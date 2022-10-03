BinDawood Holding opens first store in Bahrain

Golden Scent builds world’s biggest library of perfumes

With over 2 million shoppers, and millions of visitors monthly, and 7 million downloads since its launch, Golden Scent has powered its way to a leadership position in Saudi Arabia and the GCC’s e-commerce shopping space; and, it is now poised for breakaway growth for the coming 3 years.

Golden Scent’s ongoing success has been strengthened by its highly engaging customers. The brand’s online interaction and engagement is on an ongoing boost due to its high level of trust and loyalty among its customers.

Harboring over 20,000 fragrances from over 1,000 brands, it is the world’s biggest library of Arabic, niche perfumes, and international perfumes.

Over 100 of these are Saudi born, Arabic fragrance brands. The company constantly aims to maintain its position as the preferred shopping destination for all fragrance and beauty lovers.

Saudi Arabia portrays a comprehensible supremacy in the GCC fragrance and perfume market worth $2 billion dollars. Golden Scent’s online platform tends to be the preferred portal for Saudi shoppers that offers a variety of products, including Golden Scent’s range of exclusive perfumes and traditional all-natural scents. Furthermore, the country has a huge tourism plan that deals and works with a significant number of expats and a growing e-commerce industry that has enabled brands to extend its reach to a more diverse range of consumers.

Darine El-Sabbagh, managing director at Golden Scent, said: “Scent has a power of persuasion stronger than that of words and appearances. It is the ability to express one’s individuality. The Saudi market and individuals pride themselves in their impeccable sense of scent and passion for luxury shopping and they are online savvy. Our main initiative was to take the idea of a scent as a definitive way of self-expression and extend it to individuals who are interested in accessing the widest selection of fragrances online. Today, we thrive to be one of the leading entities to empower the Saudi youth and make our Saudi working women the focus of our growth.”

Ronny Froehlich, co-founder, said: “Our business success stems from finding a solution to the shopping and self-expression needs of Saudis. Our growth and achieving an annual revenue of over SR 300 million Saudi in the Kingdom alone shows that we have created trust, engagement and delivered an excellent customer experience throughout the years. Clients appreciate the easy navigation of the app and web shop which includes premium packaging in which the products are shipped, knowing that Golden Scent only offers original products of recognized international premium and exclusive brands varying between Niche, Arabic and oriental, and from smaller Saudi entrepreneurs.”

Golden Scent pioneered fragrance & beauty e-commerce in the MENA region when it launched in 2014. Today, GoldenScent.com has the largest fragrance library worldwide covering more than 20,000 products from perfumes to home fragrances, aromatherapy, beauty products and much more.

Apart from housing over 1000+ international, niche and regional brands, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and with hubs across the region, Golden Scent delivers to across the GCC region and to over 80 countries worldwide.