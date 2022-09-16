You are here

  • Home
  • EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a ‘full democracy’

EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a ‘full democracy’

EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a ‘full democracy’
1 / 2
European Parliament members meet in a plenary session on Sept. 14, 2022, in Strasbourg, France. (AP)
EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a ‘full democracy’
2 / 2
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech in the Parliament in Budapest on May 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4e5t

Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a ‘full democracy’

EU lawmakers say Hungary no longer a ‘full democracy’
  • EU parliamentaries vote overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution describing Hungary as “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” in “serious breach” of EU democratic norms
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

STRASBOURG, France: Hungary reacted furiously Thursday to a vote in the European Parliament that declared that the country was no longer a “full democracy” and that the European Union needed to act.
The response came after MEPs voted 433 in favor, 123 against, in favor of the resolution.
It described Hungary as “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” in “serious breach” of EU democratic norms.
It blamed European Union inaction for having encouraged the slide away from democracy and said EU Covid recovery funds should be withheld from Budapest until it put its house in order.
The country is ruled by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The vote was largely symbolic and does not change the course of EU decision making, which requires unanimity of all 27 member states — including Hungary — to adopt positions on major issues, such as sanctions on Russia.
But Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters in Budapest: “I consider it an insult against a Hungarian person if someone questions Hungary’s capacity for democracy.”
He said he was astonished that some in Brussels and Strasbourg insisted on “belittling” his country.

With their vote, the EU lawmakers endorsed a parliamentary report that said Hungary had been backsliding on democratic and fundamental rights since 2018 through the “deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government.”
The lack of action by EU institutions including the commission, which acts as “guardian” of the EU treaties enshrining democratic standards, had exacerbated the degradation, said the report.
Greens MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, the rapporteur for the report on Hungary, said it had raised a number of concerns.
They include the independence of the judiciary in Hungary, corruption, freedom of expression and academic freedom.
“It is a clear call from the majority of political groups,” she said of the vote.
“Hungary has turned into a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy.”
MEP Fabienne Keller, of the Renew Europe group, argued: “If Hungary was a candidate today to enter the EU, it would no longer be possible.”
EU countries have been treading a careful line around Hungary because of the need to win its assent on major decisions.
But diplomats privately are frustrated with Orban’s cosy relationship with the Kremlin and his blocking of further sanctions on Moscow.
The commission has likewise been careful to avoid overt criticism, but unease over Hungary’s swerve away from rule of law, particularly in failing to curb corruption, is becoming more evident.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, in her State of the European Union address to the European Parliament, that the EU “must fight for our democracies.”
Her EU executive would work to protect the member states “from the external threats they face, and from the vices that corrode them from within,” she said.
Although she did not name Hungary directly in this context, she pledged legislative action to step up the fight against corruption, including against “illicit enrichment, trafficking in influence and abuse of power.”
Her EU justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, told MEPs in a debate on rule of law breaches in Hungary that the commission “shares a large number of concerns expressed by the European Parliament” regarding Budapest.
The European Parliament in 2018 launched a procedure against the risk Hungary posed to European democratic values.
The EU has also earmarked 5.8 billion euros ($5.8 billion) for Hungary from its Covid recovery fund. But Budapest’s spending plan for the monies has not been signed off by Brussels due to corruption concerns.
In theory, the mechanism can lead to Hungary losing its right to vote in the Council of the EU, where member states adopt decisions affecting the bloc.
 

Topics: Viktor Orban Hungary EU European Parliament

Related

Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU agenda
Business & Economy
Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU agenda
Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil
Business & Economy
Hungary digs heels in over EU embargo on Russian oil

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West
Updated 9 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West

Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West
  • Xi: ‘China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers’
  • Putin: ‘Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable’
Updated 9 min 56 sec ago
AFP
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.
Sitting across from each other at two long rounded tables and flanked by aides, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.
The meeting was part of Xi’s first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic. For Putin, it was a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite Western efforts.
“China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil,” Xi told Putin at the talks.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also quoted Xi as saying China was willing to work with Russia to support “each other’s core interests.”
Putin took a clear broadside at the United States, which has been leading efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.
“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable,” Putin said.
“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told Xi, while reiterating Moscow’s backing for China on Taiwan.
“We adhere to the principle of one China. We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin said, after a US Senate committee on Wednesday took the first step toward Washington directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan.
It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Putin saw Xi in early February for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, days before the Russian leader launched the military offensive in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has touted the SCO summit in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand as showing there is an “alternative” to Western-dominated international institutions.
The SCO — made up of China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organization to rival Western institutions.
The leaders of those countries were to attend, as well as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.
Putin met the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan earlier Thursday, as well as with Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
With both Raisi and Sharif he said ties were “developing positively,” while the Iranian leader told Putin that US-backed sanctions on both countries would only make their relationship “stronger.”
“The Americans think whichever country they impose sanctions on, it will be stopped. Their perception is a wrong one,” Raisi said.
For Putin, the summit comes at an important time, as his forces face major battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and amid a continued Western push to make Russia an international pariah.
For Xi, it is an opportunity to shore up his credentials as a global statesman ahead of a pivotal congress of the ruling Communist Party in October.
The Chinese leader also met Thursday with Belarus’s strongman leader Lukashenko, who was quoted by state news agency Belta as thanking Xi for China’s “serious support in these difficult times.”
Lukashenko has been shunned by Western leaders after a fierce crackdown on the opposition two years ago and for backing Russia on Ukraine.
Chinese state media said Xi would also meet Erdogan on Friday.
Formerly Cold War allies with a tempestuous relationship, China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a “no-limits” relationship acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.
The two countries have also stepped up military cooperation, with China sending hundreds of troops to take part in military exercises last month in Russia’s far east.
The defense ministry in Moscow said Thursday that Russian and Chinese warships were on a joint patrol in the Pacific and planning a live-fire artillery exercise at sea.
Other global leaders sounded alarm about deepening ties between Moscow and Beijing.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said China and Russia “share a vision for the world that is starkly at odds with the vision that’s at the center of the international system, the vision that has been at the center of the international system for the past eight decades.”
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the two countries were inflicting harm on “international peace, stability, democracy and freedom.”
Putin was also set to hold talks Friday with Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Security was tight in Samarkand — a city of grand tiled mosques that was one of the hubs of Silk Road trade routes between China and Europe — with a huge police presence on the streets and armored vehicles parked downtown.

Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility

Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility
Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility

Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility
  • Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possessing a gun in a public place and firing a gun in a public place
Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Thai police have charged a soldier with murder over a shooting at a military training facility that left two people dead and another wounded, officials said Friday.
Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, will stand trial in a military court on Wednesday in the north of Bangkok.
He faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possessing a gun in a public place and firing a gun in a public place.
National deputy police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen said the military court would decide whether or not to grant bail.
Yongyuth’s mental and physical health was being assessed by medical professionals at a hospital, said Kissana.
Police investigators have 84 days to conduct their investigation and report on the case before forwarding documents to the military court’s attorney, he added.
In the past year, there have been at least two other fatal shooting incidents by serving soldiers, according to the Bangkok Post.
And in 2020, in one of the kingdom’s deadliest incidents in recent years, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Two dead in shooting at Thailand military facility
World
Two dead in shooting at Thailand military facility
Soldier shot dead after killing 29 in Thailand's deadliest gun rampage
World
Soldier shot dead after killing 29 in Thailand's deadliest gun rampage

Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with alleged use of heavy weaponry

Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with alleged use of heavy weaponry
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with alleged use of heavy weaponry

Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with alleged use of heavy weaponry
  • Clashes take place along the whole length of the border, Kyrgyz border guards say
  • Tajik forces using tanks, armored personnel carriers and mortars
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s border guard service said on Friday that Tajik forces once again opened fire on several of its outposts, an escalation of tension between the Russian allies after a brief confrontation earlier this week.
Kyrgyz border guards were returning fire as clashes took place along the whole length of the border, the service said, adding that Tajik forces were using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars.
In turn, Tajikistan accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling one of its outposts and seven villages with “heavy weaponry.” A civilian was killed and three injured, authorities in the Tajik city of Isfara said.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon are both attending a regional security summit in Uzbekistan and featured among the leaders in a group photograph taken at dinner on Thursday.
The governors of Kyrgyz and Tajik provinces adjacent to the border were set to meet at a border crossing point and try to defuse the situation, Kyrgyz border guards set.
Clashes over the poorly demarcated border between the two former Soviet republics are frequent, but usually de-escalate quickly, although last year they almost led to an all-out war.
Both host Russian military bases and have close ties with Moscow, which urged a cession of hostilities this week.

