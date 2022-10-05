Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey

RIYADH: Close to two-thirds of business leaders in Saudi Arabia believe their organizations underestimate how to engage with workers properly when planning transformation programs, according to a survey conducted by Dell Technologies.

According to the Dell Technologies Breakthrough study, 63 percent of executives feel this concern, with 55 percent also believing employees' resistance to change can lead to failure in their businesses.

The report argues that a rapid shift towards digitizing workplaces has left many employees struggling to keep up with the pace of transformation.

Mohamed Talaat, vice president at Dell Technologies, said: “In today’s do-from-anywhere world, organizations depend on their employees to drive change that leads to impactful growth. In Saudi Arabia, as the nation charts its long-term growth plans, this confidence is even more evident.”

He added: “While decision makers see their talent as their greatest business asset, a large majority of the staff are overwhelmed with the staggering transformation that has taken place over the last two years.”

When it comes to employees, 72 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia look forward to learning new skills which include leadership skills, courses in machine learning, or focusing on more strategic opportunities to elevate their role.

Some 38 percent of participants said their work is stimulating and not repetitive, as several businesses delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and free-up people to focus on enriching, higher-value work.

“By understanding human behaviors, their preferences, and encouraging them with appropriate technology, businesses in Saudi Arabia can turn employees into highly motivated partners in growth,” Talaat further noted.

Some 10,500 senior business decision-makers, information technology decision-makers and knowledge workers were surveyed for the report.