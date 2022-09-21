You are here

Israel to seal off Palestinian territories for Jewish holidays

Palestinian, Israeli and international activists take part in a demonstration against settlements, near the village of al-Tweine, south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on September 17, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian, Israeli and international activists take part in a demonstration against settlements, near the village of al-Tweine, south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on September 17, 2022. (AFP)
21 September 2022
AFP

Israel to seal off Palestinian territories for Jewish holidays

Israel to seal off Palestinian territories for Jewish holidays
  • Dozens of Palestinians, including members of armed groups, have been killed
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel will seal off the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip ahead of three Jewish holidays marking nearly a month of religious commemorations, the military said on Tuesday.
Palestinians will not be allowed to leave the West Bank or Gaza Strip to enter Israel during the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashana, later this month, as well as the Yom Kippur and Sukkot holidays in October.
“During the closure, passage will be allowed only in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases,” said the army, which regularly imposes these measures during the holidays.
The closures come against a backdrop of soaring tensions after a series of deadly attacks on Israelis since March.
Since then, the Israeli army has stepped up raids in the West Bank, notably in the regions of Nablus and Jenin where Palestinian armed groups are active.
The operations, which according to the army are aimed at arresting people suspected of “terrorism,” are frequently punctuated by clashes with fighters or residents.
Dozens of Palestinians, including members of armed groups, have been killed.
On Tuesday, a Palestinian was killed in clashes in the city of Nablus in a rare operation by Palestinian Authority security forces to arrest members of the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s secular Fatah has been at loggerheads with Hamas since 2007, when the Islamist movement took control of Gaza after a near civil war.
Since then, reconciliation efforts have failed.
In a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke of “the need for calming the situation on the ground and halting terrorism ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays,” Lapid’s office said.
During their meeting, Lapid said “Israel will not stand idly by and will fight terrorism directed against it in all its forms, and will not allow harm to the security of its citizens,” the statement added.

 

Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli woman found dead

Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli woman found dead
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AP

Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli woman found dead

Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli woman found dead
  • The body of the 28-year-old man was found in Tel Aviv
  • Police were searching earlier for Musa Sarsour from the West Bank
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AP

Israeli police said Wednesday they have found the body of a Palestinian man suspected of killing an 84-year-old Israeli woman after an overnight manhunt.
Police said the body of the man was found in Tel Aviv, hours after he is alleged to have struck and killed the woman in Holon, a suburb just south of the city.
Police said earlier they were searching for Musa Sarsour, 28, from the West Bank city of Qalqilya. They were treating the death as an attack with nationalist motives, police said.
The woman was found unconscious on the side of a road and Israeli media reported that security camera footage, which captured the attack, showed the woman being struck from behind with a heavy object.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, called the killing a “shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist.”
The attack comes as Israel continues daily arrest raids in the occupied West Bank that were prompted by a spate of deadly violence against Israelis in the spring.
Hundreds of Palestinians have been arrested since and some 90 have been killed, making this year the deadliest for Palestinians since 2016. Many of those killed have been militants, according to Israel, while others have been local youths killed while throwing stones or firebombs at Israeli troops.

Israeli, Turkish leaders meet as tensions ease

Israeli, Turkish leaders meet as tensions ease
21 September 2022
AFP

Israeli, Turkish leaders meet as tensions ease

Israeli, Turkish leaders meet as tensions ease
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, New York: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met for the first time in more than a decade with an Israeli prime minister, with Yair Lapid seeking his help on citizens held by Palestinian militants Hamas.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a month after the countries announced the restoration of diplomatic ties following years of tensions.
Lapid “brought up the issue of missing and captive Israelis and the importance of bringing them home,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
The Israeli leader also raised concerns about arch-enemy Iran and “thanked President Erdogan for intelligence cooperation,” his office said.
Turkey in 1949 became the first Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel.
But relations soured under Erdogan, who has moved away from his country’s secularism since he became paramount leader in 2003. He last met an Israeli prime minister in 2008.
Relations deteriorated sharply in 2010 after the deaths of 10 civilians following an Israeli raid on the Turkish Mavi Marmara ship, part of a flotilla trying to breach a blockade by carrying aid into the Gaza Strip.
Erdogan has maintained relations with Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls the densely populated Gaza Strip. The group is believed to be holding two Israeli civilians.
In his address to the UN General Assembly, Erdogan renewed calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
But he also said that Turkey was “determined to continue to develop our relations with Israel for the sake of the future, peace and stability of not only the region, but also of Israel, the Palestinian people and ours.”

