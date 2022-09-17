You are here

  • Home
  • PepsiCo partners with PSU to educate youth on sustainability

PepsiCo partners with PSU to educate youth on sustainability

PepsiCo partners with PSU to educate youth on sustainability
Leading F and B company PepsiCo and Prince Sultan University signed an MoU to engage students in an experiential learning journey and help foster a circular economy in the Kingdom.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4j2x

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

PepsiCo partners with PSU to educate youth on sustainability

PepsiCo partners with PSU to educate youth on sustainability
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

PepsiCo, a leading food and beverage company in the region, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan University, signed a memorandum of understanding to engage students in an experiential learning journey and help foster a circular economy in the Kingdom.

The MoU aims to strengthen efforts toward achieving a zero-waste future for the university campus, and challenges students to dig deeper into the issue of plastic waste and the benefits of a circular economy through academic research. It also encourages students to find solutions to common challenges, and work toward minimizing waste on the campus in ways that can be implemented at scale across universities.

Students will have access to guest lectures by senior PepsiCo leadership, aimed at nurturing an environment where they can gain practical knowledge of the subject. The company will also set up collection points to encourage students to recycle better, and eventually transform the university into a zero-waste campus.

Eugene Willemsen, chief executive, Africa, Middle East and South Asia, PepsiCo, said: “For over 65 years now, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been our home. We consider ourselves strategic partners in the realization of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, rooted in sustainability. Guided by PepsiCo Positive (pep+), PepsiCo’s strategic end-to-end transformation for driving long-term sustainability, we are working toward building a circular and inclusive value chain globally. Through the partnership with Prince Sultan University, we are confident about translating our sustainability ambition into tangible action in Saudi Arabia, inspiring the youth to lead as ambassadors of sustainable living.”

Dr. Ahmed Yamani, president of PSU, said: “PSU is committed to applying the UN SDG 2030 in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Our partnership with PepsiCo demonstrates our continued commitment to working closely with the industry and positively impacting the community. PSU is truly proud to be directly linked to one of the milestone changes in the higher education system in this country, and that is the future of private higher education.”

Professor Mohammad Nurunnabi, director of Center for Sustainability and Climate at PSU and aide to the president on ranking and internationalization, said: “We are proud to partner with PepsiCo, a world-leading multinational company, given their significant commitments on sustainability. This partnership aligns with our vision to provide the Middle East with quality education of the highest international standard, and our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. We’re delighted to come together to provide tangible solutions to combat sustainability challenges.”

Across the MENA region, PepsiCo is accelerating its efforts toward a more sustainable food system, as it leads the evolution toward eco-conscious consumption in a circular economy. Last year, PepsiCo launched the “Food for Thought” platform, which aims to democratize conversations about food security and sustainability by bringing together multiple stakeholders from across the food chain. The MoU with Prince Sultan University is one way PepsiCo is bringing this to life in Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, PepsiCo has worked closely with its bottling partners in Saudi Arabia to ensure that large amounts of plastic are diverted from landfills. PepsiCo and key partners such as mass waste collector WASCO and environmental solution provider Naqaa, have installed 16 smart, solar-powered sorting machines to collect and sort empty plastic bottles in Makkah, and placed 80 recycling stations at the Dakar Rally venue in Jeddah.

In addition, PepsiCo has also signed an MoU with the National Waste Management Center, launched community recycling projects and has partnered with Diriyah Gate Authority to collect plastic, increase recycling rates and raise awareness.

VFS Global offers tips for seamless visa application

VFS Global offers tips for seamless visa application
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

VFS Global offers tips for seamless visa application

VFS Global offers tips for seamless visa application
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

The year 2022 has been an exceptional year for travel, with the demand for international sojourns soaring well beyond the traditional peak seasons we see every year. With visas being your first step toward overseas travel, VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, offers some tips for a seamless and safe visa application experience ahead of your next holiday:

1. Plan ahead

The early bird gets to go on that long-awaited international trip that we have had to put off for the last two years. But bear in mind, governments are still processing both pending and new applications. So, plan ahead and apply well in advance to avoid any inconveniences. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days before the date of travel. So, why wait till the last minute?

