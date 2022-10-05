LG redefines household chores

Household chores is an unavoidable part of daily life. Many people consider it boring and time-consuming, given that we often spend hours on the monotonous actions of washing dishes or doing laundry. Keeping this in mind, LG Electronics offers state-of-the-art home appliances with innovative features designed to deliver the ultimate user convenience so that people spend less time and effort on their household routine.

Get More Hygiene with LG Dishwasher: Designed to clean all dishes the first time, LG QuadWash Dishwasher is equipped with the multi-directionally rotating arms that shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher. With four spray arms instead of two, the dishwasher provides enhanced coverage to clean every dish on every rack, no matter the shape or size. With temperatures reaching up to 80 degrees Celsius during the rinse cycle, LG Dishwasher ensures the ultimate hygienic care of dishes. Additionally, LG QuadWash is equipped with the LG’s Inverter Direct Drive Motor that provides quiet and reliable operation without compromising on performance. Compared to other motors, it also helps to reduce energy consumption.

Get More Smart Convenience with LG Dryer: Allowing users to save time on drying and ironing clothes, LG Dryer features the Sensor Dry humidity sensor that automatically optimizes drying time and ensures that laundry is well dried the first time. The TrueSteam feature creates pure steam that removes allergens and smooths out wrinkles, leaving laundry fresh and clean with no need for ironing. With the Lint Filters that minimize lint and dust, the clothes are even cleaner than natural drying. Additionally, LG Clothes Dryer does not need any external venting outlets, making it suitable for any location.

Get Intelligent Fabric Care with LG Vivace Washer&Dryer: For complete clothing care, the LG Vivace Washer&Dryer is equipped with Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive technology that detects the weight and softness of the fabric being washed or dried and automatically selects the optimized washing or drying pattern for each load to enhance fabric protection while reducing cycle times and energy usage. Additionally, the LG Vivace Washer&Dryer delivers maximum hygiene thanks to the LG Steam that eliminates 99.9 percent of common bacteria such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory diseases. Ensuring maximum space capacity, the LG Vivace Washer&Dryer is equipped with LG’s advanced low vibration technology that creates more space inside the machine.