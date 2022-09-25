You are here

IDC to host CIO Summit in Qatar as digital transformation accelerates ahead of World Cup

General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)
General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

IDC to host CIO Summit in Qatar as digital transformation accelerates ahead of World Cup

General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

The significant acceleration of digital agendas over the past two years has resulted in a continuously changing and increasingly digitally driven world. As Qatar prepares to host the FIFA World Cup later this year, unprecedented technological innovations within the country have reached an all-time high. In fact, recent research from International Data Corporation suggests that 57 percent of Qatari organizations have introduced new digital products and services over the last 12-18 months, while 70 percent have increased cost efficiencies through the digitization of operations.
“CIOs in Qatar have rapidly digitized operations and enabled new digital business models and ecosystem partnerships for the FIFA World Cup and beyond,” said Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “They have carried out widespread technology implementations, ranging from enabling cloud operational excellence and developing agile infrastructure to supporting application modernization, process automation, and security. Leveraging the FIFA World Cup as a catalyst to drive its digital economy and expand its ICT ecosystem, Qatar is ideally positioned to attract investments in emerging industries and drive innovation while showcasing itself as a digital-first country.”

HIGHLIGHT

The IDC Qatar CIO Summit will explore the increasing pace of innovation in Qatar and examine the country’s evolving technology landscape.

Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the IDC Qatar CIO Summit will explore the increasing pace of innovation in Qatar and examine the country’s evolving technology landscape. Taking place on Sept. 27 at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel and Villas, the event will reveal how technological innovation has created a more competitive, diversified, and productive ICT sector that can meet the demands of the country’s rising digital economy.
Ranjit Rajan, IDC’s vice president for research in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, will open the day’s proceedings by presenting the event’s keynote address, “Innovating in a Digital-First World,” in which he will urge organizations to respond to the unprecedented uncertainty of the last few years by embracing a digital-first approach to building resilience into their operations.
“The journey to the future digital enterprise has accelerated, driven by significant investments in new customer experiences, new digital ecosystem business models, digital supply chains, and ‘future of work’ initiatives,” said Rajan. “All of this must be supported by resilient cloud-enabled digital infrastructure and applications, rapid app development, digital platforms, data-driven and AI-enabled intelligence, and security and trust. Strong leadership, an appetite for innovation, and a sound strategy for addressing regulations will all be key to driving the future digital agenda.”

 

Topics: IDC CIO Qatar

Senior management officials from both sides at the partnership signing ceremony.
Corporate News
Hyundai and Murouj collaborate for a green future
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Borg Diagnostics, the largest chain of private laboratories in the field of medical diagnostics and consultations in the GCC, has further strengthened its position in Saudi Arabia by opening 30 new branches in 2022, bringing the total to 72 outlets across all regions and governorates of the Kingdom. The expansion of Al-Borg Diagnostics stems from its keenness to raise the level of health services in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which focuses a large part of its efforts on this important sector.
The company recently announced a range of packages and offers — suitable for all needs and budgets — to mark the 92nd Saudi National Day.
Dr. Saeed Al-Amoudi, CEO of Al-Borg Diagnostics, said: “On the happy occasion of the National Day, we congratulate the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi people and residents. We renew our commitment to raising the level of quality of life and improving health services to protect our future generations, as a positive contribution to achieving Vision 2030.

FASTFACT

Established in 1998, when it opened its first laboratory in Jeddah, Al-Borg Diagnostics managed to expand to all major cities in the Kingdom by the year 2004.

“Al-Borg Diagnostics will continue to strengthen its position as the largest medical laboratories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and benefit from its reputation as a pioneering company in this field that provides unprecedented services and meets the increasing demand for clinical diagnostics services.”

We renew our commitment to raising the level of the quality of life and improving health services to protect our future generations, as a positive contribution to achieving Vision 2030, says
Dr. Saeed Al-Amoudi CEO of Al-Borg Diagnostics

Al-Amoudi added: “We are making our efforts according to the plan set for more than 20 years, aiming to lead in the field of diagnostic and advisory services, in order to raise the level of medical services provided to our valued customers and increase the patients’ confidence in Al-Borg Diagnostics and its partners.”
Established in 1998, when it opened its first laboratory in Jeddah, Al-Borg Diagnostics managed to expand to all major cities in the Kingdom by the year 2004.
Today, it provides a range of laboratory services and medical consultations to millions of people every year, using the latest state-of-the-art devices that are characterized by their accuracy and speed of results. The company conducts more than 16.3 million tests per year and has 83 international accreditations. Moreover, it has established the first private molecular genetics unit in the private medical diagnostics industry in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Al-Borg

Senior management officials from both sides at the partnership signing ceremony.
Corporate News
Hyundai and Murouj collaborate for a green future
General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)
Corporate News
Senior management officials from both sides at the partnership signing ceremony.
Senior management officials from both sides at the partnership signing ceremony.
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