2. Check the visa turnaround times

Each country has a different timeline for its visa processing, and these timelines are clearly mentioned on their websites, providing you with the information required to apply for your visa well in advance. During peak travel seasons like the year-end holidays, visa processing can take longer than anticipated. Apply early to avoid any delays.

3. Book an appointment

Most Visa Application Centers accept applications by prior appointment only. This ensures lower wait times and physical distancing at the centers at the time of submission. It is recommended that you arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the appointed time to avoid missing your slot. Appointments can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com free of charge. There are a few countries that require a customer to pay VFS Global service fees online at the time of booking an appointment. Beware of third-party entities who charge a separate fee for appointments.

4. Make a list, check it twice

A checklist of the documentation required for visa applications for each country served by VFS Global is available on its website. Ensure you carry all the requisite documentation to submit along with the duly filled application form to avoid any snags in your application. Many countries require a valid passport six months beyond your return date. Check your passport’s validity while planning your travels.

5. Opt for convenience

From form filling assistance to courier return of passports, and even end-to-end guidance through the visa application submission process at the Premium Lounge, VFS Global offers a range of optional services for customers to choose from, available online or at the Visa Application Centers, for nominal fees. You can apply for your visa from the safety and comfort of your home or office. With VFS’ Visa At Your Doorstep service, you can have a trained professional visit your location of choice to accept your documents and enroll biometrics.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, SDAIA and SCAI team up to harness power of AI

Saudi Arabian Airlines, SDAIA and SCAI team up to harness power of AI
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines, SDAIA and SCAI team up to harness power of AI

Saudi Arabian Airlines, SDAIA and SCAI team up to harness power of AI
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence to utilize digitization and artificial intelligence solutions and cement the Kingdom’s global leadership in the field.

The signing took place in the Global AI Summit, which was held at King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh from Sept. 13-15, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the SDAIA.

Under the terms of the MoU, the three parties will establish a joint framework for utilizing the latest AI and emerging technologies to enhance customer experiences, in addition to exploring ways to collaborate on developing and deploying AI applications. The three parties have agreed to utilize advanced technology and natural language processing across Saudia’s customer care and digital channels.

Dr. Majid Altuwaijri, chief executive of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence, signed the MoU on behalf of SDAIA, while Ayman Al-Rashed, CEO of SCAI, and Dr. Khaled Alhazmi, Saudia’s vice president of operations and IT support, signed for their respective companies.

“We at Saudia are delighted to be joining forces with SDAIA and SCAI on developing and deploying advanced, sophisticated digital products,” said Dr. Alhazmi. “Throughout our digital channels, our never-ending quest to enhance our guests’ experiences has always been digital-first, and we will be working with emerging technologies, AI, and the Internet of Things to take the way we communicate with them to the next level.”

Al-Rashed, the CEO of SCAI, expressed his enthusiasm to be working with the Kingdom’s national flag carrier to enhance its customer experience using the latest in AI and emerging technologies.

“We discussed ways to develop and utilize AI applications to help accomplish Saudia’s strategic targets, including supplying them with SauTech, a voice-to-text system that is sure to elevate the experiences of Saudia’s guests,” said Al-Rashed.

“SCAI and Saudia will work together to use the system’s highly sophisticated speech recognition solution to improve their customer care applications.”

Dr. Altuwaijri, the CEO of NACI, stressed SDAIA’s intention to build a data-driven, AI-powered economy, saying: “Our mission is to unleash the latent value in big data to achieve the targets of Vision 2030.

“This MoU will help us diversify the sectors in which the Kingdom can develop and apply AI solutions and air transport is one of the key sectors to benefit from these technologies.”

Saudia announced earlier this week that it has been named strategic sponsor and official carrier of the Global AI Summit, a three-day event in which more than 200 speakers representing digitization and AI policymakers from 70 countries attended, together with investors and the top executives of major tech corporations.

Saudia’s sponsorship of the prestigious event underlines its commitment to the targets of Vision 2030, including establishing the Kingdom as a global leader among data-driven, AI-powered economies and applying cutting-edge AI solutions to ensure that its guests and staff benefit from the best possible service.

