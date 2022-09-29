Qatar joins IAEA board of governors

VIENNA: Qatar has been elected for membership of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for 2022-2024, the Qatar News Agency reported.
The election took place during the 66th IAEA general conference, which started on Monday and will run until Friday in Vienna.
Qatar has previously served on the board of governors twice, from 2013 to 2015 and from 2016 to 2018.
The 35-member board, which is in charge of the IAEA’s main policy-making bodies, reviews and approves budgeting, operational programs, safeguards agreements and safety standards.
It also has the authority, with the approval of the general conference, to appoint the agency’s director general.
Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi said Qatar’s election affirms the global appreciation for its responsible approach to the development of a peaceful nuclear energy program.
He emphasized Qatar’s commitment to continuing to support the IAEA’s activities promoting the peaceful use of nuclear power, preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, and facilitating member states’ access to peaceful nuclear technology.
Qatar is a signatory to the majority of nuclear safety, security and safeguards conventions. Since its accession in 1976, it has been an active member of the IAEA.