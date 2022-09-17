Saudi PPP deal to enhance digital economy in MENA region: World Bank
Saudi PPP deal to enhance digital economy in MENA region: World Bank
RIYADH: In an agreement with the World Bank, Saudi Arabia formed a public-private partnership to accelerate digital transformation in developing countries.
The move will enhance the digital economy in the Middle East and North African region, said a top official.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Issam Abousleiman, regional director, Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the World Bank, said that an integrated digital economy could produce a lot of jobs in the MENA region and increase the gross domestic product by $1.6 trillion.
He added that the MENA region’s GDP per capita could increase to $7,000 with the extra deployment of digitalization and artificial intelligence.
“If you take the GCC countries out and concentrate on the low- and middle-income countries of the MENA region, the GDP per capita will increase by $7,000,” he added on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit. The Saudi Authority of Data and Artificial Intelligence announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership and contributing to its fund for these purposes.
DDP was established in 2016 to help operationalize the 2016 World Development Report on digital dividends.
The World Bank also launched a cybersecurity fund as part of the broader DDP umbrella program in July 2021.
According to the World Bank statement, the projects will help developing countries leverage digital innovations to solve their most pressing challenges.
According to Abousleiman, the move can increase women’s participation in the labor force from 20-40 percent. The World Bank considers Saudi Arabia among the faster moving countries worldwide in deploying digital technology.
“When it comes to 5G internet, Saudi Arabia is among the top five to 10 worldwide. It has created a digital government and economy by putting its investments where needed,” said Abousleiman.
Organized by the SADIA, the Kingdom hosted the second edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh from Sep. 13-15, with thousands of policymakers, specialists, and people attending on the ground.
More than 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the global public and private sectors. Many local and international initiatives among multinational companies and institutions were announced to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.
Cisco Networking Academy has trained 300k youth in KSA: Top official
Out of 65,000 currently enrolled in Saudi Arabia, 30% are female, ‘which is higher than the global average’
Updated 40 min 49 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Cisco Networking Academy, a global information technology and cybersecurity education program run by Cisco Systems, has trained 300,000 youths in Saudi Arabia to acquire digital, networking and cybersecurity skills, said a senior official.
Guy Diedrich, Cisco’s senior vice president and global innovation officer, told Arab News that the academy provides free training, education and skill development, besides empowering women in the information technology space.
“Out of 65,000 currently enrolled in Saudi Arabia, 30 percent are female, which is higher than the global average,” said Diedrich.
Salman Faqeeh, Cisco’s managing director in KSA, told Arab News at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh that the company is strongly committed to Saudi education by being integral to several national, commercial and educational academies.
Cisco has been present in the Saudi market for over 25 years.
“Cisco has been investing in the Saudi youth for quite some time. We are very proud of the great examples that led Cisco in the past. Today they are taking leading positions, whether in the public or the private sector,” Faqeeh said.
Efforts are underway to join the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Academy itself, Faqeeh said.
“We are very proud of our engagements with SDAIA, whether at a global or national level,” he said.
As digital transformation is advancing worldwide, Diedrich said Cisco aims to connect 1 billion people digitally by 2025. They have currently connected 700 million people, he said. Faqeeh said that Cisco is currently working with the government authorities to establish a local cloud node in Saudi Arabia.
He said the Kingdom is recognized as one of the best working environments for the youth. Cisco ranked first as the best workplace in Saudi Arabia in Great Place to Work Middle East’s 2021 rankings.
“We do focus on our working culture, developing our talent and making sure that they would be ready to lead our business as well as leading within our industry over the years,” Faqeeh said.
On Saudization, Faqeeh said that the company is in the green zone. “The level of Saudization is well represented in literally every part of the organization,” he said.
He added that Saudis work in Cisco’s engineering group, presales, post-sales, business, leadership and support functions.
Diedrich said that the company’s Country Digital Acceleration program matches pace with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Globally, the CDA operates in 44 countries and supports national priorities, including energy, health care, education, smart cities and sustainable cities through an ecosystem of partners.
