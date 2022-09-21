Who’s Who: Mohammed Binzagr, director at KSA’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission

Mohammed Binzagr has been the director of strategy and corporate performance at the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission since August 2021.
Binzagr is also founder and CEO of MOSBFC, a management consulting firm that provides training, coaching and managerial and industrial consultations.
In July 2021, he served as a senior strategy and project management office consultant at the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, where he led change management and established the PMO. He worked as head of strategic planning and enterprise PMO at the National Center for Palms and Dates from April 2019 to March 2021.
At the center, Binzagr worked directly with the general directorate of organizational excellence as its general manager, setting corporate performance measurements, budgeting, monitoring initiatives and training over 22,000 people globally.
From January 2018 to April 2019, he served as lead continuous improvement and projects engineer at Al-Salem Johnson Controls, where he led more than 200 employees as program manager for high-performance teams. Binzagr joined the company in January 2015 as a project engineer, where his responsibilities included managing project executions and risk management. He was also acting electrical and controls department manager.
From December 2014 to January 2015, he took part in a program for future leaders in supply chain and risk management at Savola Group.
Binzagr first started his career as an electrical project engineer at Petro Rabigh from June 2013 to December 2013.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran in 2014. He holds a certification in strategy execution from Harvard Business School and is currently enrolled in a master’s program in engineering management at the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.