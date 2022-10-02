You are here

King Salman receives written messages from presidents of Azerbaijan, Czech Republic

King Salman receives written messages from presidents of Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
Deputy FM Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji meets with the charge d’affaires of the Azerbaijani embassy in Riyadh (L) and the Czech ambassador to the Kingdom. (SPA)
King Salman receives written messages from presidents of Azerbaijan, Czech Republic

King Salman receives written messages from presidents of Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
  The messages were received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during separate meetings
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received written messages from the presidents of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The messages from Ilham Aliyev and Milos Zeman related to the strong relations between their respective countries and the Kingdom, and ways to support them.

The messages were received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during separate meetings with the charge d’affaires of the Azerbaijani embassy in Riyadh Imran Sadikhov and the Czech ambassador to the Kingdom Juraj Koudelka.

Al-Khuraiji discussed bilateral relations with both Sadikhov and Koudelka and ways to enhance ties in various fields. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Saudi deputy FM meets Ukrainian envoy

Saudi deputy FM meets Ukrainian envoy
Saudi deputy FM meets Ukrainian envoy

Saudi deputy FM meets Ukrainian envoy
  Meeting covered bilateral relations and regional, international developments of mutual interest
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji met with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatoliy Petrenko in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The deputy foreign minister also met with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Saudi Arabia Robert Trzeciak on the same day.

 

GCC chief stresses importance of enhancing prospects for cooperation with China

GCC chief stresses importance of enhancing prospects for cooperation with China
GCC chief stresses importance of enhancing prospects for cooperation with China

GCC chief stresses importance of enhancing prospects for cooperation with China
  Officials reviewed cooperation relations between the GCC and China to achieve mutual interests
RIYADH: The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council stressed the importance on Sunday of enhancing prospects for joint cooperation between the bloc and China to serve common interests.

During a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing in Riyadh, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf extended his congratulations to the government and people of China on the occasion of its National Day which fell on Saturday.

The two officials discussed topics of common interest including regional and international developments, and reviewed cooperation relations between the GCC and China to achieve mutual interests.

They also reviewed the latest developments in free trade negotiations between the two sides and their interest in strengthening and developing trade and economic relations.

Saudi festival Outlet 2022 sets new Guinness World Record

Saudi festival Outlet 2022 sets new Guinness World Record
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi festival Outlet 2022 sets new Guinness World Record

Saudi festival Outlet 2022 sets new Guinness World Record
  The festival includes 3 million items manufactured by more than 1,500 international brands
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: The Outlet 2022 shopping festival, being organized by the General Entertainment Authority, has won Guinness World Records recognition as the largest pop-outlet center.

Covering an area of 146,623 square meters, festival activities started on Saturday in Riyadh. It includes 3 million items, manufactured by more than 1,500 international brands, and discounts of up to 70 percent on fashion, accessories, and cosmetic products designed by international experts.

Farah Ahmed, who lives in Al-Rehab neighborhood where the outlet is located, described it as “impressive,” while Mohammed Al-Bugami, a Saudi private-sector employee, praised the “top organization” he witnessed on the first day.

“I have no words to describe how great and well-organized this festival is. I would like to thank the organizers for their efforts in making this shopping festival a reality,” he said.

Entry to the festival is free and outlet sections include home accessories, leather-made items, bridal gowns, suitcases, and electronics.

The fashion section includes products by names such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, GAP, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Lacoste, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Mango. Additionally, visitors can choose between various sports shoe brands, including Adidas, Puma, and Nike.

GEA chairman, Turki Al-Asheikh, thanked Kuwaiti actresses Hayat Al-Fahad and Suad Abdullah, and Saudi actor Bashir Al-Ghunaim for taking part in the official festival promo that gained millions of views.

The GEA aims to encourage private-sector organizations to develop entertainment activities in the Kingdom. It was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to organize and develop the entertainment sector in the country and provide options and entertainment opportunities for all segments of society.

KSRelief provides COVID-19 vaccines, health services in Yemen

KSRelief provides COVID-19 vaccines, health services in Yemen
KSRelief provides COVID-19 vaccines, health services in Yemen

KSRelief provides COVID-19 vaccines, health services in Yemen
  This comes as part of the Kingdom's efforts to support Yemen and its people
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided health services to displaced people in Yemen, as well as Coronavirus vaccines in the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday. 
 
KSRelief has been providing support to Yemen’s national vaccination campaign, implemented by the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, in 12 governorates. 

KSRelief worked with the ministry from Sept. 24 to 28 as part of efforts to vaccinate a wider group of the population against the virus, according to SPA. 
 
Through the campaign, 446,966 people were vaccinated and 2,242 members of the Yemeni vaccination team were trained.

KSRelief also deployed 320 volunteer teams and 180 mobile teams to vaccinate the targeted population, SPA reported. 

The organization also set up mobile medical centers at Waalan Camp in the Haradh District to provide treatment to displaced people, according to SPA. 

From Sept. 14 to 20, the clinics received 56 beneficiaries with various health conditions in different clinics and departments and provided them with necessary medical services.

The KSRelief clinics also provided 162 individuals with medication.

The vaccination campaign and health services all come within the framework of the Kingdom’s goal to continue to provide support to Yemen and its people, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit Pakistan 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit Pakistan 
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit Pakistan 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit Pakistan 
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 people on Friday, according to SPA. 

The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by King Salman, to support Pakistan and its people following the disastrous floods that struck the country. 
The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, has killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people Pakistan.