To celebrate the occasion of the Global AI Summit, Saudia offered attendees discounts of up to 20 percent on Saudia Holidays packages. 

Saudi Arabian Airlines named partner & official carrier of Global AI Summit

Saudi Arabian Airlines named partner & official carrier of Global AI Summit
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines named partner & official carrier of Global AI Summit

Saudi Arabian Airlines named partner & official carrier of Global AI Summit
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, announced its strategic partnership as the official carrier of the Global AI Summit. The event is being held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

This is the second edition of the Global AI Summit, which is taking place at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh from Sept. 13-15. The three-day summit features 200 speakers who lead data and artificial intelligence policy reform in 70 countries and more than 3,000 visitors from across the world are in attendance.

The summit seeks to serve as a communal meeting place for investors, innovators and political thought leaders worldwide who are all active in the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence by identifying business investment opportunities, exploring use case possibilities and discussing compliance policies. The Global AI Summit aims to identify solutions to make AI technologies more accessible across industries.

Saudia is set to sign a three-way memorandum of understanding with SDAIA and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence to explore means to deploy AI-powered solutions that will enhance the airline’s operations. Included within these agreements are plans to develop AI applications, improve customer experiences using the latest emerging technologies, and utilize technology to process spoken languages across Saudia’s customer care applications and other digital channels.

Using the code AI20, visitors to the summit can take advantage of a special promotional deal offered by Saudia Holidays and receive 20 percent off on the travel package of their choice.
With its sponsorship of the summit, Saudia underlines its commitment and role as the “wings” of Vision 2030, where it seeks to achieve the objectives of the vision’s strategic framework, which include global leadership among data-driven, AI-powered economies.

In alignment with this commitment, the national flag carrier continues to identify ways to adopt cutting-edge AI solutions that offer high-quality services to Saudia’s guests and employees.

The first Global AI Summit was held virtually under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2020 with a record-breaking 5 million views throughout the event. During the landmark summit, the National Strategy for Data and AI, established to elevate the Kingdom as a global leader in the fields of AI and data, was announced.

Lego Duplo: Big bricks for small hands

Lego Duplo: Big bricks for small hands
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

Lego Duplo: Big bricks for small hands

Lego Duplo: Big bricks for small hands
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

In a fast-paced multi-sensory world, the concept of play is becoming a more crucial part in the lives of today’s children, as it is a vital way for them to develop the skills they will need later in life. Choosing a suitable toy is key in supporting this development, however, the dilemma parents face is that they are inundated with an array of options when it comes to choosing the ideal toys, games and gadgets for their child.

Toys are more than just for entertainment; while they should be fun, they should also be age-appropriate, creatively stimulating, and safe, and the Lego Duplo range offers the perfect solution. Thoughtfully designed to be larger and safe for toddlers to handle, Lego Duplo bricks are double the size of the Lego standard bricks, and twice the length, height and width, making them easier to handle on the little fingers of kids starting 1½ years, so they can pick them up, place, and pull them apart.

 

 

With increased awareness of the crucial role toys play in fulfilling a child’s true potential, parents are becoming progressively selective with what they introduce into their children’s lives, with Lego Duplo sets checking all the boxes. Not only have the Lego Duplo pieces and sets been lab-tested to pass the strict toy safety laws of over 140 nations worldwide, these toddler-friendly bricks are also a developmental bridge for children. There is no compromise when it comes to safety and quality. As with all Lego products, Lego Duplo sets live up to, and often exceed, the strictest global requirements. Lego Duplo offers endless benefits, all whilst providing parents with the comfort that their kids are safe while having fun.

The colorful Lego Duplo bricks stimulate the imaginations and creativity of the young builders, launching them into a universe of open-ended play as they act out endless stories of exploration and discovery. As kids’ imaginations are actively stimulated, their cognitive thinking, spatial reasoning and fine motor skills will soar, through repetitive motions using blocks that are designed to aid and encourage play for this very reason.

