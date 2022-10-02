UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition

RIYADH: The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is aiming to create 40,000 virtual jobs in the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Crown Prince of Dubai, who officially launched the Metaverse Strategy said that metaverse will shape a new digital future for humanity, news agency WAM reported.

“Dubai is emerging as a major contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology and a pioneer in adopting next-generation digital innovation,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Metaverse Strategy also aims at attracting over 1000 companies in the significant field of blockchain and metaverse.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are the two main enablers of the metaverse, and it has created 6,700 jobs, along with contributing $500 million to the economy of the UAE.

Egis completes WME acquisition

French firm Egis has completed the acquisition of Dubai-based engineering consultancy WME, according to a MEED report.

The deal was initially announced in March and with its completion, WME’s managing director Peyman MoHajjer will lead the newly formed Building Engineering practice for Egis in the region.

“The joining of WME into Egis Group opens the door to create substantial growth opportunities and deliver greater benefits for customers in our key Middle East and India markets, in line with our global strategy to enhance our international presence,” said Laurent Germain, Egis Group CEO.

Alaa AbuSiam, CEO of Egis Middle East said, “Together with WME, we’re now well positioned to help our clients successfully navigate the transition to a more efficient and sustainable built environment.”

WME is a firm known for providing civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, audio-visual, information technology, security, and infrastructure engineering services.