Saudi Arabia's contactless payment penetration rate is '94% of all digital transactions'
Updated 34 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been one of the leading countries in contactless payments, with a penetration rate of 94 percent of all digital transactions as compared to 70 percent in other developed countries, Maria Madvedeva, vice president at Mastercard Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, told Arab News.
“The percentage of Saudi youth willing to experiment with new methods (of payments) is about 69 percent. But the rest of the world is at 60 percent. The desire to really look at new solutions is extreme here in the Kingdom,” she told Arab News during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh.
Madvedeva is betting on the Saudi fintech ecosystem to continue to expand rapidly, and believes that Mastercard will grow with it.
“As we have seen opening up of Open Banking, as we’ll see opening up of buy now, pay later and Central Bank Digital Currency technologies, we will continue to invest and grow together with the country in those areas,” she said.
She added: “We have so many opportunities to convert cash, and look into digitizing over different cash aspects in government, commercial, business, and also in the personal space.”
As the rise of buy now, pay later options is increasing within the Kingdom, Madvedeva believes that installment payment options will be the future of Saudi consumer buying, adding that Mastercard will play a huge role in enabling that technology in the Kingdom.
Mastercard has also signed a three-year partnership with Saudi Esports Federation as an official sponsor to one of the largest gaming events in the world, Gamers8.
Madvedeva said that the partnership aims to promote digital payment acceptance within the gamers’ community in the Kingdom.
“Our agreement is creating the payment hub with the Saudi Esports Federation that would take gamers beyond physical cards, and into the world of the Metaverse and virtual reality space,” she explained.
The company has also launched Mastercard Ventures that aims to drive the adoption of virtual reality and the Metaverse in the Kingdom.
Mastercard has recently acquired a minority stake in Saudi-based fintech company, HyperPay, to fuel digital payments between merchants. “HyperPay has been a cornerstone of us being embedded into the Saudi ecosystem,” Madvedeva said.
Moreover, she stated that the company has made an investment into Network International in Saudi Arabia. Network International is part of the Saudi Fintech Hub Sandbox and it is working closely with Mastercard to drive new payment methods in the Kingdom.
NEOM to build a desalination plant by 2024 to quell water paucity: Official
Project will undertake the task of creating an artificial freshwater lake in Trojena: ENOWA CEO
Updated 59 min 27 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s smart and sustainable city, will build a water desalination plant by 2024 to combat water scarcity, revealed the CEO of its water and energy subsidiary ENOWA.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, ENOWA’s CEO Peter Terium told Arab News that the project would also undertake the ambitious task of creating an artificial freshwater lake in Trojena.
“If you want to build a future land like NEOM, and you want to have livability, green parks and food production, then you need water, and of all the beautiful things it has, water is not one of them,” he said.
The desalination project will be a benchmark in sustainability because it will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
“We have an ambitious road ahead of us. The first thing would be bringing a large wind and solar field into NEOM, and then we need to add to that,” Terium said.
He added that NEOM’s renewable energy goal is achievable and will have a competitive cost advantage because the wind speeds go up to 11 meters a second and the place is solar-intensive.
Using renewable energy in water desalination will also boost the city’s green hydrogen production, which could be supplied to other countries.
“The first large-scale green hydrogen plant in the world is being built in NEOM,” he stated.
The NEOM Green Hydrogen project is a joint venture among NEOM, ACWA Power and USA’s Air Products. It is set to produce 650 tons of hydrogen daily and mitigate the impact of 3 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Terium also stated that NEOM’s strategic geographical positioning and the Kingdom’s vibrant economy would allow the futuristic city to supply green hydrogen to the largest markets in the world.
“Our position at the Gulf of Aqaba will allow us to get to Europe. We can get to Southeast Asia through the Red Sea, and then California is a bit further away,” pointed out Terium.
“We are in a position where we can export to any place where green hydrogen is needed and cannot be produced,” he said.
The production capacity of the green hydrogen plant in NEOM would be 2,000 megawatts, which is 10 times the largest planned production facility in Europe.
While the numbers may not match pace with the growing demand for green hydrogen, it is an excellent start for a city two times bigger than the collective size of London, New York, Singapore and Dubai.