The Lego Duplo bricks also develop problem-solving skills as toddlers build; they essentially solve one problem after the next as they navigate their way to make the pieces fit together and structure the parts for different functions. What is more is that as children create with Lego Duplo bricks, they gain the basic concepts of counting, shapes and colors in a playful and accessible way.

Lego Duplo sets lend families hours of quality time spent playing and bonding through shared experiences. When children build something with their parents, they also experience the joy of working collaboratively, learning to share, practicing patience, and receiving constructive feedback. Lego Duplo play gives parents the opportunity to learn more about what their child excels in, as well as what they need extra support with, therefore aiding in their social and emotional development.

Ultimately, playtime transcends to more than just having fun but rather an activity that facilitates learning through play. This is especially important as the vital skills to thrive well into adulthood are first experienced through play.

The great thing about Lego Duplo bricks is that they are entirely compatible with standard Lego bricks, extending the lifetime of Lego Duplo bricks and allowing kids to continue to use them for their more advanced building projects as they grow.

OnePlus 10T 5G delivers high performance with affordability

OnePlus 10T 5G delivers high performance with affordability
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

OnePlus 10T 5G delivers high performance with affordability

OnePlus 10T 5G delivers high performance with affordability
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

OnePlus officially launched its newest flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10T 5G — last month in New York City with a suite of super features including Snapdragon’s latest flagship chipset, super-fast charging, the brand’s largest and most powerful cooling system, and much more. And lately, the brand is preparing its new product launch in the Middle East market.

“We’re excited to launch OnePlus 10T 5G with our partners in Saudi Arabia,” said Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 10T takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at a highly competitive price, and we believe it will empower our local long-waiting fans through its better technology and expert craftsmanship embedded within the brand.”

Fast Performance

The OnePlus 10T takes fast and smooth performance to the next level with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, offering faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the largest, most advanced, and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus device. Combined, these technologies allow you to perform intensive and everyday actions — like playing mobile games or scrolling through social media feeds — faster and for longer, with more than 35 apps suspended in the background at once so you can jump between them at rapid speed, picking up exactly where you left off.

Super-Fast Charging

With support for 150 W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, the OnePlus 10T allows you to spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time using the device the way you want to. 150 W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day’s power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge — from 1-100 percent — taking only 19 minutes. The charging system is made safe and efficient by a series of technologies, such as the Battery Health Engine that extends the lifespan and preserves the capacity of the OnePlus 10T’s large 4,800 mAh battery.

Stronger Connectivity

A total of 15 antennas form the OnePlus 10T’s 360° antenna system that provides you with stronger Wi-Fi and cellular signals, no matter which orientation you are using the device. A feature called Smart Link works in tandem with the OnePlus 10T’s antenna system to improve upload signals and speed, particularly in areas with high levels of network congestion.

Burdenless Design

The OnePlus 10T advances OnePlus’ burdenless design philosophy with a unibody build glass back — which offers an excellent in-hand feel — and beautiful Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways. A 6.7-inch display covers the front of the smartphone and provides an exceptional viewing and user experience with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate that also helps to better preserve battery life, so you can use the device for longer on a charge.

Triple Camera System

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization, Nightscape 2.0, and an improved HDR performance, so you can take beautiful shots in bright and low-light conditions. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s main camera is an ultra-wide camera and macro camera, allowing you to capture more in every scene and get up close to subjects, respectively.

OxygenOS 12.1

The OnePlus 10T comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is now available in Saudi Arabia in its brand store on Noon and Amazon.

Latest updates

Private aviation offers freedom of the Saudi Arabian skies
Private aviation offers freedom of the Saudi Arabian skies
Hall 4 play showcases acting talents of youth on the autism spectrum in Saudi Arabia
Hall 4 play showcases acting talents of youth on the autism spectrum in Saudi Arabia
In Yemen, Queen’s death recalls memories of colonial past
A historical statue of Queen Victoria sits in a central square in Aden. (AP)
Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza wants to inspire young athletes at Dubai academy
Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza wants to inspire young athletes at Dubai academy
Sudan generals agree civilians will appoint top leaders
Sudan generals agree civilians will appoint top leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.