King Salman receives written messages from presidents of Azerbaijan, Czech Republic

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received written messages from the presidents of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The messages from Ilham Aliyev and Milos Zeman related to the strong relations between their respective countries and the Kingdom, and ways to support them.

The messages were received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during separate meetings with the charge d’affaires of the Azerbaijani embassy in Riyadh Imran Sadikhov and the Czech ambassador to the Kingdom Juraj Koudelka.

Al-Khuraiji discussed bilateral relations with both Sadikhov and Koudelka and ways to enhance ties in various fields. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.