Iranian dissidents, former hostages of regime launch lawsuit against Raisi

Iranian dissidents, former hostages of regime launch lawsuit against Raisi
21 September 2022
Charlie Peters

Iranian dissidents, former hostages of regime launch lawsuit against Raisi

Iranian dissidents, former hostages of regime launch lawsuit against Raisi
  • Activists call for justice in a US federal civil case against President Ebrahim Raisi, who is in New York this week for the UN General Assembly
  • ‘I have lived in constant trauma,’ said one victim of unjust detention and torture who saw fellow prisoners taken to be hanged and feared he would be next
Updated 21 September 2022
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: As Iran is rocked by furious nationwide protests following the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini — a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died after police beat her for “improperly” wearing the hijab — President Ebrahim Raisi might have hoped to escape the anger swelling in his country while he attends the UN General Assembly in New York this week.
But he faces the threat of being served with a lawsuit in the city by Iranian dissidents and Westerners who were held hostage by the regime in Tehran and accuse him of personal involvement in the torture and mistreatment they endured.
The lawsuit, which is supported by the National Union for Democracy in Iran, is being filed in the Southern District of New York by human rights attorney Shahin Milani on behalf of victims of Raisi’s alleged crimes.
The plaintiffs claim they endured acts of torture that were either directly ordered or substantially assisted by Raisi, which means the Iranian president is liable to face a civil lawsuit under the US Torture Victim Protection Act.
Cameron Khansarinia, NUFDI’s policy director, introduced the plaintiffs during a press conference at a private club in midtown Manhattan.
“We are here today to announce and outline in detail an historic, federal, civil lawsuit against Ebrahim Raisi,” he said.
“The plaintiffs in this case — Iranian dissidents, former Iranian hostages, former Western hostages — are coming together in unprecedented fashion to take a step forward for justice.”
On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Khansarinia told Arab News: “Raisi is in New York and it’s important that while the media is covering him, they’re also covering his victims.
“We want to have it recorded in the US judiciary that Ebrahim Raisi’s victims are standing up to him, that he is a criminal, that he is being accused, and in our view is guilty, of torture. This is important for setting a new legal precedent for such cases.
“Secondly, we are giving a voice to the Iranian people and to his victims, and allowing them for the first time to speak up because for so long they have been silenced by the regime and, unfortunately, often even by those in the West, so it’s an important opportunity for them to speak their truth today.”
During the press briefing, which was also supported by the NUFDI, four of those victims shared the details of their experiences at the hands of the Iranian regime: Mehdi Hajati, a city councilor and dissident; Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic and former hostage of the regime; Hamid Babaei, a Belgian-Iranian academic and former hostage; and Ahmad Batebi, a former political prisoner.
They were joined by Navid Mohebbi, who was once the youngest journalist in the world in detention when he was imprisoned by the regime in Tehran. Milani, the lead attorney in the lawsuit, stressed that the civil case directly targets Raisi personally and not the Islamic Republic of Iran as a whole.
Moore-Gilbert described years of “gross mistreatment” and “psychological and physical torture” while in detention. Raisi was head of Iran’s judiciary when she was convicted, sentenced, denied an appeal, and transferred to prison. She said she holds him “ultimately responsible for the mistreatment and injustice” she endured.
She said that the judge at her trial was “clearly a puppet” of the government and not “capable of making independent decisions.” She was not even aware she had a lawyer until a couple of weeks before her hearings, she added.
