Saudi Arabia developing national capabilities in nuclear technology: Minister 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to enhance people’s skills and abilities in the nuclear technology sector and its regulatory aspects, the Kingdom’s minister of energy said.
Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Austria, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke of the importance of his government developing peaceful uses for nuclear technology with the highest standards of transparency, reliability and the highest levels of safety.
“As a result of these programs, national capabilities have grown rapidly to keep pace with the best international standards,” he said, later adding: “We are also working in cooperation and coordination with the agency to develop national plans to enable nuclear energy to contribute to the national energy mix.”
Prince Abdulaziz praised the agency’s role in developing countries' capabilities in facing nuclear threats.
He said the Kingdom would continue to back the agency’s efforts and initiatives in harnessing nuclear technology to find solutions to global challenges in terms of a safe environment from nuclear threats.
Speaking of Saudi Arabia’s support, he said the Kingdom has contributed an amount of $2.5 million to support the IAEA’s initiative to modernize its laboratories.
This is In addition to $1 million handed over to back the agency's initiative in the work of combating zoonotic diseases to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases from animals.
The 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from Sept. 26 to 30 at the Vienna International Center.