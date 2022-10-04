You are here

Honeywell to collaborate with leading health providers to advance digitailization

Honeywell to collaborate with leading health providers to advance digitailization
Roman Poludnev, general manager of safety and productivity solutions at Honeywell.
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Honeywell has announced its commitment to developing technology-led solutions for the future of healthcare delivery. Building on its deep expertise in the hospital setting, Honeywell signed memoranda of Understanding with two leading healthcare companies with further collaborations to potentially follow around the world. The agreements provide a framework to co-innovate error-prone processes and tasks, enhance the patient experience and improve operational agility through digitalization.

COVID-19 highlighted the need for bringing efficiencies in healthcare delivery. From developing sensors and switch solutions that enhance the performance and reliability of ventilators, to protecting frontline workers with personal protective equipment, Honeywell has made significant investments in helping the industry respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. With one of the broadest portfolios of products for the healthcare environment, Honeywell’s engineered solutions provide the quality, durability and value needed to help deliver safer, more effective healthcare.

“The past few years have presented a myriad of challenges for already stretched health systems and over the next few years, the healthcare industry is expected to face an even greater surge in demand coupled with more rigorous cost-control pressures,” said Roman Poludnev, general manager of safety and productivity solutions Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“Honeywell is committed to helping the industry respond to these challenges. We envision a future where every patient has access to quality, secure and effective care and every caregiver has access to digital tools that make their jobs easier and more efficient. We’re prepared to play a critical role in delivering on this vision and shaping the future of healthcare.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the digitalization of healthcare, Honeywell signed MOUs with the University Hospital Brno, the second largest hospital in the Czech Republic, and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. (Narayana Health), one of India’s foremost healthcare service providers, to facilitate their digitalization journeys.  The strategic partnerships lay the groundwork for the co-development of advanced technologies to aid in the transformation of healthcare delivery.

The initial pilot with University Hospital Brno involves testing skin patches for real-time monitoring of patients’ vital functions and making the data available via mobile app. Looking ahead, Honeywell is in discussions to equip the Department of Internal Cardiology with its smart voice and touchscreen nurse call system as part of a comprehensive update of the hospital information system.

Honeywell and Narayana Health plan to work together on the introduction of new products, establish technology development centers, co-create joint capabilities in technology development and research and undertake the development of fire safety codecs that help ensure an end-to-end life safety system to make hospitals safer. As a technology partner, Honeywell plans to also help enhance and optimize Narayana Health’s digital processes and offer training to its employees.

The healthcare industry is continuously evolving to maintain environments where patients and staff feel safe. With its robust portfolio of healthcare technologies, Honeywell provides innovative solutions that drive better patient outcomes delivered in efficient, safe and secure environments for caregivers and the communities they serve.

Under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Real Estate Authority Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail and in the presence of Governor of the Digital Government Authority Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan, the Simaat platform signed a technical linkage agreement with Ejar network on Oct. 2 at the headquarters of the General Real Estate Authority in Riyadh.

Real estate offices, owners, companies, and all those interested in the commercial sector were also present.

Dhaifallah Al-Hassani, CEO of the Simaat platform, said: “The signing of this agreement comes in line with digital transformation, one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of life for citizens, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to unleash the creative energies of Saudis in various fields.” 

He added: “By virtue of this agreement, the Simaat platform will become the first real estate property management platform linked to a rental network for direct documentation of rental contracts on the Simaat platform.”

Sami Al-Sharekh, executive vice president of Simaat, said: “The Simaat platform is the largest real estate property management platform that has succeeded in documenting contracts executed on the platform whose value exceeds SR 2.5 billion, and it is the only platform specialized in real estate endowments.”

He added: “Simaat platform supports the real estate development and investment sectors and real estate technologies supported by artificial intelligence, and it is a flexible platform according to the needs of the client.”

Al-Sharekh stated that the Simaat platform includes the largest real estate property management companies in Saudi Arabia and is linked and integrated with various government agencies such as the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce, Sadad and Mada.

The Simaat platform has provided innovative real estate technology solutions to automate operations in real estate companies by transforming their work into paperless offices to preserve the environment, as these solutions contribute to reducing operating costs by 49 percent and accelerate the companies’ business by 300 percent.

