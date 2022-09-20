You are here

Al-Rajhi Bank concludes landmark $1bn sustainable Shariah-compliant financing facility

Waleed Al-Mogbel, CEO of Al-Rajhi Bank
Waleed Al-Mogbel, CEO of Al-Rajhi Bank
Waleed Al-Mogbel, CEO of Al-Rajhi Bank, announced that the bank has successfully concluded a three-year dual tranche sustainability commodity murabaha facility with the total amount exceeding $1 billion, making Al-Rajhi the first Islamic financial institution in the world to conclude such Shariah-compliant sustainability financing.

This transaction is considered the largest Shariah-compliant syndication in the Middle East that complies with environmental, social and governance practices. The deal was well received in the international and regional markets as Al-Rajhi succeeded in increasing the financing from the initial offered amount, and a diversified group of 13 global investors from North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East participated in the landmark transaction. The proceeds aimed to increase the bank’s liquidity levels, which will have a positive impact on the bank’s overall business activities.

The syndication was led by HSBC and SMBC International Bank as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. The participation of global institutions reflects the trust in Al-Rajhi Bank’s overall business activities, market share and market positioning. It also demonstrates the bank’s commitment to environmental and social sustainability practices, as all proceeds from this financing will be allocated to qualified sustainable projects that are Shariah-compliant and have a positive impact, as specified in the bank’s framework of sustainable financing.

This is considered the first ESG syndication loan in accordance with the bank’s sustainable financing framework, which was established to facilitate financing in accordance with ESG principles. Standard Chartered Bank assisted Al-Rajhi Bank in developing the sustainable finance framework. S&P Global assessed the framework as an independent entity and confirmed that it complies with the Green Loan Principles, Social Loan Principles, Environmentally Friendly Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles and Sustainability Bond Guidelines of the ICMA.
 

Huawei has made it possible for users to access flagship-level features on entry-level models. And their latest entry-level smartphone — Huawei nova Y90 — does not disappoint. Because of the growing reliance on smartphones, everyone deserves to have a great smartphone without breaking the bank. Fortunately, Huawei has answered the demand for a high-quality entry-level smartphone with the Huawei nova Y90. The company claims that it is the best phone you can get today in the Kingdom under SR900 ($240).

The nova Y90 features a 6.7-inch Huawei Edgeless FullView Display that supports up to 90 Hz display refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth user experience. Whether you want to read, watch movies, or play games on the phone, this display has got you covered. With ultra-narrow 1.05mm bezels surrounding the display and a staggering 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, the phone gives you the ultimate visual experience. To further enhance the experience, Huawei nova Y90’s screen supports features such as smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode, and e-book mode.

Sometimes a low battery notification might stand in the way of fun. But with Huawei nova Y90, filling up your battery is a matter of minutes with the 40W Huawei SuperCharge, which is also stable and safe. It lets you enjoy 2.3 hours of gaming by plugging in the phone for just 10 minutes.

Long battery life is always a good feature. Thankfully, Huawei nova Y90 inherits the long-lasting battery life of the Huawei nova Y series, equipped with a 5,000mAh (typical value) large battery to satisfy all-day heavy use.

With 128 GB storage onboard, you can easily store up to 170 episodes of drama series, 12,000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies on the Huawei nova Y90. The phone can now easily store your favorite apps, games or anything that you need for work and study.

The Huawei nova Y90 will be available under SR900 in black, green and blue colors, and is available for pre-order until Sept. 28.

On the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, Al-Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, is offering a host of attractive packages to individuals and families from the Kingdom to enjoy their vacation.

The facility is located in Al-Seef, close to the historic Al-Fahidi district — known for its famous art galleries and crowded cafes — and just a stone’s throw from Burjuman Mall and Deira Gold market.

The hotel features 190 rooms designed in the traditional Arab styled “Bayt,” grouped into 10 large houses, including 10 suites with an area of 50 square meters, 113 royal rooms with an area of 25 square meters, 67 double rooms with an area of 25 square meters, and six rooms especially designed for the handicapped, in addition to 32 rooms with the creek view directly and 168 rooms overlooking the market.

The hotel offers a wide selection of dishes and traditional foods, in addition to Arab delicacies. Guests can enjoy meals at Saba’a Restaurant inside the hotel, which is open 24/7.

Remco Werkhoven, the hotel’s general manager, said the management desired to make the National Day for Saudis special, so it decided to offer three packages to the hotel’s Saudi guests — the first of which is the family package valid until Sept. 30, at the rate of 3,000 dirhams ($817) per night.

The package includes accommodation in a full “Bayt” that contains nine rooms, free breakfast, a six-course dinner with a choice of a signature drink, a set of special amenities upon arrival, a 20 percent discount on restaurants and spas, and a shuttle bus service to the beach.

The second family package of 2,000 dirhams per night offers accommodation in four heritage rooms, with all the advantages of the first package.

The third family package of 1,500 dirhams per night offers accommodation in a half “Bayt” consisting of four rooms, with the rest of the advantages. It is valid until Dec. 28 and advance booking is recommended. Prices may change slightly based on occupancy.

The hotel’s architectural design is inspired by Emirati culture and heritage. The room colors are inspired by sea blue waters, calm beiges from the desert sands, and the soft greens of country plants, punctuated by colorful flashes of red, turquoise, and yellow.

Arab families — proud of their history and civilization — like to share with the new generation stories and mysteries about the streets and traditional architecture. Keeping that in view, the hotel has transferred the spirit of the past to the present, enabling vacationers to relive the old days of the masters of trade across the Gulf.