Topics: Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan

Related

Update 31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
World
31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan
World
Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan

Millions face conflict-induced famine globally, UN Security Council told

Millions face conflict-induced famine globally, UN Security Council told
Updated 16 September 2022
Peter Harrison

Millions face conflict-induced famine globally, UN Security Council told

Millions face conflict-induced famine globally, UN Security Council told
  • 60% of Yemen’s population ‘acutely food insecure’: UN emergency relief coordinator
  • UAE envoy: ‘The Houthis need to end all violations of the current humanitarian truce’
Updated 16 September 2022
Peter Harrison


NEW YORK: Millions of people are facing the risk of conflict-induced famine and widespread food insecurity as a result of armed conflict, the UN Security Council was told on Thursday.
The UNSC meeting on the “protection of civilians in armed conflict” was requested by Brazil and Ireland to discuss the “white note” on conflict and hunger.
On May 24, 2018, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs called on the secretary-general to report to the council “swiftly when there was a risk of conflict-induced famine and widespread food insecurity in the context of armed conflict.”
That risk, the report said, was now a reality, with “armed conflict and violence the primary drivers of these risks” in South Sudan, Yemen, northeast Nigeria and Ethiopia.
Martin Griffiths, undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator at the UN, said seven years of armed conflict in Yemen had left some 19 million people — 60 percent of the population — “acutely food insecure.”
In South Sudan, he said, 63 percent of the population, or 7.7 million people, were projected to be in crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity this year.
“Assessments project that 87,000 people, mostly in Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area, could face catastrophe,” he added.
In Ethiopia, he said, more than 13 million people need life-saving food assistance across the regions of Afar, Amhara and Tigray.
“In June, 87 percent of people surveyed in Tigray were food insecure, more than half of them severely so,” Griffiths added.
He said hunger was used as a “tactic of war,” something humanitarian organizations were trying to combat by working with local groups who were the first, sometimes only, “responders on the ground. But too often, we face interference, impediments, harassment and attacks on our staff, and looting or diversion of our assets.”
Griffiths added: “This prevents us from reaching people in need, and it makes their suffering worse. Humanitarians will stay and deliver, but the conditions in some contexts are unacceptable.”
South Sudan, he said, was “one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker last year, with 319 violent incidents targeting humanitarian personnel and assets.”
He said five aid workers were killed in 2021 — five more have died since the beginning of this year.
Griffiths called on member states to commit to peaceful and negotiated resolutions to conflicts and other situations of violence.
He said states and armed groups needed to be “reminded and encouraged to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law.”
He added that all parties must protect all objects that are essential for the survival of civilians, “and ensure the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief.”
Griffiths called for the support of an “integrated response to address the underlying drivers of acute food insecurity,” and of “the economies of countries facing severe, large-scale hunger.”
The report called for humanitarian financing to be sustained, saying: “In all these countries, we are well below half of the required funding. Without the resources we need, we cannot operate at the scale we should.”
Maximo Torero, chief economist at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, confirmed that hunger has been increasing significantly in recent years, which he said was exacerbated by several factors, including conflict, climate change, and a rise in inequality that had worsened since COVID-19.
“All these,” he said, “have been exacerbated by a rise in food prices.” Conflict, he added, “has a direct impact” on food insecurity by reducing food production, destroying crops and restricting access to food.
“In the long term, conflict leads to the complete loss of livelihoods, supply chain disruptions, mass displacement, and increased pressure on resources.”
Torero said the global economy was also hit by conflict, pushing up inflation. And he warned that by the end of this year, 205 million people would face acute food insecurity.
“When the council speaks, the world listens. Preventing conflict is the most effective means of preventing famine,” he said.
David Beasly, executive director at the UN World Food Programme, said he had seen first-hand the impact that unrest and conflict could have on entire communities when he visited Central America.
“I saw how conflict thousands of miles away is adding fuel to the flames of what is already a severe hunger crisis on another continent,” he said, adding that soaring prices of grain, fuel and fertilizer had left people “absolutely in despair.”
Beasly said: “These people, they literally have nothing left. They can stay and starve, or they can leave and risk death, for the chance of a better future in the United States.”
In Yemen, he said, the humanitarian situation continued to decline.
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, held the Houthis fully responsible for the ongoing suffering of civilians in Taiz.
“On Yemen, we reiterate that the Houthis need to end all violations of the current humanitarian truce and fully implement it to see a way through this,” she said, adding that the ongoing blockades of roads into Taiz were “perpetuating great hardships for the civilian population.”
Responding to the report, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, blamed Western countries for a failure to deliver Russian grain to countries most in need, which Moscow claims is due to Western-imposed sanctions.
“The idea repeated by the EU and the USA that their sanctions are not impeding the export of food and fertilizer is not in line with reality,” Nebenzya said.
“These restrictions are complicating banking transactions, including banks that are systemically important for Russia’s agriculture sector, where current accounts are simply being closed.”
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s response to Russia was clear: “End the war (in Ukraine).”
UK Ambassador James Kariuki said the millions at risk of starvation in South Sudan and Yemen was a matter of “deep concern,” and there continued to be attacks on humanitarian workers.
“In that regard,” he added, “let me reiterate the importance of continued implementation of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Deal, which has contributed to a 5.1 percent decrease in global wheat prices.”
He said 23,000 tons of Ukrainian grain were delivered to Djibouti last month, “some of which has already entered Ethiopia.”
Responding to Moscow’s claims of Western food sanctions against Russia, Kariuki said: “I’m sure briefers will respond to some of the wild claims … There were no sanctions on food and fertilizer.”
He added that more than half the wheat exported under the agreement had gone to Africa. He concluded by saying: “As my US colleagues said, none of this would be needed if Russia ended its illegal war.”