“The world needs tens, if not hundreds, of gigawatts of hydrogen production. We are not big enough to host all of that, but we can lead by example as we are the first ones to do it,” said Terium.
Saudi private funds' assets stable, public funds down from last quarter
The comparable values of Saudi public funds’ assets plummeted another 10.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR192.5 billion, from SR215.7
Updated 17 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura
RIYADH: Private mutual funds’ assets in Saudi Arabia remained stable in the second quarter of 2022 at SR333.6 billion ($89 billion), as public funds deteriorated in their quarterly performance, according to data released by the Capital Market Authority.
Looking at private funds’ breakdown by the type of investment, the highest contributor, equities, saw an 11.4 percent decline from SR192.0 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to SR170.1 billion in the second quarter. This was countered by slight increases in the value of investments in debt instruments, real estate and venture capital.
Furthermore, the equities in the aggregate value of private funds’ assets decreased by 6.2 percentage points in the transition between the first quarter and the second quarter of 2022, from 51.0 percent to 57.2 percent.
Investment in real estate made up 34.0 percent of private funds’ investments in comparison to 29.6 percent in the last quarter — amounting to SR113.2 billion in the second quarter, a 14.7 percent increase from its SR99.1 billion value in the first quarter of 2022.
Regardless of its quarterly performance, equities investments mainly contributed to the 21.6 percent yearly growth in private funds’ aggregate assets from SR274.5 billion in the same quarter last year.
Moreover, the total number of subscribers in private funds increased by 1,161 to 9,702 over the same period after adding 918 and 522 subscribers in funds dedicated to real estate and private equity, respectively. This is in contrast to debt instruments, which lost 372 subscribers.
The comparable values of Saudi public funds’ assets plummeted another 10.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR192.5 billion, from SR215.7 billion in the previous quarter.
This comes after a 13.9 percent quarter-on-quarter decrease in its largest investment component, constituting 52.7 percent of the aggregate value of public funds’ assets, called money market instruments.
Money market instruments, which have been on a decline since the third quarter of 2021, went down from SR117.8 billion in the last quarter to SR101.4 billion this quarter.
Moreover, equities and debt instruments saw sharp quarterly declines of 13.6 and 14.2 percent, respectively, making up a smaller, but still significant 26.6 percent of total public funds’ assets when added together.
Debt instruments have seen their second decrease in value in a row, from SR31.4 billion in the months between January and March to SR26.9 billion from April to June 2022.
Although quarterly values of their equity investment went up in the previous quarter from a contraction at the end of 2021, they experienced another plunge in the second quarter of 2022, from SR28.3 billion to SR24.4 billion.
On a yearly basis, the public funds’ aggregate assets fell by 20.3 percent from SR241.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, also thanks to a 34.6 percent reduction in the value of money market investments from SR155.2 billion last year.
The public mutual funds gained 156,958 subscribers, reaching 665,763 subscribers in the second quarter this year compared to last quarter, its highest quarterly increase since 2005.
The increase is driven by unprecedented growth in the number of subscribers in Saudi Arabia’s two close-ended traded funds, to reach 158,065 from just 17,987 in the first quarter of 2022.
The number of subscribers in public funds saw a big quarterly increase in transition between the third and fourth quarters of 2021 when it grew by 82,581 and was driven almost entirely by the influx of subscribers to the funds investing primarily in real estate investment trusts.
Top 10 most funded health tech startups in MENA region
Healthcare industry has given rise to newer business models such as telehealth
Updated 17 September 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: In a post-pandemic era, people have never been more aware of their wellness, including physical well-being and prevalent health issues.
COVID-19, on the other hand, had a significant effect on technology.
When quarantines and social distancing became a daily norm, people used digital technologies to interact with the world, especially in healthcare.
The result: The healthcare industry became one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and gave rise to newer business models such as telehealth and next-gen managed care. Arab News compiled a list of the top 10 most funded health-tech startups in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Vezeeta
Total funding: $73 million
Founders: Amir Barsoum and Ahmed Badr
Investors: BECO Capital, Silicon Badia, Vostok New Ventures, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst and STV
Headquarters: Egypt
Founded in 2012, Vezeeta offers appointment management software for doctors and healthcare providers to manage their operations better.
