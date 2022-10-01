Gravita: A co-working space like never seen before

Jeddah recently witnessed the opening of Gravita, an ultra-modern co-working space located in the heart of the city’s commercial district on Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street.

Gravita gathers like-minded professionals from different disciplines ranging from freelancers to entrepreneurs in startups, SMEs and large enterprises in a revolutionary co-working space.

Spread across 3,200 square meters, Gravita is the largest co-working space in Jeddah by far, covering the entire 9th floor of the prestigious Jameel Square, which is one of the most distinguished commercial squares in the city, hosting numerous international companies in its offices including AstraZeneca, PwC, Microsoft, P&G, Dior and more.

The concept behind Gravita was conceived by its mother company Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel Group, which ranks amongst the top Real Estate Investment and Development Companies in the western region of the Kingdom for the past two decades.

HALJ Group is well renowned for its excellence and commitment to developing cutting edge hospitality, commercial and residential buildings with projects spanning across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

An international designing company worked cooperatively alongside an in-house team of designers. They helped bring Gravita’s vision to life by giving each section a generous amount of space with the utmost privacy, allowing natural flow of light in a modernist style with a panoramic view of the beautiful coastal city.

Exquisite materials were carefully curated to furnish the premises to make it contemporary and ergonomic.

Gravita is tech-oriented and connected by a smart portal that is a key utility for the tenants right from the moment they approach the parking area till late working hours.

The great efforts put in by Gravita ensure that a premium service is offered, characterized by personalization and context-based support with professionalism being at the core of every interaction.

It revolves around knowing the members individually and catering for their needs in a quick and smooth manner in order to innovate their experience and elevate the sense of community and partnership.

The vision behind Gravita goes beyond merely being a co-working space provider and embraces the idea that a stunningly designed place offering amenities and services like no other, combined with a well curated experienced team paves the way for professionals to perform better at their jobs and enables them to thrive and their ideas to flourish.

This unique space gives an opportunity to be surrounded by motivated and self-disciplined individuals that seek creativity and innovation in their efforts towards successful commerce, communication across all levels, networking, and design thinking.

Gravita opens a new perspective on the way workspace is defined and its direct effect reflecting on the high level of productivity, self improvement, and passion that goes into a profession.