them (the Gulf region) out,” Rajput said. “We just haven’t expanded into the Middle East.”

“I think the Middle East is a prime market, especially for our kind of model. We just haven’t gone there, but we’re certainly looking to go out there within the next year.”

ONEflight International, much like the hailing apps, operates as the go-between the customer and a bank of aircraft owned privately by third parties.

He said that the service is not used by the super-rich — they still tend to own their own planes — instead it is attracting wealthier players in the business market.

“Right now, you would say a majority of customers are in the range of probably 45 on up to about 60. We’re seeing a growth in the 35-40 range.”

But he believes as the business expands to the Gulf, the age range will fall further.

“I would tend to believe in the UAE that it’s going to be even lower because of the wealth. So we’re estimating there’s a huge influx of those that are the up-and-comers of the 35-45 range.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when most airlines were laying off staff, he said that his business had flourished.

“Our industry actually jumped up by a good 22  percent,” he said referring to the US market. “The European market seems to be jumping up now. A little lagged behind the US market. And that has really come around due to the fact that people didn’t want to fly private.”

He believes that those still using his business post-pandemic will stay with it.

SALT is a global thought-leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Its biannual events and technology solutions connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisers and policy experts.

Topics: ONEflight International flight-hailing service

Related

Drivers using ride-hailing apps earn $3,750 a month, says a Saudi transport official
Business & Economy
Drivers using ride-hailing apps earn $3,750 a month, says a Saudi transport official
Saudi transport minister approved 100% Saudization of ride-hailing apps
Business & Economy
Saudi transport minister approved 100% Saudization of ride-hailing apps

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition

Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition
  • Sawan will replace van Beurden, who is stepping down at the end of the year after 40 years at the Shell
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Shell has turned to the head of its gas and renewables business to drive its transition to a lower-carbon future, picking Wael Sawan to replace Ben van Beurden as chief executive.
Sawan’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the oil giant, which is aiming to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 and moving away from fossil fuels even as Europe looks to fossil fuels to survive a growing energy crisis.
Lebanese-Canadian Sawan, 48, was seen as the front-runner to replace van Beurden, who is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm and 40 years at the Shell, the world’s largest fuel retailer and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trader.
During his tenure, van Beurden oversaw Shell’s biggest acquisition in decades and steered the company through two major downturns and a crucial move to cut greenhouse emissions – a task that will only grow in importance for his successor.
Shell lost a landmark case launched by climate activists last year when a Dutch court ordered it to cut emissions faster — a ruling the company has appealed.
While Shell’s strategy through the energy transition is focused on providing low-carbon fuel and power to customers, its current spending is still heavily weighted toward oil and gas.
“He must state that Shell will massively shift capital expenditure to renewable energy in the short term,” Greenpeace said.
Sawan previously headed Shell’s oil and gas production business and now oversees its low carbon energies and giant gas business.
Credit Suisse analysts said he was well known to investors and expected his appointment to have limited impact on Shell’s strategy. Credit Suisse Asset Management is a top five shareholder in Shell.
“The shift is likely to be more of a continuation than revolution of the strategy put in place by van Beurden,” RBC Capital analysts said.

Dutchman van Beurden, who joined Shell in 1983 and became CEO in January 2014, will stay on as adviser to the board and leave the company at the end of June next year.
The 64-year-old has been focused recently on the relocation of Shell’s headquarters from The Hague to London as well as the energy crisis that has gripped the world in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
After the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in energy demand in early 2020, Shell cut its dividend, the world’s largest at the time at around $15 billion, for the first time since World War Two.
But in July, the company posted record results, with a $11.5 billion second-quarter profit smashing the mark it set only three months before.
“Investors will be looking to assurances on dividend security and renewable strategy,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates.
Shell’s London-listed shares, which have gained more than 44 percent in value so far this year, were up slightly in early trade.
Sawan’s appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Topics: Shell plc

Related

Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO
Business & Economy
Banque Saudi Fransi names Bader Alsalloom as new CEO
United Arab Bank names Shirish Bhide as new CEO
Business & Economy
United Arab Bank names Shirish Bhide as new CEO

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Some 84 factories will be built in Riyadh Third Industrial City under the terms of a deal struck by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, and MASIC Logistics.

The agreement will see SR85 million ($22.6 million) invested in the developments, and is part of the authority’s efforts to cooperate with private sector entities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and Shareek program. 

MODON will allocate an industrial land plot spanning 80,749 sq. m. in Riyadh Third Industrial City with a ready factory space of 2,700 sq. m., according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The program aims to develop partnership between the public and private sectors, and raise its contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent. 

Industrial cities currently have 1,000 ready factories, in which 95 percent of them are allocated for small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs and women investors, according to Kosai Al-Abdulkarim, the director of marketing and corporate communications.