In terms of digital transformation, Simaat was keen to invest in creating specialized real estate technologies that rely on artificial intelligence to complete procedures automatically on behalf of the user, reducing daily work.

The Simaat platform system also contributes to business governance and preserving the rights of all parties from real estate owners to renters and real estate brokers, since it provides a fully automated financial system for recording corporate accounting operations without the need for an accountant specializing in business.

It also allows for digital invoices that are compatible with the requirements of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. These invoices are issued automatically and without any human intervention, making Simaat the fastest cloud system because it relies on engines and technical structures designed specifically for it.

Simaat will also announce partnerships with the government sector in the coming months with the aim of promoting the transformation of the real estate sector into a digital market in line with Vision 2030.

The Simaat platform is the only one in the Middle East specializing in real estate technologies, providing its services to more than 15,000 beneficiaries. Simaat also invests in machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies and has successful applications in image recognition and building maintenance distinctions through images only.

Oman Air continues to set benchmarks in quality and safety as the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman has carried out almost 500 simulator training sessions, 83 courses for pilots, and 230 cabin crew courses over the first half of 2022 alone.  The airline also saw the promotion of seven first officers to commanders and 11 second officers to first officers.

With all training provided in-house at Oman Air’s Flight Training Centre in Muscat, it continues to enhance its operational capabilities in line with international standards, providing rewarding job opportunities to talented young Omanis, and driving the development of Oman’s aviation sector.

Captain Nasser bin Ahmed Al Salmi, chief operating officer at Oman Air, said: “In order to meet the demands of a constantly evolving industry, we continue to invest heavily in training and capacity building. Our various flight operations programs are designed to strengthen essential technical and safety skills in line with current global aviation standards.

“Furthermore, where we used to send trainees abroad, we are now able to provide all the training they need at our on-site facility, which has positively impacted our operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With various courses on offer, we unlock valuable opportunities for professional development, contribute to improving national aviation standards and ultimately, provide the best possible experience to our guests.”

Opened in 2016, the center offers basic training and recurrent and refresher courses, enabling pilots and cabin crew to train realistically for operating aboard aircraft and on the ground.  Representing a major step in the evolution of Oman’s overall training capacity, the state-of-the-art center also provides training for local and international aviation companies, which benefit from the latest facilities and the highest levels of professional guidance.

Oman Air provides rich and varied career development opportunities as well as internships and graduate training programs that expand horizons for young Omanis and boost its contribution to the national economy.

With over 2 million shoppers, and millions of visitors monthly, and 7 million downloads since its launch, Golden Scent has powered its way to a leadership position in Saudi Arabia and the GCC’s e-commerce shopping space; and, it is now poised for breakaway growth for the coming 3 years.

Golden Scent’s ongoing success has been strengthened by its highly engaging customers. The brand’s online interaction and engagement is on an ongoing boost due to its high level of trust and loyalty among its customers.

Harboring over 20,000 fragrances from over 1,000 brands, it is the world’s biggest library of Arabic, niche perfumes, and international perfumes.

Over 100 of these are Saudi born, Arabic fragrance brands. The company constantly aims to maintain its position as the preferred shopping destination for all fragrance and beauty lovers.

 Saudi Arabia portrays a comprehensible supremacy in the GCC fragrance and perfume market worth $2 billion dollars. Golden Scent’s online platform tends to be the preferred portal for Saudi shoppers that offers a variety of products, including Golden Scent’s range of exclusive perfumes and traditional all-natural scents. Furthermore, the country has a huge tourism plan that deals and works with a significant number of expats and a growing e-commerce industry that has enabled brands to extend its reach to a more diverse range of consumers.

Darine El-Sabbagh, managing director at Golden Scent, said: “Scent has a power of persuasion stronger than that of words and appearances. It is the ability to express one’s individuality. The Saudi market and individuals pride themselves in their impeccable sense of scent and passion for luxury shopping and they are online savvy. Our main initiative was to take the idea of a scent as a definitive way of self-expression and extend it to individuals who are interested in accessing the widest selection of fragrances online. Today, we thrive to be one of the leading entities to empower the Saudi youth and make our Saudi working women the focus of our growth.”