Moore-Gilbert, speaking via video link, said she was “unable to present evidence during the trial” and could not understand the proceedings because they were conducted entirely in Farsi. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison on “ludicrous charges” of espionage. She was immediately placed in solitary confinement for seven months, one of the many examples of cruel and unjust punishment she said she endured, which also included exposure to infectious diseases and denial of medical care.
“He is ultimately responsible for my mistreatment,” Moore-Gilbert said of Raisi, adding: “I am taking part in this lawsuit under the TVPA in order to hold Raisi accountable for one injustice: My own.”
Babaei, another academic unjustly imprisoned in Iran, described the repulsive conditions he endured during his time in detention, revealing that inmates were not even provided with cups for drinking water.
“I lived in a constant trauma,” he said as he told how he saw fellow prisoners being taken away to be hanged, which he said kept him in a continuous state of fear that he would be next.
Mohebbi said that Iranians have been “exposed to continuous trauma over the last 43 years.”
Describing his experiences in prison, he said the entire judiciary system, in which “the punishment of a defender is already sealed,” had conspired against him.
He said: “With this lawsuit, the survivors and victims of the regime send a very clear message to the butchers of Tehran that you will never break our soul, our resilience, and our fight for our human dignity is not one that we will lose.”
The lawsuit brings three cases to the court, he added, but they “represent thousands of Iranians whose rights to express justice, their rights to express themselves, and their rights to express their suffering has been taken away.”
Marjam Keypour Greenblatt, a human rights activist and non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, told Arab News: “I am here to support the rights of Iranian people who are having their rights violated by the regime on a regular basis. I am here to echo their voices and to make sure there is justice where justice is rarely seen.”
Justice is the ultimate goal of the civil case against Raisi but success in achieving this justice, which thousands of others have been denied, could be a difficult prospect.
Gissou Nia, director of the Atlantic Council’s Strategic Litigation Project, told Arab News that the TVPA is “the right act to use here because you can seek remedies for crimes that were committed elsewhere.”
She added: “The legal team wants to serve process but provided that he is served then there would be determinations around immunity. With this particular matter, if the defendant was a head of government from France or Germany (for example), then the court would most likely take judicial notice and say that Raisi is protected by head-of-state immunity.
“But because it’s Iran, and under US law there are some different exceptions to state immunity as it applies to Iran, the court may opt to ask the State Department for their view. This could take a while but there is a chance that the suit moves forward.”
Raisi is not obliged to respond to a civil lawsuit, however, and if he chooses not to engage with the legal proceedings the court could issue a default ruling against him and in favor of the plaintiffs.
The president is not a member of Iran’s permanent mission to the UN and therefore does not qualify for diplomatic immunity. However he is afforded protection from being served with legal papers while he is in the UN headquarters and the surrounding district, and while traveling between there and his accommodation. However, the legal papers could be served against him if his accommodation in New York, or any non-official activities he takes part in, are outside the borders of the UN district.
Nizar Zakka, a former prisoner of the Iranian regime, told Arab News: “The most important part of this lawsuit is that the Iranian regime needs to know that they will be hunted wherever they go (and) they will be sued until they stop these activities, like hostage-taking, that they have been doing since 1979.”
For those dissident Iranians and Western hostages who continue to endure physical and psychological trauma after years of unjust confinement, that hunt continues this week in New York City.

