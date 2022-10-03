BinDawood Holding opens first store in Bahrain

Rotana recently announced the soft opening of its first 5-Star hotel Dana Rayhaan in Dammam, the largest city in the Eastern Province, under the distinguished brand of “Rayhaan by Rotana.”
Rotana is one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye.
Meant for selective business and leisure travelers, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana captures a prime location in the heart of the bustling city, offering a striking modern design, exceptional amenities and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Al-Ashriah Roundabout.
Rotana’s new hotel stands out as it is a short walk from the city’s corniche, with popular shopping malls and tourism attractions close by, and King Fahd International Airport just 30 minutes by road, this elegant property promises convenience and exceptional experiences.
For those who like to stay in style, the hotel provides flawless guest services in state-of-the-art facilities featuring elegant comfort and charming views of the city and the sea, and is all set to contribute to meeting the growing demand for tourism in Saudi Arabia.
On the 16th floor of the hotel, guests who seek personalized services and added benefits will have access to a special stay at Club Rotana, Rotana’s “hotel-within-a-hotel” concept, offering 285 luxurious rooms and suites and an exclusive lounge that reflects Rotana’s high-end luxurious standards which the brand is well-known for.
With premium dining options, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana offers various culinary experiences, including Rodeo Grill steakhouse with an outdoor terrace; Elements, an all-day dining restaurant serving international cuisines; Dana Lobby Lounge, which can be enjoyed over a selection of lip-smacking meals and refreshing cocktails; Sundeck Pool Lounge on the large terrace overlooking the outdoor swimming pool; and 24-hour in-room dining service.
Our purpose-built event space includes three meeting rooms and a spacious ballroom with flexible set-up options and can host a range of corporate and social occasions. For relaxation, our separate male and female recreation areas are equipped with a treatment room, sauna and steam room while Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Club, with a gym and an outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, is the place to keep in shape.
Christian Rainalter, general manager of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, said: “We are very excited about the soft opening of Dana Rayhaan by Rotana, which comes at a time when the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid development. With the Kingdom leading the world in hotel supply growth, according to a 2021 report by hotel data company “STR”, Dana Rayhaan by Rotana will help contribute to Vision 2030 as Saudi Arabia aspires to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, making the Kingdom among the top five countries that receive the most tourists worldwide. This means that a significant increase in the number of hotel rooms is required.”
Rainalter said: “We look forward to introducing our signature hospitality and outstanding accommodation to guests in the Eastern Province, whether they are traveling for business or leisure.”