Ronny Froehlich, co-founder, said: “Our business success stems from finding a solution to the shopping and self-expression needs of Saudis. Our growth and achieving an annual revenue of over SR 300 million Saudi in the Kingdom alone shows that we have created trust, engagement and delivered an excellent customer experience throughout the years. Clients appreciate the easy navigation of the app and web shop which includes premium packaging in which the products are shipped, knowing that Golden Scent only offers original products of recognized international premium and exclusive brands varying between Niche, Arabic and oriental, and from smaller Saudi entrepreneurs.”

 Golden Scent pioneered fragrance & beauty e-commerce in the MENA region when it launched in 2014.  Today, GoldenScent.com has the largest fragrance library worldwide covering more than 20,000 products from perfumes to home fragrances, aromatherapy, beauty products and much more.

Apart from housing over 1000+ international, niche and regional brands,  headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and with hubs across the region, Golden Scent delivers to across the GCC region and to over 80 countries worldwide.

AD Ports Group’s Safeen Group and Amaan Baghdad Company have signed an agreement to support a new project relating to fuel oil transport and storage from Khor Al-Zubair and Umm Qasr oil terminals in Iraq.

The project represents a significant extension of Safeen Group’s portfolio of dedicated products and services into the oil and gas sector and is part of its ongoing expansion in the key market of Iraq.

Under the terms of the agreement, Safeen Feeders, a subsidiary of Safeen Group, will manage the entire project, providing three Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and one Medium Range (MR) tanker.

Working with Amaan Baghdad Company, Safeen Feeders will transport fuel oil from terminals in Port of Khor Al-Zubair and Umm Qasr South Port to Iraqi territorial waters using the MR tanker. The fuel oil will then be transferred and stored on the VLCCs, which will serve as floating fuel tanks with monthly delivery capacity of 750,000 tons.

The agreement is secured at competitive rates, providing flexibility for the Iraqi partners, and ensuring a favorable rate of return for Safeen Group, which will not engage CapEx in this transaction.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al-Shaiba, acting CEO of the Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, AD Ports Group, said: “We are pleased to complete this new agreement to support a major fuel oil transport and storage project in Iraq. The energy sector is an important growth market for Safeen Group, and this project demonstrates our expertise in this area as well as the extent and sophistication of our fleet.

“At the direction of our wise leadership, Safeen Group is expanding its global footprint to provide key maritime services to companies around the world. This agreement underlines our capacity to tailor solutions to the specific needs of companies in the oil and gas industry and marks an important extension of our presence in Iraq.”

Fadie Fouad, CEO of Amaan Baghdad Company, said: “We have selected Safeen Group based on its comprehensive suite of world-class marine services and the expertise of the dedicated team who will manage this project. The global fuel oil market has been volatile in 2022, and this additional storage capacity will support Iraq’s competitive offering.” 

In addition to this new agreement, Safeen Feeders supports a weekly container service that connects Iraq with global markets.

The company continues to look for opportunities to support the growth and diversification of maritime trade for Iraq.

BinDawood Holding Co., one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, recently celebrated the opening of the first international Danube hypermarket in the Kingdom of Bahrain at Al-Liwan Project in Hamala in the Northern Governorate.

The store marks the first international store opening for BinDawood Holding under its Danube brand, bringing the total footprint of BinDawood Holding’s stores to 82 of which 55 are under the Danube banner and 27 are under the eponymous BinDawood brand across 16 cities in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Khalid BinDawood, managing director of BinDawood Holding, said: “Today we celebrate the opening of our first international store opening by bringing the Danube grocery shopping experience to customers in Bahrain.  We are thrilled to be the anchor grocery retailer on the Al-Liwan project and bring our new customers in Hamala the unique Danube grocery shopping experience, offering fresh, high-quality and healthy food options for the dynamic community here.”

The Danube hypermarket brand is synonymous with excellence, offering a wide variety of special offers and carefully selected exclusive imported goods. We are delighted this store, a 5000-square-meter space, will enhance the grocery shopping experience of the local residents. We are also actively recruiting more staff to work in the store who will support us in providing the supreme customer service and in-store experience of our Danube brand.”

