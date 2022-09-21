Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
Debris and soot cover the floor of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the day after an air strike hit the school. (AP)
YANGON: At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children’s agency, an attack the country’s junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which stated at least 13 people died, including the 11 students.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group.
The Sagaing region in the country’s northwest has experienced some of the fiercest fighting, and clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military have seen entire villages burned down.
The UN children’s agency UNICEF condemned Friday’s violence in Depeyin township in Sagaing.
“On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas,” UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
It said schools must be safe and never targeted.
“At least 15 children from the same school are still missing,” UNICEF said, calling for their immediate safe release.
Guterres, who on Tuesday was hosting world leaders at the UN General Assembly, “strongly condemns the attacks by Myanmar armed forces on a school in Let Yet Kone” and offered his condolences to victims’ families, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
Such attacks on schools in contravention of international humanitarian law constitute “grave violations against children in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council,” the Guterres spokesman said, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable.
Video footage obtained from a local community group shows a classroom with blood on the floor, damage to the roof and a mother crying over her son’s dead body.
The junta said they had sent troops in helicopters to Let Yet Kone after receiving a tip-off that fighters from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) — an ethnic rebel group — and from a local anti-coup militia were moving weapons in the area.
The military accused the rebel fighters of using civilians as human shields, and said it had seized mines and explosives from the village.
“Security members gave necessary medical treatment and arranged to send patients to a nearby hospital,” the military said in a statement.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun on Tuesday accused the KIA of taking villagers to a monastery and then firing on troops from there.
A villager contacted by AFP rejected the military’s suggestions there were fighters in the area.
“They just attacked the school. They say someone attacked them, then they fought back but this is not true,” said the villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity for their own safety.
The villager said the military had taken away some of the bodies and detained multiple people, including children and teachers.
Save the Children Asia Regional Director Hassan Noor said schools should be off-limits during conflicts.
“How many more incidents like this need to take place before action is taken?” Noor said, urging the UN Security Council and Association of South East Asian Nations to take swift action.
ASEAN has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. The group’s leaders meet in Phnom Penh in November.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning, and a publicly funded state funeral honoring him will be held on September 27
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP
TOKYO: A man was taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, local media said.
Initial details about the incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister’s office declined to comment.
TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The television station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.
Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports a man was “engulfed in flames.”
It said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning, and a publicly funded state funeral honoring him will be held on September 27.
But state funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial, with polls showing about half the public is opposed to the idea.
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP
KUPIANSK, Ukraine: The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory.
In the latest incident spurring fears of an atomic emergency, Ukraine said Russian rockets landed dangerously close to a nuclear power station in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves — some containing multiple bodies.
“These are lies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Moscow, he said, “will stand up for the truth in this story.”
Fighting in the northeast has raged and AFP journalists heard artillery exchanges in frontline Kupiansk on Monday, as traumatized civilians headed out of the town now mainly in Ukrainian hands.
The streets were strewn with broken glass, spent cartridge casings and the discarded remains of ration packs issued by both forces.
Most of the fire was outgoing, with Ukrainian tanks and artillery targeting Russian positions on the west side of the town, over a mess of broken bridges. A column of smoke rose in the distance.
At the entrance to the town, cowering from the sounds of Ukrainian tank shells passing overhead toward Russian lines, civilians gathered to hitch rides or join buses to head out into safer Ukrainian territory.
“It was impossible to stay where we were living,” said 56-year-old Lyudmyla, who braved the constant crack of shells to cross the Oskil river from the disputed east bank to the relative safety of the west.
“There was incoming fire not just every day, but literally every hour. It’s very tough there, on the other bank of the river.”
In his address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians were “panicking” as his forces held recaptured territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Russian-backed authorities in east Ukraine said a “punitive” strike by Kyiv’s forces had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk.
The rebel head of the region claimed the strike was “deliberate” and said it would “not go unpunished.”
A court in the neighboring rebel-held region of Lugansk meanwhile sentenced two employees of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to 13 years on treason charges.
OSCE chairman Zbigniew Rau condemned the “unjustifiable” detention of the mission’s members since the outbreak of the war, calling it “nothing but pure political theater... inhumane and repugnant.”
Ukrainian civilians in the Kharkiv region have recounted months of brutality under Russian occupation.
