e& enterprise launches engageX, a communications platform as a service solution

e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), has announced the launch of engageX, a growing communications platform as a service ecosystem that customizes any end-user customer experience journey with seamless, multi-channel communications.

CPaaS enables real-time communication capabilities with a cloud-based delivery model, which helps businesses to accelerate their digital transformation programs by enhancing and personalizing customer engagement. CPaaS entirely replaces legacy infrastructure and interfaces, considered a barrier for organizations hoping to provide quality communication services.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 95 percent of global enterprises will utilize API-enabled CPaaS offerings to uplevel their digital competitiveness. The global CPaaS market is expected to grow by $10.19 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.85 percent. CPaaS solutions will witness an uptake with companies being able to add real-time communication capabilities to any pre-existing business applications by deploying application programming interfaces. These capabilities include SMS, voice, video and instant messaging.

The engageX solution is in line with the e& enterprise vision to help businesses and governments embrace new technology, drive real transformation and create intelligent value, continuously adjusting the solutions provided to best suit the customer requirements.

“We are launching engageX, our CPaaS offering, to elevate the quality of customer experience provided by enterprises and government entities in the region. engageX will elevate the CPaaS ecosystem, building on strategic partnerships with industry leaders, end-to-end professional services including developers’ advocacy and consultancy,” said Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise.

As part of its professional services, engageX enhances customers’ user experiences by identifying the existing communication channels and then assesses, co-creates and implements a seamless omni-channel end-user journey that is specific to each customer type. Solution consultancy and developer advocacy ensure proper customer success management, and 24x7 customer support services ensure optimal service quality.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from Feb. 23. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the group’s main business pillars.