Topics: United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Food insecurity

Related

Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians were ousted days ago

Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians were ousted days ago
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians were ousted days ago

Ukraine says mass grave found in Izium where Russians were ousted days ago
  • More than 440 bodies in grave in northeastern town: police
  • Zelensky blames Russia and says it must be held responsible
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces days ago, a regional police official said, adding some of the people had been killed by shelling and air strikes.
Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region. They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.
“I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)... 440 bodies were buried in one place,” Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News. “Some died because of artillery fire ... some died because of air strikes.”
Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian claim and there was no immediate public comment from Russia on the allegation.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had paid a surprise visit to Izium on Wednesday to greet Ukrainian troops, put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there. Tens of thousands of civilians were likely killed in a separate Russian assault on the southern port of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said in April.
“Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible,” Zelensky said in a video address late on Thursday.
Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes.

Fortifying
After a week of rapid Ukrainian gains in the northeast, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces were fortifying defenses and it would be hard to maintain the pace of the advance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the setback suffered by his forces this month. Ukrainian officials say 9,000 sq km (3,400 sq miles) has been retaken, territory about the size of the island of Cyprus.
Footage shot by Reuters on Thursday in the eastern town of Kupiansk, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last week, showed many buildings had been damaged or burned out.
“No electricity, no communications ... if there were communications we could least talk to family. If only there hadn’t been all this bombing with everyone in their basements,” said one man.
The speed of the advance has lifted hopes of further gains before the winter sets in.
But Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, said it would still be a tough fight to wrest control of his region back from Russia, which recognizes it as an independent state controlled by separatists.
There was no let-up either in Russia’s daily missile strikes on Thursday, a day after it fired cruise missiles at a reservoir dam near Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine.
Authorities in Kryvyi Rih are working to repair the damage and as a result water levels are receding, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration.
Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks north of the city of Donetsk, the armed forces’ general staff said in a Facebook post.
Russian forces had launched attacks on several settlements on the Kharkiv frontline in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.

China's concern about Ukraine
Russia’s Putin said on Thursday he understood China’s leader Xi Jinping had concerns about the crisis in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has trod a careful line, criticizing Western sanctions against Moscow but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.
“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,” Putin told Xi in Uzbekistan at their first meeting since the war began.
“We understand your questions and concern about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position.”
Xi did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks, nor was it mentioned in a Chinese account of the meeting.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later told reporters the talks with China had been excellent.
The last time Putin and Xi met they signed a “no limits” friendship agreement between their countries. Three weeks later, Russia invaded Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation” to “disarm” its smaller neighbor.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of an unprovoked war of aggression. Pope Francis said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression.
“This is a political decision which it can be moral, morally acceptable, if it is done under conditions of morality,” Francis said in an airborne news conference while traveling from a trip to Kazakhstan.
Francis also urged the Kyiv government to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may “smell” because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side.
In Washington, US officials said the United States will soon announce a new $600 million weapons package for Ukraine’s military.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Izium Russian aggression Russian atrocities

Related

US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
World
US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
World
Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian Airlines, SDAIA and SCAI team up to harness power of AI
Saudi Arabian Airlines, SDAIA and SCAI team up to harness power of AI
Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West
Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping hail ‘great power’ ties at talks defying West
Iranian woman declared brain dead after her arrest by morality police in Tehran
Iranian woman declared brain dead after her arrest by morality police in Tehran
Review: Golden Lion winner ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ profiles artist’s activism
Review: Golden Lion winner ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ profiles artist’s activism
Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility
Thai soldier charged over deadly shooting at army facility

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.