In Kupiansk, Mykhailo Chindey told AFP he had been tortured on suspicion of supplying targeting coordinates to Ukrainian forces.
“One person was holding my hand and another one was beating my arm with a metal stick. They were beating me up two hours almost every day,” he told AFP.
“I lost consciousness at some point. I lost a lot of blood. They hit my heels, back, legs and kidneys.”
Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, said Russia struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant overnight, with a “powerful explosion” just 300 meters (985 feet) from its reactors.
The strike damaged more than 100 windows at the station, but the reactors were not damaged, Energoatom said, publishing photos of glass shattered around blown-out frames.
It also released images of what it said was a two-meter-deep crater from where the missile landed. No staff were wounded, it said.
Attacks around Ukrainian nuclear facilities have spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise surrounding areas.
Europe’s largest atomic facility — the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-held territory in Ukraine — has become a hot spot for concerns after tit-for-tat claims of attacks.
The Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, where the Pivdennoukrainsk plant is located, is close to the front line of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian-held towns near the front lines.
The UN’s atomic agency deployed a monitoring team to the site in early September after new fighting.
“Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it’s too late,” Zelensky said early Monday.
Ukraine will be “very high on the agenda” when world leaders formally begin meeting in New York on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly, said the European Union’s foreign policy chief.
“There are many other problems, we know, but the war in Ukraine has been sending shockwaves around the world,” Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers on the eve of the UN gathering, which Zelensky is to address by video.
NEW DELHI: Movies are set to return to the big screens in Kashmir Valley after more than two decades, as a top Indian government inaugurated on Tuesday a multi-screen cinema hall in Srinagar, which he said represented a “new dawn” for the volatile region.
Srinagar, the largest city in the disputed Muslim-majority region, had over a dozen theaters before an armed anti-India rebellion broke out in 1989 and gripped the valley, forcing its last cinema hall to close in 1999.
Indian multiplex chain Inox will be the city’s first multi-screen cinema hall since then, with screenings scheduled to start from the end of September. Over the weekend, Administrator of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated two theaters in Shopian and Pulwama, two militancy-scarred districts of the region.
“It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people,” Sinha said at the inauguration on Tuesday.
“The government in Delhi is very clear…that it does not believe in buying peace but establishing peace, and for that we are making efforts,” he added.
For Vijay Dhar, a Srinagar-based entrepreneur who took the initiative to open theaters in Kashmir and has been working with Inox to make that happen, it was a dream come true.
“We were running theater halls when they were closed down in the 1990s. It was already in my DNA to have an entertainment center,” Dhar told Arab News.
Though he is aware there is a security risk in the valley, Dhar said his decision to open the theater in the valley was sincere.
“My idea is that if a movie is released in Mumbai, it should be released in Kashmir,” he said. “This is from our heart, our contribution to Kashmir and to the people. The question of security does not arise.”
Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-arch rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars for control of the territory.
The region of Jammu and Kashmir, which is controlled by India, has been witnessing a wave of deadly attacks since August 2019, when the government abrogated the Muslim-majority region’s limited constitutional autonomy to bring it under the direct rule of New Delhi.
As the cinemas’ return makes headlines across India, residents of the valley are questioning the initiative.
Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based political analyst, called it a “non-event.”
“If the intent is a projection of some sort of victory over extremism, then it is a cheap attempt at politicization. If it is crony capitalism at work, then it is a corruption story. My suspicion is that it is a combination of both, so in real terms: a non-event,” Wahid told Arab News.
Srinagar resident Sandeep Kaul said he will “think many times” before going to the cinema.
“I feel the government should have first created a conducive atmosphere for security before promoting entertainment in the valley,” Kaul told Arab News. “For me, it would be taking a grave risk considering the prevailing security situation in the valley.”
Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the city, told Arab News that Kashmir residents “don’t need theaters.”
“We need better transport facilities, better educational system, better jobs, better healthcare facilities,” Ashraf said.
The opening of the theaters in Kashmir is part of the government’s attempt “to portray normalcy,” Aijaz Ahmad, a businessman based in Srinagar, told Arab News.
“But we all know how the situation is in the region,” Ahmad said.
Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also highlighted the plight of the Syrian people, the war in Yemen and several other issues affecting the region and its security
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Qatar’s emir on Tuesday called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to bring to an end its occupation of the Palestinian territories,
Speaking during the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “The Security Council must shoulder its responsibility and must compel Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories and to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“Failure to implement international resolutions, and in light of the continuous change of the situation on the ground, the occupation and its settlement activities, is pursuing a policy of fait accompli.
“This will change the rules of the conflict and will change the format of solidarity in the future. At this juncture, I stress that we stand in full solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in their aspiration to achieve justice.”
The emir then highlighted the plight of Syrians, millions of whom have been forced from their homes during the decade-long conflict in the country.
“We must pay attention to the roots of the issues before their impacts knock on the doors of our countries,” he said.
Sheikh Tamim also noted that the ongoing war in Yemen is of concern to Qatar.
“In Yemen, we see a glimmer of hope in the parties’ consensus on a temporary truce and we are looking forward to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in preparation for negotiations between the Yemeni parties,” he said.
He also talked about other issues affecting the region, including sectarianism in Iraq, the crises affecting Lebanon, and the situations in Libya and Sudan.
The emir said a consensus on the issue of the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions would help bring stability to the Middle East.
“No one has an alternative to such an agreement and reaching it would be in the interest of the security and stability of the region and will open the door to a broader dialogue at the regional security level,” he told the General Assembly.
Turning to the global energy crisis, Sheikh Tamim said that efforts to alleviate its effects can only take place alongside protection of the environment.
“We have to provide energy in the meantime, and to realistically realize that the future of energy will include a diverse mix of its sustainable sources, such as solar energy, hydrogen, wind energy, and hydrocarbon sources,” he said.
Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response
Presidential Envoy for Drought Response tells Arab News “famine could be here as soon as October”
Abdirahman Abdishakur says “humanitarian support is vital but it cannot be a permanent solution”
Updated 21 September 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Just a few months ago, Somalia was promised a new era. After a peaceful vote and an equally peaceful transfer of power, many had hoped that a line had been drawn under decades of clan divisions, factious politics, heightened tensions between Mogadishu and the regions, and a persistent extremist presence.
In recent years, Somalia recorded encouraging economic growth as well, lifting the hopes of the international community further. Until a perfect storm, consisting of the coronavirus pandemic, a locust infestation and floods, struck the country, rolling back the gains.
A new president, whose election had crowned a period of hope that saw the drafting of a new provisional constitution, the establishment of a federal government, and the subsequent formation of five new federal member states, had promised to focus on national reconciliation and on further political and financial reforms.
James Swan, the UN special representative to Somalia, had told the Security Council that Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s presidency offered a “long-awaited opportunity to advance urgent national priorities.”
Yet it is not because of this progress that Somalia is set to be a major focus of this year’s 77th session of the UN General Assembly. Once again, the country finds itself facing a state of alarming emergency resulting from multiple, overlapping crises.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization has predicted that the Horn of Africa is likely to face a fifth consecutive failed rainy season over the months of October to December. Somalia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and is ill-equipped to cope with this drought, the worst it has experienced in 40 years.
There is no end in sight, many say. Five years of drought have depleted the country’s water levels, leading to crop failure, with agricultural production falling 70 percent below average. More than 3 million livestock have perished. The animals that remained are now emaciated.
And getting aid to those in need remains a tremendous challenge. Some areas are hard to reach owing to poor road infrastructure. Others are under the control of Al-Shabab, an uncompromising, unpopular group with links to Al-Qaeda.
A deadly insurgency by Al-Shabab against the federal government has resulted in humanitarian aid convoys being attacked. In a vicious cycle, the scarcity that Al-Shabab is exacerbating is in turn leading to more young Somalis being vulnerable to recruitment.
Then came the war in Ukraine, the reverberations from which have been deeply felt in the Horn of Africa. The resultant spike in global grain prices has pushed millions of Somalis to leave their homes and look for food, carrying starving and malnourished children on the way.
Only those who are physically capable of leaving have left, however. As for the most vulnerable, the children, Somalia’s newest generation, they are perishing.
“Food insecurity is a global problem,” Abdirahman Abdishakur, Somalia’s special presidential envoy for drought response, told Arab News.
“The whole world has been affected by disruptions to global supply chains of grain, fertilizer and fuel arising from the conflict in Ukraine. Much like the rest of the world, Somalia has also been affected.