The company also provides patients with a free platform to book their appointments, as doctors can opt for the platform using a subscription model.
In 2020, Vezeeta managed to secure $40 million in a series D funding round to roll out new products and introduce its telehealth services.
Altibbi
Total funding: $52.5 million
Founders: Jalil Labadi and Abdel Aziz Labadi
Investors: Foundation Holdings, Hikma Ventures, Global Ventures and DASH Ventures
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2008, Atlibbi is a digital platform that allows users to receive remote medical consultations and connect with professionals via calls and text chats.
The company has over 10,000 doctors on its platform and won the World Summit Award for the Best Digital Health Content Award and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.
In its latest funding round, Altibbi raised $44 million in a series B funding round in March 2022 to enhance its technology and e-pharmacy services.
Bayzat
Total funding: $31 million
Founders: Talal Bayaa, Tarek Bayaa and Brian Habibi
Investors: Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Point72 Ventures, Mubadala, Beco Capital, Silicon Badia and Hamed Kanoo Co.
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2013, Bayzat is a web and mobile application that allows clients to buy and sell health insurance.
The company’s health tech platform compares health insurance and offers them the best options. Raising $16 million in a series B funding round in 2019, the company used its funding to empower its technology to serve its clients better.
It also provides HR solutions for companies.
GluCare Health
Total funding: $20 million
Founders: Ali Hashemi and Ihsan Almarzooqi
Investors: Polymath Ventures
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2020, GluCare offers diabetic care in the clinic and virtually for its patients using its data monitoring and artificial intelligence.
With the company’s application, patients can connect with a care team to monitor glucose, insulin, diet intake and more.
Selfologi
Total funding: $18 million
Founder: Tamer Wali
Investors: Xenel
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2020, Selfologi is an online platform for aesthetic medical treatments that allows users to book appointments with doctors in fields like botox, hair removal, acne scarring and more.
The company raised its $18 million investment in a round led by its founder and angel investor, Tamer Wali, with participation from Xenel international group.
Okadoc
Total funding: $12 million
Founders: Fodhil Benturquia
Investors: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ithmar Capital and iGan Partners
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2018, Okadoc is an appointment booking platform provider that allows people to search for the nearest clinic, practitioners and hospitals.
In 2020, the company closed its $10 million series A funding, expanded its operations and promoted its telehealth offering and virtual consultations.
Yodawy
Total funding: $8.5 million
Founders: Karim Khashaba, Yasser AbdelGawad and Sherief El-Feky
Investors: Global Ventures, MEVP, Algebra Ventures, CVentures, P1 Ventures and Athaal Angel Investors Group
Headquarters: Egypt
Founded in 2018, Yodawy is a virtual pharmacy providing a marketplace for people who want access to medication with over 3,000 pharmacies.
In mid-2021, the company secured $7.5 million in a series B funding round to build its digital marketplace to serve its wide range of customers.
Aumet
Total funding: $8.5 million
Founders: Yahya Aqel and Shahed Altawafsheh
Investors: 500 Startups, Right side capital, TechStars, Shorooq Partners and Plug and Play
Headquarters: Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Established in 2020, Aumet is a B2B marketplace for healthcare providers to buy supplies from retailers. In 2020, the company raised $1.25 million in a seed funding round and had not disclosed its later investments.
Medsien
Total funding: $5 million
Founders: Hamed Ahmadi and Sina Torabi
Investors: Merus Capital, Naples Technology Ventures and Candou Ventures
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2018, Medsien is a chronic care management platform for medical professionals that operate in the UAE and USA.
In its seed funding round, the company raised $4.3 million to increase its presence in the US and grow its offerings.
Health at Hand
Total funding: $4 million
Founder: Charlie Barlow
Investors: Simon Charlton and Rockfirst Capital
Headquarters: UAE
Born in 2015, Health at Hand is a mobile application that facilitates virtual consultations for patients with nonemergency conditions like colds, coughs and others.
The company raised its total funding in a seed round in 2017 to develop its technology further and introduce its subscription-based model.