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq's mighty river drying up

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up
20 September 2022
AFP

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up
  • Human activity and climate change have choked its once mighty flow
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: It was the river that is said to have watered the biblical Garden of Eden and helped give birth to civilization itself.

But today the Tigris is dying. Human activity and climate change have choked its once mighty flow through Iraq, where — with its twin river the Euphrates — it made Mesopotamia a cradle of civilization thousands of years ago.

Iraq may be oil-rich but the country is plagued by poverty after decades of war and by droughts and desertification.

Battered by one natural disaster after another, it is one of the five countries most exposed to climate change, according to the UN.

From April on, temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius and intense sandstorms often turn the sky orange, covering the country in a film of dust.

Hellish summers see the mercury top a blistering 50 degrees Celsius — near the limit of human endurance — with frequent power cuts shutting down air-conditioning for millions.

The Tigris, the lifeline connecting the storied cities of Mosul, Baghdad and Basra, has been choked by dams, most of them upstream in Turkey, and falling rainfall.

An AFP video journalist traveled along the river’s 1,500-km course through Iraq, from the rugged Kurdish north to the Gulf in the south, to document the ecological disaster that is forcing people to change their ancient way of life.

The Tigris’ journey through Iraq begins in the mountains of autonomous Kurdistan, near the borders of Turkey and Syria, where local people raise sheep and grow potatoes.

“Our life depends on the Tigris,” said farmer Pibo Hassan Dolmassa, 41, wearing a dusty coat, in the town of Faysh Khabur. “All our work, our agriculture, depends on it.

“Before, the water was pouring in torrents,” he said, but over the last two or three years “there is less water every day.”

Iraq’s government and Kurdish farmers accuse Turkey, where the Tigris has its source, of withholding water in its dams, dramatically reducing the flow into Iraq.

According to Iraqi official statistics, the level of the Tigris entering Iraq has dropped to just 35 percent of its average over the past century.

Baghdad regularly asks Ankara to release more water.

But Turkey’s ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Guney, urged Iraq to “use the available water more efficiently,” tweeting in July that “water is largely wasted in Iraq.”

He may have a point, say experts. Iraqi farmers tend to flood their fields, as they have done since ancient Sumerian times, rather than irrigate them, resulting in huge water losses.

All that is left of the River Diyala, a tributary that meets the Tigris near the capital Baghdad in the central plains, are puddles of stagnant water dotting its parched bed.

Drought has dried up the watercourse that is crucial to the region’s agriculture. This year authorities have been forced to reduce Iraq’s cultivated areas by half, meaning no crops will be grown in the badly hit Diyala governorate.

“We will be forced to give up farming and sell our animals,” said Abu Mehdi, 42, who wears a white djellaba robe. “We were displaced by the war” against Iran in the 1980s, he said, “and now we are going to be displaced because of water. Without water, we can’t live in these areas at all.” The farmer went into debt to dig a 30-meter well to try to get water. “We sold everything,” Abu Mehdi said, but “it was a failure.”

The World Bank warned last year that much of Iraq is likely to face a similar fate.

“By 2050 a temperature increase of one degree Celsius and a precipitation decrease of 10 percent would cause a 20 percent reduction of available freshwater,” it said.

“Under these circumstances, nearly one-third of the irrigated land in Iraq will have no water.”

Water scarcity hitting farming and food security are already among the “main drivers of rural-to-urban migration” in Iraq, the UN and several nongovernment groups said in June.

And the International Organization for Migration said last month that “climate factors” had displaced more than 3,300 families in Iraq’s central and southern areas in the first three months of this year.

“Climate migration is already a reality in Iraq,” the IOM said.

This summer in Baghdad, the level of the Tigris dropped so low that people played volleyball in the middle of the river, splashing barely waist-deep through its waters.

Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources blames silt because of the river’s reduced flow, with sand and soil once washed downstream now settling to form sandbanks.

Until recently the Baghdad authorities used heavy machinery to dredge the silt, but with cash tight, work has slowed.

Years of war have destroyed much of Iraq’s water infrastructure, with many cities, factories, farms and even hospitals left to dump their waste straight into the river.

As sewage and rubbish from Greater Baghdad pour into the shrinking Tigris, the pollution creates a concentrated toxic soup that threatens marine life and human health.

Environmental policies have not been a high priority for Iraqi governments struggling with political, security and economic crises.

Ecological awareness also remains low among the general public, said activist Hajjer Hadi of the Green Climate group, even if “every Iraqi feels climate change through rising temperatures, lower rainfall, falling water levels and dust storms,” she said. “You see these palm trees? They are thirsty,” said Molla Al-Rached, a 65-year-old farmer, pointing to the brown skeletons of what was once a verdant palm grove.

“They need water! Should I try to irrigate them with a glass of water?” he asked bitterly. “Or with a bottle?“

“There is no fresh water, there is no more life,” said the farmer, a beige keffiyeh scarf wrapped around his head. He lives at Ras Al-Bisha where the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, the Shatt Al-Arab, empties into the Gulf, near the borders with Iran and Kuwait.

In nearby Basra — once dubbed the Venice of the Middle East — many of the depleted waterways are choked with rubbish.

To the north, much of the once famed Mesopotamian Marshes — the vast wetland home to the “Marsh Arabs” and their unique culture — have been reduced to desert since Saddam Hussein drained them in the 1980s to punish its population.

But another threat is impacting the Shatt Al-Arab: Salt water from the Gulf is pushing ever further upstream as the river flow declines.