“The difference for Somalia is that this crisis is coming on top of many others that the country has been reeling from for decades.”
UN reports indicate that some communities, particularly agro-pastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts and displaced people in the Baidoa town of the Bay region, will experience famine starting in October if aid is not immediately scaled up.
Abdishakur is in New York City to lobby and urge donors, the international community, and the Somali diaspora to support the drought response “before it is too late.”
Various UN bodies, including children’s fund UNICEF, the World Food Program, and the Food and Agriculture Organization, have repeatedly warned that the emergency shows no signs of letting up.
In a statement, the FAO said that “without action, famine will occur within the next few weeks,” adding that drought-related deaths had already been occurring and the toll could be much higher in hard-to-reach rural areas, compared with the number recorded in camps for displaced families.
During the famine of 2011, 340,000 Somali children required treatment for severe acute malnutrition, James Elder, UNICEF spokesperson, said in Geneva, Switzerland. “Today it’s 513,000. It’s a pending nightmare we have not seen this century.”
According to the FAO, approximately 6.7 million people in Somalia will likely endure high levels of acute food insecurity between October and December this year, including more than 300,000 who have been left “empty-handed” by the country’s triple emergency and who are expected to fall into famine.
Abdishakur said: “Needs have escalated, and funds remain below what is required. The window for the international community is literally now. If the world doesn’t scale up assistance, famine could be here as soon as October.”
Although such dire predictions have thrown Somalia into the limelight, famine projections were actually made back in March.
“Many governments have increased their funding over the course of the drought, and we are very grateful. However, the need for adequate levels of funding to contain the initial emergency was not met, allowing the situation to spiral into the crisis we are experiencing today,” he added.
Now, Abdishakur is leading a call for a more aggressive humanitarian response to the crisis to save as many lives as possible.
“The sheer severity of the situation demands a more aggressive, innovative, and tangible reaction from the international community,” he said. And he called on the international community to “rally in the spirit of humanitarian diplomacy” and increase their contributions “before it’s too late.”
“No one should be dying from starvation in 2022. In this world of staggering wealth, skills and knowledge, there should be enough support to go around,” he added.
It is not the first or even 10th time that an emergency appeal has been made for Somalia to donor countries, and Abdishakur noted that it would not be the last if the same approach continued to be taken each year by Somalia’s government or the international community.
He said: “I do not want to be knocking on doors again in five years’ time or ever. Around 1 billion dollars is spent on aid to our country annually yet needs continue to increase. Humanitarian support is vital during a crisis, but it cannot be a permanent solution.”
Somalis are aware of the progress they had begun to get a taste for, but now fear that their country’s full potential will not be achieved.
According to experts, had that potential been utilized, Somalia could have contributed to food security and sustainable energy production in the Horn of Africa and the world.
As the presidential envoy for drought response, Abdishakur is advocating a new way of working aimed at ultimately ending the cycle of hunger and suffering that focuses on long-term adaptation to, and mitigation of, climate change.
Along with the urgent funds needed to save lives, he has called for investments that focus on fighting food insecurity, help foster livelihoods, and build infrastructure, especially roads.
He said that between 20 and 40 percent of agricultural produce in Somalia was lost in transportation because of poor roads.
FASTFACT
• A famine is an acute episode of extreme lack of food characterized by starvation, widespread deaths, destitution, and extremely critical levels of acute malnutrition.
“Somalia needs partnerships that make its people thrive by continuing to live their traditional way of life with some added climate-adaptive and mitigation practices,” Abdishakur said
“Somalia has resources. We have minerals, rivers, wind, and natural gas. We have the longest coastline in Africa. We have a large agro-pastoral population, who live off ample pasture and export livestock to global markets when drought is not scorching their land.
“To break away from recurrent crises, we need the international community to understand the importance of building the resilience of our people to climate, economic, and security shocks.
“Along with urgently saving lives, international engagement in Somalia must contribute to livelihoods, develop vital modern infrastructure like roads and irrigation channels, and help families adapt to a new climate reality.”
Looking to the future, Abdishakur said: “We know that our government has a long way to go but we are committed to ending this crisis and stopping the cycle, including through improvements to the way we function, our transparency, and accountability.
“Our request to the international community, and any group with relevant expertise and resources, is to work with our government to urgently save lives today and make sustainable investments in the Somalia of tomorrow.”