Striving to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through play, Lego Middle East held an exclusive event to unveil key global and regional findings from their Lego Play Well 2022 study. The event gathered thought leaders and influencers from across the region, to be part of starting an impactful conversation around the power of play and the attitudes and behaviors related to it.

The Lego Play Well 2022 report brings out the essence of what play means to children and parents across the globe. The findings from the report were gathered from a total of 32,781 parents and 24,593 children aged 5-12, through a 20-minute online quantitative survey conducted across 35 markets in early 2022.

In its third edition, the study delves into how play has evolved, the benefits it brings to individuals and families, the barriers that get in the way and how we can protect it.

The event hosted a panel of experts including Jeroen Beijer, general manager of Lego Middle East and South Africa; Aalia Thobani, communication and connection specialist; and Dr. Hessa Al-Suwaidi, executive director at UAE Sharjah Child Friendly Office. Each expert shared their views around the findings of the study.

According to the report, a large percentage of the Kingdom’s parents agreed that play must be prioritized and protected as it is an integral tool in a child’s development. More than 86 percent of parents in Saudi Arabia believe play is key in enabling children to learn new things and that Lego products help with their children’s development.

The movers and shakers of tomorrow, the children of Saudi Arabia, also confirmed their affinity toward Lego play, as it offers them a fun way to hone their thinking skills and create new ideas. More than 95 percent of children said play makes them feel creative and that playing with Lego products is fun.

In alignment with the Kingdom’s Quality of Life program, which endeavors to improve and nurture individuals’ and families’ quality of life, the Lego Play Well report revealed a large percentage of families in the Kingdom said that Lego play offers them a fun opportunity to create, share, converse and bond together. Ninety-five percent of children said that playing with Lego bricks is a fun activity to do with their parents. The parents’ sentiments were also aligned with their children, with 95 percent of parents saying that playing together makes their families happier.

Beijer, the general manager of Lego Middle East and South Africa, said: “Play has always been the cornerstone of humanity, in that it contributes to all facets of life, from exploration and discovery to creating lifelong learning values. Play is for everyone as it facilitates the necessary environment to create happier families. Most importantly for the Kingdom, the concept of play sheds light on how such a seemingly small, yet simple experience can cascade to impact people’s overall quality of life.”

IBM — a leading hybrid cloud, AI, and business services provider — has been named technology partner of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, to be hosted by the Egyptian government in Sharm El-Sheikh during Nov. 6 to 18. At the conference, IBM will showcase how technology and consulting can help business and government leaders align sustainability goals to organizational objectives, responding to regulatory demands and without compromising profitability.

This collaboration with the presidency of Egypt builds on IBM’s history of environmental commitments and alliances, such as establishing a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 or being a founding member of the UN Environment Program’s Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment. IBM also enables organizations and communities to tackle environmental issues through programs like the IBM Sustainability Accelerator.

“IBM is honored to be technology partner in this year’s historic COP conference and to help address the existential challenge of climate change,” said IBM’s Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. “I believe that technology can turn sustainability ambition into action. At IBM, we combine technology and expertise to help some of the world’s largest public and private organizations achieve their sustainability goals, in addition to setting our own strong environmental commitments.”

Raffles The Palm Dubai is inviting guests to celebrate Saudi National Day at the palatial beachfront resort, offering the “ultimate” staycation experience for families. The Saudi National Day offer includes complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner, SR153.48 ($40) in spa credit at the picturesque Cinq Mondes Spa and non-motorized water activities for the kids on all room bookings, from now until Sept. 30, starting from SR1,484.

The resort is ideal for families looking for an extravagant beach holiday offering elegantly styled rooms, spacious family suites and connecting rooms. The experience is curated to bring together the perfect balance of relaxation and culinary delights, making sure it is a stay to remember. The limited time offer also includes access to the kids’ club with countless activities for the little ones and the extensive wellness facilities at the property. Raffles The Palm Dubai is also home to a collection of villas, each encapsulating the grandeur of the resort and include a private pool, direct access to the hotel as well as a private parking.

Raffles The Palm also has a host of dining experiences, leaving guests spoilt for choice. Le Jardin offers a daily breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet in a regal setting with an outdoor terrace overlooking the property’s lush gardens and the Palm Jumeirah. At Matagi, a team of expertly trained chefs prepare an exquisite Japanese menu. Music lovers can unwind with a wonderful selection of food and drinks at Sola, Raffles The Palm Dubai’s jazz lounge, while watching acclaimed artists perform live jazz throughout the week. Raffles Club Lounge, accessible to guests staying in Club Rooms and Suites, offers 360 views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for enjoying a menu of food and drinks served at sunset each day. Seafood lovers can head to Piatti, an elegant beach restaurant, which has a unique menu and incredible views. Guests can also opt for an afternoon tea experience fit for royalty at Blüthner Hall, with a majestic atmosphere complemented by a bespoke Blüthner Louis XIV Grand Piano.

In addition to the resort’s dining experiences, guests can take advantage of Blue Safari Watersports at Raffles The Palm to spend time outdoors. With an impressive range of activities, from yacht and boat cruises starting from SR1,226 per hour, guests can experience the utmost luxury in water. Families can opt for a memorable fishing trip for four hours, or participate in fun-filled water activities including jet skiing, parasailing, donut rides, banana rides, wakeboarding, water skiing and surfboarding starting from SR204 per person.

Young guests staying at Raffles The Palm can enjoy a range of activities at the kids’ club, brimming with games and interactive material such as Legos, an array of stationery, puzzles and more. Kids will also get complimentary access to watersports and mini golf.

For bookings and reservations, guests can call 04 248 8888 or visit www.rafflesthepalmdubai.com.