The UN and local farmers say rising salination is already hitting farm yields, in a trend set to worsen as global warming raises sea levels.

Al-Rached said he has to buy water  from tankers for his livestock, and wildlife is now encroaching into settled areas in search of water.

“My government doesn’t provide me with water,” he said. “I want water, I want to live. I want to plant, like my ancestors.”

Standing barefoot in his boat like a Venetian gondolier, fisherman Naim Haddad steers it home as the sun sets on the waters of the Shatt Al-Arab.

“From father to son, we have dedicated our lives to fishing,” said the 40-year-old holding up the day’s catch.

In a country where grilled carp is the national dish, the father of eight is proud that he receives “no government salary, no allowances.”

But salination is taking its toll as it pushes out the most prized freshwater species which are replaced by ocean fish.

“In the summer, we have salt water,” said Haddad. “The seawater rises and comes here.”

Last month local authorities reported that salt levels in the river north of Basra reached 6,800 parts per million — nearly seven times that of fresh water.

Haddad can’t switch to fishing at sea because his small boat is unsuitable for the choppier Gulf waters, where he would also risk run-ins with the Iranian and Kuwaiti coast guards. And so the fisherman is left at the mercy of Iraq’s shrinking rivers, his fate tied to theirs. “If the water goes,” he said, “the fishing goes. And so does our livelihood.”

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid 'morality police'

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’
20 September 2022
ALI YOUNES

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’
  • United For Iran and its partners released the Gershad app anonymously in 2016 but have now decided to reveal their role in its development and release
  • Their public promotion of the app, downloaded more than 100,000 times, comes days after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini
Updated 20 September 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: An Iranian human rights group has relaunched a smartphone app designed to help Iranian citizens, especially women, avoid harassment, arrest and punishment by the strict “morality police” who enforce religious observance and public morality, including standards of dress, in the country.
United For Iran, an organization based in San Francisco that promotes civil liberties and individual human rights for Iranians, is promoting the Gershad app as a tool that can help citizens, journalists, activists and civil society groups to monitor the whereabouts of officials from the religious police so that they can steer clear of locations where officers are known to be active, avoiding the risk of confrontation.
It could help users avoid potential problems if they fail to follow rules or restrictions imposed by the religious police based on a strict interpretation of Shariah, in particular women who do not want to wear a hijab to cover their head in accordance with rigid government rules.
The Islamic Republic of Iran has been ruled by its religious establishment since the 1979 revolution that the toppled the pro-western Shah. Women in the country are required to conform to government restrictions on Western-style clothing and wear the hijab in public.
Last week, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman reportedly suffered a serious head injury and was declared brain dead following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran, who accused her of failing to properly follow hijab rules. She died on Friday.
Amini was allegedly beaten inside a police van on the way to a detention center, according to eyewitnesses quoted in reports by Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcast service.
A US government official condemned her death and demanded that the Iranian government holds accountable those responsible.
“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said.
“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms.”
Muslim women are expected to cover their hair and dress modestly in accordance with Islamic teachings in many Islamic countries but, with the exception of Iran, their governments do not force them to wear a hijab and is not legally mandated.
The Gershad app was launched anonymously in February 2016, according to rights advocacy group United For Iran, which said that for reasons of safety and privacy it and partner organization Article 19 did not initially publicize their involvement in its development and release, but have chosen to do so now. It has been downloaded more than 100,000 times.
Firuzeh Mahmoudi, executive director of United For Iran, told Arab News that the group’s main objective is to enable and empower Iranians, especially women, to make their own choices about civil liberties and human rights free of government control.
“Our work is to support the people of Iran to have full self-agency of their own lives,” she said
The app is increasingly popular among young Iranian men and woman who want to live a normal life, just like their counterparts elsewhere in the world, according to Mahmoudi.
“Since Gershad’s launch, we have received powerful feedback about the role the app has played in helping to protect basic human rights and liberties, allowing Iranians to unite in an unprecedented way, preventing arrests and providing a platform for people to express how humiliating it is to deal with the morality police,” she said.
The Iranian people are modern-thinking and want to be free of government restrictions on the way they live or dress, she added.