He added that the ready factory space option varies between 700 to 1,500 sq. m. and other small spaces with areas of 350 sq. m..

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, MODON has lately inaugurated 58 ready factories spanning 2,700 sq.m. in Sudair Industrial City to stimulate the role of SMEs in the local economy.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) Riyadh Third Industrial City small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches program to automate 4,000 factories

e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • FIFA delegation paid a visit to the Department to learn more about its expertise in intellectual property rights protection.
  • This year’s race weekend will be held from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: e& announced on Thursday a multi-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management as a founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Middle East’s largest sporting event.

As a founding partner, e& will collaborate closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula 1 to drive consumer engagement with digital experiences.

“These are exciting times for us and we are delighted to partner with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season finale and world-renowned motorsports event that brings the best of global sport and entertainment to UAE,” e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar said.

“Our multi-year strategic partnership with such a premium global brand offers us multiple opportunities to not only build new relationships and enhance customer experiences but also to seal our brand positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies,” he said.

“Today, the country is a global destination of sports; given the world-class facilities and diverse landscape, the UAE and the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be more prevalent on the world’s sporting calendar. 

“We are proud to be part of this global show alongside other reputed global brands, a next-generation, technology-driven sport appealing to a broad and ever-growing audience that resonates with the values of e& and its ambitions of transforming into a global technology and investment conglomerate. 

“The event will allow us to explore possibilities that will elevate the visitor experience most innovatively at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management CEO Saif Al-Noaimi said: “We are proud and honored to announce e& as a founding partner to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having the world’s eyes on Abu Dhabi during race week provides e& with an excellent platform for the brand to tell its global transformation story as it grows and evolves. 

“The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic event. With exceptional demand following last year’s record-breaking race weekend, we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1 fans to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. 

“We will once again create some unforgettable memories for visitors from around the world in front of our biggest-ever crowds. We look forward to e& joining us on that journey.”

This year’s race weekend will be held from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The 2022 F1 season finale will conclude a four-day event packed with entertainment and racing action.

Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia are the first international superstar acts to be announced for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with two more premium global artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The on-track schedule will again include Formula 2 and Formula 4 UAE. This year’s event will also feature a special edition of historic F1 cars on the track, providing spectators with a view into past eras of Formula 1, with additional on-track experiences available throughout the weekend

Topics: e& Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Related

Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi
Business & Economy
Hub71 and e& enterprise open region's first AI Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi
e& launches region’s first telco NFT collection
Media
e& launches region’s first telco NFT collection

Saudi-based cable manufacturer establishes legal entity in Bahrain

Saudi-based cable manufacturer establishes legal entity in Bahrain
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi-based cable manufacturer establishes legal entity in Bahrain

Saudi-based cable manufacturer establishes legal entity in Bahrain
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. has announced the establishment of a new legal entity in Bahrain after more than 20 years of operations in the market.

The firm signed the incorporation commercial registration of Saudi Cable Co. Bahrain as a standalone legal company on Sept. 6, according to a bourse filing.

The move comes as a step toward the cable group’s restructuring efforts.

“Establishing this new stand-alone legal entity at this key market will support the financial stability of operations and contribute to SCC's positioning and regional leadership,” the company said.

It added that it will reflect positively on its sales and shareholders’ equity.

Topics: saudi cable Saudi Cable Co Bahrain

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center

Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems

Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems

Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fuel cell producer Advent Technologies Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi-based energy solutions company Hydrogen Systems to boost its sales in the Middle East.

The Boston-headquartered firm will also collaborate with Hydrogen Systems to explore potential large-scale development opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell power applications across the region.

Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s chairman and CEO, stated: “We look forward to a successful partnership with Hydrogen Systems to support the effort in the Middle East to decarbonize faster by adopting hydrogen and HT-PEM fuel cells to replace conventional and polluting energy sources. 

“Hydrogen Systems’ industry knowledge and reach provide an advantage in bringing disruptive, emerging fuel cell solutions to a mature application.”

Sattam Alsuwailem, CEO of Hydrogen Systems, said his firm was looking forward to “bringing Advent’s highly differentiated technology to the Middle East market.”

“We are excited to have Advent as our new industry partner and truly believe that this new collaboration can play a vital role in speeding up the Middle East’s transition to clean energy technologies,” he added. 

Hydrogen Systems was founded in 2009 and is focused on the localization and development of hydrogen energy and decarbonization solutions to meet the growing demand in the region.

 

Topics: Advent Technologies Hydrogen Systems Fuel cells

Related

Africa’s first hydrogen plant seen producing electricity in 2024
Business & Economy
Africa’s first hydrogen plant seen producing electricity in 2024

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid to Somalia 
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid to Somalia 
Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with alleged use of heavy weaponry
Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with alleged use of heavy weaponry
Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden
Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden
Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign
Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.