  • As part of the Saudi Green initiative, Hyundai and Murouj aim to contribute to environmental protection, energy transformation and sustainability programs to achieve the common goal of a green future
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company and its three distributors in the Kingdom — Wallan Trading, Almajdouie Motors and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. — have partnered with the Vegetation Cover Development Foundation, known as Murouj, for a new sustainable project that includes the planting of 10,000 mangrove trees across Saudi Arabia. The campaign reflects the far-reaching impact of Hyundai’s sustainability initiative “Continue” on its community, aiming to further give back to the Kingdom, Hyundai’s biggest market in the MENA region.
As part of the Saudi Green initiative, Hyundai and Murouj aim to contribute to environmental protection, energy transformation and sustainability programs to achieve the common goal of a green future. This shared responsibility is dedicated to expanding the knowledge of the general public on the importance and vital role sustainability initiatives play toward a future fit for the next generation.

NUMBER

100,000

mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the partnership between Hyundai Motor Company, represented by its three Saudi distributors, and Murouj.

“This campaign revolves around one key message — ‘Do More for Less Emission’ — which encourages the idea of taking more sustainable steps and decisions to create less environmental footprints and help the planet heal from the negative consequences of wrong and harmful practices that have dominated the last few decades,” said Hyoung Jung Im, vice president of Hyundai Motor Company.
Murouj will be responsible for the implementation and management of green lands under the project.
The campaign aims to serve as a starting point for many more collaborative projects of Hyundai in the MENA region, aiming to carry on the brand’s vision and commitment to sustainability.
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in more than 200 countries with over 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision “Progress for Humanity,” Hyundai is accelerating its transformation into a smart mobility solution provider. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

 

Topics: Hyundai Murouj

General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)
Corporate News
IDC to host CIO Summit in Qatar as digital transformation accelerates ahead of World Cup
With 30 new outlets in 2022, Al-Borg solidifies position in KSA
Corporate News
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Genesis Middle East and Africa HQs has launched its flagship sedan, the G90. The G90 brings the first full model change in three years following its facelift in 2018, representing the most elegant interpretation of the brand’s luxury design identity. The model introduces a bold new direction that premium cars should pursue, with advanced assistance features that make driving easier, along with a variety of new technologies that add value to passengers’ journeys.

The G90 features the Genesis lineup’s most elegant exterior and interior designs yet. Driving specifications offer the utmost in terms of comfortable mobility along with many new features designed to enhance the experience for drivers and passengers of the G90.

Genesis’ most elegant exterior yet

The G90’s front includes a new crest grille and sleek two-line headlamps, which are designed to resemble the brand’s emblem. The G90’s status as a best-in-class sedan is further strengthened by its clamshell hood. The clamshell hood design features a single panel that combines the hood and fenders to eliminate panel gaps, lending the G90 its definingly sleek design.

A high-tech interior

The interior of the G90 is designed to satisfy both customers who take the wheel themselves and those who are driven by chauffeurs. The driver’s seat brings to life Genesis’ interior design ethos of the Beauty of White Space, harmoniously combining the feeling of a high-tech device with new technologies together with the luxurious details that come with analog sensitivities. Drawing attention at the front of the vehicle’s interior are slim air vents that, combined with the wing-like shapes and the next-generation infotainment system — the connected car Integrated Cockpit — integrate the cluster and navigation into a panoramic display, cementing a high-tech look.

Superior driving performance

The G90 is equipped with a gasoline 3.5 turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, which features a maximum output of 375 horsepower and a maximum torque of 54.0 kgf·m. The 3.5 turbo engine achieves a combined fuel efficiency of 9.3 km/ℓ with a dual fuel injection system injecting the optimal amount of fuel to meet driving conditions, and a water cooled type intercooler improving acceleration responsiveness by quickly lowering the temperature of air inflow in the engine. 

New automation experience

Genesis has given the G90 a suite of various cutting-edge convenience technologies to provide an all-new automated experience from the moment customers board the vehicle until the moment they exit the car at their destination. When a driver approaches the G90 with their smart key, auto flush door handles pop up to greet the driver. Once the driver enters the vehicle, the easy-close system closes the door without passengers needing to reach out and grab it. The G90’s fingerprint authentication system in the center console enables users to set up and select their customized user profiles, check recent destinations and access the infotainment system settings. The G90 is the first model to feature hands-on detection, allowing the vehicle to accurately detect when the driver is holding the steering wheel. It is also the first model Genesis has equipped with a fragrance system, which disperses pleasing scents throughout the car’s interior.

Antibacterial features

Genesis has used antibacterial materials throughout the G90, with a UV light-sterilized armrest box in the second row and an antibacterial filter to offer passengers a safer and cleaner interior. Genesis coated the G90’s interior with an antibacterial silver zinc zeolite material, which prevents the growth of bacteria and microorganisms on areas with artificial leather and car mats, such as the G90’s crash pads, door trim, and armrests. Air purifiers in the G90 are equipped with an antibacterial filter that blocks harmful substances in the air to provide a better indoor atmosphere.

Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

In celebration of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, which takes place annually on Sept. 23, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is offering a variety of promotions to serve residents, travelers, and families within the Kingdom. The premier, full-service hotel has unveiled a wide range of deals including discounted room rates, food and beverage specials and entertainment programs, all in commemoration of the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.

Hilton Riyadh is offering board packages at half its standard rate, with credit worth SR92 ($24) redeemable toward food and beverage purchases. For all guests within the resort, the hotel is providing a 15 percent discount on the continental in-room dining menu.

Restaurants and lounges at Hilton Riyadh will also present a curated selection of dishes and beverages to honor Saudi Arabia’s National Day. Ambar, the lobby’s palatial lounge, is offering a 15 percent discount for all walk-in and in-house guests on its regular menu. The premium Asian-fusion restaurant Lotus will provide a 25 percent discount for all walk-in and in-house guests on its menu.

TEATRO, the hotel’s feature restaurant, has curated a special dinner buffet inclusive of water and soft drinks on Friday, from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at SR192 per person. In the spirit of national appreciation, Anar Restaurant has also rolled out a commemorative green cocktail named “The Heart of Riyadh,” made from green apples, spinach, mint and lemon juice, with a dash of honey and ginger. This flavorful beverage is only available on Sept. 23 for a special price of SR15.

“We at Hilton Riyadh are excited to adorn our hotel with deals, delights and décor that rightfully commemorate Saudi Arabia’s rich history. As the country continues to grow, we are fortunate to play a part in welcoming visitors to the Kingdom’s capital with a refined, premium experience that speaks to the hospitality of the nation,” said Hans Schiller, general manager of Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences.

To greet guests with a warm ambiance, the hotel’s lobby has been adorned with Saudi-themed decorations and flowers, serving as an atmospheric ode to the national celebration. In addition, the hotel’s exterior has been fitted with green lighting ornaments and green fountain water in an ode to the colors of the Kingdom’s flag.

The hotel’s top-end health club, Eforea Spa, has also laid out a commemorative 25 percent discount for all walk-in and in-house guests on its holistic services.

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences has also planned a range of engaging activities for guests. In-house guests will receive a special Saudi-themed welcome gift for children, which includes a themed coloring book, balloon, toy and Saudi flag, whilst enjoying traditional dances and entertainment in the resort’s foyer.

A tent within the lobby will feature a variety of cultural entertainment segments that pay homage to the history and rich cultural fabric of Saudi Arabia. A stand within the tent will share an array of traditional, delectable sweets and cookies, as well as cakes and cupcakes designed with the National Day’s insignia.

All of the National Day offers and events will run until Sept. 24.

Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and consumer electronics sector, showcased the latest addition to its XL collection at IFA 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show that ran from Sept. 2-6. The 98-inch TCL 98C735 is the world’s largest QLED TV and is currently available in the Kingdom and the UAE.

In line with TCL’s brand signature “Inspire Greatness,” the XL collection features TCL TVs with a screen size of more than 75 inches. The collection offers many options for screen sizes and technologies to fit different budget requirements. The XL collection TVs promise a more immersive, and more engaging visual experience for home entertainment like watching movies, gaming and sports. The TV technology is also paired with Google TV so viewers can access premium content with the best possible quality at home.

TCL brings cinema to your home

The 98-inch C735 featuring Google TV is the largest in the series, with QLED technology 4K resolution that delivers immersive entertainment viewing with stunning Hollywood standard color performance. TCL designed the 98-inch C735 to emulate the best seat in the movie house: When sitting about three meters away from the 98C735 screen at home, users can enjoy the same 60-degree field of view as watching a gigantic 30-meter screen from the middle row, center seats at a movie theater. Both 98C735 and 75C735 are QLED TVs and can deliver 100 percent reproduction of Hollywood colors, exactly as the director and cinematographer intended.

The XL collection’s 75C935 and 75C835 TVs are powered by mini LED backlights, which TCL developed to ensure top-class viewing even in a bright room. With thousands of mini LED lights, the XL collection screens display HDR content at its best by delivering incredible brightness with richer light and shadows. C935’s 1,920 local dimming zones also ensure brilliant blacks, bright whites, vivid colors, and even more fine definitions in images.

All the TVs in the 2022 XL collection support most HDR technologies and formats available in the market, such as Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Gaming and sports … now even bigger!

The XL collection also offers the ultimate smooth gaming experience. The 75C935 and 75C835 offer low input lag and a variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and both TVs support HDMI 2.1 input.

These XL screens allow sports fans to enjoy an immersive experience as if they are at the stadium — just in time for the major sporting events taking place this year! Not only will the 2022 XL collection TVs thrill sports fans, but so will TCL’s partnerships with FIBA and the EuroBasket tournament, and new football sponsorships with England’s player Phil Foden, Raphael Varane for France and the rising Spanish star Pedri.

